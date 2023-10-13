Where We Are Going Today: Jones the Grocer in Riyadh

You are here

The restaurant's atmosphere and chic, contemporary interior make it an ideal spot for a quick lunch or casual dinner.
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Jones the Grocer recently opened its artisan cafe, bakery, patisserie, gourmet grocer, deli and cheese room in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

The restaurant’s atmosphere and chic, contemporary interior make it an ideal spot for a quick lunch or casual dinner.

A walk-in cheese room is stocked with specialist offerings from around the world, including an English pecorino and Italian Parmigiano Reggiano.

The menu features mouthwatering dishes with an Australian twist, including the Jones wagyu burger, grilled harissa chicken, and prawn and chili linguine.

Signature creations on the dessert menu include pistachio milk cake delight and an indulgent honey cake.

The virgin cocktail menu has refreshing options for diners to pair with meals, such as the virgin Mary with spicy tomato juice, green olives, celery and pickle; and the black basil and lemon fizz, with soda, fresh basil, activated charcoal and lemon juice.

The gourmet grocer includes pantry delights, such as jam, pasta, and sauces to elevate any homemade meal.

Hampers and gift baskets sold in the grocery store are a great choice for customers looking to buy a gift for food lovers.

With more outlets due to open across the Kingdom in coming years, Jones the Grocer has highlighted its commitment to widening the culinary options available to food enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia.

The food emporium was founded in 1996 in Australia, and has 33 outlets across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India, with plans to expand into Singapore and the UK.

DUBAI: It is no secret that social media has offered many the opportunity to follow their passion. Nowhere is that more evident than in the mouth-watering world of online cooking, where TikTok, YouTube and Instagram foodies often shrug off their day jobs to cook up a storm online.

Here, we talk to three Arab social media stars on their cooking careers and why they made the jump.

Armed with a degree in medicine, Saudi Jomanah Nasser said “nutrition and cooking became my escape from the rigors of medical school. I found myself eager to create content and made time for it despite my hectic schedule. It was more than a hobby, it filled me with joy.”

 

 

Nasser carved out a niche for herself online by exploring the world of nutritious eating. She was equipped with a “solid foundation and knowledge” from her years at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah so shifting to nutrition was “a natural step,” she told Arab News from her home in Durham, North Carolina, where she lives with her husband and two sons.

Nutrition, Nasser continued, “requires an in depth understanding of how the food we eat affects our body in the long run. I truly believe that the food we consume plays a vital role in our physical and mental well-being. Many chronic illnesses can also be prevented by our lifestyle choices.”

 

 

With 200,000 followers on Instagram and her own book titled “Meals Diary”, which is available in Arabic, it is clear that “social media played a huge role in helping me achieve my goal. It connected me with thousands of like- minded individuals that share my passions and interests,” she added. 

When she began her online journey, Nasser admitted she felt intimated by the countless numbers of people preparing food online. But “with time, you learn to block out the noise. I stopped comparing myself to others.  I started focusing on myself. Self-reflecting helped me realize that each person has their unique perspective in the content they create. Eventually, I found my niche!”

 

 

Another one of those unique voices is Yasmin Nasir, who studied at Le Cordon Bleu London after a 130year career in communications and advertising.

“We only live once and in this life we should work to realize our dreams,” Jordanian Canadian Nasir told Arab News. “I was extremely successful in the corporate world, however culinary arts are my passion and I believe that passion is the ultimate motive for change, even if it’s risky.

Nasir, who spent part of her childhood in Toronto, Canada, before moving to the Middle East in her teenage years, said her interest in cooking started young.

 

 

“When I was a kid, I would always stay in the kitchen whenever my mom was cooking and I would offer a helping hand whenever I got the chance to,” she said.

“I considered the Kitchen as a playground, opposing to all the other children. It was my ‘la la land.’ I discovered that I had the talent to replicate a dish if I tasted it, and so it all began,” she added. 

Despite applying at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nasir jumped the hurdles she has faced and is building a stellar following online, with over 700,000 Instagram followers who flock to her account for her main meals, jams, desserts and snacks — as well as her signature catchphrase “yallah!”

