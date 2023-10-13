Lee Majdoub on taking the lead role in the latest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series

You are here

“Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” is the latest installment in the Ubisoft’s acclaimed blockbuster series. (Supplied)
William Mullally
  • ‘It’s been a genuinely profound experience,’ says the Lebanese-Canadian actor
William Mullally
DUBAI: As we have seen time and again, it is still difficult for many in the international community to put themselves in the shoes of the Arab people. While cinema has long been an important tool to broaden perspectives, video games have a power we’re only just starting to discover. For a new generation, there is no more empathetic experience than guiding a character’s journey through the controller in your hand. And for representation, that could become a true game changer.  

In “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage,” the latest installment in the Ubisoft’s acclaimed blockbuster series, which released globally last week, players find themselves immersed in Arab and Muslim culture with a level of respect the medium has never seen before. Set in 9th-century Baghdad, the game follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, one of the most complex characters in the franchise’s history. And, significantly, he’s voiced by an Arab: Lebanese-Canadian actor Lee Majdoub.  

“It means the world to me,” Majdoub tells Arab News. “The world is experiencing the beauty of the Arabic language, the depth and diversity of Middle Eastern culture, all produced with such love and care by people who put authenticity at the forefront. 




Majdoub’s star has risen quickly over the last few years. (Supplied)

“Middle Eastern and North African communities still have so much difficulty getting seen as three-dimensional people. In media, that’s held true for a long time as well. A game like ‘Mirage’ is such a treat in that sense. I’ve found myself more deeply moved by video games in the last few years than any movie or show. They’re immersive — you’re not just seeing the world through their eyes, you are them. That affects you deeply. And bringing that power to Basim’s story, to an Arab story, was a responsibility for all of us.” 

Majdoub’s star has risen quickly over the last few years, after what was supposed to be a bit part as Agent Stone in 2020’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” film — itself based on a video game franchise — became a cult favorite with the series’ massive fanbase. By the time the second film was released in 2022, his character was a pillar of the story, and Majdoub was given his own posters that were plastered across the world to promote a film that ended up in the top 10 highest grossers globally last year. 

Those posters were particularly moving for Majdoub, who was born in Lebanon and grew up in the US and Canada in the early 2000s. It was a time in which he desperately needed a face that looked like his own positively represented in a culture that primarily depicted Arabs as terrorists. Without it, he spent much of his youth turning away from his identity, refusing to speak Arabic for many years and burying his heritage deep within himself.  




“Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” was released globally last week. (Supplied)

“There was a lot of turmoil in me,” Majdoub admits. “I’ve had a long journey to find a way to love being Lebanese, Middle Eastern, Arab.” 

Then, as fate would have it, a desire to rediscover his heritage awoke within him just months before he was approached for his “Assassin’s Creed” role. 

“I had this sudden realization. I called my mother and told her, ‘I want to learn to read and write Arabic again.’ She was so excited. We’d spend four days a week on WhatsApp video relearning the alphabet, learning to read like I was in grade school — sounding things out and getting frustrated. But I was determined, and slowly got better and better until I could speak and read confidently again,” says Majdoub.  

“And then ‘Mirage’ came, and the team immediately asked me, ‘Do you speak the language?’ All I could think was, had they come to me a year earlier, that would have been a very different conversation,” Majdoub continues with laugh. 

His journey to find himself, it turned out, was fitting for the project in more ways than one. Basim was last seen in “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” as the game’s secret villain, a man who had turned to darkness later in life. “Mirage” is set a dozen years earlier, finding him still full of light and in pursuit of justice, an emotional state that Majdoub could relate to.  




