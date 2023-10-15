UK FM pledges support to Brits trapped in Gaza

LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said British citizens trapped in Gaza will receive support to leave the region from the government.
Cleverly told Sky News that the situation was “incredibly difficult” but that efforts were being made to open the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
“I’ve spoken on a number of occasions with my Egyptian counterpart,” Cleverly told the “Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips” program.
“We stay in very close coordination with the United States of America, with other friends in the region and of course with the Israeli government trying to coordinate a time window when the Rafah crossing can be opened so that people can leave. That is proving incredibly difficult, so I’m not able to say with any certainty when that crossing may be open.”
He continued: “This is very important for the British nationals in Gaza. We continue to support them, we continue to update them as much as we can through text messaging and whatever other means is available, so we will keep supporting the British nationals in Gaza and we will keep working with the US, with the Israelis and others to try and bring this crossing into use.”
Cleverly added that it was “not unreasonable” to say that as many as 10 UK nationals are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
He also warned pro-Palestine protesters in Britain not to demonstrate outright support for Hamas, which is a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK, following a major rally in London on Saturday, during which several attendees appeared to endorse the group.
“I would remind people that being passionate about a better life for the Palestinian people is a passion that I share and (that is) indeed shared by (the) government,” he said.
“However, glorifying murder and terrorism is no benefit to the Palestinian people, just as Hamas (is) not (a) friend to the Palestinian people.”
The foreign secretary also urged Israel to exercise restraint in its forthcoming operations against Hamas in Gaza.
“I have said it’s in Israel’s interest to avoid civilian casualties and Palestinian casualties because Hamas clearly wants to turn this into a wider Arab-Israeli war or indeed a war between the Muslim world and the wider world, and none of us, including Israel, want that to be the case and so that’s why we do give that strong advice from a position of friendship,” he said.
David Lammy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, also appeared on the show, where he defended Israel’s right to defend itself and recover those people abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Lammy said Israel faced a “huge existential crisis,” but added: “We must distinguish between Hamas, a terrorist group, and the Palestinian people. International law must prevail and that means that you have to minimize civilian casualties.”
COLOMBO: Malaysia is looking forward to working closely with the Gulf Cooperation Council through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir told Arab News ahead of the ASEAN-GCC summit in Riyadh.
Member states of ASEAN, of which Malaysia is a founding member, have been increasing ties in recent years with GCC members, which consist of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE.
Top leaders of the two regional blocs are scheduled to meet in the Saudi capital later this month for their inaugural joint summit.
“We are looking forward to working closely with GCC … at the ASEAN level,” Zambry told Arab News on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting in Colombo.
“These are the two regions, GCC and ASEAN, that can play a vital role for the future social, economic and political development.”
Malaysia was appointed as country coordinator on behalf of ASEAN to organize the “historical summit,” Zambry said.
“We are playing a crucial role to make sure that ASEAN and GCC will become one of the most formidable multilateral (relationship) … for the years to come.”
As ASEAN countries engaged more with Gulf states last year, London-based think tank Asia House said it was expecting ties to become more important between the two regions. In a December 2022 report, Asia House said there are “natural synergies” between ASEAN and Gulf visions for economic growth, as their countries invested more in digitalization, manufacturing and logistics infrastructure to boost exports.
Malaysia has also been forging closer bilateral cooperation with Gulf countries.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was on a state visit to the UAE in early October for talks on a free trade pact, during which Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) committed to invest up to $8 billion to develop renewable energy projects in Malaysia.
The agreement was “a beginning for a larger cooperation” between Malaysia and UAE, Zambry said.
Malaysia is eyeing a boost in relations with Saudi Arabia as well, with which the Southeast Asian nation said it has “very special ties.”
“We hope that we will be able to remain so and that we will further strengthen our relations, but in different fields,” Zambry said. “Saudi Arabia always remains special to Malaysia.”
Shared grief, divided opinion on Israel among Jewish New Yorkers
New York’s Jewish population is the largest outside Israel — 1.6 million people with diverse political views regarding Israel and the Palestinian cause
For some, last week's Hamas attack bolstered their advocacy for Israel. Others want the US Congress to demand a cease-fire and cut off the billions in funding for Israel
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP
NEW YORK: Jewish New Yorkers grieving after Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians are split over the country’s response, with some voices urging Israel to defend itself and others increasingly warning of Palestinian “genocide.”
New York’s Jewish population is the largest outside Israel — 1.6 million people whose diverse political views regarding the US ally and the Palestinian cause have come to the fore since Hamas’ bloody assault and taking of hostages, and the deadly Israeli bombing campaign that followed.
As Palestinians in northern Gaza attempt to flee an expected Israeli ground invasion, aid agencies are warning of a growing humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave that Israel has cut off from electricity, water and fuel supplies.
Friday evening hundreds of New Yorkers gathered in Brooklyn in solidarity against Israel’s offensive — which has killed more than 2,200 Palestinians — wielding a banner emblazoned with the message “Jews Say Stop Genocide Against Palestinians.”
Protesters called on the United States Congress to demand a cease-fire and cut off the billions in funding for Israel.
The rally was sponsored by the left-wing organization Jewish Voice for Peace, and saw demonstrators march to the home of top US Senator Chuck Schumer.
Schumer, who is Jewish, was preparing to lead a delegation of senators to Israel as a show of support.
“There is only one way to end violence and that is to address the root causes of everything happening: 75 years of Israeli military occupation and apartheid, and end US complicity in this systemic oppression,” said Jay Saper of JVP.
