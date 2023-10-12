You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3
The General Authority for Competition receives applications for inorganic growth from companies, performs the relevant analyses and decides. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/925ak

Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Amid corporate Saudi Arabia’s consistent inorganic growth activities, the Kingdom has approved 41 applications for mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures during the third quarter of 2023. 

According to its latest report, the General Authority for Competition cleared 39 applications out of the 89 submitted without objection, while two were authorized conditionally.   

The authority receives applications for inorganic growth from companies, performs the relevant analyses and decides.     

Additionally, it looks for any breaches of competition regulations within the industries. 

Of the 39 requests, 36 were applications to acquire other companies, and three sought permissions to form joint ventures. 

Moreover, the information and communication sector and the manufacturing industry were at the forefront, with eight requests each, or 20 percent of the overall submissions. 

The human health and collective activities sector raised four requests, representing 10 percent of the total applications. 

Saad Al-Masoud, the authority’s official spokesperson, stated that the economic concentration calls from foreign entities also accounted for 62 percent of the total requests received in the third quarter. 

According to a report released by professional services network firm PwC Middle East, M&A activities in Saudi Arabia are expected to accelerate in 2023, as the Kingdom has become one of the most attractive markets for international companies seeking new activities. 

The report also noted that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the country’s economy, has also played a key role in turning the Kingdom into a hub for international investors. 

“Saudi Arabia is expecting a further pick up in M&A activity during 2023, despite a strong pipeline of IPOs, as the gap in valuation multiples between these two exit routes narrows for investors looking to sell assets,” said Imad Matar, deals partner at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia. 

He added: “At the same time, the Public Investment Fund will continue to spearhead outbound cross-border transactions and fuel domestic deals.” 

Additionally, the report claimed that the Middle East is also experiencing a surge in M&A activity as it continued to grow in 2022 despite a global recession. 

In 2022, most Middle East M&A activities were concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, recording 563 deals or 89 percent of the region’s total volume. 

Topics: General Authority for Competition Mergers and Acquisitions applications COMPANIES

Related

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Business & Economy
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition

Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition

Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition

Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Experts believe that the Middle East and North Africa region will soon assume a leading global position in terms of carbon capture, usage, and utility.

They shared these views at a high-level workshop organized by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in collaboration with the International Energy Forum. The event, which was attended by experts from all across the region, coincided with MENA Climate Week which concluded in the Saudi capital on Thursday.

The workshop aimed at exploring the significance of clean hydrogen and CCUS in the MENA region, said a press release.

It included discussions centering on the significance of hydrogen in the MENA region’s climate action plan, the optimization of technology roadmaps and value chains, as well as the engagement of the private sector, and securing finances for sustainable projects.

The talks also explored how the region is poised to emerge as a hot spot for large-scale project development.

In his opening remarks, KAPSARC President Fahad Al-Ajlan said: “Our think tank will continue to work steadily, providing policymakers with insights and advice to foster an effective energy transition.”

Experts further examined the role of technology and the value chain in offering low-carbon solutions, as well as the significance of regulatory frameworks and practical approaches for engaging with the private sector and securing financing for project development.

IEF Secretary-General Joseph McMonigle emphasized that in the forthcoming decade, the region is expected to offer at least 50 megatons of CCUS capacity, surpassing the current global ability.

He further underscored the pivotal role of hydrogen in realizing sustainability and enhancing energy security.

“We seek to accelerate the role of hydrogen in the energy transition,” McMonigle said.

Topics: KAPSARC IEF

Related

MENA carbon market likely to reach around 150m tons by 2030 video
Business & Economy
MENA carbon market likely to reach around 150m tons by 2030

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,586

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,586
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,586

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,586
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Thursday, gaining 13.52 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 10,586.22. 

The benchmark index reported a total trading turnover of SR6.47 billion ($1.72 billion) as 150 listed stocks advanced, while 63 retreated. 

In contrast, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped by 88.80 points, or 0.40 percent, ending the day at 22,132.15, with 22 listed stocks advancing and an equal number retreating. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index inched up by 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, closing at 1,363.79.  

