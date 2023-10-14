You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint

Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint
Police officers walk outside the BBC building, near where a march for a protest in solidarity with Palestinians is set to begin, covered in red paint, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6fpwq

Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint

Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: A team of BBC Arabic journalists covering the Hamas attack on Israel and its unfolding conflict were stopped by police in Tel Aviv and held at gunpoint, the British broadcaster reported.

The journalists, who included Muhannad Tutunji and Haitham Abudiab, were returning to their hotel when their car — marked in red tape with the words “TV” — was intercepted by Israeli police.

They were reportedly dragged out of the vehicle and pushed against a wall and searched, despite the two identifying themselves as members of the press and showing their BBC press badges.

“One of our BBC News Arabic teams deployed in Tel Aviv, in a vehicle clearly marked as media, was stopped and assaulted last night by Israeli police. Journalists must be able to report on the conflict in Israel-Gaza freely,” a BBC spokesperson said.

Tutunji attempted to film the incident as it unfolded but said that his phone was then thrown down and his neck struck.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel last week that left more than 1,300 Israelis dead and thousands more injured. Israel’s subsequent retaliation on the Gaza Strip through aerial bombardment has killed more than 1,900 Palestinians.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinians Israel

Related

Update Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6
Media
Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6
Sky News journalist risks investigation for ‘Israel had it coming’ remark
Media
Sky News journalist risks investigation for ‘Israel had it coming’ remark

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Fact-checkers for the Associated Press have refuted claims that CNN staged a news report in which its correspondent and her team sheltered in a ditch near the Israel-Gaza border during a rocket attack.

The edited video shows Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, and her team take cover in a ditch as rockets explode nearby. A man’s voice, which sounds as though it is coming from a phone, gives instructions including, “Try and look nice and scared,” and “Can you boost the volume on those explosions, please?”

Some social media users cited the audio in the edited video as proof that the CNN team was being directed by someone off screen. Calling the claims “false,” AP’s fact-checkers said the original, unaltered audio in the actual report was of a correspondent for the network describing the attack as it happened.

“CNN EXPOSED FOR FAKING AN ATTACK IN ISRAEL,” read one post on social media platform X, which included the altered footage. That post had received approximately 35,100 likes and more than 19,200 shares as of Thursday.

While the audio in the video being shared online was altered, the footage itself is real, AP said.

Emily Kuhn, a CNN spokesperson, wrote in an email to AP that the audio “is fabricated, inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment that was covered live on CNN.” She added that people should watch the real CNN report “in full for themselves on a trusted platform.”

In the actual report, Ward explained that she and her team had taken cover due to “a massive barrage of rockets” that they could then hear being intercepted by the Iron Dome, Israel’s missile defense system. Once it is safe, Ward shows viewers the area where Hamas launched a deadly incursion into southern Israeli towns on Saturday, igniting the current conflict, and gives an overview of what happened that day.

* With AP

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza CNN

Related

From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)
Media
MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest
Updated 14 October 2023
Agencies
Follow

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest
  • Draped in a Lebanese flag, Issam Abdallah’s body was carried on a stretcher through the streets of the southern town of Khiam
  • AFP on Saturday urged both Israeli and Lebanese authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the firing
Updated 14 October 2023
Agencies

