You are here

  • Home
  • Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus

Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus

Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus
The official, who requested anonymity, stated that during their first encounter in over a decade last month, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak instructed his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, to expel Houthi figures from the embassy. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88n7z

Updated 16 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus

Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus
  • Diplomatic blow to the militia’s international recognition efforts
  • The Syrian regime ordered the Houthis to depart the embassy and the country
Updated 16 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

AL-MUKALLA: The Syrian regime has expelled the Houthi diplomatic mission from the Yemeni Embassy in Damascus, dealing a diplomatic blow to the militia’s international recognition efforts.
A Yemeni government official told Arab News that the Syrian regime accepted a request from the internationally recognized government of Yemen to expel the Houthis from the embassy building and that the Yemeni government is considering re-establishing diplomatic relations with Syria and dispatching its own ambassador.
The official, who requested anonymity, stated that during their first encounter in over a decade last month, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak instructed his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, to expel Houthi figures from the embassy.
This week, the Syrian regime ordered the Houthis to depart the embassy and the country, signaling Damascus’s willingness to re-engage with the Yemeni government following a decade-long boycott.
The Houthis seized control of the Yemeni embassy in 2015, taking advantage of the Arab nation’s isolation of the Syrian regime following the violent suppression of protests.
After their expulsion from Syria, the Houthis maintained a single diplomatic mission in Iran.
Najeeb Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry and a political analyst, told Arab News that the expelled Houthis fled to Lebanon after “plundering” embassy property.
He added that the Syrian regime was compelled to abandon the Houthis after it became clear that neither Syria nor Yemenis benefited from their presence.
“The Houthi mission did not provide anything to the Syrian regime or Yemen, but on the contrary, it sent a message that the Syrian regime does not adhere to international regulations. No one in the world recognizes the Houthis as a state, including Iran, which regards them as employees,” Ghallab said.
Ghallab said that the Houthi mission in Syria did not serve Yemenis but had transformed the embassy in Damascus into a hub for “illegal activities” serving Houthi agendas in Syria and Lebanon.

Topics: Yemen Syria Houthis Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak

Related

Saudi project clears 730 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 730 Houthi mines in Yemen
Houthis abduct Yemeni teachers’ union head over salary demands
Middle-East
Houthis abduct Yemeni teachers’ union head over salary demands

UAE, UNICEF launch climate education initiative for children

UAE, UNICEF launch climate education initiative for children
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE, UNICEF launch climate education initiative for children

UAE, UNICEF launch climate education initiative for children
  • Initiative seeks to equip the youth with the tools to both adapt to the ramifications of climate change
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE’s Ministry of Education and the UN Children’s Fund have launched an initiative to advance climate education and action among children, Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.
In preparation for COP28, the Greening Capacities Initiative seeks to equip the youth with the tools to both adapt to and address the ramifications of climate change while promoting sustainable development.
Under this partnership, the Emirati education ministry and UNICEF will roll out three joint programs: Educators Training, Net Zero Heroes, and Children’s Art Competition.
Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, assistant undersecretary of the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the ministry, said the partnership “will empower educators to raise climate change awareness among learners, and will also nurture environmental awareness and sustainability skills, preparing learners to lead the UAE’s future sustainability efforts.”
The ministry will continue to form local and international strategic partnerships to foster climate awareness among young people during and after COP28, Al-Shamsi said.
UNICEF Representative in the Gulf Region Eltayeb Adam said the agreement “demonstrates our mutual belief in the pivotal role educators and children play in climate action.”
Combating the repercussions of climate change is essential in the safeguarding of children globally, Adam said.

 
 

Topics: UAE UNICEF

Related

KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreement
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreement
COP28 can be a catalyst for climate education in MENA
World
COP28 can be a catalyst for climate education in MENA

Abbas urges ‘immediate end to aggression’ against Palestinians

Abbas urges ‘immediate end to aggression’ against Palestinians
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Abbas urges ‘immediate end to aggression’ against Palestinians

Abbas urges ‘immediate end to aggression’ against Palestinians
  • Targeting of civilians “contravenes morals, religion and international law,” Abbas says
  • Jordan’s King Abdullah ordered the government on Thursday to allocate $4.23 million for UNRWA
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas called Thursday for “an immediate end to the comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people,” his office said following a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.
In his first public remarks since a massive Hamas onslaught on southern Israeli communities early Saturday that spiralled into deadly war, Abbas rejected “practices related to killing civilians or abusing them on both sides,” according to a statement.
The two leaders met in Amman and discussed “ways to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and deliver aid and relief” to Hamas-controlled Gaza, the statement said.
The targeting of civilians by both Israeli forces and Palestinian militants “contravenes morals, religion and international law,” Abbas said.
According to the statement, he stressed Palestinians “renounce violence and adhere to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance, and political action as a path to achieving our national goals.”
Abbas also “warned of the danger of the only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopping working due to running out of fuel” and urged action to secure the supply of electricity and water as well as “opening urgent humanitarian corridors.”
With dozens of Israeli civilians and security personnel believed to be held captive in Gaza and Palestinian militants captured by Israel, Abbas called “for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees.”
The Palestinian Authority which Abbas heads is based in the occupied West Bank, while his rival Hamas controls the Gaza Strip.

