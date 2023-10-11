You are here

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He's releasing a memoir about the attack

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack
Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala on May 18, 2023, in New York. (AP/File)
Updated 11 sec ago
Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack
  • “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” will be published April 16
  • The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder
NEW YORK: Salman Rushdie has a memoir coming out about the horrifying attack that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand.
“Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” will be published April 16.
“This was a necessary book for me to write: a way to take charge of what happened, and to answer violence with art,” Rushdie said in a statement released Wednesday by Penguin Random House.
Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder.
For some time after Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death over alleged blasphemy in his novel “The Satanic Verses,” the writer lived in isolation and with round-the-clock security. But for years since, he had moved about with few restrictions, until the stabbing at the Chautauqua Institution.
The 256-page “Knife” will be published in the US by Random House, the Penguin Random House imprint that earlier this year released his novel “Victory City,” completed before the attack. His other works include the Booker Prize-winning “Midnight’s Children,” “Shame” and “The Moor’s Last Sigh.” Rushdie is also a prominent advocate for free expression and a former president of PEN America.
“’Knife’ is a searing book, and a reminder of the power of words to make sense of the unthinkable,” Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya said in a statement. “We are honored to publish it, and amazed at Salman’s determination to tell his story, and to return to the work he loves.”
Rushdie, 76, did speak with The New Yorker about his ordeal, telling interviewer David Remnick for a February issue that he had worked hard to avoid “recrimination and bitterness” and was determined to “look forward and not backwards.”
He had also said that he was struggling to write fiction, as he did in the years immediately following the fatwa, and that he might instead write a memoir. Rushdie wrote at length, and in the third person, about the fatwa in his 2012 memoir “Joseph Anton.”
“This doesn’t feel third-person-ish to me,” Rushdie said of the 2022 attack in the magazine interview. “I think when somebody sticks a knife into you, that’s a first-person story. That’s an ‘I’ story.”

Topics: Salman Rushdie New York attack Iran Fatwa

Review: ‘Dave the Diver’ is the perfect blend of sea and sushi 

Review: ‘Dave the Diver’ is the perfect blend of sea and sushi 
Updated 11 October 2023
James Denselow
Review: 'Dave the Diver' is the perfect blend of sea and sushi 

Review: ‘Dave the Diver’ is the perfect blend of sea and sushi 
Updated 11 October 2023
James Denselow

LONDON: Despite the graphics power of modern gaming machines, we are constantly reminded that old-school pixels can do the job when combined with the right balance of gameplay and story.

“Dave the Diver,” originally for Macs and PCs and now available for the Nintendo Switch, has built a gorgeous tropical world of magical seas and a colorful restaurant for you to explore. It combines two different styles of play with a story that borrows from magical realism to hugely rewarding effect.  

Dave the diver is overweight, past his prime and relaxing on the beach when the call comes to put on his scuba gear and help a friend secure fresh fish and support the running of a new sushi restaurant. Cue all sorts of chaos as earthquakes, magical blue lagoons and ancient sea people pop up along the way. 

Each dive is unique, and the essential purpose is to manage your oxygen while plumbing the depths to achieve your objectives. Fish range from the common, small varieties found in shallower water to more exotic rarer species found at depth.

Dave must aim his harpoon and reel in fish, with bigger targets requiring more skill and equipment. He must also dodge sharks and more aggressive fish on his way. All this can be done better with upgraded equipment that can allow Dave to navigate the depths in better safety.

Diving alone might be enough of a game in and of itself, but the quirkiness of the title sees Dave play an essential role in the restaurant on the bay that serves up the fish he’s caught. Here you must design a money-making menu, hire and train employees, run fish farms and, most importantly of all, serve customers. This involves rushing from the kitchen, pestling wasabi and pouring green tea all under the watchful eye of the expert, if not slightly eccentric, head chef. There is even more depth to the game once you realize the many functions available on your mobile phone, which include running the social media account for the restaurant to bring in more customers.  

