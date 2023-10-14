Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach

You are here

Rep. Jim Jordan was nominated for House speaker by Republicans. (AP)
Updated 14 October 2023
AP
Updated 14 October 2023
AP
WASHINGTON: Republicans chose firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan as their new nominee for House speaker during internal voting Friday, putting the gavel within reach of the staunch ally of GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump.
Electing Jordan, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, to the powerful position second in line to the presidency would move the GOP’s far right into a central seat of US power. A groundswell of high-profile backers including Fox News’ Sean Hannity publicly pressured lawmakers to vote Jordan into the speaker’s office after the stunning ouster of Kevin McCarthy.
Jordan, of Ohio, will now try to unite colleagues from the deeply divided House GOP majority ahead of a public vote on the floor, possibly next week. Republicans split 124-81 in Friday’s private vote, though a second secret ballot nudged his tally higher.
“I think Jordan would do a great job,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said ahead of the vote. “We got to get this back on track.”
Frustrated House Republicans have been fighting bitterly over whom they should elect to replace McCarthy to lead their party after his unprecedented ouster by a handful of hard-liners. The stalemate between the factions, now in its second week, has thrown the House into chaos, grinding all other business to a halt. Lawmakers left for the weekend, and are due back Monday.
Attention swiftly turned to Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman and founder of the far-right Freedom Caucus, after Majority Leader Steve Scalize abruptly ended his bid when it became clear holdouts would refuse to back his nomination.
But not all Republicans want to see Jordan as speaker.
Jordan is known for his close alliance with Trump, particularly when the then-president was working to overturn the results of the 2020 election, leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
His rise would all but complete the far-rightward shift of the party, and boost its defense of Trump in four separate legal cases, including over 2020 election fraud. During Trump’s impeachment proceedings over the Jan. 6 attack, Jordan was his chief defender in Congress. Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom days later.
The work of Congress, including next month’s Nov. 17 deadline to fund the government or risk a federal shutdown, would be almost certain to become anything but routine. Jordan’s wing of the party has already demanded severe budget cuts that he has promised to deliver, and aid to Ukraine would be seriously in doubt. Investigations into Biden and his family would push to the forefront.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries immediately gathered his party on the Capitol steps to urge Republicans against giving the gavel to Jordan — an “extremist extraordinaire” — and encourage GOP lawmakers to partner with them to reopen the House.
Overwhelmed and exhausted, anxious GOP lawmakers worry their House majority is being frittered away to countless rounds of infighting and some don’t want to reward the speaker’s gavel to Jordan’s wing, which sparked the turmoil.
“If we’re going to be the majority party, we have to act like the majority party,” said Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., a former president of the “tea party” freshmen class of 2011 who posed a last-ditch challenge to Jordan.
Jordan’s tally Friday was not much better than the 113-99 vote he lost to Scalize at the start of the week, showing the long road ahead, though Friday’s second-round ballot pushed his tally to 152-55.
“He’s got some work to do,” said veteran Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
While Jordan has a long list of detractors, his supporters said voting against the Trump ally during a public vote on the House floor would be tougher since he is so popular and well known among more conservative GOP voters. Challenger Scott threw his support to Jordan.
Heading into a morning meeting, Jordan said, “I feel real good.”
The House, without a speaker, is essentially unable to function during a time of turmoil in the US and wars overseas. The political pressure is increasingly on Republicans to reverse course, reassert majority control and govern in Congress.
With the House narrowly split 221-212, with two vacancies, any nominee can lose just a few Republicans before failing to reach the 217 majority needed in the face of opposition from Democrats, who will most certainly back their own leader, Jeffries. Absences could lower the majority threshold.
Other potential speaker choices were also being floated. Some Republicans proposed simply giving Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who was appointed interim speaker pro tempore, greater authority to lead the House for some time.
On Friday, California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock, introduced a motion to reinstate McCarthy during the morning meeting, but it was shelved.
“As emotion begins to leave some members, I think it’s going to be easier for some of them to get to yes,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.
In announcing his decision to withdraw from the nomination, Scalize declined to throw his support behind Jordan as the bitter rivalry deepened. “It’s got to be people that aren’t doing it for themselves,” he said late Thursday.
But Jordan’s allies swung into high gear at a chance for the hard-right leader to seize the gavel.
Jordan also received an important nod Friday from the Republican Party’s campaign chairman, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who made an attempt to unify the fighting factions.
“Removing Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a mistake,” Hudson wrote on social media, saying the party was at a crossroads. “We must unite around one leader.”
Just as handfuls of Republicans announced they wouldn’t go for Scalize, the situation flipped Friday and holdouts were sticking with Scalize, McCarthy or someone other than Jordan.
Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, had announced his preference early for Jordan, and he and allies repeatedly discussed Scalize’s battle against cancer.
Scalize has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer and is being treated, but he has also said he was definitely up for the speaker’s job.
Jordan himself faces questions about his past. Some years ago, Jordan and his office denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio doctor. Jordan and his office have said he was never aware of any abuse.
The situation is not fully different from the start of the year, when McCarthy faced a similar backlash from a different group of far-right holdouts who ultimately gave their votes to elect him speaker, then engineered his historic downfall.

Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
  • Draft resolution presented to the Security Council calls for an “immediate” cease-fire and the secure release of all hostages
  • It also strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism, without naming Hamas
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” in the Gaza Strip and Israel on Friday, while blaming the United States for the ongoing conflict.

The Russian draft resolution, presented to the Security Council and seen by AFP, calls for an “immediate” cease-fire and the secure release of all hostages, and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.”
The document did not specifically name Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza and on Saturday burst through the heavily militarized border into Israel and killed 1,300 people, mostly civilians.
Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, took about 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages back to Gaza in the initial attack, Israel has said.
The United States has called on the Security Council to condemn the Palestinian Islamists and their attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history.
Israel has responded to the incursion with a bombardment of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave of Gaza, killing at least 1,900 people — again mostly civilians, including more than 600 children.
“We’re convinced that the Security Council must act to put an end to the bloodshed and restart peace negotiations with a view to establishing a Palestinian state as it was supposed to do so long ago,” Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said after the closed-door meeting of the Security Council on Friday.
Nebenzia said there were positive responses to the draft resolution among some member states.
He also blamed the United States for bearing “responsibility for the looming war in the Middle East,” and criticized European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for “turning a blind eye to the Israeli air force attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.”
The Security Council is regularly divided on Israeli-Palestinian issues. Members spoke cautiously of the resolution after the meeting.
“The draft resolution appeared just two minutes before we went into the council meeting,” said British Ambassador Barbara Woodward.
“I think for something that is as important as this, we’ve already seen how much human life has been destroyed. We need time for consultation, serious consultation.”
Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that “there is an emerging consensus on the humanitarian concerns,” adding: “We are open to all efforts which will help cease the fire, help de-escalate the tension.”
Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, whose country chairs the rotating presidency of the Security Council, said that “Brazil will continue to work closely with all delegations aiming for a unified position by the Council on the situation.”
 

Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
  • While condemning the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians, he said innocent Palestinians should also not be made to pay the price for the actions of a terrorist group
  • He called on the international community to ensure a cease-fire in Gaza and set up a humanitarian corridor for supplies and to allow people to leave
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Scotland’s first minister on Friday said Israel was “going too far” in its conflict with Hamas, and innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip could not be used as “collateral damage” 

Humza Yousaf called for the international community to “step up” its efforts to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza, and for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to allow supplies into the enclave and to allow people to leave.
 

 

 

“There is a humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding, and the collective punishment of 2.2 million Gazans just cannot be justified,” he said, adding that while innocent Palestinians should not pay the price for the actions of a terrorist group, he has “absolute sympathy” with all those who lost their lives in Israel.
Yousaf was speaking after his mother-in-law Elizabeth El-Nakla this week urged support from the international community for the Palestinian people via video from Gaza, where she is trapped with her husband Maged.