Majdoub (right) with Jim Carrey in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2.' (Supplied)

“This is the story of someone trying to find who they are, trying to do what’s best for others, which I identified with. I’m also trying to figure out what’s best for me — to come to terms with the man I am, in more ways than just my identity. There’s this constant struggle of trusting the path, but also feeling you need to take control, and then learning to let go of control. Basim is on this cycle, and I find myself there as well,” he explains. “In this story, he’s trying to forge his own path. But at the same time, he wants to do what's best for everybody. I think that push and pull is something a lot of us have experienced. We ask ourselves, ‘Where do I fit in? How do I do what’s right by me, and by my loved ones?’ Those are questions that have helped me reach where I am today, and are still guiding me.”  

As the team at Ubisoft worked to recreate ancient Baghdad, doing an unprecedented amount of research on an area that is not nearly as well documented as previous settings for the game, they worked closely with experts to ensure that the game was as close to the lived reality as possible, which meant honoring the culture, the language, and the profound religious faith of the Islamic Golden Age. With Majdoub immersed in that landscape, he continued his journey of cultural self-discovery in a way he would never have dreamed of during those video calls with his mother.  

“It’s been a genuinely profound experience. After having voiced a character like Basim, and now watching all the cinematics, hearing the music, seeing the Arabic calligraphy and exploring the design, it’s hard to not to feel more connected, and to feel even more proud to be a part of the legacy of this incredibly multi-faceted region and its people in some small way,” says Majdoub.  

“Now that it’s out and I’ve finally had a chance to start playing it, I’ve also been struck by something I wasn’t expecting. I’ve been feeling this weird sadness. It’s made me realize I haven’t been back to Lebanon in a long time, and there’s so many parts of the Middle East I’ve never explored. It’s wonderful to take a journey in this game, but now I want to forge a deeper connection,” he continues. “This is the place that I come from, and now I need to go on an adventure of my own.” 

Shyama Krishna Kumar
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: For Slovakian-born Libor Dobis — corporate chef for ROKA’s Middle East outposts, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai and Kuwait — the opportunity to mentor to up-and-coming chefs holds a great deal of meaning, and is a responsibility he takes seriously.  

“I have been fortunate to work alongside remarkable head chefs who have served as mentors,” Dobis tells Arab News. “I hold immense respect for them, and I strive to provide the same level of guidance and support to my own team, if not better. My ultimate goal is to empower them, helping them become better, stronger, and more successful. Once this foundation is established, everything else falls into place.”  

Slovakian-born Libor Dobis is the corporate chef for ROKA’s Middle East outposts. (Supplied)

In 2014, Libor joined ROKA — known for its unique style of contemporary Japanese cooking and its robatayaki (charcoal-based cooking) concept —in London, working his way up to head chef. He moved to Dubai in 2019 to head up the launch of ROKA’s branch there, before being corporate chef for the Middle East as a whole. 

Here, Dobis talks sharp knives, respect, and keeping calm, and provides a recipe for spicy beef fillet.   

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?   

My top tips for successful cooking are organization, cleanliness, and sharp knives. These three elements contribute to a smoother and more efficient cooking experience. Additionally, it's crucial to remain calm while cooking. Taking things one step at a time is key, so I recommend starting with familiar and comfortable dishes like a nice salad or simple pasta. It's important not to feel overwhelmed by challenging recipes initially. Then you can gradually build confidence and expand your skills at your own pace.  

When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?   

I faced numerous challenges in the pastry department, where I made several mistakes, often due to not following recipes accurately. But mistakes are valuable learning experiences, and I used them as opportunities to refine my skills and deepen my understanding of the craft. Over time, I developed the discipline and attention to detail required to consistently produce exceptional desserts.  

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?   

Soy sauce or fish sauce are two of my favorite additions. Both have distinct umami flavors that can elevate a dish. I consider them prime ingredients and treat them with great respect, as it’s important to find the right balance. Adding too little may result in a lack of depth and complexity, while adding too much can overpower the dish and ruin it.   

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common issue that you find in other restaurants?  

One common mistake I have noticed is an over-reliance on sauces or garnishes. My personal preference is that food should be allowed to shine in its own right; allow the ingredients to speak for themselves with flavors that are balanced and not overwhelmed by excessive condiments.  

