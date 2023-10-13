You are here

Race for US House speaker in chaos as Republican nominee drops out

Race for US House speaker in chaos as Republican nominee drops out
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., talks to reporters as he announces he is ending his campaign to be the next House speaker after a Republican meeting at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
Race for US House speaker in chaos as Republican nominee drops out

Race for US House speaker in chaos as Republican nominee drops out
  • The announcement ended the party’s hopes for a moment of unity
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: The Republican nominee to lead the US House of Representatives dropped out Thursday after failing to find enough support to win a vote of the full chamber, plunging the paralyzed lower chamber of Congress deeper into crisis.
Steve Scalize narrowly won a secret internal Republican ballot Wednesday to replace ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy, but it quickly became clear that he couldn’t get the 217 lawmakers needed in a vote of the full House as his opponents in his own party lined up to announce they would not support him.
“It’s been quite a journey, and there’s still a long way to go. I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designee,” Scalize said.
The announcement ended the party’s hopes for a moment of unity, prolonging a leadership vacuum that has prevented Congress from carrying out even its most basic functions for nine days since McCarthy’s unprecedented removal in a mutiny by right-wing lawmakers.
No speaker vote has been scheduled, but if every Democrat and Republican were present and casting ballots, any candidate would need 217 votes to prevail — a tall order in a party that has been riven by factional infighting.
A second public tussle for the speakership — nine months after McCarthy’s marathon, 15-round battle to win the gavel — could hardly have come at a worse time for the Republican-controlled lower chamber of Congress.
The leaderless House has been unable to pass any bills or approve White House requests for emergency aid, with Israel — the top US ally in the Middle East — in a war footing against Hamas militants.
Meanwhile lawmakers are staring down a looming government shutdown as they have only a month to agree on 2024 federal spending levels before the money runs out and have made no progress during the leadership crisis.
Scalize had been working frantically to win more backing as Republicans met at midday, although the discussion appeared to produce more skeptics rather than new support.
“There is no consensus candidate for speaker. We need to stay in Washington till we figure this out,” Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who had endorsed Scalize, said in a social media post after the meeting.
“I will no longer be voting for Scalize. I don’t even think we make it to the floor.”
A succession of Republicans announced they had no plans to support Scalize, and some strategists believed the opposition from his own party may have numbered up to 30 lawmakers.
“This country is counting on us to come back together. This House of Representatives needs a speaker and we need to open up the House again,” Scalize said.
“But clearly, not everybody is there. And there’s still schisms that have to get resolved.”
The Republican, who has spent a decade climbing the ranks of the leadership, said he loved the job of majority leader and was “blessed beyond belief.”
Detractors had voiced anger over the way he helped kill proposed reforms to the nomination process. Others were concerned that he would not be able to unite the party, and there were concerns that the treatment he is receiving for blood cancer would make him too weak for the job.
Republicans did not announce a plan to resolve the crisis, but they could fall back on hard-liner Jim Jordan, who lost to Scalize in the internal vote, or attempt to invest full speaker powers for a limited period in the lawmaker currently in the job as a caretaker.
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for a “bipartisan governing coalition” in the House, although Republicans have given no sign that they’d ever consider it.

Updated 13 October 2023
AP
Trump’s criticism of Israeli PM Netanyahu draws strong condemnation from GOP rivals 

