NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate — alliance chief
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference during a NATO Defense Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on October 11, 2023. (REUTERS)
Estonian Navy technicians conduct an undersea communications cable survey on October 10, 2023, after a subsea gas pipeline and a telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia under the Baltic Sea was damaged. (Estonian Navy photo/Handout via REUTERS)
Reuters
  • Damage to pipeline and telecom cable being investigated
  • Pipeline and cable connect NATO members Finland, Estonia
Reuters
HELSINKI/BRUSSELS: NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline and telecommunications cable was confirmed on Tuesday after one of the two pipeline operators, Finland’s Gasgrid, noted a drop in pressure and possible leak on Sunday night during a storm.
Helsinki, which is investigating, has said the damage was probably caused by “outside activity.” That has stoked concern over regional energy security and pushed gas prices higher.
“The important thing now is to establish what happened and how this could happen,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of the military alliance.
“If it is proven to be a deliberate attack on NATO-critical infrastructure, then this will be, of course, serious, but it will also be met by a united and determined response from NATO.”
Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation said “external marks” had been found on the seabed beside the damaged pipeline and that it was reviewing the movements of vessels in the area at the time of the rupture.
“We are now focusing on the technical investigation of the pipe damage site and examining the seabed at the scene,” bureau chief Robin Lardot told reporters on Wednesday.
Risto Lohi, the bureau’s chief investigator, told a news conference that anchor damage had not been ruled out, adding: “At the moment it looks like the damage was caused by mechanical force, not an explosion.

The pipeline runs between Inkoo in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia across the Gulf of Finland, part of the Baltic Sea which stretches eastward into Russian waters and ends at the port of St. Petersburg.

NATO defense ministers will discuss the damage on Thursday when they gather for a second day of meetings in Brussels, Finnish defense minister Antti Hakkanen told reporters late on Wednesday.
“We do know that the infrastructure is vulnerable and needs to be better protected,” Hakkanen said.
Balticconnector is jointly operated by Estonian electricity and gas system operator Elering and Finnish gas transmission system operator Gasgrid, which each own half of the pipeline.
The operators said in a statement that planning and carrying out repairs to the pipeline would take at least five months, with gas transfers unlikely to resume before April.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as “disturbing” and told a regular news briefing that the September 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines that cross the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany have set a dangerous precedent.
Those larger gas pipelines were damaged by explosions that authorities have said were caused by sabotage.
Henri Vanhanen, research fellow at the Finnish Institute for International Affairs, said the central issue was how NATO would react if there was evidence that a state actor was behind the new pipeline damage.
“I think the big question in the long term is ... do we have a clear set of potential countermeasures for such (sabotage) activities? What is the deterrence?” he said.
President Sauli Niinisto and other officials were briefed on Wednesday and preparedness levels raised at critical infrastructure facilities, the Finnish government said. Meanwhile, Norway and Lithuania moved to tighten security at onshore energy installations.
Pipeline ‘pulled from one side’
“It can clearly be seen that these damages are caused by quite heavy force,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told Reuters, with possible causes including “mechanical impact or mechanical destruction.”
The pipeline and telecoms cable run in parallel at a “significant” distance from each other, according to the cable operator, Elisa.
The two were damaged “within the same time frame” early on Sunday, Finnish investigators said, with the pipeline break believed to have been in Finnish waters while the cable breach was in Estonian waters.
The pipeline, encased in concrete for protection, looks like “someone tore it on the side,” Estonian Navy Commander Juri Saska told public broadcaster ERR. “The concrete has broken, or peeled off, specifically at that point of injury.”
The damage would not impact Finland’s electricity system, grid operator Fingrid said. Gas accounts for 5 percent of Finland’s energy needs.
The Balticconnector pipeline opened in December 2019 to help integrate gas markets in the region, giving Finland and the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania more flexibility of supply.
 

Topics: NATO Baltic Sea Finland Estonia Jens Stoltenberg Balticconnector

Donald Trump attacks President Biden on foreign policy as Israel-Hamas war rages

Donald Trump attacks President Biden on foreign policy as Israel-Hamas war rages
AP
  • "With crooked Joe Biden, you have chaos, bloodshed, war, terror and death. Look what's happening today," Trump told a crowd of supporters
  • The Biden campaign said Trump has been pushing dangerous misinformation about the crisis in Israel at a time when the country should stand together
AP

