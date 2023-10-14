You are here

  • Home
  • How water scarcity is disrupting agriculture, worsening food insecurity in the Middle East

Opinion

Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

Preventing future food security crises in the Arab world

Author
Read article

How water scarcity is disrupting agriculture, worsening food insecurity in the Middle East

Special How water scarcity is disrupting agriculture, worsening food insecurity in the Middle East
A shepherd leads his herd in the almost dried Doueisat (Duwaysat) dam outside the town of al-Diriyah in Syria's northern Idlib province on November 9, 2021. (AFP/File photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m74qb

Updated 37 sec ago
Follow

How water scarcity is disrupting agriculture, worsening food insecurity in the Middle East

How water scarcity is disrupting agriculture, worsening food insecurity in the Middle East
  • On World Food Day, experts say agri-tech and better water management can make farming more sustainable
  • Solutions are needed to meet nutritional demands of a growing population amid a dwindling supply of freshwater
Updated 37 sec ago
Jumana Khamis
Follow

DUBAI: Demand for food is fast outstripping production capacity in many parts of the world, raising the specter of shortage and hunger as overfarming of mineral-rich soils leads to land degradation and exhaustion of finite freshwater sources.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), water is being referred to as the “new blue gold” as rivers and natural aquifers get rapidly depleted amid a warming climate and overexploitation of reserves, depriving farmers of the means to irrigate their crops and hydrate their livestock.

