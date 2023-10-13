WTO chief warns of ‘really big impact’ on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

You are here

Okonjo-Iweala said global uncertainty was already limiting growth in trade, but that would be exacerbated should the war between Israel and Hamas widens.
Reuters
  Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said global uncertainty was already limiting growth in trade, and that would be exacerbated should the war between Israel and Hamas widens
Reuters
MARRAKECH, Morocco: World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she hoped the Israel-Hamas conflict could be ended quickly, warning it would have a “really big impact” on already weak global trade flows if it widened throughout the region.
Okonjo-Iweala, in Morocco for this week’s annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said Middle East violence could add to factors throttling trade growth, including higher interest rates, a strained Chinese property market and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We hope this ends soon and it’s contained. Our biggest fear is if it widens, because that will then have a really big impact on trade,” she said in an interview. “Everybody’s on eggshells and hoping for the best.”
Okonjo-Iweala said global uncertainty was already limiting growth in trade, but that would be exacerbated by the sudden onset of war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip.
“There is uncertainty about whether this is going to spread further to the whole region, which could impact very much on global economic growth,” she said. “We hope it will end because it does create this uncertainty. It’s another dark cloud on the horizon.”
The Geneva-based trade body last week halved its growth forecast for global goods trade this year, citing persistent inflation, higher interest rates, the slowing Chinese economy and the war in Ukraine.
The WTO said merchandise trade volumes would increase by just 0.8 percent in 2023, compared with its April estimate of 1.7 percent.
For 2024, it said goods trade growth would be 3.3 percent, a forecast virtually unchanged from its April estimate of 3.2 percent.
The 164-member organization repeated its warning that it saw some signs of trade fragmentation linked to global tensions, but no evidence of a broader de-globalization that could threaten its 2024 forecast. 

A ‘new front’ in Hamas war depends on Israel’s actions, says Iran

A ‘new front’ in Hamas war depends on Israel’s actions, says Iran
  • Iran's FM on Thursday said officials of some countries have asked Tehran about the possibility of a new front being opened against Israel
  • FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke before meeting with Hezbollah, Hamas and other pro-Iran groups in Beirut, Lebanon
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iran’s foreign minister, whose government supports Hamas and other Middle East militant groups, said on Thursday opening a “new front” against Israel would depend on Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Although Tehran has been a long-term backer of Hamas, Iranian officials have been adamant that the country had no involvement in the militants’ attack against its arch enemy Israel on Saturday.
Nevertheless, the United States fears the opening of a second front on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon if Hezbollah, another heavily armed Islamist group backed by Iran, were to intervene.
“Officials of some countries contact us and ask about the possibility of a new front (against Israel) being opened in the region,” said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.
“We tell them that our clear answer regarding future possibilities is that everything depends on the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza,” he said, according to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry.
“Even now, Israel’s crimes continue and no one in the region asks us for permission to open new fronts.”
Later on Thursday, Abdollahian arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut, where he was received by Hezbollah and Hamas among other pro-Iran groups.
He is scheduled to meet Lebanese officials on Friday before heading to Damascus.
Speaking from Beirut’s airport, the top diplomat said that Iran’s regional allies, known as the “axis of resistance,” could respond if Israel’s Gaza offensive escalates.
“The continuation of war crimes against Palestinians and Gaza will receive a response from the rest of the axes,” he told reporters.
At least 1,200 Israelis, foreigners and dual citizens were killed by Hamas militants during its attack on Saturday.
In Gaza, health officials reported 1,417 Palestinians killed by Israel’s retaliatory barrages against the coastal enclave.
The West has been cautious about Iran since Saturday, but its leaders have warned Tehran in no uncertain terms against intervening in the war.
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he had “made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful.”
After Iraq, Amir-Abdollahian will travel to Lebanon, where Hezbollah has, so far, been content to hold back from joining the war triggered by its ally Hamas.
In a call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday appealed to “all the Islamic and Arab countries” to “reach serious convergence and cooperation on the path of stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian nation.”

 

 

Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: Tunisia has sent back €60 million ($63 million) to the EU, which was intended to help curb migrant crossings over the Mediterranean, and has accused the bloc of treating it like a vassal, The Times reported on Thursday

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said the cash was wired back on Oct. 9, six days after it had been received, and added that his country’s national sovereignty was a source of “dignity and strength.”

He added: “We have not started wars and we have not plunged humanity into world wars, as you have done.”

His comments followed those made earlier this month by Tunisian President Kais Saied, who said that “the treasures of the whole world are not worth a single iota of our sovereignty.”

The move puts a significant dent in an initiative launched by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to pay Tunisia €105 million and lend it €900 million to stop migrants sailing to the Italian island of Lampedusa, The Times reported.

The EU said in September that it would send an initial €67 million to combat illegal migration and €60 million in budget support, which Saied dismissed as “charity.”

After the €60 million was sent, Oliver Varhelyi, EU’s neighborhood commissioner, published a letter written in August by Tunisia’s economics minister urging the EU to send the money.

Varhelyi said that if Tunisia no longer wanted the funds “it was welcome to wire it back.”

Ammar claimed that the €60 million was previously agreed post-pandemic funding disguised as additional aid, and accused the EU of “deception.”

A European Commission spokesperson told The Times that the return of the funds would have no impact on the EU’s planned engagement with Tunisia over combating illegal migration.

