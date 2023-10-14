You are here

War on Gaza
China foreign minister says cause of conflict is 'injustice' against Palestinians

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, not pictured, speak during a press conference following the EU-China High-Level Strategic Dialogue, in Beijing, China, Friday Oct. 13, 2023. (Reuters)
AFP
BEIJING: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that the cause of the Israel-Hamas conflict was “historical injustice” against Palestinians, as he met with the EU’s foreign policy chief in Beijing.

“The root of this problem lies in the long delay in the realization of Palestine’s aspiration to establish an independent state, and in the fact that the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people has not been corrected,” Wang said after holding a meeting with Josep Borrell.

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians

AFP
LONDON: Thousands of people rallied Saturday in central London for a pro-Palestinian protest following police warnings that anyone showing support for the militant group Hamas could face arrest.
Attendees, who gathered near BBC News’ headquarters through the morning, began a march through the British capital ahead of an afternoon rally near parliament and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office and residence.
Some displayed Palestinian flags and placards — bearing slogans including “freedom for Palestine,” “end the massacre” and “sanctions for Israel” — as they made their way toward the end-point for a series of planned speeches.
“I think all just people around the world, not just in Britain, must stand up and call for this madness (to end),” Ismail Patel, chairman of the Friends of Al-Aqsa campaign, told AFP at the demonstration.
“Otherwise, in the next few days, (we) might see a catastrophe unfolding.”
The rally comes as Israel intensifies its war to destroy Hamas’ capability, relentlessly pounding the Gaza Strip and deploying tens of thousands of soldiers nearby ahead of an expected ground offensive in the enclave.
That follows last Saturday’s attack by Hamas, which saw hundreds of its fighters cross the Israeli border to take hostages and kill more than 1,000 civilians on the streets, in their homes or at a rave party.
Ahead of the London protest, the city’s Metropolitan Police Service said it would deploy more than 1,000 officers, as the events thousands of miles away reverberate in Britain and elsewhere.
Police and the government have noted a spike in UK anti-Semitic crime and incidents since the Hamas assault, while officers in Sussex, southeast England, arrested a 22-year-old woman Friday suspected of having made a speech backing Hamas.
A banned terrorist organization in Britain, its members — or those found guilty of inviting support for it — can be jailed for up to 14 years under UK law.
The Met said this week that general expressions of support for Palestinians, including flying the Palestinian flag, were not criminal offenses but reiterated that supporting Hamas is a crime.
Ferouza Namaz, 34, a student from Uzbekistan, joined the London protest, arguing that civilians in Gaza are “absolutely innocent.”
“Just being Palestinian does not give the rights to kill them. These appalling atrocities have been taking place for so many years,” he added.
Israel insists it does not deliberately target civilians in the Gaza Strip or other Palestinian territories.
But Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Britain, told AFP its response to Hamas’s attack was “dehumanizing Palestinians” and unfairly blaming civilians for terrorism.
He attended the rally to send “a message of solidarity to the Palestinian people, and particularly today to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are under bombardment, who are under siege with the cutting off of all food.”
Jamal noted that those present were also conveying a message to UK political leaders, who he accused of “giving permission for Israel to commit acts of war crime.”

Polish police cordon off Warsaw square amid reports of bomb threat

WARSAW: Police cordoned off Warsaw’s Pilsudski Square and the surrounding area of the Polish capital on Saturday, with local media reporting that a man had climbed onto a monument in the square and threatened to blow himself up.
Private broadcaster Polsat News reported that at around 1130 GMT the man surrendered to police. Its footage showed him climbing down from the monument, taking off his jacket and walking away with his hands in the air.
The incident came a day before Poland holds a high-stakes parliamentary election.
A police officer at the scene had told a Reuters reporter: “No entrance, there is a bomb,” but a police spokesperson quoted by the state-run PAP news agency did not confirm the reports that the man was threatening to blow himself up.
Footage posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, had showed a man standing on top of the Smolensk monument, which commemorates the victims of a 2010 air disaster that killed 96 people including President Lech Kaczynski and his wife, Maria.
PAP said several hundred officers were involved in an operation around the square. A Reuters video journalist saw armed officers arriving nearby.
A guest at the Sofitel hotel, which faces the square, said they had been told to only leave the building by the back exit.

Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh’s envoy

MANILA: The strengthening of ties between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Gulf Cooperation Council will benefit Saudi-Philippine relations, the Kingdom’s envoy to Manila told Arab News ahead of next week’s ASEAN-GCC summit in Riyadh.

GCC members consist of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. Their engagements with the political and economic union of 10 states in Southeast Asia, which included the Philippines, have been on the rise in recent years.

Next week, top leaders of the two blocs are scheduled to meet in the Saudi capital for their first joint summit.

“The upcoming meeting of the GCC and ASEAN countries scheduled for Oct. 20, 2023, in Riyadh, with the participation of the leaders of the states, is expected to emphasize the importance of enhancing political and strategic relations,” Saudi Ambassador Hisham bin Sultan Al-Qahtani told Arab News on Friday.

