War on Gaza
War on Gaza

At least 169 Israel soldiers killed in war with Hamas: army

At least 169 Israel soldiers killed in war with Hamas: army
Israeli soldiers take cover in Sderot during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
At least 169 Israel soldiers killed in war with Hamas: army

At least 169 Israel soldiers killed in war with Hamas: army
  • At least 1,200 Israeli have now been confirmed dead in the worst attack in the country’s 75-year history.
  • In Gaza 1,055 people killed as Israel has pounded the densely populated territory
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Jerusalem: At least 169 Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas after its militants launched a shock cross-border attack, the army said on Wednesday.
“As of this morning, we’ve informed the families of 169 fallen IDF (army) soldiers,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that the families of 60 people abducted and taken to Gaza have also been contacted.
He said no new infiltrations by Gaza militants had been reported over the past two days, but added that “hundreds of bodies” of slain gunmen had still not been cleared from the border.
“This shows the scope of fighting in the area,” Hagari said.
“They intended on conquering the territory, they weren’t planning on raiding and returning to Gaza,” he said.
“There are individuals who have remained in the field... Over the past day, we’ve killed 18 terrorists.”
Israel is reeling under a brutal assault launched by Hamas militants on Saturday in which at least 1,200 people have now been confirmed dead in the worst attack in the country’s 75-year history.
In Gaza, 1,055 people have been killed as Israel has pounded the densely populated territory with retaliatory air strikes and shelling.

Erdogan vows to intensify strikes on Kurd fighters in Iraq, Syria

Erdogan vows to intensify strikes on Kurd fighters in Iraq, Syria
Updated 7 sec ago
Erdogan vows to intensify strikes on Kurd fighters in Iraq, Syria

Erdogan vows to intensify strikes on Kurd fighters in Iraq, Syria
Updated 7 sec ago
ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s president on Wednesday vowed to intensify strikes against Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq.
Turkiye has been bombing sites in northeast Syria since Thursday, hitting civilian and military targets and infrastructure and causing casualties, according to Kurdish authorities.
“We have already intensified air operations and we will continue, and show the terrorists that we can destroy them anywhere and at any moment,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, referring to fighters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.
Ankara has said that it launched a new wave of air strikes in retaliation for an attack in Ankara earlier this month that wounded two security personnel.
PKK has claimed responsibility for the attack, the first bombing to hit the Turkish capital since 2016.
In the statement, he also said Israel is not conducting itself "like a state" in the Gaza Strip, as Israel pounded the territory after a Hamas onslaught.
"Israel should not forget that if it acts more like an organization rather than a state, it'll finish by being treated as such," Erdogan said, attacking "shameful methods" of the Israeli army in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.
"Bombing civilian sites, killing civilians, blocking humanitarian aid and trying to present these as achievements are the acts of an organization and not a state," he said.
Erdogan usually uses the word "organization" when he refers to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.
"We think that a war should have an ethic and that both parties should respect it. Unfortunately, this principle is gravely violated in Israel and in Gaza," he said, denouncing the "murders of civilians on Israeli territory" and "the blind massacre of innocents in a Gaza subjected to constant bombardment".

Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to Rimal in Gaza City

Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to Rimal in Gaza City
Updated 11 October 2023
AP
Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to Rimal in Gaza City

Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to Rimal in Gaza City
  • Israeli bombs blew out walls and ripped off roofs of apartment towers, uprooted streets teeming with businesses
  • Strikes leveled mosques and university buildings and wrecked high-rise offices of companies and organizations
Updated 11 October 2023
AP

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Collapsed buildings, mangled infrastructure, streets turned into fields of rubble.

Scenes of violence and destruction in the long-blockaded Gaza Strip have filled the world’s airwaves throughout four wars and countless rounds of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants. But this conflict, Palestinians say, is different.

On Tuesday, following a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on Gaza City’s upscale Rimal neighborhood, with its shopping malls, restaurants, residential buildings and offices belonging to aid groups and international media far from the territory’s hard-hit border towns and impoverished refugee camps.

Israel has hit Rimal, also home to Hamas government ministries, in the 2021 war, but never like this.