Projections by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that feeding a global population of 9.1 billion people by 2050 would require raising overall food production by around 70 percent, resulting in even greater water use.




```````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````Infographic from the FAO's "How to Feed the World in 2050" report.

Around 28 percent of the region’s 296 million people — roughly 84 million — are entirely dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods. In fact, farming accounts for 13 percent of the region’s gross domestic product and plays a crucial role in building food system resilience.

“The Arab region is food insecure and relies heavily on imports,” Peter Blezard, founder and director of UK-based Engage Crop Solutions, which specializes in crop enhancement and nutritional products in 26 countries worldwide, told Arab News.

“This is because growers face significant challenges due to the heat, desertification, aridity and drought that define the region” — issues, he says, that are ultimately the result of water scarcity.

It is, perhaps, no surprise that the UN has chosen water as the theme for this year’s World Food Day, which falls on Oct. 16, emphasizing its vital role in food production, nutrition and sustainable development.



Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, has cited sustainable management of water for agriculture and food production as an essential factor in ending hunger, achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals ahead of 2030, and preserving water for future generations.

About 70 percent of global freshwater use is linked to agriculture — a figure that is much higher in some parts of the Arab world at 92 percent, with the aridity of the climate forcing farmers to continue with unsustainable practices.

“Around 40 percent of global food is produced in artificially irrigated areas and these irrigated farms can use 300 percent more water than the crop needs,” said Blezard.

IN NUMBERS

780 million People worldwide who are going hungry.

50 million Children at risk of death from severe wasting.

84 million People in the MENA region reliant on agriculture.

70% Current global freshwater use linked to agriculture.

9.1 billion Projected global population by 2050.

70% Required increase in food production to meet demand by 2050.

That is why firms such as ahave turned to technology to help make the most of every precious drop and to avoid unnecessary waste. He cited his company’s new product, Aqualatus, as an example of innovation that allows growers to cut water use by half while maintaining crop quality.

With farmers already consuming a huge proportion of the region’s available freshwater, Blezard says the Arab world’s ambitions of becoming self-sufficient in food production will only increase the demand for water.

“Growers and innovators are responding to the challenge, but this is a major issue as many fear the water table will dry up if we continue to extract water at the current rate for agriculture,” he said.

So, how can global food production be doubled to keep pace with population growth in a world of finite freshwater?




The good news is that there are crop technologies that helped reduce wastage of crop water. Engage Crop Solutions, for example, has proven that a 50% reduction on water use is possible without any loss in quality of growth of a crop. (Infographic from engagecropsolutions.com)

“The conversation must move away from the looming threat of our water running out and, instead, start to focus on the solutions and what we must do to preserve our precious water resources,” said Blezard.

“The challenge is greatest for agriculture and that is why growers must take the lead, finding new ways to reduce water use and taking advantage of new technologies and more efficient irrigation and cooling systems.”

Roma Vora, a farm manager at Aranya Farms in Abu Dhabi, told Arab News she is constantly exploring new technologies to help improve water quality and efficiency on her farm.

“In agriculture, the lack of water can significantly decrease yield and affect its quality, and it’s a challenge we have to manage meticulously in organic farming,” said Vora.




Drip irrigation remains the most commonly used system in the Arabian Peninsula. (Shutterstock)

The effects of shifts in temperatures and weather patterns have already caused Vora to rethink farming practices. “We usually begin our first harvest mid-October, but given the high-heat conditions, we are expecting our harvest only by early November,” she said.

She said soil-based organic farming offers many environmental benefits, including conservation and biodiversity, which are essential for ecological balance.

While organic farming is “resource-intensive,” Vora believes it is still much more sustainable than importing every item of food.

“The focus should be maintained on ‘local’ farming, and that would pave the way for a healthier, more resilient future for the Arab world,” she said.

A study by Kuwait Financial Center’s research arm, Marmore, assessing the state of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ food security, says the area has sufficient financial buffers to ensure continuous food imports, but its reliance on imports makes it vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions.




Aside from finding ways to cut production costs of food, cost shipping is also a challenge that need to be addressed worldwide. (AFP/File photo)

“The study stated that in January 2022, food shipping costs to the country reportedly increased tenfold, from $1,400 to $14,000 per ton, while food inflation in March 2023 was recorded at 7.46 percent year-over-year, rising from 7 percent year-over-year in the previous month,” said Blezard.

The global pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere, rising freight costs, and protectionist controls on commodities such as rice and sugar have exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains and food systems in recent years, causing the price of essential foodstuffs to rise and stockpiles to dwindle.

Now the growing scale and frequency of extreme weather events, such as drought and flash flooding, are adding to those pressures.