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, with a share price surge of 5.37 percent to reach SR20.40.  

Other top performers included National Gas and Industrialization Co. and Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., with their share prices rising by 5.09 percent and 4.72 percent, reaching SR59.90 and SR12.88, respectively.   

Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance also had strong performances.  

On the downside, Thimar Development Holding Co. saw its share price drop by 7.22 percent to SR14.66.  

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Alandalus Property Co. also faced declines, with share prices dropping by 6.67 percent and 5 percent to stand at SR0.14 and SR20.90, respectively.   

Herfy Food Services Co. and Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. were among the worst performers of the day. 

In corporate announcements, Najran Cement Co. revealed that its board of directors decided not to distribute interim cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of the fiscal year 2023.  

According to a Tadawul statement, this decision is aimed at strengthening the firm’s financial position to achieve its business growth strategy. The feasibility of distributing cash dividends for the second half of the fiscal year will be assessed based on the company’s cash flows for the full year, it added.  

Additionally, Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that Moody’s has affirmed its A3 rating with a stable outlook.  

A bourse filing revealed that this rating action follows the announcement that the current parent, Allianz SE, has agreed to sell its 51 percent stake in Allianz SF to Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co.  

Furthermore, Valuable Capital Financial Co., an eWTPA portfolio firm, received final approval from the Capital Market Authority to conduct dealing, custody, and advisory activities in Saudi Arabia.  

This move makes VCFC the first licensed global fintech company authorized to provide online brokerage and trading services in the Kingdom. 

Meanwhile, Thimar Development Holding Co. disclosed that the subscription to new shares and rights trading to increase its capital from SR100 million to SR250 million will begin on Oct. 12.  

According to a Tadawul filing, rights trading will conclude on Oct. 19, while subscription to the new shares will close on Oct. 24.  

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index NOMU

Related

Closing bell: Saudi bourses slip; ADES Holding shines on debut
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi bourses slip; ADES Holding shines on debut

Saudi fintech sector gets boost as 5 MoUs inked at Financial Academy Forum

Saudi fintech sector gets boost as 5 MoUs inked at Financial Academy Forum
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi fintech sector gets boost as 5 MoUs inked at Financial Academy Forum

Saudi fintech sector gets boost as 5 MoUs inked at Financial Academy Forum
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aimed at delivering essential training programs to the financial sector, the second edition of the Financial Academy Forum, held in Riyadh on Wednesday, witnessed the signing of five memorandums of understanding.  

These agreements aimed to facilitate advanced research, executive courses, and collaborative efforts to support entrepreneurs through guidance and digital training in open finance. 

Speaking at the forum, Mana bin Mohammad Al-Khamsan, the CEO of the Financial Academy, highlighted the institute’s commitment to delivering a unique training experience tailored to the needs of the fintech sector through these MOUs.  

By partnering with industry leaders, he added that the academy aims to elevate professional excellence within the broader financial sector. 

The signatory parties included agreements with the Saudi Governance Center and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Additionally, the ZISHI Group for Financial Learning & Professional Development and Ozone API, an open finance company, were also part of the signatory group. 

Saudi Arabia’s 2030 goals, as outlined in the National Fintech Strategy, target creating 525 companies, 18,000 jobs, and a SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) direct gross domestic product contribution.  

To pave the way for these objectives, the Saudi Central Bank’s annual fintech report has established benchmark milestones for 2025. This includes 230 operational tech companies in the Kingdom’s financial service sector and SR2.6 billion in venture capital investments. 

In 2023, the fintech sector experienced significant growth, doubling its number of players to 200 firms compared to the 89 present in 2022, according to Ayman Al-Sayari, the governor of the Saudi Central Bank, as reported last month. 

Topics: #fintech Financial Academy Forum National Fintech Strategy Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Financial Academy Forum to help revitalize Saudi financial sector, says Elkuwaiz
Business & Economy
Financial Academy Forum to help revitalize Saudi financial sector, says Elkuwaiz

Saudia Cargo receives IATA certification for excellence in pharma product transportation

Saudia Cargo receives IATA certification for excellence in pharma product transportation
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudia Cargo receives IATA certification for excellence in pharma product transportation

Saudia Cargo receives IATA certification for excellence in pharma product transportation
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming the Kingdom’s substantial growth in the global logistics sector, Saudia Cargo has received the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Pharma certificate from the International Air Transport Association.

