Doncic returns to Spain to warm welcome from former club Real Madrid in preseason game with Mavs

Dallas Mavericks' guard and former Real Madrid player Luka Doncic after receiving the Real Madrid's honor insigna from Real Madrid's Spanish president Florentino Perez prior to the NBA preseason game between Dallas Mavericks and Real Madrid Baloncesto. (AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
  • Doncic: I’ve seen my former teammates and people I had been with many years ago. Thank you all
  • It was the first preseason NBA game in the Spanish capital since 2016, when Doncic and Real Madrid hosted — and beat — the Oklahoma City Thunder
AP
MADRID: Luka Doncic returned to Spain to a warm reception from former club Real Madrid in a preseason game with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, receiving a standing ovation by the home fans and being honored by his former teammates.

The “Luuukaaa” chants were back in the Spanish capital five years after the star guard left for the NBA, and the Slovenian looked moved while watching his past highlights on the big screen before the game.

Doncic, who was not fully fit, played less than five minutes and scored nine points in Dallas’ 127-123 loss against his former club. Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scorers with 21 points for the Mavs, who also lost its two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week in Abu Dhabi.

“I was waiting for this game all summer,” Doncic said. “With the exception of not being able to play more, it was all very special. The whole day was very special.”

Doncic said he couldn’t play more minutes because he was bothered by some hip pain he started feeling in training on Monday.

Facundo Campazzo, who was signed and waived by Dallas last year, led Madrid’s late rally and finished with 20 points for the hosts. Doncic’s former teammate Sergio Llull and Vincent Poirier scored 19 points each for the Spanish club. Doncic went 3 for 6 with one assist, scoring all of his points with 3-pointers.

The Doncic jerseys were everywhere at the Wizink Center arena — the blue ones with the No. 77 that he wears now with the Mavericks, and the white ones with the No. 7 he used to wear with the club he joined as a young teenager.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s a special day for me,” Doncic told the crowd in Spanish before the game. “I’ve seen my former teammates and people I had been with many years ago. Thank you all.”

Doncic received an award by Real Madrid president Florentino PErez as an honorary member of the club, and was given a replica of one of the trophies he won with Madrid. He held the replica at midcourt alongside some of his former teammates and current Madrid players.

“Luka deserves all of this and a lot more,” Campazzo said.

“Luka is back,” and “Real Madrid will always be your home,” read some of the signs displayed by Madrid fans, many of which got autographs from the former star.

A crowd of nearly 13,000 packed the Wizink Center to see their former idol, often chanting his name in hopes of seeing him go back into the game.

Doncic saluted the crowd and chatted with his former teammates from the bench, at times joking and laughing with them. He also greeted some of Real Madrid’s soccer players on hand, including midfielder Toni Kroos and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

A four-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team member, Doncic was 13 when he joined Real Madrid and went on to become the youngest EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four MVP when he led the club to the 2018 title at age 19.

Doncic said he would like to play again for Real Madrid at some point in his career.

“If I do come back, it would be to play for Madrid, for sure,” he said.

It was the first preseason NBA game in the Spanish capital since 2016, when Doncic and Real Madrid hosted — and beat — the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also played for Madrid against the Boston Celtics the year before.

The game was the NBA’s eighth in the Spanish capital and 20th in Spain, coming 35 years after an NBA team first played in the country in 1988.

Topics: Luka Doncic NBA dallas mavericks

PepsiCo. subsidiary Lay’s unveiled as sponsor of Saudi Women’s Premier League

PepsiCo. subsidiary Lay’s unveiled as sponsor of Saudi Women’s Premier League
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

PepsiCo. subsidiary Lay’s unveiled as sponsor of Saudi Women’s Premier League

PepsiCo. subsidiary Lay’s unveiled as sponsor of Saudi Women’s Premier League
  • Saudi Women’s Premier League is rebranded Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s
  • Matches will be broadcast live on Saudi Sports Channel, ensuring maximum exposure and reach for the league
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: PepsiCo. and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) have announced that the multinational’s subsidiary Lay’s potato chips will sponsor the 2023-24 Saudi Women’s Premier League.

The two entities held a signing ceremony in the presence of media partner SMC Vibes — the sports and entertainment leg of Saudi Media Company (SMC) — to commence the three-year partnership.

The Saudi Women’s Premier League will be renamed as Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s.

The signing was attended by PepsiCo. MENA CEO Aamer Sheikh, SAFF Deputy Secretary General Ibrahim Alkabbaa, Head of the Women’s Department at SAFF Aalia Abdulaziz AlRasheed and SMC CEO Khalid Alkhudair, alongside the eight Women’s Premier League team captains.

The Saudi Women’s Premier League launched its first official season last year with eight teams, including five of the biggest Saudi Pro League teams, competing in two legged fixtures over 14 weeks with Al-Nassr being crowned champions.

With the 2023-24 season set to kick off October 13, the league continues to flourish with exciting new international and local signings featuring across eight competitive teams and a thrilling lineup of 56 matches.

Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s matches will be broadcast live on Saudi Sports Channel, ensuring maximum exposure and reach for the league.

Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Lamia Ibrahim Bahaian said: “Our partnership with Lay’s for the Saudi Women’s Football League is a testament to the growing support and recognition of women’s sports in Saudi Arabia.

“The league’s expansion, with the backing of Lay’s, is a significant step forward in achieving our objectives to nurture and showcase the incredible talent of female footballers in our nation. Together, we are working toward a future where women’s football takes its rightful place on the global stage and inspires young girls across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

CEO PepsiCo. MENA Aamer Sheikh said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with the Saudi Women’s Premier League to not only underscore our dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion but also demonstrate our commitment to the ambitious Vision 2030 goals of Saudi Arabia.

“This collaboration also reflects our unwavering promise to empower women not just globally but locally as well through our numerous platforms and programs. By empowering and promoting women in sports, we contribute to the vision’s aim of diversifying the Saudi economy, enhancing the quality of life, and increasing participation in sports at all levels.”

SMC CEO Khalid Alkhudair said: “This partnership contributes in opening new horizons for achieving the goals of women’s football in the Kingdom.

“Today, we are witnessing a qualitative leap in sports, where investment and sports marketing play an important role in contributing to the country’s ambitions. We are delighted at SMC to be among the pioneering Saudi companies in this field.”

Topics: Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s PepsiCo. Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Saudi Media Company (SMC)

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup
Updated 10 October 2023
AP
Follow

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup
  • Pakistan stretched their World Cup record against Sri Lanka to 8-0 and have four points from two victories
Updated 10 October 2023
AP

HYDERABAD: Mohammad Rizwan and opening batter Abdullah Shafique hit centuries Tuesday as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a record run-chase at the Cricket World Cup.

Chasing a target of 345, Rizwan played with a pulled right calf and scored an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls. Shafique, replacing out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, scored 113 to help Pakistan reach 345-4 in 48.2 overs.

Pakistan stretched their World Cup record against Sri Lanka to 8-0 and have four points from two victories. Pakistan have beaten both the qualifiers — the Netherlands and Sri Lanka — going into the marquee game against rival India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Always proud when you perform like that,” Rizwan said after a knock which featured eight fours and three sixes. “It was difficult and when you chase like that, it’s always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that.”

Sri Lanka have had plenty of bowling problems at the World Cup in the absence of injured star legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The team also lost their opening game against South Africa, which scored 428 runs against the Sri Lankans.

Pakistan’s big chase surpassed Ireland’s previous Cricket World Cup record when it made 329-7 to beat England in 2011.

The hundreds from Shafique, who hit 10 fours and three sixes, and Rizwan overshadowed Kusal Mendis’ 77-ball 122 and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 108 — maiden ODI hundreds that pushed Sri Lanka’s total to 344-9 on a day when bowlers got walloped from both sides on a perfect batting pitch.

Mendis and Samarawickrama showed plenty of aggression in the middle overs with a 111-run third-wicket stand off 69 balls, hitting 25 fours and eight sixes in between them.

Mendis capitalized on two early dropped catches inside the powerplay when first off-color Shaheen Afridi (1-66) couldn’t hold onto a sharp return catch and Imam-ul-Haq dropped a sharp chance at point. Mendis hit 14 fours and six sixes, including a flicked six over midwicket against Pakistan’s best bowler of the day — Hasan Ali (4-71) — that brought up his century off 65 balls. Samarawickrama took charge after Mendis holed out to a well-judged catch by Imam at mid-wicket fence. Pakistan pulled back in the final 10 overs despite Samrawickrama raising his century with Haris Rauf (2-64) picking up both his wickets in the final over.

“We should’ve finished stronger in the end,” Sri Lanka captain Shanaka said. “The way the wicket behaved, we were 20-25 runs short. … I can’t ask too much from the bowlers.”

Pakistan had a sluggish start to the chase when Dilshan Madushanka got the key wickets in the powerplay as Imam pulled to fine leg and captain Babar Azam (10) edged a leg side flick to the wicketkeeper.

Shafique and Rizwan then began Pakistan’s second highest ever run-chase in an ODI as Sri Lankan bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana sprayed plenty of wayward deliveries with his slingy action to end up with 1-90.

In the earlier game in Dharamsala, Dawid Malan’s century set up England’s first win when the beat Bangladesh by 137 runs.

Malan scored 140 off 107 balls — his fifth ODI hundred — as England reached 364-9 to bounce back from losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener. Left-arm pacer Reece Topley returned figures of 4-43 as England bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in 48.2 overs.

It was England’s fourth biggest win by runs in World Cup history.

Put in to bat, England made a strong start as Malan and Jonny Bairstow (52) shared 115 runs for the first wicket. Shakib Al Hasan bowled Bairstow, but Malan and Joe Root added 151 runs for the second wicket.

Malan hit 16 fours and five sixes overall, and reached his hundred off 91 balls. After the landmark, he cut loose to score 40 off only 16 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

“It was fantastic to put in a performance like this and win a game (for the team). Hopefully my form will continue ahead,” Malan said. “With Root at three, it allows us to play freely. I am desperate to do well in this format and prove a point.” Root also scored quickly, reaching 50 off 44 balls. Overall, he hit 82 off 68 balls, including eight fours and a six, as he continues to rediscover his form.