MIAMI: Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his record governing the nation for four years without any new wars, and criticized President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as the world watches a war that has already claimed 2,300 lives unfold in Gaza, ignited by Hamas’ attack on Israel.
Trump and other Republicans have tried to lay blame on the Biden administration, particularly citing the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran, a supporter of Hamas. Administration officials insist that money has not been spent.
“With crooked Joe Biden, you have chaos, bloodshed, war, terror and death. Look what’s happening today,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in a speech that lasted more than an hour and a half at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The Biden campaign said Trump has been pushing dangerous misinformation about the crisis in Israel at a time when the country should stand together.
“While Trump continues to lie about his record, President Biden is laser-focused on providing steadfast support for Israel and leading on the global stage,” Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said.
Trump spoke to his supporters at the venue near Mar-a-Lago as he campaigns as the front-runner in the 2024 Republican primary race for the White House, despite four criminal cases against him.
Rep. Matt Gaetz appeared at the event but did not speak. Gaetz is a Florida congressional ally who, with other hard-right conservatives, engineered the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The unprecedented action has kept Congress partly shuttered.
Trump has tried to use the power vacuum to underline his lingering influence over the Republican Party, backing Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to replace McCarthy. However, Republicans on Wednesday nominated House majority leader Steve Scalize to take over the job.
Jordan formed a close alliance with the former president, particularly during the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Biden. Two of the cases against Trump, in Washington and Georgia, are over his efforts to overturn the results.
Trump has continued to travel to early primary states and has been spending much of his time focused on the four criminal indictments and several civil cases he is facing.
He has put pressure on his Republican challengers to drop out of the 2024 primary race to help him defeat Biden. On Tuesday, he criticized GOP candidates for meeting with donors in an event hosted by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who unsuccessfully challenged then-President Barack Obama in 2012 as the Republican presidential nominee, and Paul Ryan, a former congressman who was the House speaker between 2015 and 2019.
“These failed candidates should have started by campaigning effectively, which they didn’t because they don’t have the skill or the talent,” Trump said on his Truth Social site.
Among those 10 Republicans challenging him are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, once a strong ally; Mike Pence, his former vice president; and Nikki Haley, who served as United Nations ambassador under Trump.

Topics: Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Donald Trump Joe Biden

Women, children among 29 killed as artillery hits Myanmar refugee camp

Women, children among 29 killed as artillery hits Myanmar refugee camp
Reuters
Updated 11 October 2023
Reuters

BANGKOK: At least 29 people, including women and children, were killed in Myanmar in an artillery strike on a refugee camp near the border with China which sources said was carried out by the ruling military.

The attack was one of the deadliest on civilians since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, which triggered conflict with a resistance movement and armed ethnic groups across the country.

The shadow National Unity Government and the British Embassy in Yangon blamed the military for the shelling, which took place close to midnight on Monday in Kachin State.

A spokesperson for the junta said the military was not responsible.

“We are investigating. We always take care of border peace situation,” Zaw Min Tun said, adding that the explosion may have involved an ethnic rebel group’s own munitions.

Sources said artillery hit a camp for internally displaced people about 5 km (3 miles) from a base in the town of Laiza run by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which has been in conflict with Myanmar’s military for years. About 30 people were killed, according to sources and media. A spokesperson for the KIA called it a “massacre against our ethnic people,” according to Myanmar Now.

The NUG condemned what it called a vicious attack on civilians and said the world must put Myanmar’s generals on trial.

“This act of military council is war crime and crime against humanity,” NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said, adding an attack at the border with China showed the junta did not respect its neighbor’s demand for peace and stability.

The British Embassy also blamed the military for the strike, adding it “must stop its brutal campaign against the Myanmar people.”

The US was “deeply concerned” by the reports, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn the military regime’s ongoing attacks that have claimed thousands of lives since the February 2021 coup and continue to exacerbate the region’s most severe humanitarian crisis,” Miller said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said those responsible “must be held to account” and called on Myanmar’s neighbors to leverage their influence to stem “the military’s intensifying attacks throughout the country, which continue to fuel regional instability,” according to a spokesperson.

China’s Foreign Ministry called on “relevant parties to resolve disputes peacefully, ... avoid escalation, and take practical and effective measures to ensure the security of the China-Myanmar border.”

Laiza sits close to the Chinese border and is home to many civilians living in displacement camps in and around the town. The UN says more than a million people have been displaced by the conflict in Myanmar.

A student activist currently in Laiza said the whole town was “shaken” by the explosion and residents were evacuating.

“We are on alert because we worry that there can be second bomb attack,” said Justin, who declined to provide a last name. “The locals are worried about that and so people are relocating now.”

Photographs shared with and verified by Reuters showed residents in Laiza preparing to bury dozens of victims in coffins laid out next to rows of freshly dug graves.

Kachin media shared a series of graphic images on Facebook of destruction, which could not immediately be verified by Reuters. One showed casualties on the floor, another more than a dozen body bags lined up.

Others showed men in military dress sifting through wreckage and a man carrying the body of a small child.