“The meeting aims to encourage trade and economic cooperation and promote joint investments. Such collaborations are poised to strengthen political, economic and strategic ties, fostering mutual growth and development for both the Kingdom and the Philippines.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the Philippine delegation to the summit and will be accompanied by key members of his Cabinet.

Al-Qahtani said that several agreements are set to be signed on the sidelines of the meetings and are “poised to contribute significantly to enhancing the existing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly nations.”

He added that Saudi-Philippine ties have been seeing continuous development across various sectors and “remain a model of successful political, cultural and economic cooperation between states, promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge, thereby enhancing regional and international peace and stability.”

The ambassador told Arab News that in the trade sector the position of the Philippines was growing as the Kingdom’s export destination at an annual rate of 12.9 percent.

“In addition to trade, the Kingdom plays a crucial role in attracting Filipino labor, holding a leading position within the Gulf Cooperation Council. The number of Filipino workers in the Kingdom exceeds 1 million, contributing a significant amount of $1 billion in remittances to the Philippine economy in 2022,” he said.

“This economic contribution forms an essential part of the economic development in the Philippines and aligns with the Vision 2030 of the Kingdom, emphasizing its commitment to fostering economic growth and collaboration on a global scale.”

UK may be complicit in Israeli war crimes: Conservative MP

LONDON: The UK may be complicit in war crimes if it continues to support Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, an MP from the governing Conservative Party has warned.

Crispin Blunt is co-director of the International Center of Justice for Palestinians, which announced a notice of intention this week to prosecute UK government officials for “aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza.”

He said “everyone must act to restrain people” if they are aware of the potential for war crimes, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Blunt’s warning comes after Israel issued an evacuation notice to northern Gaza’s 1.2 million people, demanding that they evacuate to the south ahead of an expected ground invasion.

He said he is “not sure (his) colleagues have grasped the legal peril they are in” due to steadfast support for Israel, which has enjoyed a “deal of exceptionalism and impunity from international law for a very long time now.”

Changes in international law could make UK officials a party to war crimes, Blunt warned. “If you know that a party is going to commit a war crime — and this forcible transfer of people is a precise breach of one of the statutes that governs international law and all states in this area — then you are making yourself complicit,” he said.

“And as international law has developed in this area, the fact of being complicit makes you equally guilty to the party carrying out the crime.”

Israeli airstrikes on the densely populated Gaza Strip have killed almost 2,000 Palestinians so far, including 583 children. Israel has also cut off the territory from water, food and electricity.

The situation has led to fears of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe, with nowhere for Palestinians to flee.

Blunt said: “What we’re not allowed (to do) is witness one crime being piled on with another, which is going to make the situation worse but is also fundamentally wrong.

“This has got to stop. If in response to the (Hamas) atrocity of last Saturday is an illegal atrocity that is even worse in scale — where does this lead?”

Blunt’s comments come as Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, criticized the UK for giving Israel “carte blanche to do whatever it pleases.”

She told Sky News: “Look at the annexation that has been announced officially this year of large swathes of the West Bank.

“Has anyone reacted to this? Not that I know of, other than in words and half-mouthed condemnations here and there.”

Russia calls for Israel-Hamas cease-fire at UN

UNITED NATIONS: Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” in the Gaza Strip and Israel on Friday, while blaming the United States for the ongoing conflict.

The Russian draft resolution, presented to the Security Council and seen by AFP, calls for an “immediate” cease-fire and the secure release of all hostages, and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.”
The document did not specifically name Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza and on Saturday burst through the heavily militarized border into Israel and killed 1,300 people, mostly civilians.
Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, took about 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages back to Gaza in the initial attack, Israel has said.
The United States has called on the Security Council to condemn the Palestinian Islamists and their attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history.
Israel has responded to the incursion with a bombardment of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave of Gaza, killing at least 1,900 people — again mostly civilians, including more than 600 children.
“We’re convinced that the Security Council must act to put an end to the bloodshed and restart peace negotiations with a view to establishing a Palestinian state as it was supposed to do so long ago,” Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said after the closed-door meeting of the Security Council on Friday.
Nebenzia said there were positive responses to the draft resolution among some member states.
He also blamed the United States for bearing “responsibility for the looming war in the Middle East,” and criticized European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for “turning a blind eye to the Israeli air force attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.”
The Security Council is regularly divided on Israeli-Palestinian issues. Members spoke cautiously of the resolution after the meeting.
“The draft resolution appeared just two minutes before we went into the council meeting,” said British Ambassador Barbara Woodward.
“I think for something that is as important as this, we’ve already seen how much human life has been destroyed. We need time for consultation, serious consultation.”
Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that “there is an emerging consensus on the humanitarian concerns,” adding: “We are open to all efforts which will help cease the fire, help de-escalate the tension.”
Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, whose country chairs the rotating presidency of the Security Council, said that “Brazil will continue to work closely with all delegations aiming for a unified position by the Council on the situation.”
 