“The positive feedback and requests I get from my followers motivate me to give more knowledge that will satisfy their curiosity,” said the chef, who has also appeared on Jordan’s Roya TV and previously hosted her own live cooking show “Yallah Notbokh” (“Yallah, Let’s Cook” in English).

While positive feedback online is a boon, there is no denying the world of social media is competitive and often cutthroat.

It is “a tough and hectic journey,” Syrian food blogger Rula Elias Fonon admitted, despite her success online.

The Aleppo native who moved to Iraq in 2018 offers part of the rich cuisine of Syria's largest city, one that is famous for its delicious desserts, pistachios and unique dishes.

“I have been through some difficult times, and some people attempted to undervalue me and under-estimate what I am doing. But it was the love of my followers that assisted me in overcoming these situations. That feeling reached my followers,” she told Arab News, before explaining that her mother inspired her to embark upon the journey of online cooking. 

“I was helping my mother in the kitchen, and I started loving cooking. When I got married at the age of 18, I started preparing the food by myself.  Slowly and gradually, I mastered it … my mother loved the food I prepared, and this was very encouraging to me,” she said.

Fonon emphasised the importance of seeking support when it is needed. Initially, she handled all aspects of her online presence herself — but she soon realised that while she was a whizz in the kitchen, managing a growing online platform would require an expert touch.

The creative talent signed an agreement with digital marketing company Desitech3 two years ago and has not looked back since.

 The company helped me “present my content in a fun and attractive way. They gave me the opportunity to present everything nice about me,” she said.

Today, she has 123,000 followers on Facebook, 35,000 followers on TikTok and 144,000 followers on Instagram — and much like her social media counterparts, she is not done cooking just yet.

Where We Are Going Today: Toast & Tonic restaurant in Alkhobar

Where We Are Going Today: Toast & Tonic restaurant in Alkhobar
Updated 10 October 2023
Jasmine Bager
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: Toast & Tonic restaurant in Alkhobar

Where We Are Going Today: Toast & Tonic restaurant in Alkhobar
Updated 10 October 2023
Jasmine Bager

Located at Villaggio Restaurant Village in Alkhobar, which has become a hip retail hub with a cluster of international eateries overlooking a dancing water fountain, Toast & Tonic is an elegant choice to grab a bite.

While this is their only permanent branch in the Kingdom thus far, they have been participating with popups at events like MDLBeast and have become an active caterer in recent years.

Their brick-and-mortar space is beautifully decorated with plenty of seating and an extensive menu that includes popular acai bowls, burgers, sandwiches, and desserts.

We tried their crispy chicken burger, which costs SR 36 ($9) and comes with the fixings and a side of fresh fries. The crispy chicken combined with fresh lettuce was enjoyable. The fries were peppered with cheese flakes, parsley and paprika, which made for an elevated experience. We washed it all down with their popular passion fruit mojito, a tasty and tangy drink priced at SR24.

They also offer lemon ricotta pancakes, stuffed crepes and a crispy Om Ali, which is a modern twist on the popular dessert. They also offer the usual hot and cold beverages.

Toast & Tonic is open from 7 a.m. until midnight every day except on Thursdays and Fridays when it is open from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. 

For more information, visit their Instagram @toastandtonic.sa.

Where We Are Going Today: The H Box 

Where We Are Going Today: The H Box 
Updated 07 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: The H Box 

Where We Are Going Today: The H Box 
  • The restaurant takes pride in providing diet-friendly dishes that are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats
Updated 07 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah

The H Box is a trendy, health-conscious restaurant offering nutritious and flavorful meals.

One of its standout features is the wide range of gluten-free options, catering to those with dietary restrictions but without compromising on taste.

The restaurant takes pride in providing diet-friendly dishes that are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats.

The H Box ensures that everyone can have a fantastic culinary experience, offering food from various cuisines with three options for each order: chicken, meat or salmon.

Diners craving Indian flavors can opt for the skinny creamy masala, while those seeking a taste of Italy can choose the Tuscan salmon.

The H Box offers 18 types of salads. Among the favorites is the avocado chicken salad made with edamame, avocado, cherry tomatoes, rocca and quinoa in a pomegranate, molasses and honey mustard dressing.

Menu options range from salads, finger food, sandwiches, burgers, tacos and pasta to guilt-free desserts.