Yousaf said El-Nakla is in a “state of distress,” and it is “really difficult” to watch the video feeling a sense of “helplessness.”
Also this week, Yousaf wrote a letter to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asking him to request the Israeli government to allow civilians to flee through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf condoles with members of the Jewish community in Scotland who lost loved ones in the Hamas attack on Israel, as he attends a service of prayer and solidarity Thursday night with the community. (X: @scotgov)
Updated 13 October 2023
  • Demonstrations held in all districts of Kerala as Israel steps up Gaza strikes
  • Protesters say stand reflects their own history of fighting for freedom
Updated 13 October 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Protests in support of Palestinians have been held at hundreds of sites across the southern Indian state of Kerala since the launch of heavy Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last week.
Scores of Palestinian civilians have been killed every day in the bombardment following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas that began on Saturday.
Israeli bombs have hit residential buildings, hospitals and places of worship, killing more than 1,530 people, including at least 500 children, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.
More than 2.3 million people living in the densely populated enclave have nowhere to hide from the strikes, the ministry said.
Demonstrations have taken place in all districts of Kerala, the coastal state where support for Palestine has for decades transcended social and religious affiliations.
“In Kerala, we conducted a statewide protest and it took place in 300 centers. We strongly stand in solidarity with Palestine,” Rahna Sabeena, a lawyer who coordinated the protests in Malappuram district, told Arab News.
“The Palestinian people have been denied justice for decades. Israel is occupying Palestine with the help of imperial powers ... We oppose occupation in any land by any country.”
Sarin Sasi, secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, who organized protests in Kannur district, said that Keralites wanted to see the Palestinian nation free.
“Our organization always stands with the people of Palestine, so we protested in all the districts. Thousands of young people came with us to protest,” he told Arab News.
“Kerala is a left-leaning state; we are always with the oppressed, our stand is always with the oppressed ... We stand with the Palestinian people, the right of the Palestinian people to live in Gaza and other places with freedom and security.”
In the state capital, Trivandrum, 20 protests were held on Thursday alone.
Gayathri Babu, a health worker and member of the DYFI, said that local activists have been involved in agitation both on the ground and online.
“We have been writing on social media and various platforms which are available to express our solidarity with the victims in Palestine,” she said.
“Palestine has always been the victim. The protest was to show that we are with the victims in Palestine, the children, women in Gaza ... The war should end so that women and children can breathe in Palestine.”
Participants in the DYFI protests came from all social strata. Babu said that the protests reflected the region’s own history of fighting for freedom.
In the 16th century, Keralites resisted Portuguese attempts to assert control in the region. Two centuries later, Kerala was the scene of the first revolts against British colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent.
“Why Kerala is doing this is because of its history, legacy and resistance that took place in Kerala,” Babu told Arab News.
“It’s about the injustice happening in any part of the world.”

