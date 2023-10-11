Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Fest reveals films in Shorts Competition 

You are here

The festival will take place in Jeddah from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9. (Instagram)
Arab News
DUBAI: Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival unveiled the movies competing in the Red Sea: Shorts Competition at the festival’s third edition.  

“The program features a variety of shorts ranging from narrative and documentary to animated, all sharing an incredible sense of narrative economy,” the festival wrote on Instagram.  

Featuring entries from Pakistan, Singapore, Kazakhstan and Senegal, the competition will serve as a platform for 14 emerging and established filmmakers whose submissions fit the theme “Your Story Your Festival.”  

The titles are Farnoosh Samadi’s “Titanic, Primetime Mother,” “The Late Wind” by Shugyla Serzhan, “The Wait” by Imran Hamdulay, “Solatia” by Hira Yousafzai, “Yaa” by Amartei Armar, “Dusk” by Awa Moctar Gueye, “The Courier” by Tigran Agavelyan, “Suitcase” by Saman Hosseinpuor and Ako Zandkarimi, Kantarama Gahigiri’s “Terra Mater – Motherland,” “Eid Mubarak” by Mahnoor Euceph, Ethar Baamer’s “In Between, Accidentally Intentional” and “The Suitcase” by Numan Acar. 

By showcasing their work at the festival, the filmmakers will be making their regional and world premieres.  

The festival will take place in Jeddah from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9.  

Amid roars, barks, and chirps, Jeddah Indoor Zoo wows visitors

Amid roars, barks, and chirps, Jeddah Indoor Zoo wows visitors
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Amid roars, barks, and chirps, Jeddah Indoor Zoo wows visitors

Amid roars, barks, and chirps, Jeddah Indoor Zoo wows visitors
  • One of the most popular areas is a stunning display of flamingos gracefully wading in their refreshing pool
  • Visitors can interact with playful raccoons and explore the Giant Rabbit Garden
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Indoor Zoo, which has a diverse collection of wild animals including domestic breeds and rare species, has opened its doors again to much acclaim.

Open until Nov.16, the zoo has 10 main areas offering what officials said is a unique and captivating experience. 

The zoo said one of the most popular areas was a display of flamingos that wade in their pool, giving visitors a chance to observe the birds up close. 

Ahmed Babecker, who visited the zoo with his family, said: “The Jeddah Indoor Zoo exceeded my expectations. The variety of animals and the interactive experiences made it a truly unforgettable day for my family.”

Manal, another visitor, added: “The Jeddah Indoor Zoo offers a perfect blend of education and entertainment. My kids had a blast feeding the turtles and exploring the giant rabbits’ habitat. 

“It is fantastic to have such an entertaining place in Jeddah and we can’t wait to come back.”

For reptile enthusiasts, officials said the zoo had an impressive collection of exotic creatures, from albino snakes and green lizards to crocodiles, among others.

The animals are safely enclosed in glass cages, allowing visitors to observe them in their natural habitats.

Staff said there is also a vibrant bird cage, which offers a symphony of melodies and colors. They added that various species, including lovebirds and exotic birds from the Amazon, created a mesmerizing spectacle. 

Visitors can also interact with playful raccoons and explore the giant rabbit garden. Numerous rabbits roam freely here, offering an opportunity for children to engage with them.

This area also features a maze-like structure, providing a space for children to play and take photos.

Elsewhere, the lemur house showcases the primates swinging from the trees; the meerkat area shows the curious creatures displaying their social behavior; and the porcupines’ area offers a glimpse into the world of the prickly yet intriguing animals.

Luca Land is a special area designed for kids to play and interact with more than 20 well-trained and friendly dogs of different ages and breeds. 

The zoo also offers cafes and restaurants, providing visitors with a variety of refreshments and dining options. Staff said these are the perfect places to relax and refuel amid the excitement of exploring the zoo.

Tickets can be purchased through the Saudi Events app.

Topics: Jeddah Indoor Zoo Luca Land Giant Rabbit Garden

