London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
A pro-Palestinian protester with a Palestinian flag is seen behind a police cordon outside the Israeli Embassy in London. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
  • Decision follows UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s call for ‘tough line’ on shows of support for Hamas
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens said on Thursday there will be no crackdown on people waving the Palestinian flag.
The announcement comes after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman called on police chiefs on Tuesday to take a tough line, not just against shows of support for Hamas — which is proscribed as a terrorist organization in Britain — but also toward some pro-Palestinian displays.
“Behaviors that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism,” she said in her letter.
Owens said that, in accordance with the law, the Met cannot interpret broad support for the Palestinian cause as automatically supporting Hamas or any other proscribed group, even when it comes shortly after an attack carried out by that group.
“An expression of support for the Palestinian people more broadly, including flying the Palestinian flag, does not, alone, constitute a criminal offense,” Owens said in an open letter to Jewish communities.
“Of course, behavior at protests goes beyond what is and isn’t seen as support for proscribed groups,” she said.
The letter added that religiously motivated abuse or intimidation will not be tolerated and officers will take action when they see it.
Earlier on Monday, a large demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London.
The event’s organizers, including UK groups Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and the Muslim Association of Britain are planning another protest on Saturday outside the BBC headquarters.
“We will police them without fear or favor and I expect our officers to act where they see offenses, including expressions of support for proscribed organizations or any instance of religious hatred,” Owen said.
 

Topics: pro-Palestine protests Metropolitan Police

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process
Updated 11 sec ago
Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process
  • Sri Lanka was one of first countries to support Saudi bid for 2030 World Expo
  • In August, island nation tweaked its foreign policy to prioritize the Middle East
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is looking forward to Saudi assistance in its development process, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Thursday after talks with the Kingdom’s deputy foreign minister on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting in Colombo.
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji was on an official trip to Sri Lanka this week, representing Riyadh at the IORA Council of Ministers meeting. Saudi Arabia joined the regional organization this year as a dialogue partner.
“We discussed the bilateral relationship and how to strengthen that relationship. Saudi (Arabia) thanks Sri Lanka for unwavering and continuous support for its bid for the 2030 Expo and pledged to strengthen further engagement in Sri Lanka’s development process, particularly by providing further employment opportunities as well as further investment,” Sabry told Arab News.
Sri Lanka was one of the first countries to support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, which the Kingdom officially submitted in September 2022.
The Saudi Embassy in Colombo said after the meeting that the ministers had also “reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka and opportunities to develop them in all fields to achieve the common interests.”
The island nation expanded cooperation with the Kingdom in May, following the first session of the Saudi-Sri Lankan Joint Committee in Riyadh. The two countries also marked a new step in bilateral relations then, as they signed a memorandum on political consultations.
This development was followed by Sri Lanka reorienting its diplomacy to prioritize the Middle East in August, as Colombo hopes to increase people-to-people relations and boost arrangements to facilitate sustainable commerce ties with the region.

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi Indian Ocean Rim Association Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji

France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack

France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
AFP
France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack

France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack
  • The demonstrations "are likely to generate disturbances to public order"
  • Several hundred people had gathered in the central Place de la Republique in Paris shouting pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli slogans
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France on Thursday said it was banning all pro-Palestinian demonstrations after the bloody attack on Israel by Hamas, on the grounds such protests threaten public order.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a note to regional prefects that the demonstrations "are likely to generate disturbances to public order", adding that organisers should face arrest as well as any troublemakers.
In defiance of his order, several hundred people had gathered in the central Place de la Republique in Paris shouting pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli slogans, AFP correspondents said.
Darmanin had told French media earlier that over 100 "anti-Semitic acts" had been recorded in France since the attack by Hamas on Israel on Saturday, with 24 people arrested.
In his order to prefects, Darmanin also reiterated his request that foreigners guilty of any anti-Semitic offence or of advocating terrorism should have their residence permit "systematically withdrawn" and expelled "without delay" from France.

Topics: War on Gaza Paris Protests pro-Palestine protests

Kenya warns of risk of 'solidarity' attacks over Israel-Hamas war

Kenya warns of risk of ‘solidarity’ attacks over Israel-Hamas war
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Kenya warns of risk of ‘solidarity’ attacks over Israel-Hamas war

Kenya warns of risk of ‘solidarity’ attacks over Israel-Hamas war
  • “Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza impacts global security,” Kenya’s counterterrorism police service said on X
  • “Terror groups like Al-Shabab may conduct attacks in solidarity with Hamas to remain relevant”
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP

NAIROBI: Kenya warned Thursday of the risk that groups such as Al-Shabab could carry out attacks in “solidarity” with Hamas after the Palestinian militant group’s bloody assault on Israel.
The East African country has suffered a number of attacks carried out by the Somalia-based Al-Shabab since sending troops into its neighbor in 2011 to battle the Al-Qaeda-affiliated militants.
“Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza impacts global security,” Kenya’s counterterrorism police service said on X, formerly Twitter.
“Terror groups like Al-Shabab may conduct attacks in solidarity with Hamas to remain relevant.
“Kenyans need to be vigilant & report terror activities to police for action,” it added.
Al-Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency for more than 15 years against Somalia’s fragile central government, issued a statement on Wednesday praising the surprise weekend assault by Hamas.
Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages. Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days, killing over 1,350 Palestinians.
The Kenyan foreign ministry on Saturday said it condemned “in the strongest terms possible, the unprovoked attack by Hamas militants on the people of Israel.”
“This egregious act of violence, has not only disrupted the fragile peace in the Middle East but also poses a significant threat to global peace and security.”
President William Ruto urged both sides to refrain from further violence.
Kenya is a major contributor to the African Union force backing Somalia’s central government in Mogadishu in its fight against Al-Shabab and has suffered a string of deadly retaliatory assaults.
The country last month marked the 10th anniversary of a siege at the upmarket Westgate shopping center in the capital Nairobi in 2013 that killed 67 people.
Two years after Westgate, Al-Shabab fighters attacked Garissa University in eastern Kenya, killing 148 people, almost all students.
It was the second most deadly attack in Kenya’s history, surpassed only by Al-Qaeda’s bombing of the US embassy in Nairobi in 1998 that killed 213 people.
In 2019, Al-Shabab gunmen killed 21 people at the upscale Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi.
In 2002, an Al-Qaeda suicide car bombing at an Israeli-owned resort hotel near the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa killed at least 13 people, including three Israelis, while an Israeli jetliner narrowly escaped a missile attack on takeoff from Mombasa airport.