Reuters
Reuters

ROME: The UN World Food Programme or WFP has warned that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in the Gaza Strip after Israel imposed a total blockade on the territory.

“It’s a dire situation in the Gaza Strip that we’re seeing evolve with food and water being in limited supply and quickly running out,” said Brian Lander, the deputy head of emergencies at WFP, which is based in Rome.

“WFP is on the ground and is responding and we’re providing food to thousands of people that have sought shelter in schools and elsewhere across the territory. But we’re going to run out very soon,” he said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross or IRCRC said on Thursday that fuel for hospital generators in Gaza would run out shortly, adding that its stocks of aid and medicine within Gaza were stranded for want of safe passage.

Besides sealing the border, the Israeli military has also launched massive air attacks on the enclave, forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes.

“The people that are seeking shelter and striving to survive in this environment are only going to get into worse and worse situations as time goes on,” Lander said.

He urged both Israel and Egypt to create secure corridors for the WFP to be able to bring supplies into Gaza and to make sure UN staff could work safely in the area.

“We’ve seen a number of sites that are considered humanitarian, or clinics and schools that the strikes have hit. So, we again, we are calling on the parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law,” he said.

The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees or UNWRA has said 11 of its staff have been killed in the conflict. 

“(It) is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our condolences to their families,” Lander said.

Reuters
  • “Iran will not be able to access the funds for the foreseeable future,” a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a news conference in Tel Aviv, said that Iran had neither accessed nor spent any of the $6 billion
Reuters

TEL AVIV/WASHINGTON: The United States said on Thursday that Iran would not gain access any time soon to $6 billion in Iranian funds parked in a Qatar bank last month as part of a prisoner exchange and that Washington retained the right to completely freeze the account.
The question of Iranian access to the funds has been in the spotlight since Iran-backed Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people and taking scores of hostages back to the Palestinian Gaza Strip.
“Iran will not be able to access the funds for the foreseeable future,” a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a news conference in Tel Aviv, said that Iran had neither accessed nor spent any of the $6 billion, adding: “We have strict oversight of the funds and we retain the right to freeze them.”
Blinken said the US Treasury oversees any disbursement to ensure it is used only for humanitarian purposes.
Several US media outlets reported on Thursday that the United States and Qatar had agreed to stop Iran from accessing the money.
Iran has made no secret of its backing for Hamas, funding and arming the group, but Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran was not involved in the Hamas attack on Israel.
Iran’s UN mission said the US government was “acutely aware that they cannot renege” on the deal reached over the money, which was transferred to Qatar from an account in South Korea to make it accessible for Iranian humanitarian needs.
The Iranian oil revenues had been frozen in Seoul after Washington, under former President Donald Trump, placed a total ban on Iran’s oil exports and sanctioned its banks in 2019.
“The money rightfully belongs to the people of Iran, earmarked for the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate the acquisition of all essential and non-sanctioned requisites for the Iranians,” said Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York.
It did not respond to a request for comment on whether Iran had yet tried to access the funds.
Qatar’s International Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The US Treasury Department declined to comment.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined to speak about diplomatic conversations or “speculate ... about future transactions.”
He said the money was intended to be disbursed “to approved vendors — that we approved — to go buy food, medicine and medical equipment, agricultural products, and ship it into Iran directly to the benefit of the Iranian people.”
“Every single dime of that money is still sitting in the Qatari bank,” Kirby told reporters, adding: “The regime was never going to see a dime of that money.”

AFP
  • Egypt is committed to ensuring the delivery “of aid, both medical and humanitarian at this difficult time,” El-Sisi said
  • He stressed, in a speech at a military ceremony, that Gazans must “stay steadfast and remain on their land”
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Thursday that Gazans must “stay steadfast and remain on their land,” amid calls for Cairo to allow safe passage for civilians stuck in Gaza.
The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza is the only passage in and out of the coastal enclave not controlled by Israel.
Israel has bombarded the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip since Saturday in reprisal for a shock Hamas attack on Israel that has killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and looks poised to send ground troops into Gaza where official have reported over 1,400 deaths.
Egypt is committed to ensuring the delivery “of aid, both medical and humanitarian at this difficult time,” El-Sisi said, affirming Cairo’s “firm position” of ensuring Palestinians’ “legitimate rights.”
But he stressed, in a speech at a military ceremony, that Gazans must “stay steadfast and remain on their land.”
The tiny coastal enclave home to 2.4 million people, already blockaded since 2007, is under siege by Israel which has cut off water, food and power supplies.
Six days of relentless Israeli air and artillery strikes have reduced entire districts to rubble.
Egypt, historically a key intermediary between Hamas and Israel, has called for donors to send humanitarian aid bound for Gaza to El Arish airport but has pushed against calls to allow fleeing Palestinians into its land.
In recent days, state-linked media has quoted high-level security sources warning against a mass exodus of Palestinians, who were being “forced to choose between death under Israeli bombing or displacement from their land.”
Egypt has pushed for a diplomatic solution and called for restraint from both sides, while El-Sisi has asserted his country’s national security was his “primary responsibility.”
On Thursday, he said that Egypt was already hosting “nine million guests, as I call them, from many countries who came to Egypt for security and safety.”
But the case of Gazans “is different,” he said, because their displacement would mean “the elimination of the (Palestinian) cause.”
Egypt was the first Arab state to normalize relations with Israel in 1979, after a six-year war that ended in 1973 with Egypt regaining the Sinai Peninsula from Israeli control.

