Where We Are Going Today: Seven

ALKHOBAR: A popular brunch spot that temporarily shuttered for renovations and rebranding recently opened its doors again in Alkhobar, offering old favorites and several new items.
Gone are the cat paintings scattered all around the space and the quirky patterned floor. Now, Seven has a fresh coat of paint, new light fixtures and a more polished ambience overall.
Their signature avocado toast also got a revamp. For SR46 ($12), you can get a “deconstructed” version, with the same ingredients, but one that requires you to assemble the dish yourself.
As a fan of the traditional Seven avocado toast, I was reluctant to try this updated version, but it was actually more enjoyable.
The beetroot hummus is now served in a small container, and the smashed guacamole, pumpkin seeds and pico de gallo sauce placed in a separate bowl.
The poached egg, which is made to order — so you can select whether you want it runny or well done — is delicately placed on top.
We asked for our egg to be cooked medium. The dish is finished off with some fresh greens and grilled sourdough bread on the side.
We also tried the new Khobar Mule drink, a refreshing lime juice with ginger ale. The only issue we had was that the glass was mostly filled with ice so we were left wanting more. We made up for it by ordering a hot latte, also for SR25.
The new menu has a wide variety of items, including a lavender lemonade drink, a truffle potato side and a philly steak sandwich.
The morning tacos, made with quail eggs and feta cheese, is sure to be a favorite, as well as the acai bowl, which is packed with fresh bananas, homemade granola, fresh berries and peanut butter.
Also, a whole selection of freshly baked flat breads have been added, including muhammara zaatar and crunchy falafel.
Many of Seven’s popular dishes remain, such as chicken and waffle, the club sandwich, and bombay omelet cooked with spices and a side of chutney.
The shakshuka is back, too, as well as the honeycomb french toast.
The birthday hot cake returns, made with fluffy pan-cooked “Aramco cake,” with cream cheese icing and a crunchy crust.
The eatery is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit Seven’s Instagram page @EatAtSeven.
Recipes for Success: Chef Libor Dobis offers advice and a tasty spicy beef fillet recipe
Updated 13 October 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: For Slovakian-born Libor Dobis — corporate chef for ROKA’s Middle East outposts, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai and Kuwait — the opportunity to mentor to up-and-coming chefs holds a great deal of meaning, and is a responsibility he takes seriously.
“I have been fortunate to work alongside remarkable head chefs who have served as mentors,” Dobis tells Arab News. “I hold immense respect for them, and I strive to provide the same level of guidance and support to my own team, if not better. My ultimate goal is to empower them, helping them become better, stronger, and more successful. Once this foundation is established, everything else falls into place.”
In 2014, Libor joined ROKA — known for its unique style of contemporary Japanese cooking and its robatayaki (charcoal-based cooking) concept —in London, working his way up to head chef. He moved to Dubai in 2019 to head up the launch of ROKA’s branch there, before being corporate chef for the Middle East as a whole.
Here, Dobis talks sharp knives, respect, and keeping calm, and provides a recipe for spicy beef fillet.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
My top tips for successful cooking are organization, cleanliness, and sharp knives. These three elements contribute to a smoother and more efficient cooking experience. Additionally, it's crucial to remain calm while cooking. Taking things one step at a time is key, so I recommend starting with familiar and comfortable dishes like a nice salad or simple pasta. It's important not to feel overwhelmed by challenging recipes initially. Then you can gradually build confidence and expand your skills at your own pace.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
I faced numerous challenges in the pastry department, where I made several mistakes, often due to not following recipes accurately. But mistakes are valuable learning experiences, and I used them as opportunities to refine my skills and deepen my understanding of the craft. Over time, I developed the discipline and attention to detail required to consistently produce exceptional desserts.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Soy sauce or fish sauce are two of my favorite additions. Both have distinct umami flavors that can elevate a dish. I consider them prime ingredients and treat them with great respect, as it’s important to find the right balance. Adding too little may result in a lack of depth and complexity, while adding too much can overpower the dish and ruin it.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common issue that you find in other restaurants?