England lost their way a bit in the last phase of the innings. After Malan’s dismissal, the English went from 296-2 to 307-5, losing Root and Jos Buttler (20). Liam Livingstone, who has a good IPL record at the stadium, was bowled for a golden duck. Harry Brook (20) guided the score past 350 along with the lower middle-order.

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup Pakistan Sri Lanka ODI cricket

Pakistan complete highest successful World Cup chase to beat Sri Lanka

Pakistan complete highest successful World Cup chase to beat Sri Lanka
Updated 10 October 2023
Shahjahan Khurram  
Follow

Pakistan complete highest successful World Cup chase to beat Sri Lanka

Pakistan complete highest successful World Cup chase to beat Sri Lanka
  • Muhammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique score centuries to ensure Pakistan’s victory
  • Pakistan, with two wins from two matches, face India next on Oct. 14 in Ahmedabad
Updated 10 October 2023
Shahjahan Khurram  

ISLAMABAD: Driven by centuries from Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan completed the highest successful chase ever in a World Cup match on Tuesday when they chased down Sri Lanka’s 345-run target at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Pakistan, fresh off a victory against the Netherlands on Friday, were clobbered for boundaries by Sri Lankan batters after being put to field first. Sri Lanka managed to put up 344-9 at the scoreboard from 50 overs courtesy of a 122-run innings by Kusal Mendis and another ton by Sadeera Samarawickrama, who hit an 89-ball 108.
Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam continued their poor run of form in the tournament, scoring 12 and 10 respectively before they were dismissed.
Rizwan and Shafique then put up a match-winning 176-run partnership to steer Pakistan out of the woods. Shafique, who was brought in place of out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman, scored 113 runs from 103 balls.

Rizwan bagged the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 131-run innings. The wicketkeeper batter was helped by Saud Shakeel (31 runs) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22 not out) as Pakistan chased the total down at the loss of only four wickets and with 10 balls to spare.
“Always proud when you perform like that,” Rizwan said at the post-match ceremony.
It was difficult and when you chase like that, it’s always special,” he added.
The Pakistani wicketkeeper said his team’s batters calculated their innings.
“I think Rizwan, the way he played, he built the partnership and put pressure on the Sri Lanka team,” Azam said. “We finished well with our fast bowlers.”
Pakistan next head to Ahmedabad where they win tournament hosts India for an electrifying clash that is expected to draw over 100,000 fans.
The 1992 World Cup winners have two wins from two matches in the World Cup so far. With their latest win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan extend their World Cup record against the island country by 8-0.
 

Topics: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP
Follow

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams
  • In September, UEFA reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions
  • But UEFA now says it was too difficult logistically to reintegrate Russian under-17 teams
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP

NYON, Switzerland: European football’s governing body UEFA said Tuesday it had abandoned plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams into the youth European Championship next year.
In September, UEFA reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions, having suspended the country’s senior sides due to the invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA argued that youth players should not have to pay the price for the actions of adults.
That decision sparked anger in Kyiv, which said in response it would boycott all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams.
But UEFA now says it was too difficult logistically to reintegrate Russian under-17 teams and the issue was removed from the agenda of a meeting of the body’s Executive Committee.
“The agenda point was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found,” UEFA said.
Kyiv thanked UEFA for scrapping the plans and promised to “fight for the continuation of the isolation” of Russia.
“We thank our European partners for supporting Ukraine,” Ukraine’s football association said in a statement.
FIFA, world football’s governing body, followed in UEFA’s footsteps earlier this month by announcing it too would reinstate Russia’s under-17 teams.
FIFA did not immediately comment when asked for its response following UEFA’s decision to scrap its plans.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UEFA under-17 teams youth European Championship

Palestine team withdraws from Malaysia tournament

Palestine team withdraws from Malaysia tournament
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Palestine team withdraws from Malaysia tournament

Palestine team withdraws from Malaysia tournament
  • The Palestine national football team had been scheduled to compete in the Merdeka Cup
  • The players’ plans had been disrupted by the repeated closure of a crossing connecting Jordan to the Palestinian territories
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters

WEST BANK: The Palestine soccer team has withdrawn from a tournament in Malaysia after a fresh crisis broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas over the weekend, disrupting the team’s travel arrangements, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said on Tuesday.
“The withdrawal came due to players being unable to travel because of the events and circumstances that the Palestinian territories are going through,” Firas Abu Hilal, secretary-general of the Palestinian Football Association, told Reuters.
The Palestine national football team had been scheduled to compete in the Merdeka Cup — an international friendly tournament in Malaysia — from Oct. 13-17 along with India, Tajikistan and host country, Malaysia.
Hilal said the players’ plans had been disrupted by the repeated closure of a crossing connecting Jordan to the Palestinian territories, through which they would have traveled to Malaysia.
The Palestine team are due to play 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lebanon and Australia in November. They have also qualified for next year’s edition of the Asian Cup in Qatar, which will run from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10.

Topics: Palestine soccer team Gaza Malaysia Merdeka Cup