Jordan’s King Abdullah ordered the government on Thursday to allocate 3 million dinars ($4.23 million) for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the Jordanian state news agency reported on Thursday.

Topics: Jordan's King Abdullah II Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation
Jordan denies US Army is using bases in the country to deliver supplies to Israel
Middle-East
Jordan denies US Army is using bases in the country to deliver supplies to Israel

UK politicians urged not to condone Israeli war crimes in Gaza

UK politicians urged not to condone Israeli war crimes in Gaza
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UK politicians urged not to condone Israeli war crimes in Gaza

UK politicians urged not to condone Israeli war crimes in Gaza
  • Council for Arab-British Understanding slams Hamas ‘atrocities’ but ‘any action Israel takes must be in accordance with international law’
  • ‘It’s wrong to openly express sympathy for civilian victims on one side,’ CAABU director tells Arab News
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Council for Arab-British Understanding has urged British politicians not to condone “collective punishment” meted out by Israeli forces to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and to be careful with rhetoric over the conflict for fear of further inflaming the situation.

“Any action that Israel takes must be in accordance with international law. That also applies to all parties involved in the conflict, including Hamas,” Chris Doyle, CAABU’s director, told Arab News.

Israel has stepped up its military offensive following what CAABU called the “unjustifiable and shocking atrocities” committed by Hamas on Oct. 7 against Israeli civilians in the south of the country. 

So far 1,200 Israelis have been confirmed dead, with around 1,300 killed in Gaza. Israeli authorities said electricity, fuel, water and food supplies into Gaza will be cut off for the foreseeable future.

The International Committee of the Red Cross stated: “As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can’t be taken. Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues.” 

It added: “Families in Gaza are already having trouble accessing clean water. No parent wants to be forced to give a thirsty child dirty water.”

In a press release, CAABU said the Israeli government has imposed a “total siege” on “the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who live under Israeli occupation,” and “as the occupying power, it has a legal obligation for the welfare of these people.”

It added that Defense Minister Yoav Galant had warned that Israel is “at war with ‘human animals’ and (will) act accordingly.”

CAABU said: “The British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, have both refused to condemn the imposition of this siege. They should do so at once and unequivocally. A failure to do so represents the condoning of war crimes.”

Doyle said: “It should be easy — it should be a non-starter — that all British politicians should be able to condemn Hamas, but also condemn any crimes committed by any party. 

“If an atrocity is committed against you, it doesn’t give you the right to perpetrate an atrocity in response. The illegal policies Israel has conducted doesn’t give Hamas the right to target civilians.”

He added: “What we aren’t seeing with British politicians is sympathy for what Palestinians are experiencing.

“It’s wrong to openly express sympathy for civilian victims on one side. We’ve seen this time and time again when crimes are committed against Palestinians.”

Cleverly is currently in Israel to meet with leaders and survivors of the Hamas attack. While urging Israel to ensure there are as few civilian casualties as possible, he said it has a right to defend itself and retrieve its citizens taken as hostages into Gaza, and the UK maintains “unwavering solidarity” with the country.

Doyle said British politicians have a responsibility to use their positions to influence proceedings to ensure international law is upheld and further violence is avoided.

“Israel is … never held accountable for its actions. It’s allowed to commit crimes without any response,” he added.

“Worse is, the failure of leaders to actually speak out means Israel is being given a very bright green light to continue these war crimes.”

He said: “International leaders should show statesmanship. If James Cleverly was going there to act responsibly and (to) impress upon Israel the need to (end) hostilities … if he was trying to bring about a resolution, that’s fine.

“What’s not acceptable is to go there and fully endorse what Israel is doing regardless of whether it’s legal or not.”

Doyle praised leaders of other countries in the Middle East for their measured responses, suggesting this underlines the need to not risk tensions spreading across the region — and potentially even further afield.

“Within the Arab world, there are more leaders who have come out with the more correct responses to all this than we find in Europe or the US,” he said. 

“There’s immediate need for abiding by international law, but also there’s a massive and extremely dangerous risk that this spreads.”