The company was awarded this recognition for transporting pharmaceutical shipments across the Middle East market and complying with international standards, according to a press release.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, expressed his excitement for achieving the certification and noted that the firm is proud to receive such a milestone achievement from IATA.

“Since we’ve seen a significant increase in pharmaceutical shipments over the past four years, we’ve made the firm commitment to facilitate the leasing of the best temperature-controlled packaging options and unrivaled knowledge to guarantee secure and dependable pharmaceutical transportation in the rapidly expanding Middle East market,” said Zebitz.

He added: “We’re focused on upholding the greatest levels of excellence, security, and safety in pharmaceutical logistics, highlighting our unique position in defending humanity with our offerings.”

Saudi Arabia’s National Logistics Strategy aims to position the Kingdom as one of the top 10 countries globally in the logistics performance index by the end of this decade, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

It also seeks to improve the capabilities of the Kingdom’s air cargo sector by doubling its capacity to more than 4.5 million tons by 2030.

Aymen Osilan, executive director at Saudia Cargo, said that the certification from IATA signifies the carrier’s ability to handle pharma shipments with utmost care.

“Saudia Cargo was vital in aiding in the distribution of vaccinations and other necessities during and post-pandemic, working to uphold the highest standards of quality while doing so both domestically and internationally,” added Osilan.

Additionally, the press release noted that the firm is further strengthening its pharmaceutical transport services by collaborating with key players in the industry, including Pharma Aero, Envirotainer, and DoKaSch, as well as CSafe, va-Q-tec, SkyCell, and Tower Cold Chain.

Earlier this month, Saudia Cargo appointed Loay Mashabi as the company’s managing director.

Mashabi, who joined the company on Oct. 8, was Saudi Arabia’s former deputy minister for logistics services at the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services.

“Saudia Cargo will, without a doubt, be just the right place to accomplish great feats in placing Saudi Arabia in the center of the logistics map,” said Mashabi after his appointment.

Topics: Saudia cargo logistics

Related

Saudia Cargo appoints Loay Mashabi as managing director
Corporate News
Saudia Cargo appoints Loay Mashabi as managing director

Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU

Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU

Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding formalizing their commitment to advancing the digital economy and enhancing digital government services. 

According to the Ministry, the MoU encompasses various cooperative efforts, including digital platforms, e-signatures and documentation. 

This partnership will encompass collaborative initiatives in research and innovation, with a dedicated team developing digital services for the government. 

Furthermore, both nations have committed to exchanging best practices and policies to promote using the latest technologies in businesses. 

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and Japanese Digital Transformation Minister Kono Taro signed the MoU at the Digital Agency office in Tokyo. 

Established in 2021, the Digital Agency is a government agency spearheading digitization of Japan’s public sector initiatives. 

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in the cooperative efforts between Saudi Arabia and Japan in the ever-evolving digital domain. 

Al-Swaha and a delegation representing the Kingdom’s digital economy, space and innovation sectors also met ministers from other countries and UN officials in Japan. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, he met with UK Minister of State for Data and Digital Infrastructure Sir John Whittingdale to enhance the partnership between the two countries in digital economy growth, innovation and research and development. 

At a separate meeting with International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the minister discussed prospects for expanding effective partnerships and existing initiatives to support the growth of the region’s digital economy. 

During his meetings, he also met Li Junhua, the UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, to gather the picture of the digital economy. 

In July, Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations.  

The signed deals encompassed healthcare, clean energy, mining and digital innovation sectors. 

This exchange marks the growing bilateral relationship led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited the Kingdom in July to promote the island state’s major local companies and explore more profound opportunities to collaborate with the Kingdom. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #japan #digitaleconomy #digital Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties

Latest updates

The morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing as Israeli attacks intensify
People stand by the bodies of victims of Israeli air strikes outside the morgue of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 12.
US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders
US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders
Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus
Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus
Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement
Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.