KHIAM, Lebanon: A Reuters videographer killed in Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon was laid to rest in his hometown Saturday in a funeral procession attended by hundreds of people.
Draped in a Lebanese flag, Issam Abdallah’s body was carried on a stretcher through the streets of the southern town of Khiam, from his family’s home to the local cemetery.
Dozens of journalists and Lebanese lawmakers attended the funeral.
Abdallah was killed Friday evening near the village of Alma Al-Shaab in south Lebanon when an Israeli shell landed on a gathering of international journalists covering exchange of fire along the border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.
The Lebanese army said in a statement Saturday that Israeli troops fired a shell the day before hitting a civilian car used by journalists killing Abdallah and wounding others. The army said that other areas in south Lebanon at the time were targeted by an Israeli helicopter gunship and artillery, including the outskirts of the villages of Marwaheen, Kfar Chouba, Aita Al-Shaab and Odaisseh.
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry asked Beirut’s mission to the United Nations to file a complaint against Israel over Friday’s shelling, calling it a “flagrant violation and a crime against freedom of opinion and press.” The statement was carried by the state-run National News Agency.
Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told The Associated Press in Jerusalem on Saturday, “We are aware of the incident with the Reuters journalist and we are looking into it.”
Hecht did not confirm that the journalists had been hit by Israeli shells, but called the incident “tragic,” adding, “we’re very sorry for his death.”
Reuters said in a statement that two of its journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded in the same shelling, while Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV said its cameraman Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were wounded as well.
France’s international news agency, Agence France-Presse, said two of its journalists were also wounded. They were identified as photographer Christina Assi, and video journalist Dylan Collins.
AFP reported Saturday that Assi was in need of blood transfusions at the American University Medical Center in Beirut where she was hospitalized.
The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since Saturday’s surprise attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.
Journalists from various countries have been flocking to Lebanon to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, AFP on Saturday urged both Israeli and Lebanese authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the firing along their border that killed and wounded journalists.
“It is crucial that every effort is made to ascertain how a group of journalists, clearly identified and duly accredited, could be targeted in this way. We urge the relevant authorities not to settle for mere ‘checks’ but to carry out an in-depth investigation and provide well-documented, clear, and transparent answers,” said Fabrice Fries, AFP’s chairman and CEO.
The journalists believe they were hit by fire coming from the Israeli side of the border.
Among the two injured AFP journalists, photographer Christina Assi suffered severe injuries, particularly to her legs.

* With AP and AFP

Topics: War on Gaza Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah Alma al-Shaab Lebanon

Related

Update Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6
Media
Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint
Media
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint

MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza

From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)
From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)
Updated 14 October 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD
Follow

MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza

From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)
  • Arab News sources confirm reports that US network sidelined Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi
Updated 14 October 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Two sources have confirmed to Arab News that US news network MSNBC has suspended the shows of three Muslim anchors amid rising tensions in Gaza.

Earlier today, Semafor revealed that Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi were “quietly taken out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’ attack on Israel.”

According to Semafor, the left-leaning news network did not air a scheduled Thursday night episode of “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” and dropped a plan for Mohieddine to anchor Joy Reid’s show on Thursday and Friday. Sources also revealed that Velshi was being replaced by another anchor for his upcoming weekend shows.

MSNBC, however, “vehemently pushed back against any notion that either Hasan or Mohieddine were being sidelined in any way,” Semafor added.

But two Arab News sources directly involved with the decision within MSNBC have confirmed the suspension.

“There is a lot of unclarity over what happens next,” said one source. “But the mood is very similar to what had happened post 9/11 with the whole you are either with us or against us argument,” he added.

“Sadly, this has now gone beyond political views and is targeting anchors of a particular faith,” he said.

Arab News approached MSNBC but the network did not respond for comment by the time this story was published.

While Velshi is still reporting from the ground on other shows, what Arab News sources confirm is that the shows have been suspended and the future of the three anchors at the network is unclear.

Related

Jordan’s field hospital in Gaza likely to close amid airstrikes, supply shortages
Middle-East
Jordan’s field hospital in Gaza likely to close amid airstrikes, supply shortages
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin condemns media bias towards Israel
Media
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin condemns media bias towards Israel

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
  • UK-based group claims vandalism is ‘message’ for broadcaster with ‘blood on its hands’
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists splattered the BBC New Broadcasting House in London with red paint to protest the network’s “biased” reporting on events in Israel and Gaza.