Topics: War on Gaza Kenya Hamas al shabab Israelis

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant
  • President Putin is wanted by the court over the deportation of Ukrainian children
  • He is expected to travel to China next week
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP

BISHKEK: Vladimir Putin traveled to Kyrgyzstan Thursday on his first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.
President Putin is wanted by the court over the deportation of Ukrainian children. Its ruling requires members of the ICC, which does not include Kyrgyzstan, to make the arrest if he sets foot on their territory.
Televised footage showed Putin greeting Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the capital Bishkek for a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
“I would like to thank the president for the invitation. We have good reasons (to be here), but even without reasons this visit is long overdue,” Putin said in talks with Japarov.
The long-time leader has rarely left Russia since launching the Ukraine offensive in February 2022.
This year, he has traveled only to Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, with his last foreign trips to Belarus and Kyrgyzstan last December — a far cry from the busy international schedule he had earlier in his rule.
He is expected to travel to China next week.
Moscow has likened the prospect of Putin being arrested abroad to an act of war, calling the warrant “illegal.”
In practice, however, it has taken precautions: in August, Russia sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to a BRICS summit in ICC member South Africa, instead of Putin.
While the full-scale Ukraine offensive made Putin a persona non grata in the Western world, the ICC ruling virtually closed the door to a large part of the globe for him.
The Rome Statute, a treaty requiring members to adhere to ICC rulings, has been ratified by 123 countries.
The ruling caused a legal headache for ICC member South Africa, which hosted the BRICS summit to which Putin was invited.
In a last-minute decision, Moscow sent its foreign minister instead of Putin.
“Why should I create some problems for our friends during an event?” Putin said this month, commenting on his absence from Johannesburg.
“If I come, a political show will start,” he added.
Putin is wanted alongside his children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the war crime of allegedly unlawfully deporting thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Moscow rejects the allegations.
The visit comes amid rifts among Russia’s allies.
Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan will skip the summit attended by Putin, host country Kyrgyzstan announced two days before the event.
Pashinyan had criticized Moscow for not intervening when Azerbaijan launched a successful offensive to take over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region last month.
His snub came after Armenian lawmakers moved to join the ICC, angering Moscow and potentially limiting Putin’s travel options further.
Putin is planning to meet with the leader of Armenia’s arch-foe, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.
Ahead of Putin’s trip, Kyrgyzstan said it had ratified an agreement for a common air defense system with Russia.
Moscow has similar deals with other allied countries including Kazakhstan, Belarus and Tajikistan.
But suspicion of Russia in parts of the region has grown since the conflict in Ukraine. None of the Central Asian countries supported Russia in a key UN vote on Ukraine last year.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Ukraine says 'holding ground' in frontline town under attack

Ukraine says ‘holding ground’ in frontline town under attack
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Ukraine says ‘holding ground’ in frontline town under attack

Ukraine says ‘holding ground’ in frontline town under attack
  • The Donbas town is symbolically and strategically important to Kyiv and near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
  • “Avdiivka. We are holding our ground,” Zelensky said on social media
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday Ukrainian forces were “holding our ground” in Avdiivka, after Moscow said it had improved its position in the frontline eastern town.
The Donbas town is symbolically and strategically important to Kyiv and near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, seized by separatist forces in 2014.
“Avdiivka. We are holding our ground,” Zelensky said on social media, sharing pictures from the frontline town.
“It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end,” he said.
“Our defenders are courageously holding the defense: they have repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area,” Andriy Kovalev, spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in televised comments.
Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday said its forces had improved their position close to Avdiivka, which had around 31,000 inhabitants before the war and is dominated by a huge coke plant.
About 1,600 civilians remain, according to local authorities.
Avdiivka’s mayor, Vitaliy Barabash said on television: “We withstood everything, we held our positions, all the attacks were repulsed. In some places (we) even tried to counterattack.”
The mayor said the situation there was “very tense,” calling it the “largest offensive” on Avdiivka since last year’s full-scale invasion.
“For the third day, the fighting around the town has not subsided, with shelling both on positions and on the town itself,” the mayor said, adding that a missile attack hit the town overnight.
The coke plant, currently mothballed, is “constantly under fire from rockets and artillery,” Barabash said.
Rybar, an influential pro-Russian Telegram channel that has good sources in the military, said Russian troops had captured an important slag heap north of the town.
Rybar also said that Russian forces had entered the village of Stepove northwest of Avdiivka and that there was fighting there, while Ukraine said it had repelled attacks east of the village.
Military analysts reported that Russia appeared to have suffered significant losses of equipment, based on images and videos of the area.
Avdiivka, an industrial hub, has been fought over since 2014, when it was briefly captured by Russian-backed separatists. It now has no intact buildings, mains water or electricity.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Avdiivka Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