Various characters in the story pop up and request Dave to retrieve things from the deep, ranging from conservationists to amateur historians. All this adds to an excellent balance of story development as you seek to upgrade your equipment and explore deeper and deeper water. These depths hide bigger bosses and gently challenging puzzles although the game is more repetitively addictive within its cycles than revelatory as you get further into it. 
 

Topics: Dave the Diver

What We Are Reading Today: Yellowstone’s Birds

What We Are Reading Today: Yellowstone’s Birds
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Yellowstone's Birds

What We Are Reading Today: Yellowstone’s Birds
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

Authors: Douglas W. Smith, Lauren E. Walker, & Katharine E. Duffy

Established in 1872, Yellowstone National Park is the oldest and arguably the most famous national park in North America, attracting millions of visitors each year.

While many come to the park for its recreational activities, the wildlife of Yellowstone is just as alluring.

This book brings together more than 30 leading experts to provide the first comprehensive survey of the natural history, science, and conservation of birds in Yellowstone.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Synthetic University

What We Are Reading Today: The Synthetic University
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: The Synthetic University

What We Are Reading Today: The Synthetic University
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

Author: James L. Shulman

US colleges and universities have long been the envy of the world. Institutional autonomy has fostered creativity among faculty, students, and staff. But this autonomy means that colleges tend to create their own solutions for every need. As a result, higher education suffers from costly redundancies that drive tuitions ever upward, putting higher education, essential to the fabric of the country, at risk.

Instead of wishful thinking about collaboration or miraculous subsidies, “The Synthetic University” describes intermediary organizations that can provide innovative, cost-effective solutions.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Stranger’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Stranger’
Updated 09 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah
What We Are Reading Today: 'The Stranger'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Stranger’
Updated 09 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah

“The Stranger” by Albert Camus was first published in 1942 and is considered one of the French philosopher’s best works, contributing significantly to the existentialism movement.

It tells the story of Meursault, a detached and indifferent French Algerian man living in colonial Algiers. The novel begins with the death of Meursault’s mother, whose funeral he attends.

Throughout the story, Meursault exhibits an apathetic and emotionally detached behavior, which often clashes with societal expectations and norms.

The narrative takes a dramatic turn when he commits a seemingly senseless act of violence against another person. The story then delves into Meursault’s trial and the exploration of his existential nature.

The lack of remorse for his actions and his inability to conform to societal expectations make him a “stranger” in the eyes of others.

As the story progresses, themes related to the philosophy of existentialism come to the forefront.

Meursault confronts questions about life’s meaning, the absurdity of existence, the indifference of the universe and the inevitability of death.

With 6 million copies sold, “The Stranger” is a widely studied novel, known for its exploration of existentialism and profound impact on philosophical and literary discourse.

It continues to provoke discussions about the nature of human existence, individual freedom and the search for meaning in an indifferent world.

Camus was a French philosopher, author and journalist. Among his notable works are “The Plague,” “The Myth of Sisyphus” and “The Fall.”

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957 “for his important literary production, which with clear-sighted earnestness illuminates the problems of the human conscience in our times.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Mirrored Door by Ellen Connelly Taaffe

What We Are Reading Today: The Mirrored Door by Ellen Connelly Taaffe
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: The Mirrored Door by Ellen Connelly Taaffe

What We Are Reading Today: The Mirrored Door by Ellen Connelly Taaffe
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

Drawing on research, stories from her own career, and the women she has coached, Prof. Ellen Taaffe explains why the five perils of success — being prepared to perfection, eager to please, trying to fit the mold, pushing too hard, and patiently performing and expecting rewards to follow —get us to a certain level, and then may prevent our taking the next step in our careers as expectations rise. 
She offers a new framework for navigating the challenges of the workplace with more awareness, says a review published on goodreads.com.

Topics: book reviews

