Saudi crown prince launches plan for new Abha International Airport

A master plan for the Kingdom's new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi crown prince launches plan for new Abha International Airport
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi crown prince launches plan for new Abha International Airport

A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
  • The new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with seven new self-service check-ins
  • The airport’s capacity will increase to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually, nearly nine times the current 1.5 million capacity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of a master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport on Thursday.

The new Abha airport aims to embody a consistent architectural identity in line with the heritage of the Asir region, transforming it into a prominent landmark in the Kingdom.

The terminal area will be expanded to 65,000 square meters, increasing the current terminal area of 10,500 square meters by six times. The first phase of the expansion is due to be completed by 2028.

This expansion includes the construction of passenger boarding bridges, self-service facilities for streamlined travel procedures, and high-capacity parking facilities.

The design of the new airport will reflect the architectural identity of the Asir region and showcase Saudi culture. This design will offer a distinctive travel experience with high efficiency, ensuring seamless services for visitors and travelers. 

The airport’s capacity will increase to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually, nearly nine times the current 1.5 million capacity.

It will also handle more than 90,000 flights per year, a significant increase from the current 30,000 flights. 

The new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with seven new self-service check-ins.

The new Abha airport is expected to contribute to attracting more tourists to the Asir region.

It will also help to achieve the Asir development strategy and the aviation strategy that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing air connectivity to 250 destinations and transporting 330 million passengers.

Police investigate murder of Saudi national in southern Philippines 

Police investigate murder of Saudi national in southern Philippines 
  • Gunmen opened fire on Saudi citizen’s car on national highway
  • Victim’s wife is in critical condition, Philippine police say 
MANILA: Philippine police said on Thursday they were investigating the murder of a Saudi national, who was shot dead in an ambush attack in the country’s south. 

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the man was driving with his wife and her brother on a busy public road in Shariff Aguak municipality, Maguindanao province, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 

Two gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on them, killing the Saudi citizen and wounding his spouse. 

The Saudi Embassy in Manila has identified the victim as Sulaiman Jamal and said it was “following up very carefully on the condition of (Jamal’s) injured wife after she was transferred to a hospital near the scene of the accident.” 

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, told Arab News that police were determining the motive behind the murder. 

“They were tailed by motorcycle-riding suspects … The investigation is still ongoing,” he said. “Jamal sustained a gunshot wound to his left ear that resulted in his instantaneous death.” 

Jamal’s wife “is still in critical condition,” Shariff Aguak Police Chief Maj. Haron Macabanding told Arab News, as officers were trying to establish the identity of the suspects. 

“My investigator went to the hospital … but she cannot talk.” 

The incident took place on a national highway and many vehicles were passing by as the suspects shot at Jamal’s car. 

“There are eyewitnesses, but they are afraid to talk, to reveal information to the police. But we are convincing them to tell the truth if they witnessed the incident,” Macabanding said. 

“At the time of the incident, there was a power interruption, so it was dark in the area.” 

According to police records, Jamal and his wife settled in Maguindanao last year, Macabanding said, adding that they were “engaged in helping people who are in need.” 

Updated 12 October 2023
Iraq is guest of honor at ‘Made in Saudi’ expo

Iraq is guest of honor at ‘Made in Saudi’ expo
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Iraq is guest of honor at ‘Made in Saudi’ expo

Iraq is guest of honor at ‘Made in Saudi’ expo
  • From 2018-2022, non-oil exports from the Kingdom to Iraq reached $3.9bn
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq is the guest of honor — which includes 24 of the country’s companies — at the second edition of the “Made in Saudi” exhibition.

The event takes place from Oct. 16 to 19 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center and features over 100 national companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Iraq’s selection demonstrates the strong and growing economic relations between the two countries. It is hoped that the event will attract significant local and international buyers, the SPA reported.

From 2018-2022, non-oil exports from the Kingdom to Iraq totaled SR14.8 billion ($3.9 billion).

The construction-materials industry emerged as the top exporting sector, at SR4.42 billion.

Trade in all sectors were boosted by the establishment of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in 2017.

The “Made in Saudi Arabia” exhibition aims to promote local products and services as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the SPA stated.

Topics: Made in Saudi exhibition Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center Made in Saudi Arabia Iraq-Saudi ties

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza
  • The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

The crown prince reiterated that the Kingdom is exerting all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to halt the escalation.

He stressed Saudi Arabia’s position rejecting targeting of civilians and taking innocent lives, emphasizing the need to take into account the principles of international humanitarian law, noting the grave concern about the seriousness of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip.

The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause and efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

Topics: War on Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off

Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off

Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off
  • With an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, Fly Red Sea will transport guests across The Red Sea’s island resorts
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global on Wednesday launched Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company to transport guests to the Kingdom’s Red Sea island resorts.

Named Fly Red Sea, the company has an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, which will be flying on sustainable aviation fuel, RSG announced on its website www.redseaglobal.com. 

“Each aircraft can accommodate a pilot and up to six guests with luggage for guest transfers to water-based resorts, or up to nine guests for scenic tours across the entire destination,” RSG said. 

“As a pilot myself, I was deeply invested in the efforts to build Fly Red Sea,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala.

“Our goal was to create a company that would … explore technologies to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint, and prioritize giving skilled, rewarding career opportunities to the Saudi people,” he said.

 

 

Fly Red Sea will have as its home base the Red Sea International (RSI) Airport in Hanak, Tabuk region, which has a dedicated seaplane runway running parallel to the main terminal.

Fly Red Sea's first seaplane flight on October 11 coincided with the arrival of the new airport's first guests, a VIP delegation of Saudi ministers and other leaders aboard a specially liveried Saudia flight from Riyadh. 

First put into operation on September 21, 2023, the airport was created to serve the Kingdom's Red Sea Development and Amaala tourism megaprojects. 

As planned, Fly Red Sea's fleet will be expanded to nine seaplanes by 2028 and to more than 20 by 2030, in line with the destination’s development phases. 

Fly Red Sea has an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes to transport guests to the Kingdom's Red Sea resorts. (Photo Courtesy: redseaglobal.com)

Upon full completion in 2030, the new tourism destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. 

The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities, according to redseaglobal.com.
 

Topics: Red Sea Global Fly Red Sea Amaala Hanak tabuk Red Sea International Airport John Pagano

