KABUL: Four students at a religious school were killed and another two were wounded when an old mortar shell exploded in the western Afghanistan province of Farah, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Pupils in Farah’s Bakwah district had taken their noon break when they found the unexploded shell, provincial police spokesman Kalimullah Nangyal said.

“The students had transferred that into the madrassa where the younger students pressed the shell and then it exploded inside the madrassa, killing four and wounding two students,” Nangyal told AFP.

The students killed were aged between 10 and 16, police said, and the wounded were taken to the central hospital.

More than 45,000 Afghans have been killed or wounded by explosive remnants of war and mines since Soviet troops withdrew in 1989, according to the United Nations Mine Action Service.

A report published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in October said 324 civilian casualties caused by explosive ordnance were reported across Afghanistan between January and September. Nearly eight out of every 10 killed or wounded were children.

An estimated 2.6 million people live within one kilometer of known hazardous areas, including 898 educational facilities and 209 health care facilities, the report said.