Updated 13 October 2023
AP
  • “If there would be more difficulties at the regional level, we would have immediately huge difficulties on the European soil because of the refugees,” EU Council President Michel said
  • "This is not the time to have more difficulty because we will import in the EU conflicts”
Updated 13 October 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union leader Charles Michel on Friday warned that the Israel-Hamas war could create a surge in refugees heading for Europe, raising the risk of spurring on anti-migrant forces, deepening divisions and inflaming tensions between supporters of Israel and the Palestinians.
“Look, if there would be more difficulties at the regional level, we would have immediately huge difficulties on the European soil because of the refugees,” EU Council President Michel said in an interview with The Associated Press.
“And we know how it can be used by some political groups within the EU to fuel some controversies and to make the EU more fragmented,” he said, adding it could increase polarization on one of the most contentious issues in many European nations.
“We know that in our societies across the EU, there are also different feelings, emotions among our citizens, and this is very important not to import within the EU the tragic conflict,” he said. "This is not the time to have more difficulty because we will import in the EU conflicts.”
One week ahead of the EU-US summit in Washington with President Biden, the two longstanding trans-Atlantic partners have been caught up in the increasingly frantic diplomatic efforts to prevent the war from escalating.
On Friday, Israel warned civilians living in the northern part of Gaza, which has a population of more than 1 million people, to leave the area, ahead of an expected ground offensive by the Israeli military, in response to a shocking and brutal attack by Hamas nearly a week ago.
To have an immediate impact as the battle around Gaza intensifies, Michel called for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing neighboring Gaza.
It would mean that international aid would have to increase.
However, Egypt says it already hosts millions of refugees and has signaled its reluctance to take many more from Gaza.
“You can imagine for such a country with some financial and economic challenges what it means. It means that we need to engage with those countries to see what we can do in order to support the initiatives taken by some leaders in the region, taken by some in United Nations to allow some corridor, humanitarian corridor,” he said.
By September, the most recent EU figures showed 194,269 migrants had arrived by irregular routes in 2023. The bloc is already deeply divided on how to deal with the new arrivals, between those that support Brussels’ initiatives focused on distributing migrants between members in an act of solidarity and those, like Hungary or Poland, whose far-right governments flatly refuse any shared responsibility for migrants arriving in other member states.
Michel also called for diplomats and government officials to fan out across the region in an effort to contain the crisis.
“It’s so important to engage with the countries in the region to make sure that despite all the differences on many topics. We try to do our best to make sure that we will not face a regional escalation, which would be a tragedy first for the region, for the people in the region, but also for the world,” he said.
In this, the EU wants to be in perfect lockstep with the United States. Having expressed its full support for Israel after the Hamas attacks, the EU is now also calling on Jerusalem to ensure any military actions in and around Gaza remain within the bounds of international law.
“The common position is making very clear that we believe in international law. We believe in this idea that the fundamental principles that must be respected, respected, including when there is such a tragedy,” he said.
Michel said he fully understood the passions involved when people are on the receiving end of an attack like the one from Hamas. He referred back to his time as prime minister of Belgium when it was hit by terror attacks in 2016 which killed 33 people in joint airport and subway bombings.
He said it was no different for France around that time when it was also attacked by Islamic State militants, leaving more than 200 dead.
“I remember very well that it was extremely difficult because we were shocked, extremely shocked. At the same time, I understood very quickly it was important never to forget that we are a democratic country and we must defend and protect the security of our citizens with democratic tools,” he said, indicating that Israel now faces the same challenge.
Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be discussing the same issues at a trans-Atlantic summit in Washington next Friday, when continued support for Ukraine will also be high on the agenda.
Questions have been raised whether the trans-Atlantic partners, especially the United States, will be able to maintain the same intensity of support now that Israel is another ally in dire need.
Michel insisted that certainly for the EU, it was beyond doubt. “You can count on me personally, but also on the European leadership to be very clear: we are with Ukraine for as long as it takes, because this is fundamental for our common future.”

Updated 13 October 2023
Ellie Aben
  • Manila eyes $4bn investment into the sector in the next 5 years
  • Strategy aims at making Filipino enterprises part of the global halal ecosystem
Updated 13 October 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines aims to tap into the global halal market, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Friday, as it seeks to create 120,000 new jobs in the next five years.
The predominantly Catholic Philippines has been lately looking to expand the market presence of its halal-certified products not only in the Middle East, but also in neighboring Muslim-majority Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.
With the world’s Muslim population at about 1.8 billion people, the global halal market is estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion. A third of it is contributed by the halal food and beverage industry, but the market also covers recreation, travel, financial services, fashion, and many other sectors.
The DTI announced the Philippine Halal Development Plan in April, in accordance with the Halal Export Development and Promotion Act passed in 2016.
The strategy will aim at making micro, small and medium Filipino enterprises a part of the global halal ecosystem by the end of this year, and over the next five years “achieve 230 billion ($4 billion) Philippine pesos halal trade and investments, and generate 120,000 jobs,” the DTI said in a statement on Thursday evening.
“We are just now implementing it,” DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual told Arab News.
“There are already halal producers in the Philippines but now we want to be able to go global and be able to tap the more than $7 trillion halal market globally.”
The department is going to lead an inter-agency task force to position the Philippines as the “most halal-friendly trade and investment hub in Asia Pacific.”
The task force will include representatives from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, the Philippine central bank, and the departments of agriculture, tourism, health, science and technology, and foreign affairs.
It will also involve the Mindanao Development Authority — the state agency promoting the welfare and development of the Mindanao region, which is one of the country’s poorest areas and home to the majority of about 7 million Philippine Muslims.
Pascual said that with the new strategy, the Philippines will be able to make the halal sector a major player and tap into foreign markets, making local enterprises “able to participate in the industry and contribute to the economic development of the country, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.”