 


Journalist Victoria Derbyshire posted footage on Saturday showing the front of the Broadcasting House with its revolving doors and right wall covered in blood-red paint.
UK-based Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the damage on Twitter, saying it had “left a message overnight for the BBC.”
The group tweeted: “Spreading the occupation’s lies and manufacturing consent for Israel’s war crimes means (sic) you have Palestinian blood on your hands. #ShutBBCDown.”
Later in the day, it tweeted: “Palestine Action sprayed the BBC with blood-red paint, symbolizing their complicity in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people through biased reporting.”
Earlier in the day, there appeared to be unsuccessful attempts to clean the paint off the building, the Telegraph reported.

 

 


The vandalism occurred before a pro-Palestine march that began in front of the building at noon. Palestine Action describes itself as a “direct action network dismantling British complicity in Israeli apartheid.” 
Members of the group have launched similar protests in the past, notably throwing red paint on offices and factories belonging to the Israel-based defense electronics company Elbit Systems.
The Metropolitan Police told the Telegraph that while they were “aware of the criminal damage” to Broadcasting House, there was “no suggestion it is linked to any protest group.”
 

 

Topics: Palestine Action BBC Israel-Palestine

Related

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians video
World
Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
World
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

EU ultimatum to TikTok over spread of harmful content relating to Israel-Hamas conflict

EU ultimatum to TikTok over spread of harmful content relating to Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

EU ultimatum to TikTok over spread of harmful content relating to Israel-Hamas conflict

EU ultimatum to TikTok over spread of harmful content relating to Israel-Hamas conflict
  • One of the organization’s top officials gives the platform 24 hours to intensify its efforts to remove illegal, damaging and other inappropriate content
  • Meanwhile, social media site X faces EU probe over ‘the presumed transmission of illicit content’ about the events in Gaza and Israel
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok has been criticized by the EU’s commissioner for internal market, Thierry Breton, over the spread of false information and harmful content on its platform.

The concerns relate in particular to content uploaded to the site in the aftermath of “Al-Aqsa Flood,” the name given by Hamas to its surprise attack on Israel last weekend. They echo similar criticisms leveled at social media sites X and Facebook.

Breton delivered an ultimatum to TikTok’s CEO, giving the platform a 24 hours to intensify its efforts to remove illegal, harmful and graphic content. Such action is required to comply with the EU’s Digital Services Act, which obliges major online platforms and search engines to implement additional measures to combat the sharing of illegal content and potential threats to public safety. Failure to adequately do so can be punished by fines of up to 6 percent of a business’s global revenue.

Breton issued his warning in a message posted on social media platform Bluesky, in which he voiced concern that TikTok was being used to spread illegal content and misleading information within the EU region, particularly following recent events involving Israel and Hamas.

He warned TikTok that because of its widespread popularity among children and teenagers, the platform has a special responsibility to shield its users from violent content. He also highlighted the inadequacy of the current measures that are in place to prevent graphic videos circulating extensively on the site.

Social media companies are facing intense scrutiny over the content appearing on their sites during current events, and EU officials have warned the platforms that they bear a significant degree of responsibility for the spread of false and damaging information.

Ian Bremmer, a leading expert on foreign policy, has said that the level of disinformation relating to the war between Israel and Hamas that is “being algorithmically promoted” on X “is unlike anything I’ve ever been exposed to in my career as a political scientist.”

Linda Yaccarino, the managing director of X, said on Thursday that her company is taking action to address such concerns by deleting numerous user accounts linked to Hamas and implementing measures designed to filter tens of thousands of content items.

The following day, however, the EU said it was launching an investigation into X in response to “indications received concerning the presumed transmission of illicit content.”

X has until Oct. 18 to respond to the most urgent questions posed by the 40-page EU document detailing the concerns, and until Oct. 31 to answer its less pressing requests for information.

Topics: Hamas TikTok X platform Linda Yaccarino Al-Aqsa Flood Thierry Breton

Related

EU President Michel warns about spillover of Israel-Hamas war into Europe
World
EU President Michel warns about spillover of Israel-Hamas war into Europe

Latest updates

Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen
Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor
Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.