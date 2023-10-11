Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Fest reveals films in Shorts Competition 

DUBAI: Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival unveiled the movies competing in the Red Sea: Shorts Competition at the festival’s third edition.
“The program features a variety of shorts ranging from narrative and documentary to animated, all sharing an incredible sense of narrative economy,” the festival wrote on Instagram.
Featuring entries from Pakistan, Singapore, Kazakhstan and Senegal, the competition will serve as a platform for 14 emerging and established filmmakers whose submissions fit the theme “Your Story Your Festival.”
The titles are Farnoosh Samadi’s “Titanic, Primetime Mother,” “The Late Wind” by Shugyla Serzhan, “The Wait” by Imran Hamdulay, “Solatia” by Hira Yousafzai, “Yaa” by Amartei Armar, “Dusk” by Awa Moctar Gueye, “The Courier” by Tigran Agavelyan, “Suitcase” by Saman Hosseinpuor and Ako Zandkarimi, Kantarama Gahigiri’s “Terra Mater – Motherland,” “Eid Mubarak” by Mahnoor Euceph, Ethar Baamer’s “In Between, Accidentally Intentional” and “The Suitcase” by Numan Acar.
By showcasing their work at the festival, the filmmakers will be making their regional and world premieres.
The festival will take place in Jeddah from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9.