What’s your favorite cuisine?  

ROKA was actually my go-to restaurant long before I began working there, so it’s perhaps serendipity that I ended up working with my favorite cuisine! In addition to Japanese cuisine, I have a deep appreciation for Thai food. The incredible flavors, freshness of herbs, and the unique balance of spices make it truly special. 

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?    

I absolutely love spaghetti aglio, olio e peperoncino. It's a simple and traditional dish that never fails to satisfy; a classic combination of garlic, olive oil, and chili flakes. Its simplicity and versatility make it one of my all-time favorites.  

What customer behavior most annoys you?   

It can be frustrating when customers request items that aren’t on the menu. Like, asking for bread and olive oil in a Japanese restaurant. It's important to respect the cuisine.  

What’s your favorite dish to cook?  

I have immense respect for dumplings, specifically gyoza. This dish holds a special place in my heart as it incorporates various culinary traditions and can be prepared in countless ways across different cultures. As a chef, I find great joy in creating dining experiences centered around dumplings. They offer a delightful combination of textures, flavors, and shapes, always bringing a smile to my face. Working with these beautiful little parcels of magic brings me immense pleasure and satisfaction.   

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?   

Cooking dishes that involve eggs requires a precise level of consistency, which can be quite challenging, especially when preparing larger quantities. Achieving the perfect texture can be tricky.     

As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laid back?  

As a young head chef, I struggled with organization. I’d say I’ve learned the importance of remaining calm and not succumbing to excessive stress. Additionally, humility and taking care of my staff are essential. A strong, unified team is the key to my own success. The adage “One team, one dream” may be a cliché, but it holds true value for me.  

Chef Libor’s spicy beef fillet with ginger and spring onions 

(Supplied)

INGREDIENTS (serves four): 

For the beef: 4x 200g beef fillet steaks; flaky sea salt; black pepper; vegetable oil; 4x green spring onions  

For the spicy yakiniku sauce: 50g green chilli, sliced, seeds removed; 10g red chili, sliced, with seeds; 60g ginger, peeled and sliced; 10g garlic, peeled and crushed; 50g red miso paste; 80g reduced salt soy sauce; 400g mirin; 10g lime zest; 30g roasted Japanese sesame seeds 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

For the sauce:  

1. Place the chilis, garlic, ginger, and 200g of mirin into a blender. Blitz until a paste is formed. 

2. Remove into a large bowl and whisk in the remaining ingredients. Add salt and black pepper to taste. 

For the beef (for best results, use a very hot charcoal grill): 

1. Season the beef fillets with a little vegetable oil, and season well with salt and pepper on both sides of the steak. 

2. Sear each side of the steak on a hot grill or pan, then brush with the yakiniku sauce and keep turning. Cook to your desired degree. I recommend cooking to medium-rare, about 2-3 minutes each side. 

3. Remove from the grill or pan and allow to rest for 3 minutes. 

4. Brush with the sauce, then slice into thin strips. 

5. Plate the beef, then brush again with the sauce. 

6. Slice the green part of the spring onions and serve on top of the beef with a few of the sesame seeds. 

Hams Saleh
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: The Saudi style star, known as Fozaza on Instagram, talks trends, travel, and Taylor Swift.  

Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?    

I have two TV shows I think are gold. One of them is “Friends.” It’s one of those feelgood series you can watch over and over again. The other is “The Simpsons.” I love their witty humor and approach to real-life politics and societal issues. For films, I like “The Godfather,” it’s a classic! People still quote it to this day, it’s just so good! I also secretly like “The Abyss.” I’ve always been fascinated by the ocean and what humans still don’t know about its depths.  

Worst TV show/film you’ve ever seen?   

I don’t believe there is a worst because it’s a matter of taste. There are some TV shows that aren’t really my style that many people love, like “Stranger Things.” For films, I can’t watch anything to do with exorcism or the devil. It freaks me out and I think it’s super-sensitive in general.  

Best personal style moment?    