Lebanon has been hit by food shortages since it experienced a debt default in 2020. (AFP/File)

“Rising energy prices and production costs for most of the world’s farmers, coupled with adverse weather conditions in a lot of countries, will reduce the global production of certain foods,” said Blezard.

In response, GCC nations, including the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, have implemented long-term security measures to guard against systemic shocks, adopting strategies such as boosting domestic production, diversifying imports, reducing waste, and embracing agri-tech.

Examples of such agri-tech models include vertical farming, and digital tools that enhance supply chains and increase food production. Given the aridity of the region, such innovations are essential for expanding local production sustainably.

“In response to unfavorable climate conditions for agriculture, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also invested in farmlands overseas,” said Blezard.




Saudi Arabia's first of a kind indoor vertical farm, a joint venture agreement between the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund and the US-based AeroFarms, expects an annual production capacity of up to 1.1 million kilos of agricultural crops. (Supplied)

As the GCC area imports 80-90 percent of its food, shoring up existing supply chains could make the system more resilient.

Soham Chokshi, CEO and co-founder of Shipsy, a smart logistics management platform, said supply chains can be made more efficient and agile by digitalizing import and cross-border logistics processes.

“Ensuring real-time visibility of container movement, using analytics and artificial intelligence to manage logistics failures and risks proactively, and automatically partnering with logistics service providers with expertise in managing food supply chains can make a winning difference,” Chokshi told Arab News.

Additionally, by leveraging a “software as a service” smart logistics management platform, governments and businesses can facilitate communication and data sharing among supply-chain partners, improving coordination and responsiveness to disruptions.

“Supply chain leaders can use data-driven inventory management to maintain optimal stock levels, reducing overstocking or under-stocking issues,” said Chokshi. “This ensures that food products are available when needed, reducing waste and improving efficiency.”

To address this issue, governments in the MENA region are establishing new ministries tasked with creating various agri-tech development teams.

“The aim for many countries is to be self-reliant on food by 2050, but to also develop a strategy that will promote world leading innovation in food security,” said Blezard.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

These ministries or authorities will oversee food security, food safety, and biosecurity in the region, with their primary responsibility being to establish an efficient food security governance model.

In turn, this model will look to facilitate global agricultural trade, diversify international food sources, and enhance sustainable technology-enabled domestic food supply throughout the value chain, Blezard said.

Additionally, according to him, the model will support the establishment of new businesses through investments in the region. However, to sustain this initiative, the creation of globally competitive tax rates and trade zones is crucial.

This would attract mainstream venture capital firms and banks, encouraging the development of new businesses equipped with advanced infrastructure for handling large-volume commodities.

“This model will facilitate global agri-business trade and diversify international food sources, enhancing sustainable technology-enabled domestic food supply across the value chain,” Blezard said.

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food scarcity Engage Crop Solutions

Related

Special How Arab countries can tackle food waste at every step of the supply chain
Middle-East
How Arab countries can tackle food waste at every step of the supply chain
Special Saudi Arabia pioneers the next era of food security innovation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia pioneers the next era of food security innovation

Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: state media

Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: state media
Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: state media

Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: state media
  • The announcement came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza
  • "The prospect of further broadening and outward spillover (of the conflict) is deeply worrying,” envoy says
Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East next week to push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and promote peace talks, state broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday.

Zhai “will visit the Middle East next week to coordinate with various parties for a cease-fire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks,” CCTV said in a video posted to its official social media account on Sunday.
The CCTV report came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.
More than one million people in the northern part of the crowded enclave have been ordered to flee ahead of the expected assault, an exodus that aid groups said would set off a humanitarian disaster.
The cramped and impoverished territory, where 2.3 million residents live on top of each other, has been under a land, air and sea blockade since 2006.
The latest deadly Israeli salvos were sparked by a Hamas raid which saw fighters break through the heavily fortified border between the Gaza Strip and Israel and gun down, stab and burn to death more than 1,300 people.
In Gaza, health officials said Israel’s response had killed more than 2,200 people. As on the Israeli side, most of them were civilians.
Zhai said in an interview with CCTV that “the prospect of further broadening and outward spillover (of the conflict) is deeply worrying,” according to the broadcaster.
Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi called on Saturday for the United States to “play a constructive and responsible role” in the conflict, and urged “the convening of an international peace meeting as soon as possible to promote the reaching of broad consensus.”