One common mistake I have noticed is an over-reliance on sauces or garnishes. My personal preference is that food should be allowed to shine in its own right; allow the ingredients to speak for themselves with flavors that are balanced and not overwhelmed by excessive condiments.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
ROKA was actually my go-to restaurant long before I began working there, so it’s perhaps serendipity that I ended up working with my favorite cuisine! In addition to Japanese cuisine, I have a deep appreciation for Thai food. The incredible flavors, freshness of herbs, and the unique balance of spices make it truly special.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I absolutely love spaghetti aglio, olio e peperoncino. It's a simple and traditional dish that never fails to satisfy; a classic combination of garlic, olive oil, and chili flakes. Its simplicity and versatility make it one of my all-time favorites.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
It can be frustrating when customers request items that aren’t on the menu. Like, asking for bread and olive oil in a Japanese restaurant. It's important to respect the cuisine.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I have immense respect for dumplings, specifically gyoza. This dish holds a special place in my heart as it incorporates various culinary traditions and can be prepared in countless ways across different cultures. As a chef, I find great joy in creating dining experiences centered around dumplings. They offer a delightful combination of textures, flavors, and shapes, always bringing a smile to my face. Working with these beautiful little parcels of magic brings me immense pleasure and satisfaction.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Cooking dishes that involve eggs requires a precise level of consistency, which can be quite challenging, especially when preparing larger quantities. Achieving the perfect texture can be tricky.
As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laid back?
As a young head chef, I struggled with organization. I’d say I’ve learned the importance of remaining calm and not succumbing to excessive stress. Additionally, humility and taking care of my staff are essential. A strong, unified team is the key to my own success. The adage “One team, one dream” may be a cliché, but it holds true value for me.
Chef Libor’s spicy beef fillet with ginger and spring onions
INGREDIENTS (serves four):
For the beef: 4x 200g beef fillet steaks; flaky sea salt; black pepper; vegetable oil; 4x green spring onions
For the spicy yakiniku sauce: 50g green chilli, sliced, seeds removed; 10g red chili, sliced, with seeds; 60g ginger, peeled and sliced; 10g garlic, peeled and crushed; 50g red miso paste; 80g reduced salt soy sauce; 400g mirin; 10g lime zest; 30g roasted Japanese sesame seeds
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the sauce:
1. Place the chilis, garlic, ginger, and 200g of mirin into a blender. Blitz until a paste is formed.
2. Remove into a large bowl and whisk in the remaining ingredients. Add salt and black pepper to taste.
For the beef (for best results, use a very hot charcoal grill):
1. Season the beef fillets with a little vegetable oil, and season well with salt and pepper on both sides of the steak.
2. Sear each side of the steak on a hot grill or pan, then brush with the yakiniku sauce and keep turning. Cook to your desired degree. I recommend cooking to medium-rare, about 2-3 minutes each side.
3. Remove from the grill or pan and allow to rest for 3 minutes.
4. Brush with the sauce, then slice into thin strips.
5. Plate the beef, then brush again with the sauce.
6. Slice the green part of the spring onions and serve on top of the beef with a few of the sesame seeds.
Where We Are Going Today: Jones the Grocer in Riyadh
Updated 13 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Jones the Grocer recently opened its artisan cafe, bakery, patisserie, gourmet grocer, deli and cheese room in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.
The restaurant’s atmosphere and chic, contemporary interior make it an ideal spot for a quick lunch or casual dinner.
A walk-in cheese room is stocked with specialist offerings from around the world, including an English pecorino and Italian Parmigiano Reggiano.
The menu features mouthwatering dishes with an Australian twist, including the Jones wagyu burger, grilled harissa chicken, and prawn and chili linguine.
Signature creations on the dessert menu include pistachio milk cake delight and an indulgent honey cake.
The virgin cocktail menu has refreshing options for diners to pair with meals, such as the virgin Mary with spicy tomato juice, green olives, celery and pickle; and the black basil and lemon fizz, with soda, fresh basil, activated charcoal and lemon juice.