Whenever I’m on holiday. I really have fun styling looks when I’m traveling. It’s when I get to freestyle that I enjoy it the most. It’s easier to be creative when you’re traveling because you’re constantly being inspired by your surroundings and the local fashions.  

Worst personal style moment?    

High school. It’s fair to say I was still discovering my personal style. It’s scary to look back on. There are a lot of ‘What was I thinking?’ moments, which are fun.  

Best accessory for a little black dress?    

A statement pearl necklace, really nice boots and a statement clutch. Although it depends on the cut of the little black dress. A little goes a long way, but it’s always nice to pick one statement piece to complete the look.   

Worst accessory for a little black dress?    

There isn’t one. As far as I’m concerned, anything goes. I love personal style; we’re always being inspired by each other, so I don’t feel there is a right or wrong.  

Best fashion trend of 2023?    

Anything rich red, from a jacket to a bag, dress or boots. The color is taking over and I’m here for it. Also I love blazers, and boxy blazers are back — and so is Eighties business chic, which I love. So many great trends this year to choose from.  

Worst fashion trend of 2023?    

The Barbie craze. I genuinely can’t look at the color pink anymore, or anything related to Barbie. It was overkill. 

Best advice you’ve ever been given?   

“Opportunity often comes disguised in the form of misfortune or temporary defeat.” What feels like the end is often the beginning. Have faith.  

Worst advice you’ve ever been given? 

“Follow your heart.” It’s nice, but I wish I was told to use my head as well and not gamble on my heart too much. Balance is key. It hurts less to know more.  

Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?    

A hot bath with Epsom salts and a side of Netflix. Or my favorite escape is going to the beach with a good book around sunset.    

Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?  

Overspend. When I’m happy I tend to want to make everyone around me happy, so I go on a shopping spree buying everyone I love gifts. It’s an expensive habit that I need to change. 

Best holiday destination?    

Cyprus is super-underrated. I always have the best time there. The weather, the food, the people, the beaches of Aya Napa are something else. Oh, you also get the most amazing long-lasting tan. 

Worst holiday destination?    

Everything’s an adventure. I don’t see it any other way. Even in the worst of situations, I always come out of it with the best memories and a lot of laughs. Nothing is perfect and sometimes you end up in a dump but it’s always about how you choose to see it. I like to make the best out of every situation, it really changes things.   

Best subject at school?    

Biology. I’ve always wanted to be a cardiologist. I’m fascinated by medicine and the human body. And geography, because I think we have the most beautiful planet and I hope I can discover it all one day.  

Worst subject at school?    

Math. Numbers stress me out. That’s why I don’t like baking. I like to cook because when you cook you cook with your senses, but when you bake you measure everything to the dot. I like to feel, then calculate, if that makes sense?  

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?   

Go to bed early. Sleeping early is scientifically proven to give you greater energy and focus the next day.  

Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?    

Overcommitting. You end up not getting anything done. I love accomplishing tasks, so I try to keep them to a realistic amount, so I’ll be done with it all by the end of the day. It’s not humanly possible to predict how your day is going to go, so I make sure I give myself proper time for backups.   

Best concert you’ve ever been to?   

Lauryn Hill. She’s a legend. Her concerts always have strong messages and her energy is contagious. I really want to go to a Taylor Swift concert too. They say it’s a game changer.  

Worst concert you’ve ever been to?   

I honestly haven’t been to one that I haven’t enjoyed yet.  

Arab News
Arab News

Go! shows you how to listen to your gut and make a thoughtful and savvy plan toward a truly fulfilling career, says a review published on goodreads.com.

Equal parts validation, empowerment, and guide, Go! provides powerful examples of career transformation from a wide array of leaders and outlines a versatile 90-day career reboot plan. 

It also opens leaders’ eyes to work culture improvements that can help them keep stellar and diverse talent.

Lisa Thee is a thought leader who helps businesses scale and lead in a world where people are demanding more from companies.

Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: For nearly three decades, luxury book publisher Assouline has pioneered sophisticated coffee table books on travel, culture, arts and lifestyle. Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has been of great interest to the publishing house, which resulted in the creation of 18 books devoted to various aspects of the Kingdom. Arab News sat down with Alexandre Assouline — chief of operations, brand and strategy — to discuss their work with Saudi Arabia and learn more about their outlet in Dubai's THAT Concept Store.

"It's a country with so much to offer regarding heritage, and I haven't seen many publications shining light on every piece of that heritage. So we became very interested when the Kingdom first approached us," explained Assouline. Their website has a dedicated section to books on the country spanning various subjects, including lesser-known parts of the culture — for instance, there’s a book on 'Flower Men' delving into the tribe's past and present. Elsewhere, the books cover other topics, including dates, archeological mysteries, Makkah, the Red Sea, crafts and AlUla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASSOULINE (@assouline)

"We started working with the Royal Commission for AlUla about a book that piqued our interest and started learning more about the country and its development. We also work closely with the Ministry of Culture, which led to some wonderful partnerships," Assouline said.

"I visited Diriyah, and when you see these projects and the Kingdom's vision, you just want to be a part of it. And I hope that with the contribution to culture through our publications, we are a part of it and help tell that story. It's very inspiring," he added. In the near future, two seasonal pop-ups will be seen in the Kingdom – one at Bujairi Terrace and another in Old Town, AlUla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASSOULINE (@assouline)

For their latest store opening in the GCC, Assouline chose a location in Dubai's THAT Concept Store – an experiential shopping destination for fashion, lifestyle and beauty. "Our brand is about curation, and that's what THAT Concept store has – a concept of decoration and a point of view. I am thrilled to be in a place where you can’t find all the same brands. Here, you can find labels you like and ones you should know about. And it can change periodically, and I like that aspect of curation and style."

L-R: Bateel Qamlo as Lamar, Summer Shesha as Razan and Khalid AlHarbi as Hasan in 'Crashing Eid.' (Supplied)
William Mullally
  • The Saudi actress discusses her leading role in Netflix series ‘Crashing Eid’ and working with her mother
William Mullally

DUBAI: Passion changes everything. Ten years ago, Saudi actress Summer Shesha was thriving in the finance world, her drive and talent seemed guaranteed to carry her to the top of the industry. Then, a casting call on Twitter that began as a fun weekend activity ended up transforming the plan she had for her life (and, years later, would transform her mother’s as well). Now, as the star of Netflix’s first female-led Saudi original series “Crashing Eid,” which launches Oct. 19, she is set to become a global star in an industry fueled by an ambition that matches her own. 

“I’ve always been a practical person. If I’m going to pursue something, I want to know that I’m going somewhere. And for a long time, I didn’t think that something I was passionate about could be the thing that gets me to the heights I once dreamed of in life — to do something that resonates across the world,” Shesha tells Arab News.

“That’s why I’m so proud of this series. I truly believe it’s great. It’s really entertaining, it’s laugh-out-loud funny, and it has themes that feel specific to Saudi but will resonate everywhere. This is an unconventional story, one that doesn’t represent all Saudis. But it’s told with love for Saudi, with a Saudi heart, and I think the world will love it, too.”

While much has changed for Shesha since she first stepped on set for a small scene in Mahmoud Sabbagh’s 2013 web series “Kash,” the feeling that she discovered then has never left her. At first, she thought it was just curiosity. She was scheduled to be there for just two hours that day, but found herself lingering long after her scene had wrapped. 

Summer Shesha as Razan, Bateel Qamlo as Lamar in 'Crashing Eid.; (Supplied)

“I just couldn’t leave the set,” Shesha remembers. “I sat next to the camera man, then the make-up artists, then the art department… I was fascinated. I stayed for 14 hours. And because I couldn’t get enough, I went to LA to try a course, and it unlocked something within me. When I finally made sense of what I was feeling, I realized what it was. It was passion.”