China’s official statements on the conflict have not specifically named Hamas in their condemnations of violence, leading to criticism from some Western officials who said they were too weak.
 

Topics: War on Gaza China

Related

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
China foreign minister says cause of conflict is ‘injustice’ against Palestinians
World
China foreign minister says cause of conflict is ‘injustice’ against Palestinians

Israeli forensic teams describe signs of torture, abuse in bodies of Hamas massacre victims

Israeli forensic teams describe signs of torture, abuse in bodies of Hamas massacre victims
Updated 15 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israeli forensic teams describe signs of torture, abuse in bodies of Hamas massacre victims

Israeli forensic teams describe signs of torture, abuse in bodies of Hamas massacre victims
  • Around 1,300 bodies have been brought to an army base in Ramla in central Israel for identification by forensic teams
  • Multiple cases of rape were found by forensic examination of the bodies, says one female officer
Updated 15 October 2023
Reuters

RAMLA, Israel: Military forensic teams in Israel have examined bodies of victims of last week’s Hamas attack on communities around the Gaza Strip and found multiple signs of torture, rape and other atrocities, officers said on Saturday.

Around 1,300 bodies have been brought to an army base in Ramla in central Israel where forensic checks to determine the identity of the dead and the circumstances of their death are carried out by specialist teams.
Around 90 percent of the military dead have been identified and teams are half way through identifying civilians, said Rabbi Israel Weiss, former army chief rabbi, one of the officials overseeing the identification of the dead. He said many bodies showed signs of torture as well as rape.
“We’ve seen dismembered bodies with their arms and feet chopped off, people that were beheaded, a child that was beheaded,” a reserve warrant officer identified only by her first name of Avigayil told reporters.
She said multiple cases of rape were found by forensic examination of the bodies, which have been stored in refrigerated containers.
“We do the identification with all the means that we have,” said a military dentist, identified as Captain Maayan. “We see them in severe stages of abuse. We see gunshots and we see signs that are purely torture.”
The military personnel overseeing the identification process didn’t present any forensic evidence in the form of pictures or medical records.
Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the Gaza Strip, has denied accusations of abuse.
Hundreds of Hamas gunmen, some on motorcycles, broke through barriers around Gaza in the early hours of Oct. 7 and tore through nearby communities, attacking a large outdoor dance party as well homes and military bases and abducting more than 120 Israelis and foreigners.
The brutal assault caused profound shock in Israel due to both the unprecedented number of dead from a single day as well as the horrifying footage that has emerged from the towns and kibbutzes that were overrun.
In response, Israeli jets and artillery have bombarded the Gaza Strip for days, killing more than 2,200 Palestinians and destroying thousands of buildings ahead of an expected ground invasion.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has compared Hamas to Daesh which gained worldwide notoriety for its campaign of public beheadings in countries like Syria and Iraq.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Gaza Israel

Related

'Shaking with fear', Israelis desert villages bordering Lebanon
Middle-East
'Shaking with fear', Israelis desert villages bordering Lebanon
Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Middle-East
Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks

300 killed, mostly children and women, in Gaza on Saturday — Palestinian health ministry

300 killed, mostly children and women, in Gaza on Saturday — Palestinian health ministry
Updated 15 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

300 killed, mostly children and women, in Gaza on Saturday — Palestinian health ministry

300 killed, mostly children and women, in Gaza on Saturday — Palestinian health ministry
Updated 15 October 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Some 300 Palestinians were killed, mostly children and women, while 800 others were injured in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to the health ministry in the coastal enclave.

Gaza authorities said more than 2,200 people have been killed — a quarter of them children — and nearly 10,000 wounded from Israeli air strikes and shelling. Rescue workers searched desperately for survivors of nighttime air raids.

Israel has subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege and destroying much of its infrastructure.

This was in response to a massive attack by Hamas fighters who stormed through Israeli towns eight days ago on Oct. 7, shooting men, women and children and seizing hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.

Some 1,300 people were killed in the unexpected onslaught, which shook the country because of horrifying mobile phone video footage and reports from medical and emergency services of atrocities in the towns and kibbutzes that were overrun.

As Israeli troops prepared on Sunday for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled enclave, officials said some one million people had reportedly left their homes thus far.

 

The Israeli military on Friday told residents of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes the enclave's biggest settlement, Gaza City, to move south immediately. On Saturday, it said it would guarantee the safety of Palestinians fleeing on two main roads until 4 p.m. (1300 GMT). Troops were massing as the deadline passed.

Hamas officials, on the other hand, told people not to leave and said roads out are unsafe.

Some residents said they would not leave, remembering the "Nakba," or "catastrophe," when many Palestinians were forced from their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Middle-East
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Griffiths: Situation in Gaza Strip ‘fast becoming untenable’