Topics: War on Gaza United Kingdom (UK) Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu) Chris Doyle James Cleverly

Related

‘Stay at home’: UK FM claims pro-Palestine protesters ‘causing distress’
World
‘Stay at home’: UK FM claims pro-Palestine protesters ‘causing distress’
Scotland’s leader calls on UK foreign minister to lobby Israel to allow civilians to flee Gaza
Middle-East
Scotland’s leader calls on UK foreign minister to lobby Israel to allow civilians to flee Gaza

'Shaking with fear', Israelis desert villages bordering Lebanon

'Shaking with fear', Israelis desert villages bordering Lebanon
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Follow

'Shaking with fear', Israelis desert villages bordering Lebanon

'Shaking with fear', Israelis desert villages bordering Lebanon
  • Terrified inhabitants were not taking any chances
  • Ida Lannkri said she was still "shaking with fear" hours after an anti-missile rocket fired from Lebanon landed near a military post on Wednesday
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP

SHLOMI, Israel: A stationary cable car, an abandoned tourist van, empty roads -- the scene around Rosh Hanikra, an Israeli seaside kibbutz bordering Lebanon, looked like still life if not for the goats grazing languidly under the hot wind.
The kibbutz has over the years seen its share of rockets launched by Hezbollah militants from Lebanon, but this time, it has become a ghost town over fears that it could be the target of an Islamist incursion like the deadly attack by Hamas fighters in southern Israel.
Under cover of a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, Hamas militants breached Israel's border on Saturday, storming kibbutzim and gunning down civilians in the streets, at a rave party and in their homes, claiming more than 1,200 lives.
Israel has responded by declaring war on Hamas, pounding targets in Gaza where officials said more than 1,300 people have been killed.
Wary of Hezbollah -- also backed by Iran like Hamas -- in its north, Israel has rushed troops to villages like Rosh Hanikra. But terrified inhabitants were not taking any chances.
In the neighbouring town of Shlomi, Ida Lannkri said she was still "shaking with fear" hours after an anti-missile rocket fired from Lebanon landed near a military post on Wednesday morning.
"There was a loud boom that set fire to all of the mountain," said Lannkri, recalling the "smell of gunpowder".
From her balcony, Lannkri has a view of a green slope where a thick wall zig-zags across, marking the Israeli-Lebanese border.
She will be leaving for the Red Sea coastal resort Eilat imminently, the 61-year-old with short dark hair said.
Only "a family or two remain" in her 28-apartment building, said Lannkri.
With most civilians gone, Israeli soldiers have fanned out across Shlomi's numerous homes, casting a watchful eye on the mountain border.
Tanks were also parked near the village while Hummer armoured trucks could be spotted in walled compounds.
The village's petrol station is now one of the rare places that has stayed open, becoming the go-to store for the few residents remaining to get water, biscuits or milk.
Israel Ravid, 34, who works at a petrol station, said his wife had already left Shlomi with their two children.
Deeply shaken by the bombing that she had suffered during the 2006 war with Hezbollah, he said "she doesn't want our children to suffer the same trauma".
The 2006 war left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers.
Since then, cross-border skirmishes have been common, but both sides have refrained from all-out conflict.
Ravi said he suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome, but wanted to keep busy because staying at home and watching the horrors unfold on television news was "horrible".
Teacher Leon Gershovich, 40, also tried not to let his fears take over him.
From his garage, the border is less than a kilometre away.
His elderly mother had sought to dissuade him from talking to AFP, fearing that the journalists were Hezbollah fighters in disguise.
"She isn't afraid so much of rockets, but of what can repeat itself like it happened in the Gaza border. And we know how close we are to the border," said Gershovich.
"If they cross and run, how many will it take for them to get here? Knowing that actually it could happen right here like it happened there in itself is extremely frightening."

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah Israel kibbutz

Related

Israel on high alert after rocket exchanges at Lebanon border
Middle-East
Israel on high alert after rocket exchanges at Lebanon border
Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel -security sources
Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel -security sources

Iran accuses Israel of seeking “genocide” by besieging Gaza — state tv

Iran accuses Israel of seeking “genocide” by besieging Gaza — state tv
Updated 12 October 2023
Follow

Iran accuses Israel of seeking “genocide” by besieging Gaza — state tv

Iran accuses Israel of seeking “genocide” by besieging Gaza — state tv
  • “The war we witness today in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists’ war against Hamas, it is the Zionists’ war against all Palestinians,” Amirabdollahian said
Updated 12 October 2023

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister accused Israel of seeking “genocide” by enforcing a siege against Gaza, according to Iranian state TV, before a visit to Iraq’s capital on Thursday.
“Today, the continuation of war crimes by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Zionists against the civilians of Gaza, besieging, cutting off water and electricity, and denying entry of medicine and food, has created conditions where the Zionists are seeking a genocide of all people in Gaza,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said.
“The war we witness today in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists’ war against Hamas, it is the Zionists’ war against all Palestinians.”

Topics: War on Gaza Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian Israel

Related

Pakistan condemns ‘inhumane’ Gaza blockade, demands Israel restore power, water supplies video
Pakistan
Pakistan condemns ‘inhumane’ Gaza blockade, demands Israel restore power, water supplies
NATO urges Israel to respond with ‘proportionality’ in Gaza
Middle-East
NATO urges Israel to respond with ‘proportionality’ in Gaza

Latest updates

Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus
Syria expels Houthi ‘diplomatic mission’ in Damascus
Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement
Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
UAE, UNICEF launch climate education initiative for children
UAE, UNICEF launch climate education initiative for children
Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process
Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.