Still, for nine years, Shesha couldn’t bring herself to step away from the career she had built for herself, torn at all times between her two identities. Even after appearing in hit films such as “Book of Sun,” or winning Best Actress at the 8th Saudi Film Festival at Ithra for her role in “Kayan,” she was still unsure whether to introduce herself to people as an actress or a banker. And as a senior manager in one of the top banks in the country, it was hard to let that part go.

Eventually, fate stepped in, in the most unexpected of ways. In 2022, Shesha was having a conversation with her friend, Saudi actor and filmmaker Fatima Al-Banawi, who was in the process of casting her directorial debut. It was impossible, Al-Banawi told her, to find great 50-year-old Saudi actresses. That gave Shesha an idea.

“I said, ‘I think my mother would make a good actress.’ I told my mom, and she was dismissive immediately — ‘What? No, no, no,’ she said. I told her that I knew she’d be a natural. I gave her number to Fatima, and Fatima called her, auditioned her, and cast her. Mom was still resisting a day before the shoot was going to begin, asking me how she should apologize because this was all a mistake. She was ready to quit!” says Shesha.

Summer Shesha as Razan, Yasir AlSaggaf as Sofyan, Amani Idrees as Mona in 'Crashing Eid.' (Supplied)

“I told her, ‘Mom, it’s normal to be afraid right before doing something new. But the truth is you’re doing great. This is natural. And you know what? You’re an inspiration. You’re in your fifties, and you’re trying something new, and you’re getting out of your shell.’ She did it, and never looked back,” Shesha continues. 

It wasn’t long before Shesha’s mother — Amani Idrees — was booking roles herself. She was cast as the mother in “Crashing Eid” before they had yet found the right actress to play the daughter.

“I hadn’t taken a vacation in two years, I wasn’t looking to do any role at the time because I was exhausted. But then when my mother was cast and met with the showrunner and the directors, and they said, ‘Doesn’t she look just like the actress Summer Shesha? We should ask her to come!’ The casting director had to explain that I was actually her real-life daughter,” Shesha explains with a laugh. 

“The second I read the script, I loved it. I loved the character, the story, how unique it is. It’s about accepting the other — people who are different from you. And it’s comedy, which I’d never really explored before. And not just constant punchlines, but absurd family situations that make you laugh by their very nature. I was hesitant before, but once I read it, I couldn’t say no,” she continues. 

While having her mother around made the family aspect of the series feel natural, there was one aspect that was completely alien to Shesha — playing a mother herself. 

“I’m not a mother, so I didn’t think there was any way I could play the mother to a 15-year-old. When the actress and I first met, it felt silly — she didn’t feel like my daughter at all. I was so scared that the chemistry would make it feel like we were just friends instead,” says Shesha. “But then I realized, actually, my mother and I are friends. We don’t have the usual dynamic, and that’s OK too. It works for us. So I said to myself, ‘OK, I’m going to play it that way.’ And suddenly it all started to feel more natural, and our relationship started to feel real.” 

Now, a year since she left the finance world behind, Shesha is more driven than ever. She’s writing her own projects, having received a grant from Netflix’s Grow Creative Initiative, and is excited to continue navigating the many aspects of a being Saudi woman that have only just begun to be explored. And with three more films in post-production, “Crashing Eid” may be her breakout moment to the world as an actress, but it is only a herald of the myriad things to come. 

Perhaps what she enjoys most of all, though, is that her best friend is joining her on this journey, too. And that the unique mother-daughter dynamic they’ve fostered has now become that of two creative voices who are in love with a craft that once seemed impossible for both of them to pursue. 

“My sister came home recently and found us both screaming in the kitchen and had no idea what was wrong, but we were just doing an exercise assigned to us by the acting coach. She said, ‘I’m living in a crazy house!’ And, yeah, acting can be crazy sometimes. But I’m not the only crazy one in the house anymore,” says Shesha. “I’m so happy we’re doing this together.”