Middle-East
Griffiths: Situation in Gaza Strip ‘fast becoming untenable’

Israeli attack puts Syrian Aleppo airport out of service; five people injured

Israeli attack puts Syrian Aleppo airport out of service; five people injured
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP
Reuters
Follow

Israeli attack puts Syrian Aleppo airport out of service; five people injured

Israeli attack puts Syrian Aleppo airport out of service; five people injured
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP Reuters

BEIRUT: Israeli strikes targeted the airport of Syria’s government-held city of Aleppo injuring five people on Saturday, a war monitor said, days after a similar strike hit Aleppo and Damascus airports.
Syria’s defense ministry also confirmed the strikes after midnight on Sunday, saying the airport has been rendered temporarily out of service.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage to the airport and it being out of service,” the ministry added.

At approximately 11:35 pm... the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea... targeting Aleppo International Airport, causing material damage to the airport and putting it out of service,” the ministry said in a statement.

Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, confirmed the strikes without specifying whether the five injured were civilians.

“The ministry lambasted Israel, saying that the attack “confirms the criminal approach of the Israeli occupation,” accusing it of “crimes against the Palestinian people.”

On Thursday, Israeli strikes knocked Syria’s two main airports of Damascus and Aleppo out of service, in the first such attack since the Hamas assault on Israel a week ago triggered fierce fighting.
Saturday’s strikes hit the airport “hours after it went back into service, knocking it out of service again,” said the British-based monitor, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.
Earlier on Saturday, Israel shelled Syria after air raid sirens sounded in settlements on the annexed Golan Heights, the army said.
The Observatory said Israel retaliated after Palestinian factions working with Hezbollah launched a rocket from southern Syria toward the occupied Golan Heights.
Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in the capital Damascus and northern city Aleppo, both of which are controlled by the government of war-torn Syria.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbor, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Assad’s government, to expand its footprint there.
The strikes on Aleppo were the second such attack on Syrian airports after Hamas’s surprise October 7 attack from Gaza ignited a war that has killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.
In Gaza, health officials said more than 2,200 people had been killed. As on the Israeli side, most of them were civilians.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli airstrikes Syria Aleppo airport Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Related

Syria’s two main airports out of service after Israel strikes: state media
Middle-East
Syria’s two main airports out of service after Israel strikes: state media
Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support
Middle-East
Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support

In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza

In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Updated 15 October 2023
AP
Follow

In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza

In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
  • Abbas told Biden he completely rejects the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, as Israel retaliates for a deadly Hamas attack on its territory, according to Abbas' office
  • The US has not publicly urged Israel to restrain its response after the Hamas attack a week ago, but has emphasized the country’s commitment to following the rules of war
  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as well on Saturday spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, stressing the importance of safeguarding civilians
Updated 15 October 2023
AP

RIYADH: President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.

The weekend calls in Washington came as the US said it was moving up a second carrier strike group in support of Israel, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intensified diplomatic outreach across the Middle East and beyond to rally an international response to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding.
Blinken met with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh before stopping in the United Arab Emirates as he sought ways to help civilians trapped in between the fighting and to address the growing humanitarian crisis. He also called his Chinese counterpart as Palestinians struggled to flee from areas of Gaza targeted by the Israeli military before an expected land offensive.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as well on Saturday spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, stressing the importance of safeguarding civilians. Austin offered updates on US efforts to boost air defense capabilities and munitions for Israeli forces that he noted were aimed at stemming escalation of war, according to a readout of the call.
The Biden administration is sending the the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, two US defense officials told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move ahead of its announcement.
The Eisenhower will join the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, which is already sailing near Israel, to bolster US presence there with a host of destroyers, fighter aircraft and cruisers.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group will be joining the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, which is already sailing near Israel, to bolster US presence there with a host of destroyers, fighter aircraft and cruisers. (US Navy photo handout via AFP)

The broad US efforts reflect the international concern about the number of civilians at risk and the potential ramifications of a prolonged war as Israel told Gaza residents to move south and Hamas urged people to remain in their homes. The Biden administration has not publicly urged Israel to restrain its response after the Hamas attack a week ago, but has emphasized the country’s commitment to following the rules of war.
