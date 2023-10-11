You are here

Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants

Israeli soldiers stand near the body of a Palestinian militant in Kfar Aza, south of Israel bordering Gaza Strip, on October 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
  Inside the settlement, the doors of many homes had been blown from their hinges by militants using rocket-propelled grenades
AP
KFAR AZA, Israel: On the road approaching this rural village, the bodies of militants lie scattered between the shells of burned-out cars. Walls and doors of what used to be neatly kept stucco homes are blasted wide open. As bags holding the bodies of slain residents await identification, the smell of death hangs thick in the hot afternoon air.
This is the scene confronting Israel’s military as it battles to beat back a sweeping assault launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in fighting that has killed hundreds in this country left reeling and the adjoining Palestinian enclave under heavy Israeli bombardment.
“You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms and how the terrorists killed,” Maj. Gen. Itay Veruz, a 39-year veteran of the Israeli army who led forces that reclaimed the village from militants, said Tuesday as he stood amid the wreckage. “It’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre.”
The Israeli military led a group of journalists, including an Associated Press reporter, on a tour of the village Tuesday, a day after retaking it from what they said was a group of about 70 Hamas fighters.
Kfar Aza, surrounded by farms and just a few minutes down a country road from the heavily fortified fence Israel erected around Gaza, is one of more than 20 towns and villages attacked by Palestinian fighters early Saturday. Before the attack, the kibbutz, whose name means “Gaza village” in English, was a modestly prosperous place with a school, a synagogue and a population of more than 700.
Walking through what is left provides chilling evidence of its destruction.
On the town’s perimeter, the gate that once protected residents had been blasted open. Inside the settlement, the doors of many homes had been blown from their hinges by militants using rocket-propelled grenades. Throughout the town, walls and torched cars are riddled with bullet holes, tracing a path of violence that continues inside to bedrooms with mattresses spattered in blood, safe rooms that could not withstand the attack, even bathrooms.
Inside one partially destroyed home a framed quotation from a popular television theme song hinted at what Kfar Aza meant to its residents: “I’ll be there for you, because you’re there for me, too,” it read. “In this house, we are friends.”
Outside, unexploded hand grenades were scattered on the ground. A few minutes away, a Hamas flag lay crumpled in the dirt near a paraglider, used by militants to attack by air.
By the time journalists were escorted into the town Tuesday, rescuers had already removed the bodies of most of the villagers killed in the attack. But reporters watched as crews carried several more bags containing bodies to a truck and then to a lot in front of Kfar Aza’s synagogue, where workers attached name tags.
An AP reporter saw the bodies of about 20 militants, many of them badly bloated and disfigured. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers, in helmets and body armor, patrolled the town Tuesday, as the sounds of explosions and gunfire echoed in the distance.
Veruz, retired from the military for eight years before he was recalled Saturday, said the scene was unlike anything he had ever witnessed, even in a country where violent clashes with Hamas and other militant groups are frequent. A military spokesman, Maj. Doron Spielman, agreed, comparing the toll in Kfar Aza and nearby villages he visited to scenes he witnessed as a New Yorker after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“I remember going through 9/11 and waking up the next day, the next week, and everything had changed,” he said. “It’s the same thing again. But worse because we’re such a small country.”

Palestinian UN envoy accuses Israel of 'genocidal' campaign against Gaza
Middle-East
Palestinian UN envoy accuses Israel of 'genocidal' campaign against Gaza
Updated 11 October 2023
Reuters
  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was "deeply distressed" by Israel's announcement of a complete siege on Gaza
Updated 11 October 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday described Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip and vow to impose a complete siege on the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave as “nothing less than genocidal.”
Hamas militants carried out their deadliest attack in Israel’s history on Saturday, when gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns, killing more than 1,000 people and taking scores of hostages to Gaza. Israel has retaliated with air strikes on Gaza that have razed entire districts as it prepares for a possible ground offensive.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant drew international condemnation by announcing on Monday a “total blockade” to stop food and fuel reaching Gaza, home to 2.3 million people. Gallant said Israel was battling “beastly people.”
“Such blatant dehumanization and attempts to bomb a people into submission, to use starvation as a method of warfare, and to eradicate their national existence are nothing less than genocidal,” Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour wrote in a letter to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, seen by Reuters.
“These acts constitute war crimes,” he wrote.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that his understanding was that “the concept of siege is not something that in fact is going to be pursued by the Israeli government,” adding that Washington was speaking with the Israeli government “about their actions in this regard.”
Sullivan also said US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday discussed “the difference between going full bore against Hamas terrorists and how we distinguish between terrorists and innocent civilians.”
Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan on Sunday accused Hamas of war crimes and said it was time to “obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure,” as the 15-member UN Security Council met behind closed-doors on the conflict.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was “deeply distressed” by Israel’s announcement of a complete siege on Gaza.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially,” Guterres said.