Trump’s criticism of Israeli PM Netanyahu draws strong condemnation from GOP rivals 
  • Trump at a rally slammed the Israeli PM for being "not prepared" for the Hamas incursion and praised the Hezbollah as "smart"
  • The former president has not forgiven Netanyahu for congratulating Biden for winning the 2020 election that Trump refuses to accept
Updated 13 October 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Several of former President Donald Trump ‘s Republican rivals denounced him on Thursday for lashing out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days after Hamas’ deadly attack, a rare moment in which multiple competitors directly criticized the GOP front-runner.
Trump at a rally Wednesday night said Netanyahu “let us down” just before the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020. He also said Israeli leaders needed to “step up their game” and referred to Hezbollah, the group Israel fears may launch a large-scale attack from the country’s north, as “very smart.” In an interview that aired Thursday, he added to his criticism, saying Netanyahu “was not prepared” for the deadly weekend incursion from Gaza.
“Now is not the time to be attacking our ally,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s 2024 rivals, echoing denunciations from the White House and elsewhere. More than 2,700 people are dead on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides, and Hamas is believed to have taken around 150 hostages.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, another GOP presidential contender, compared Trump’s comments to a foreign ally criticizing the US in the aftermath of 9/11 or the attack on Pearl Harbor. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said, “We cannot accept a single message to any of the enemies of Israel” that US and Israeli leaders are at odds.
Trump is generally treated with a hands-off approach by his leading Republican opponents, who are fearful of alienating his loyal base. But his criticism of Israel, so soon after the unprecedented attack, underscores the extent to which the man most likely to take on President Joe Biden next year is driven by personal enmity and resentments toward those who rejected his lies about winning the 2020 election.
While Trump and Netanyahu were close allies for years, the former president turned on the embattled Israel leader after Netanyahu congratulated then-President-elect Biden for winning the 2020 election while Trump was still trying to overturn the results. In interviews for a book about his Middle East peace efforts, Trump, according to its author, used an expletive to describe Netanyahu and said he believed the Israeli leader never really wanted to make peace.
Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary who serves on the board of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said he wished Trump would “let his personal grievances with Bibi, whatever they are, slide for now.”
“I think it’s just a reflection that for Donald Trump, everything is personal,” Fleischer said. “But despite it, I’ll never forget and no one should forget Trump has been good for Israel.” Trump has long said that he did more to support Israel than any previous president, pointing to his decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem and to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.
Others were less forgiving.
“I think it is another sign that Trump’s impulsiveness plays into the hands of those who are not his friends,” said Erick Erickson, a conservative radio host and Trump critic. “He’s given a propaganda win to a terrorist group. That’s unfortunate.”
White House spokesman Andrew Bates called Trump’s statements “dangerous and unhinged,” while the Israeli communications minister, Shlomo Karhi, told Israel’s Channel 13 that it was “shameful that a man like that, a former US president, abets propaganda and disseminates things that wound the spirit of Israel’s fighters and its citizens.”
Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
The prime minister and Israel’s intelligence services are under immense pressure to explain how they missed the planning of a multi-pronged attack unlike any in the country’s history. Before this week, his far-right government was facing mass protests over a proposed judicial overhaul and criticism from former senior officers of Mossad, Shin Bet, and other Israeli security services who said his proposed policies weakened Israel’s internal security.
In Washington, President Joe Biden and senior Democratic and Republican leaders have lined up behind Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack. Biden spoke to Jewish leaders on Wednesday and called the attack the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.
Trump has long tried to paint himself as one of Israel’s staunchest defenders and has continued to pledge support in the wake of the attack. In the immediate aftermath, he, like some other GOP contenders, tried to place the blame on Biden, and said he would support the country’s efforts to “crush” Hamas.
But on Wednesday night, after saying his prayers were with Israel and again vowing support, Trump told a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he was frustrated with Netanyahu over the 2020 mission that killed Soleimani, then the head of Iran’s Quds Force.
In Trump’s telling, “Israel was going to do this with us, and it was being planned and working on it for months.”
“We had everything all set to go, and the night before it happened, I got a call that Israel will not be participating in this attack,” Trump alleged, adding that he would “never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down.”
His account of Israel’s role in the raid could not immediately be verified.
Trump also seized on intelligence failures surrounding the past weekend’s onslaught, saying the Iraelis had to “strengthen themselves up.”
“They’ve got to straighten it out because they’re fighting, potentially, a very big force,” he said. “They’re going to have to step up their game.” He further criticized Israel’s defense minister, calling him “this jerk” for warning Hezbollah not to attack Israel from the north.
In an interview that aired Thursday morning on Fox News Radio, he told host Brian Kilmeade that Netanyahu “was not prepared and Israel was not prepared.”
“Who would have thought their intelligence wouldn’t have been able to pick this up?” he asked. “Thousands of people were involved. Thousands of people knew about it and they let this slip by.”
Speaking to reporters after filing for the New Hampshire primary on Thursday afternoon, DeSantis said Netanyahu was “managing one of the most difficult situations Israel’s ever had to face.”
“You may have a personal vendetta or beef with him, but is that really the time to be out there doing that and to be attacking the Israeli defense minister? I don’t think so,” he said. He also criticized Trump for calling Hezbollah “very smart.”
Trump campaign aides defended the former president’s comments, saying that there was nothing new about his criticism of Netanyahu over the 2020 strike and defending his use of the word “smart” to describe bad foreign actors.
“President Trump was clearly pointing out how incompetent Biden and his administration were by telegraphing to the terrorists an area that is susceptible to an attack,” said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung. “Smart does not equal good. It just proves Biden is stupid.”
It remains unclear how the new war in the Middle East might impact both the GOP primary, which will begin in three months in Iowa, or the general election.
While the war in Israel was not top of mind for many of the Republican primary voters who gathered at the New Hampshire statehouse on Thursday to see DeSantis, several were aware of Trump’s comments. One of them, 34-year-old Republican Melissa Blasek, of Merrimack, said it was another example of why she had lost faith in the former president.
“One of the things I always liked about Trump was his strong support for Israel,” said Blasek. “I don’t really know what he meant. It was very rambling. What’s clear is that this is not the Trump of 2016. He is not the same candidate … And so things sound less coherent. And I am tired of incoherency. I like an articulate and coherent president.”
 