The incident was the deadliest since an air strike in Myanmar’s volatile Sagaing region in April that killed scores of people including civilians.

Khon Ja, an activist with the Kachin Peace Network Civil society group, told Reuters she had visited the local hospital and was told 29 people were dead and 59 wounded.

“The bomb was too strong ... the village was totally destroyed and disappeared,” she said.

Topics: Myanmar

The number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

The number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
AP
  • Biden sought to connect the attacks by Hamas militants directly to decades of antisemitism and violence endured by Jews around the world
  • "We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism," Biden said
AP

WASHINGTON: The number of US citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday. That’s an increase from the 14 who’d been confirmed dead one day earlier.
US citizens also are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas during its shocking weekend assault on Israel, President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday. The war has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides.
Biden, who is set to meet with Jewish leaders later Wednesday, sought to connect the attacks by Hamas militants directly to decades of antisemitism and violence endured by Jews around the world.
“This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennium of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people,” Biden told reporters. “And this moment we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism, no excuse and the type of terrorism that was exhibited here is just beyond the pale, beyond the pale.”
Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was at least the fourth call between Biden and Netanyahu since Saturday’s attack.
“We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism,” Biden said. “The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond.”

Topics: War on Gaza US Hamas Israel

China urges 'immediate ceasefire' in call with Palestinian official

China urges 'immediate ceasefire' in call with Palestinian official
AFP
  • Zhai spoke Wednesday with Amal Jadou, the Palestinian Authority's deputy foreign minister
  • "The top priorities are an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians," Zhai was quoted as saying
AFP

BEIJING: China's envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun called for "an immediate ceasefire" to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a phone call with a Palestinian official, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Thousands of people have been killed since Hamas's shock assault on Saturday, the deadliest on Israel in its 75-year history.
Zhai spoke Wednesday with Amal Jadou, the Palestinian Authority's deputy foreign minister, and said China was worried by the conflict's intensification and "deeply concerned by the serious deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in Palestine", a readout on the ministry's website said.
"The top priorities are an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians," Zhai was quoted as saying.
Zhai spoke by phone on Tuesday with Egypt's assistant minister for the Palestinian territories, and said China was seeking to work with Cairo to help ease the conflict.
He reiterated Beijing's call for "the implementation of a 'two-state solution'".
Beijing has positioned itself in recent months as a mediator in the Middle East, brokering a restoration of ties in March between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
But it has been criticised for its response to the current conflict, with Israel reportedly saying it had expected "stronger condemnation" of Hamas.
There is currently no record of Zhai speaking to the Israeli side.

Topics: War on Gaza China Israel Palestine Hamas

Palestine ambassador in Japan accuses West of hypocrisy

Palestine ambassador in Japan accuses West of hypocrisy
Arab News Japan
  • "I stand before you to address the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Waleed Siam said
  • He said the victims of the conflict are not to blame
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Waleed Siam, the Representative of Palestine in Japan, sought sympathy for the people of Gaza in a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday and accused the West of hypocrisy and using a “narrow lens” to view the situation in the Middle East.
“I stand before you to address the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he said in his opening remarks.
“Regrettably, some see history through a narrow lens, focusing solely on the recent violence. We must recognize that the Palestinian people have endured one deadly year after another, a matter of grave concern that has persisted far too long, bringing untold suffering to both Palestinian and Israeli populations.”
“I’d like to begin by clarifying that we, the Palestinian people, unequivocally reject any dehumanizing rhetoric, such as that propagated by the ultra-right-wing Israeli government, which has labeled us as animals.”
Siam said the victims of the conflict are not to blame. “We should hold the international community accountable, especially those nations that have supported Israel’s military occupation and perpetuated injustices.”
He added that there was a certain indifference by some nations in holding Israel accountable for their actions, accusing Israel of prioritizing “occupation and colonization over peace, brazenly violating international law for decades.”
He also wanted to focus on the terrible humanitarian conditions that some Palestinians have to live in.
“Palestinians in Gaza are enduring dire living conditions,” he said. “No water, no electricity, no medical supplies, these are closeby to those found in concentration camps. It is heart-wrenching to witness the support for illegal settlements and the encouragement of the illegal settlers to continue their racist attacks on Palestinian citizens on Palestinian land.”
Siam said the settlers are given arms to attack Palestinians, while other attacks target religious holy sites such as the Alaina Mosque.
“Retaliation cannot be the answer,” he said. “We currently witness the execution of civilians under the pretext of legitimate self-defense. According to international law, the occupier cannot claim self-defense. UN resolutions affirm the right of occupied peoples to resist in any form they choose.”

Topics: War on Gaza Japan Israel Palestine

