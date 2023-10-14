Israeli billionaire quits Harvard executive board over Hamas support row

LONDON: An Israeli billionaire has left the executive board of Harvard’s Kennedy School in protest at the “shocking and insensitive” official response to a student letter that held Israel accountable for last week’s Hamas attack.

Idan Ofer, a shipping and chemicals businessman, and his wife Batia said they were quitting their roles at Harvard following the row.

A group of 33 student organizations at Harvard, led by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, released a statement last Saturday holding Israel’s “apartheid regime” responsible for causing the latest outbreak of violence.

The statement said: “Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. The apartheid regime is the only one to blame.”

The university’s response to the statement was criticized by 160 Harvard faculty members, who claimed that the student organizations “can be seen as nothing less than condoning the mass murder of civilians based only on their nationality.”

Harvard President Claudine Gay was accused by the Harvard Hillel Jewish center of contributing to “further hatred and antisemitism” by allegedly refusing to explicitly condemn Hamas in a response to the student group statement.

Harvard authorities said on Monday: “We write to you today heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend, and by the war in Israel and Gaza now underway.”

A day letter, following criticism from former university President Lawrence Summers and former Harvard Medical School dean Jeffrey Flier, Gay said: “As the events of recent days continue to reverberate, let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.

“Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region.

“Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership.”

Hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman called for the names of the student signatories to be released to the public so that companies could avoid hiring them.

Sanaa Kahloon of the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee said the student group’s message had been misinterpreted.

“To restate what should be obvious: The PSC staunchly opposes violence against civilians — Palestinian, Israeli, or other,” she added.

Committee members have been sent death threats in the wake of the row, with the group calling off a planned vigil to mourn deaths in Israel and Gaza over safety fears.