Topics: Donald Trump War on Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says
  • Report urges higher defense spending “to hopefully preclude” a possible nuclear war involving the United States, China and Russia
  • Says Chinese and Russian threats will become acute in the 2027-2035 timeframe so “decisions need to be made now in order for the nation to be prepared” 
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China by expanding its conventional forces, strengthening alliances and enhancing its nuclear weapons modernization program, a congressionally appointed bipartisan panel said on Thursday.
The report from the Strategic Posture Commission comes amid tensions with China over Taiwan and other issues and worsening frictions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
A senior official involved in the report declined to say if the panel’s intelligence briefings showed any Chinese and Russian nuclear weapons cooperation.
“We worry ... there may be ultimate coordination between them in some way, which gets us to this two-war construct,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
The findings would upend current US national security strategy calling for winning one conflict while deterring another and require huge defense spending increases with uncertain congressional support.
“We do recognize budget realities, but we also believe the nation must make these investments,” the Democratic chair, Madelyn Creedon, a former deputy head of the agency that oversees US nuclear weapons, and the vice chair, Jon Kyl, a retired Republican senator, said in the report’s preface.
Addressing a briefing held to release the report, Kyl said the president and Congress must “take the case to the American people” that higher defense spending is a small price to pay “to hopefully preclude” a possible nuclear war involving the United States, China and Russia.
The report contrasts with US President Joe Biden’s position that the current US nuclear arsenal is sufficient to deter the combined forces of Russia and China.
The arsenal’s makeup “still exceeds what is necessary to hold a sufficient number of adversary targets at risk so as to deter enemy nuclear attack,” the Arms Control Association advocacy group said in response to the report.
“The United States and its allies must be ready to deter and defeat both adversaries simultaneously,” the Strategic Posture Commission said. “The US-led international order and the values it upholds are at risk from the Chinese and Russian authoritarian regimes.”
Congress in 2022 created the panel of six Democrats and six Republicans to assess long-term threats to the United States and recommend changes in US conventional and nuclear forces.
The panel accepted a Pentagon forecast that China’s rapid nuclear arsenal expansion likely will give it 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, confronting the United States with a second major nuclear-armed rival for the first time.
The Chinese and Russian threats will become acute in the 2027-2035 timeframe so “decisions need to be made now in order for the nation to be prepared,” said the 145-page report.
The report said the 30-year US nuclear arms modernization program, which began in 2010 and was estimated in 2017 to cost around $400 billion by 2046, must be fully funded to upgrade all warheads, delivery systems and infrastructure on schedule.
Other recommendations included deploying more tactical nuclear weapons in Asia and Europe, developing plans to deploy some or all reserve US nuclear warheads, and production of more B-21 stealth bombers and new Columbia-class nuclear submarines beyond the numbers now planned.
The panel also called for boosting the “size, type, and posture” of US and allied conventional forces. If such measures are not taken, the United States “will likely” have to increase its reliance on nuclear weapons, the report said. 

Topics: US military

Scientists track ‘alarming’ melt in Antarctic ice shelves

Scientists track ‘alarming’ melt in Antarctic ice shelves
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
Scientists track ‘alarming’ melt in Antarctic ice shelves

Scientists track ‘alarming’ melt in Antarctic ice shelves
  • Scientists said the losses went beyond the ice shelves’ normal fluctuations and added to evidence of how human-caused climate change is affecting Antarctica
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Around 40 percent of Antarctica’s ice shelves have significantly shrunk over the last 25 years, scientists said on Thursday, in findings the European Space Agency said were “alarming.”
The melting saw 71 of Antarctica’s 162 ice shelves lose mass from 1997 to 2021 — of which 68 posted a “statistically significant” reduction, according to the study published in the journal Science Advances on Thursday.
Scientists said the losses went beyond the ice shelves’ normal fluctuations and added to evidence of how human-caused climate change is affecting Antarctica.
“We expected most ice shelves to go through cycles of rapid, but short-lived shrinking, then to regrow slowly. Instead, we see that almost half of them are shrinking with no sign of recovery,” said lead author Benjamin Davison, research fellow at the University of Leeds.
During the studied period, the scientists found 29 ice shelves gained mass and 62 did not change significantly.
The scientists said 48 of the ice shelves had lost more than 30 percent of their mass during the 25-year period. A key driver of the melting was ocean currents and winds on Antarctica’s western side, pushing warm water under the ice shelves.
Ice shelves are floating platforms of ice that surround the Antarctic continent, helping to protect and stabilize the region’s glaciers by slowing their flow into the ocean.
Large ice shelf melts unleash freshwater into the ocean — which could have knock-on effects on ocean circulation, said the European Space Agency, whose satellite radar images were used in the study.
Initial data published last month showed sea ice that packs the ocean around Antarctica has hit record low levels this winter, adding to scientists’ fears that the impact of climate change at the southern pole is ramping up.
 