Israeli bombs blew out walls and ripped off roofs of upper-class apartment towers. They toppled trees that had lined the sidewalks. They uprooted streets that had teemed with businessmen hustling to work and vendors hawking roasted nuts. They leveled mosques and university buildings and wrecked high-rise offices of companies and organizations like Gaza’s main telecommunications company and Bar Association.

Among those broad boulevards full of beauty salons, falafel shops and pizzerias beat the heart of Gaza City. For many, the magnitude of the devastation there, affecting the territory’s middle and upper classes, had symbolic significance.

“Israel has destroyed the center of everything,” said Palestinian businessman Ali Al-Hiyak from his home near Rimal. “That is the space of our public life, our community.”

“They are breaking us,” he added.

After Gaza’s Hamas rulers mounted the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, killing over 1,000 people and taking dozens hostage in a multi-pronged offensive, Israel unleashed what Gaza residents described as the most intense bombing campaign in recent memory, with hundreds of airstrikes Monday night.

“These sounds are different,” 30-year-old Saman Ashour in Gaza City texted as she lay awake in a neighborhood north of Rimal, listening to the roar of explosions. “It’s the sound of revenge.”

Residents said the Israeli military struck some buildings without first firing warning missiles as a precaution. The civilian death toll has been rapidly rising. Overall, Gaza health officials have reported the airstrikes have killed over 800 people and wounded thousands more.

Israel has also cut off Gaza’s water supplies and electricity, worsening the territory’s already abysmal humanitarian conditions.

The Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said that Israel was trying to “evacuate civilian populations from areas where Hamas has a military presence” before unleashing “powerful destruction.”

That tactic is evident from staggering drone footage that shows vast swaths of central Gaza City reduced to nothing but dirt craters and ruins from demolished buildings.

But most Palestinian civilians did not evacuate. There are no bomb shelters. Israel and Egypt tightly control the enclave’s borders and have not let anyone out. UN shelters are rapidly filling up.

After the militant group’s unprecedented attack on Israeli civilians and soldiers, which stunned and terrorized a country long seen as invincible, analysts said it was clear the group bet all of its chips no matter the consequences. Israel was now waging a war not to repel

Hamas, like in past rounds, but to destroy it.

“The strategic prospect is to annihilate, destroy and demolish the military capacity of Hamas,” said Kobi Michael, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, an Israeli think tank. “Hamas brought this on the heads of the Gazans.”

“If Israel is not aggressive enough,” he added, “that will only drag us to another front and to another conflict.”

But Palestinians in Gaza see the Israeli military’s wrath as collective punishment.

“We’re talking about damage to hospitals that can’t even run without fuel, the total demolition of homes and infrastructure,” said Iyad Bozum, spokesman for Gaza’s Interior Ministry. “At the end of this there will be nothing left to even reconstruct. It will be impossible to live here.”

The strikes on Rimal early Tuesday killed ordinary residents like shopkeepers and local journalists and destroyed dozens of homes.

Issa Abu Salim, 60, was seething as he stood amid the debris of his home, his clothes filthy with the dust of the destruction.

“Our money is gone. My identity cards are lost. The entire house, all four floors, is lost,” he said. “The most beautiful area, they destroyed it.”

Updated 11 October 2023
Reuters
Israel bombards areas of Syria

Israel bombards areas of Syria
Updated 11 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel bombards areas of Syria

Israel bombards areas of Syria
  • Fears of another front opening in the conflict have grown after days of clashes with militants on the northern border with Lebanon
Updated 11 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military on Tuesday said it had responded with artillery fire from the Golan Heights after munitions were launched toward territory it has occupied since 1967.
“Soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria,” an Israeli military statement said, on the fourth day of a war with Gaza-based Hamas militants that has sent regional tensions soaring.
The military said there had been “a number of launches from Syria into Israeli territory.”
A military spokesman told AFP it appeared to have been mortar fire.
This was the first exchange of fire between Israel and Syria since Hamas carried out an unprecedented assault on Israeli territory from the blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Fears of another front opening in the conflict have grown after days of clashes with militants on the northern border with Lebanon.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO with an extensive network of sources in Syria, the shells were fired by “Palestinian factions working with the Lebanese Hezbollah.”
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967. Its 1981 annexation of the strategic area is not recognized by the United Nations.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel artillery Syria Golan Heights