Finger foods offered include Arabic pies, tarts and pizza made from gluten, sugar and dairy-free ingredients.

Diners can choose from a menu that adheres to the principles of the ketogenic diet, enjoying savory meals while sticking to their dietary goals.

Ten sandwich and wrap options include shawarma, falafel wrap, salu Mexican wrap, crunchy tuna avo and Peru chicken.

The 31 dessert choices are free of gluten, sugar and dairy, and are a great source of energy and protein.  

Favorites include the keto fudge chocolate cookies, peaky blondies, orange truffle and chocolate crepes.

With both gluten-free and keto options, the H Box is a haven for health-conscious foodies seeking a balanced, flavorful and guilt-free dining experience.

The H Box is located in Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Road in Riyadh. 

For more, checkout their Instagram account @the_hbox_sa

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Drugs like Ozempic, which have become increasingly popular for losing weight, heighten the risk of certain severe gastrointestinal problems including stomach paralysis, according to a large study published Thursday.
The paper, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), looked at a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists that includes the brands Wegovy, Ozempic, Rybelsus and Saxenda.
It then compared the rate of serious side effects to another class of weight loss drug, bupropion-naltrexone.
The GLP-1 agonists were associated with an almost four times increased risk of stomach paralysis, a nine times higher risk of pancreatitis and four times greater risk of bowel obstruction.
These conditions can cause hospitalization and require surgery, depending on their severity.
“Given the wide use of these drugs, these adverse events, although rare, must be considered by patients thinking about using them for weight loss,” said lead author Mohit Sodhi, a medical student at the University of British Columbia in Canada, in a statement.
“The risk calculus will differ depending on whether a patient is using these drugs for diabetes, obesity or just general weight loss,” he added. “People who are otherwise healthy may be less willing to accept these potentially serious adverse events.”
Originally developed for managing Type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 agonists have soared in popularity in recent years as a means to lose weight, mainly through “off-label” use.
Saxenda and Wegovy were approved for weight loss in 2020 and 2021, but the clinical trials used to greenlight them involved too few people with too short a follow-up time to detect very rare events, the researchers said.
Epidemiologist and co-author Mahyar Etminan said that while there had been anecdotal reports of some patients using these drugs for weight loss and then having repeated episodes of nausea and vomiting as a result of stomach paralysis, the current study was the first to examine the question at a larger scale.
The authors trawled through US patient records searching for people prescribed liraglutide or semaglutide — the two main GLP-1 agonists — or bupropion/naltrexone, a non GLP-1 weight loss medication, to see how many went on to develop certain gastrointestinal conditions.
Their analysis included patients with a recent history of obesity, but excluded those with diabetes or who had been prescribed another antidiabetic drug. Just over 5,400 records were included in the final analysis.
“The results from this study highlight how important it is that patients access these drugs only through trusted medical professionals, and only with ongoing support and monitoring,” said Simon Cork, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, who was not involved in the research.
“It is vital that regulation is tightened to ensure that these drugs are only prescribed under the right circumstances.”

Where We Are Going Today: Woods

Where We Are Going Today: Woods
Updated 06 October 2023
Jasmine Bager
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: Woods

Where We Are Going Today: Woods
Updated 06 October 2023
Jasmine Bager

Need a quiet spot to “decompress” before venturing back into congested city traffic? Look no further than Woods specialty cafe and roastery.

Woods has branches in Riyadh, Khobar, Dammam and Khafji, each with a distinct but cohesive look.

We tried their most popular summer drink, the iced latte, SR18 ($4), which we sipped as soft music played in the background. It was the perfect ratio of ice to liquid — and in one of the quietest spots in town.

For those seeking a non-dairy option, the outlets offer oat milk as an option for all beverages.

Woods also has a wide selection of tempting baked goods on display, all made fresh daily.

A choice of sweets is also available, including mango forest dessert and honey cake, as well as savory delights, such as cheesy and zataar croissants.

All items on sale have calorie contents clearly marked for those conscious of what they consume.

Each of the branches is open 24/7, except for Shorofat Park in Alkhobar, which opens from 7 a.m. until midnight daily.

Woods also delivers via the apps such as Hunger Station and Jahez.

Check their instagram @Woods.KSA for offers and any seasonal specials.

 

 

 