The gourmet grocer includes pantry delights, such as jam, pasta, and sauces to elevate any homemade meal.
Hampers and gift baskets sold in the grocery store are a great choice for customers looking to buy a gift for food lovers.
With more outlets due to open across the Kingdom in coming years, Jones the Grocer has highlighted its commitment to widening the culinary options available to food enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia.
The food emporium was founded in 1996 in Australia, and has 33 outlets across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India, with plans to expand into Singapore and the UK.
Meet three Arab social media chefs cooking up a storm online
Updated 11 October 2023
Jumana Al Tamimi
DUBAI: It is no secret that social media has offered many the opportunity to follow their passion. Nowhere is that more evident than in the mouth-watering world of online cooking, where TikTok, YouTube and Instagram foodies often shrug off their day jobs to cook up a storm online.
Here, we talk to three Arab social media stars on their cooking careers and why they made the jump.
Armed with a degree in medicine, Saudi Jomanah Nasser said “nutrition and cooking became my escape from the rigors of medical school. I found myself eager to create content and made time for it despite my hectic schedule. It was more than a hobby, it filled me with joy.”
Nasser carved out a niche for herself online by exploring the world of nutritious eating. She was equipped with a “solid foundation and knowledge” from her years at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah so shifting to nutrition was “a natural step,” she told Arab News from her home in Durham, North Carolina, where she lives with her husband and two sons.
Nutrition, Nasser continued, “requires an in depth understanding of how the food we eat affects our body in the long run. I truly believe that the food we consume plays a vital role in our physical and mental well-being. Many chronic illnesses can also be prevented by our lifestyle choices.”
With 200,000 followers on Instagram and her own book titled “Meals Diary”, which is available in Arabic, it is clear that “social media played a huge role in helping me achieve my goal. It connected me with thousands of like- minded individuals that share my passions and interests,” she added.
When she began her online journey, Nasser admitted she felt intimated by the countless numbers of people preparing food online. But “with time, you learn to block out the noise. I stopped comparing myself to others. I started focusing on myself. Self-reflecting helped me realize that each person has their unique perspective in the content they create. Eventually, I found my niche!”
Another one of those unique voices is Yasmin Nasir, who studied at Le Cordon Bleu London after a 130year career in communications and advertising.
“We only live once and in this life we should work to realize our dreams,” Jordanian Canadian Nasir told Arab News. “I was extremely successful in the corporate world, however culinary arts are my passion and I believe that passion is the ultimate motive for change, even if it’s risky.
Nasir, who spent part of her childhood in Toronto, Canada, before moving to the Middle East in her teenage years, said her interest in cooking started young.
“When I was a kid, I would always stay in the kitchen whenever my mom was cooking and I would offer a helping hand whenever I got the chance to,” she said.
“I considered the Kitchen as a playground, opposing to all the other children. It was my ‘la la land.’ I discovered that I had the talent to replicate a dish if I tasted it, and so it all began,” she added.
Despite applying at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nasir jumped the hurdles she has faced and is building a stellar following online, with over 700,000 Instagram followers who flock to her account for her main meals, jams, desserts and snacks — as well as her signature catchphrase “yallah!”
“The positive feedback and requests I get from my followers motivate me to give more knowledge that will satisfy their curiosity,” said the chef, who has also appeared on Jordan’s Roya TV and previously hosted her own live cooking show “Yallah Notbokh” (“Yallah, Let’s Cook” in English).
While positive feedback online is a boon, there is no denying the world of social media is competitive and often cutthroat.
It is “a tough and hectic journey,” Syrian food blogger Rula Elias Fonon admitted, despite her success online.
The Aleppo native who moved to Iraq in 2018 offers part of the rich cuisine of Syria's largest city, one that is famous for its delicious desserts, pistachios and unique dishes.