While Biden has spoken to Netanyahu multiple times since the Hamas attack, Saturday’s call was his first to Abbas, who runs the Palestinian Authority which controls the West Bank. According to a readout of the call, Abbas briefed the president on efforts to bring aid to Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

In a statement, Abbas' office said the Palestinian leader told Biden he completely rejects the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, as Israel retaliates for a deadly Hamas attack on its territory.

Biden reiterated to Abbas that “Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination,” according to the readout.
Biden spoke with Netanyahu to “reiterate unwavering US support for Israel,” according to the readout. He briefed the Israeli leader on regional efforts to ensure civilian access to food, water and medical care.
The number of US citizens killed rose to 29, US officials said Saturday, and 15 were unaccounted for, as well as one lawful permanent resident.
Blinken, in his visits with Saudi and UAE leaders, also cited the need for humanitarian assistance and safe passage from those who wish to leave Gaza as he spoke to Arab audiences from their home turf, where his hosts put that issue at the top of their concerns.
An Israeli ground assault would worsen the plight of civilians in Gaza who are without power, fresh water or access to aid. Egyptian officials said the southern Rafah crossing would open later Saturday for the first time in days to allow foreigners out. Israel has advised all Palestinian civilians to flee south to avoid Israel’s continued offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza City.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) speaks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, on October 13, 2023. (Pool/AFP)

Blinken also called Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to seek his country’s help in preventing the war from spreading, asking Beijing to use whatever influence it has in the Mideast. Blinken’s spokesman declined to characterize Wang’s response but said the US believes it and China have a shared interest in the region’s stability.
In Riyadh, Blinken and Prince Faisal stressed the importance of minimizing the harm to civilians as Israel prepared for an anticipated incursion against Hamas a week after the militant group’s unprecedented attack against Israel.
“As Israel pursues its legitimate right, to defending its people and to trying to ensure that this never happens again, it is vitally important that all of us look out for civilians, and we’re working together to do exactly that,” Blinken said.
“None of us want to see suffering by civilians on any side, whether it’s in Israel, whether it’s in Gaza, whether it’s anywhere else,” Blinken said.
The Saudi minister said the kingdom was committed to the protection of civilians.
“It’s a disturbing situation,” he said. “It’s a very difficult situation. And, as you know, the primary sufferer of this situation are civilians, and civilian populations on both sides are being affected and it’s important, I think, that we all condemn the targeting of civilians in any form at any time by anyone.”
A US official said Saturday that Washington did not ask Israel to slow or hold off on the evacuation plan. The official said the discussions with Israeli leaders did stress the importance of taking into account the safety of civilians as Israel’s military moved to enforce the evacuation demand.
The official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the private discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli leaders acknowledged the guidance and took it under advisement.
The US worked out an agreement involving to allow Americans and other foreigners in Gaza to cross the Rafah border into Egypt, but the crossing remained blocked Saturday, with no sign that those gathered would be allowed through. There are an estimated 500 Americans living in Gaza, but that number is imprecise, officials have said.
The US State Department on Saturday authorized the departure of nonemergency US government personnel and their family members from the American Embassy in Jerusalem and an office in Tel Aviv.
Prince Faisal said it was imperative for the violence between Israel and Hamas to end.
“We need to work together to find a way out of this cycle of violence,” he said. “Without a concerted effort to end this constant return to violence, it will always be the civilians that suffer first, it will always be civilians on both sides that end up paying the price.”
While in Abu Dhabi, Blinken visited the Abrahamic Family House, a complex consisting of a church, a mosque and a synagogue representing the three Abrahamic faiths. He signed a tile with the words “Light in the Darkness.”
Blinken planned to return to Saudi Arabia and then stop in Egypt on Sunday. He has already visited Israel, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain.

Topics: War on Gaza Joe Biden Mahmoud Abbas Hamas Gaza Israel

Related

Saudi Arabia calls emergency OIC meeting to discuss Gaza escalation on Wednesday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls emergency OIC meeting to discuss Gaza escalation on Wednesday
Griffiths: Situation in Gaza Strip ‘fast becoming untenable’
Middle-East
Griffiths: Situation in Gaza Strip ‘fast becoming untenable’

Latest updates

Shared grief, divided opinion on Israel among Jewish New Yorkers
Shared grief, divided opinion on Israel among Jewish New Yorkers
Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: state media
Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: state media
Prime Minister Modi says India will bid for 2036 Olympics
Prime Minister Modi says India will bid for 2036 Olympics
Israeli forensic teams describe signs of torture, abuse in bodies of Hamas massacre victims
Israeli forensic teams describe signs of torture, abuse in bodies of Hamas massacre victims
300 killed, mostly children and women, in Gaza on Saturday — Palestinian health ministry
300 killed, mostly children and women, in Gaza on Saturday — Palestinian health ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.