Updated 11 October 2023
AFP
  Biden also confirmed that at least 14 Americans had died in the surprise attacks on Saturday
Updated 11 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden condemned the attacks by Hamas on US ally Israel as “sheer evil” in an emotional speech Tuesday and said Washington is ready to deploy more military assets to the region.
The Palestinian militant group had carried out atrocities including murders of entire families and rapes of women, an indignant Biden said from the White House, also mentioning “stomach-turning reports of babies being killed.”
“There are moments in this life — I mean this literally — when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world,” he said in a hushed voice during a televised speech.
“This is an act of sheer evil.”
Biden also confirmed that at least 14 Americans had died in the surprise attacks on Saturday, and that a number had been taken captive by Hamas, which has threatened to kill hostages if Israel does not warn civilians of upcoming attacks on Gaza.
At least 20 US citizens were still missing, although that was not the total number of hostages, Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Hamas retorted that Biden’s comments were an “attempt to cover crimes” by Israel.
Biden’s remarks were his clearest show of support for Israel yet as the death toll surged above 900 in the “sickening” attack by Hamas. Gaza officials have also reported 900 people killed in Israeli air strikes.
Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden pledged that “we stand with Israel and we will make sure it has what it needs.”
The 80-year-old president also underlined his message with unusually graphic descriptions of the carnage in Israel.
“Parents butchered, using their bodies to try to protect their children,” Biden said during the 10-minute speech. “Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace. Women raped, assaulted, paraded as trophies.”
As fears grow of a regional conflagration, Biden was equally direct about long-term foe Iran, which backs Hamas as well as the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
“To any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: don’t.”
The president’s remarks were delayed by more than an hour while he and Harris spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the third time since the attacks.
Netanyahu said he described the attacks in that call as “savagery never seen since the Holocaust.”
Biden earlier posted a picture of himself in the secure White House Situation Room meeting top national security officials to discuss the crisis.
The United States was now “surging” assistance for Israel including missiles for its Iron Dome interceptor system, Biden said.
Washington has ordered its largest aircraft carrier to move closer to Israel and Biden said he was ready to move “additional assets” if needed to deter Israel’s adversaries.
But the United States does not yet have evidence of direct Iranian involvement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, even if US officials said they were still scrutinizing intelligence on the issue.
Blinken would be visiting Israel to show “solidarity and support” on Thursday, the State Department said.
The White House meanwhile showed no sign of calling for restraint by Israel as the death toll mounted on both sides.
“I’m not here to draw red lines,” Sullivan told reporters. “We’re going to support them for as long as they need to ensure that Israel is safe and secure.”
The United States was deploying hostage experts to Israel to help, but Sullivan said that “we are not currently sending forces to Israel, and I’ll leave it at that for now.”
Biden’s response is being closely watched at home ahead of next year’s US election where Republicans accuse the Democrat president of being soft on Iran.
Sullivan insisted on the president’s commitment to Israel, saying recent days had been an “emotional” time for Biden, who had known Netanyahu for four decades.
“I’m sure you heard the president’s voice,” he said. “This is personal for us.”

Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A source in the Jordanian Armed Forces on Tuesday denied suggestions that the US Army is used military bases in Jordan to deliver supplies to Israel, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The source said that rumors a US military aircraft had taken off from Jordan are baseless. Such allegations are part of a smear campaign against Jordan and its firm position and ongoing efforts in support of the Palestinian cause, they added, and highlight the importance of obtaining news from reliable sources.

Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
  The aim of the deal is to treble non-oil trade from $481 million to $1.5 billion within 5 years
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE and Georgia have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with the aim of trebling non-oil trade from $481 million to $1.5 billion within five years.

This agreement was witnessed by Emirati Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Garibashvili. Sheikh Mohammed said that the partnership is testament to the UAE’s unwavering efforts to boost economic growth and trade ties with allied nations, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Praising the invaluable contributions from the leadership of the UAE, Garibashvili said: “The CEPA forms the bedrock for an even stronger trade bond between our nations.”

Officials said the agreement aims to deepen trade and investment ties, with a focus on job creation, boosting supply chains, and facilitating easier market access across Asia, Europe and the Middle East for businesses from both countries. A significant aspect of the deal includes reducing tariffs on 95 percent of product lines, which is expected to further enhance the value of non-oil trade, they added.

“Both the UAE and Georgia are poised at strategic intersections of global trade. This alliance will pave the way for an enhanced era of collaboration and mutual growth,” said the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi.

The agreement is the latest to be signed under the UAE’s new foreign trade agenda, as the country strives to enhance international trade relations, following previous deals with India, Israel and Indonesia.

Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UN General Assembly on Tuesday elected Kuwait as one of 15 new members of the Human Rights Council.

The council, the membership of which consists of 47 countries elected by secret ballot, is responsible for upholding and advancing fundamental freedoms around the world.

Kuwait joins Albania, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Malawi and the Netherlands as new members who will for three years beginning on Jan. 1.

China, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, France and Malawi were reelected for second terms. Russia and Peru failed to receive receive enough votes to gain membership.