“I have been through some difficult times, and some people attempted to undervalue me and under-estimate what I am doing. But it was the love of my followers that assisted me in overcoming these situations. That feeling reached my followers,” she told Arab News, before explaining that her mother inspired her to embark upon the journey of online cooking.
“I was helping my mother in the kitchen, and I started loving cooking. When I got married at the age of 18, I started preparing the food by myself. Slowly and gradually, I mastered it … my mother loved the food I prepared, and this was very encouraging to me,” she said.
Fonon emphasised the importance of seeking support when it is needed. Initially, she handled all aspects of her online presence herself — but she soon realised that while she was a whizz in the kitchen, managing a growing online platform would require an expert touch.
The creative talent signed an agreement with digital marketing company Desitech3 two years ago and has not looked back since.
The company helped me “present my content in a fun and attractive way. They gave me the opportunity to present everything nice about me,” she said.
Today, she has 123,000 followers on Facebook, 35,000 followers on TikTok and 144,000 followers on Instagram — and much like her social media counterparts, she is not done cooking just yet.
Where We Are Going Today: Toast & Tonic restaurant in Alkhobar
Updated 10 October 2023
Jasmine Bager
Located at Villaggio Restaurant Village in Alkhobar, which has become a hip retail hub with a cluster of international eateries overlooking a dancing water fountain, Toast & Tonic is an elegant choice to grab a bite.
While this is their only permanent branch in the Kingdom thus far, they have been participating with popups at events like MDLBeast and have become an active caterer in recent years.
Their brick-and-mortar space is beautifully decorated with plenty of seating and an extensive menu that includes popular acai bowls, burgers, sandwiches, and desserts.
We tried their crispy chicken burger, which costs SR 36 ($9) and comes with the fixings and a side of fresh fries. The crispy chicken combined with fresh lettuce was enjoyable. The fries were peppered with cheese flakes, parsley and paprika, which made for an elevated experience. We washed it all down with their popular passion fruit mojito, a tasty and tangy drink priced at SR24.
They also offer lemon ricotta pancakes, stuffed crepes and a crispy Om Ali, which is a modern twist on the popular dessert. They also offer the usual hot and cold beverages.
Toast & Tonic is open from 7 a.m. until midnight every day except on Thursdays and Fridays when it is open from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m.
For more information, visit their Instagram @toastandtonic.sa.
The restaurant takes pride in providing diet-friendly dishes that are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats
Updated 07 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah
The H Box is a trendy, health-conscious restaurant offering nutritious and flavorful meals.
One of its standout features is the wide range of gluten-free options, catering to those with dietary restrictions but without compromising on taste.
The restaurant takes pride in providing diet-friendly dishes that are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats.
The H Box ensures that everyone can have a fantastic culinary experience, offering food from various cuisines with three options for each order: chicken, meat or salmon.
Diners craving Indian flavors can opt for the skinny creamy masala, while those seeking a taste of Italy can choose the Tuscan salmon.
The H Box offers 18 types of salads. Among the favorites is the avocado chicken salad made with edamame, avocado, cherry tomatoes, rocca and quinoa in a pomegranate, molasses and honey mustard dressing.
Menu options range from salads, finger food, sandwiches, burgers, tacos and pasta to guilt-free desserts.
Finger foods offered include Arabic pies, tarts and pizza made from gluten, sugar and dairy-free ingredients.
Diners can choose from a menu that adheres to the principles of the ketogenic diet, enjoying savory meals while sticking to their dietary goals.
Ten sandwich and wrap options include shawarma, falafel wrap, salu Mexican wrap, crunchy tuna avo and Peru chicken.
The 31 dessert choices are free of gluten, sugar and dairy, and are a great source of energy and protein.
Favorites include the keto fudge chocolate cookies, peaky blondies, orange truffle and chocolate crepes.
With both gluten-free and keto options, the H Box is a haven for health-conscious foodies seeking a balanced, flavorful and guilt-free dining experience.
The H Box is located in Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Road in Riyadh.
For more, checkout their Instagram account @the_hbox_sa