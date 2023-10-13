UN adopts human rights resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Singapore that reinforces the critical role of families in society.

The resolution affirms that the family is the basic and fundamental unit of society and should be protected under international human rights law.

The resolution calls on all relevant stakeholders to strengthen family-oriented policies as a cross-cutting issue in national development plans and programs over the next two years, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family in 2024, the resolution urges countries to promote family-oriented policies and programs.

It also acknowledges the important role played by “organizations and family associations,” which have the knowledge and experience needed to provide advice on advocacy, promotion, research and capacity building.

The UN Human Rights Council will hold an official panel discussion on the family next year, with a workshop scheduled for 2025.