Topics: Antarctica Global warming climate change European Space Agency

Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 

Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 

Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 
  • UK govt scheduled evacuation flights for British nationals in Israel but those in Gaza are unable to cross the border
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza following Israel’s siege have received little help from the UK government, their son told the BBC on Thursday.

Naila and Talal El-Deeb, who live in London, were visiting family in Gaza when Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Saturday.

Mo El-Deeb said that his parents’ subsequent attempt to escape through Egypt was thwarted when an Israeli jet struck near the border.

He told the BBC: “They were instructed to go to the Egyptian border as their names were on some sort of list.

“When they got to the border there were about 5,000 people waiting in a queue. Within five minutes of them being there, there had been a strike on a building opposite the border.”

They were then evacuated and told the border would be closed for the “foreseeable future.”

The 30-year-old added: “Now they’re stuck. There’s no way for them to get out — we’ve tried every angle and there’s no real solution for them to leave Gaza.”

Naila had suffered a stroke since arriving in the territory, her son said. He added that his parents had “been sheltering in the dark with no electricity.”

The UK government scheduled evacuation flights for British nationals in Israel on Thursday, but those in Gaza are unable to cross the border.

El-Deeb said the British Embassy had told his parents to follow the advice published on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s website, which said: “If you are a British national in Gaza and want to leave, check the status of the Rafah crossing into Egypt before you travel. Movement to the Rafah crossing and beyond is at your own risk.”

Citizens have been urged to register with the FCDO.

El-Deeb told the BBC: “I got sent a voice note this morning (Thursday) and you could hear bombs in the background.

“My parents are waiting to hear instructions from the Foreign Office (but) nobody seems to know.”

Saleem Lubbad, a Palestinian academic who has lived in London for more than a decade, is also concerned about his family in Gaza.

He told the BBC that Israeli airstrikes were a continual threat, and added: “The whole place is being carpet-bombed.

“We lost close family members — three cousins and an uncle. From my mother’s side we lost 14 people. An entire family was wiped out.”

He said that his family, which included two brothers and their children, had been displaced several times as a result of Israeli bombing.

He added: “There’s literally nowhere to go. I am desperately anxious over the fate of my siblings.

“At any minute we expect to learn that one or all of them have been killed.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson told the BBC: “The safety of all British nationals continues to be our utmost priority.

“The UK government has facilitated commercial flights to help British nationals wanting to leave Israel following the Hamas attacks.

“We are working with our international partners on the challenging security situation at the Rafah border crossing to keep the route open.”

Topics: UK government Gaza

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters
AP
Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters AP

BAGKOK: When fighting broke out in Israel, Thai worker Katchakorn Pudtason hid under a bunker at his employer’s home before rushing back to their farm on the back of a car.

He is one of 41 Thai nationals who returned home on Thursday after being evacuated from areas near Gaza designated as dangerous.

“That morning, fighting broke out; it was so violent,” he said, sitting in a wheelchair as he recounted his escape from the Hamas attack to reporters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Bullets whizzed by their vehicle, one of them injuring him.

“I was the first to get shot — in the knee ... I thought I was hit with stones,” he said.

He said four of his fellow workers had been injured, one shot in the cheek.

“The gunshots were constant, nothing like in the movies. The shots were showering down on us, like they wanted us ripped up.”

The death toll of Thai citizens in Israel rose to 21 on Thursday, with 16 taken hostage and 14 wounded, according to the Thai government.

Thailand is one of the largest sources of migrant workers in Israel, with around 30,000 working in the agriculture sector.

Katchakorn said he was happy to be home.

Thailand was doing its best to bring back the 6,000 Thais who are looking to come home, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said.

“We need a Plan B to take out as many people as possible,” said Defense Minister Suthin Klangsaeng. 

Topics: Gaza