‘Existential threat’
Some Jewish New Yorkers, meanwhile, have said the horror of the Hamas attacks, which left more than 1,300 Israelis dead, has bolstered their advocacy for Israel.
Philip Wolf, 25, told AFP that he didn’t grow up religious, but “having had family wiped out in the Holocaust, I know the critical importance of the continued flourishing Jewish state.”
“After the events of the last week, that connection feels even stronger.”
Prominent Jewish organizations including the American Jewish Committee and United Jewish Appeal backed pro-Israel demonstrations this week that drew crowds in the thousands, as well as staunch support from most local authorities, including New York state’s Governor Kathy Hochul and the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.
Two days after the Hamas attack, Arthur Schneier, the longtime senior rabbi at Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, called the assault “the most existential threat to Israel since its founding in 1948,” a message that echoed Israeli authorities.
“As the American Jewish community,” he said, “we have a special responsibility.”
New York Rabbi Melissa Buyer-Witman said, “I am confident the Americans will again unite and support Israel whether they are Jewish or not,” speaking to AFP during a prayer service for the dead.
“Continue to keep Israel in your faith, in your thoughts,” she said at the event held at Temple Emanu-El, the first reform Jewish congregation in New York.
‘Crime of apartheid’
Public opinion in the United States, and in particular American Jewish opinion, “has always had much more sympathy for Israel than the Palestinians,” said Alex Kane, a senior writer at the progressive magazine Jewish Currents.
But the past decade has seen an uptick in criticism of Israel, he said, including over the country’s treatment of Palestinians and its government’s sharp moves to the right.
In 2021 a poll of Jewish voters by the Jewish Electorate Institute made waves when a quarter of respondents deemed that “Israel is an apartheid state.”
“That’s a remarkable number — that’s a lot of American Jews,” said Kane. “It’s not the majority, but it is a minority that believes that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid” — a conclusion human rights organizations including Amnesty International have also stated.
Over the past week US leaders including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have pledged unwavering support for Israel, publicly blessing the country’s reprisals that have included a relentless bombing campaign of Gaza and a call for 1.1 million people, approximately half of the enclave’s inhabitants, to immediately relocate south.
In accord with humanitarian responders and rights observers, organizations including Jewish Voice for Peace have denounced those actions — and the unequivocal backing from American leaders.
“We recognize that for many, the call to unconditionally support Israel, including sending increased military funding, is coming from a place of deep grief, fear and anxiety,” said Rabbi Alissa Wise, in a statement released by JVP.
“But we know that more weapons will only bring more harm to everyone.”
For Kane, it’s both possible and necessary to “say the attacks on Israeli civilians, and kidnapping of Israelis, is unconscionable — and collectively punishing Gaza is unconscionable.”
Through grief “we have to think critically,” he said, or risk fueling “hatred and very destructive, bloody actions that Israel is undertaking.”
“We have to be able to hold all these things at once.”
LONDON: Carrying the Palestinian flag is a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for basic human rights and their right to live in the recognized state of Palestine and should not be considered a criminal offense, a leading British discrimination lawyer has said.
“By waving the Palestinian flag, all you are doing is ultimately highlighting your sympathies, secondly your concerns and thoughts, and thirdly your support for the Palestinians and the people that are suffering,” which does not constitute an offense, Yasin Patel told Arab News.
His comments came in response to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s letter to senior police chiefs earlier this week saying that waving a Palestinian flag or singing a chant advocating freedom for the occupied territory may be a criminal offense.
“It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern. I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated section 5 public order offense,” she said in the letter released on Tuesday.
Her words, which follow relentless strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip over the past eight days in response to a surprise attack by the Hamas group, deeply impact the right to freedom of expression, which “are fundamental rights that we have and the reason why we have those is (to) allow you those rights so that you can have democracy,” Patel said.
He said if people wanted to express their freedom of expression using the flag during marches that support the Palestinian cause they were entitled to do so, as this is a basic fundamental right according to UK law and enshrined within the European Charter.
“In terms of a public order (offense), one has to incite something, break the law or do something that’s unlawful in order to upset someone,” he said. “What’s been alleged here is that by waving the flag, you would upset Israeli citizens or those with sympathies for Israel and/or alternatively supporting Hamas.
“Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organization, but the Palestinian flag is not Hamas and Hamas is not the Palestinian flag,” he added.
Patel continued: “Braverman wants headlines, and no doubt she’s putting her two pennies’ worth in terms of trying to make sure that she’s lining herself up for the next PM role, but, ultimately, in terms of the law, it’s very simple; just because you wave a Palestinian flag that’s not a terrorist act, that’s not unlawful, that’s not illegal.
“If she does feel that’s the case, she can happily arrest those people who are carrying Palestinian flags, and I have no doubt, not only myself but thousands of other lawyers, would happily represent the people who (would stand) before the courts questioning what offense they’ve committed.
“We had the Israeli flag upon Downing Street a couple of days ago. No one’s saying they can’t do that (but) I’m a bit surprised that the government only shows support to one side but not all the innocent babies, children, citizens who are dying and about to die in the hands of the Israeli military now.”
Beleigh Jbara, a former human rights lawyer, called Braverman’s two-page letter a “disgrace,” and said that it would be difficult for British society to agree to, while questioning whether it was “acceptable or not acceptable by law and regulations and police powers.”
Jbara said that if the British government and parliament were saying Hamas was a terrorist group, then this was about what the UK has to do to prevent its society from supporting such a group.
“We’re talking about protecting the UK society from such events coming from outside and getting into our society, like what happened throughout Al-Qaeda and Daesh,” where young generations had gone to the Middle East to fight, he said.
UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa, an NGO concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians, condemned Braverman’s suggestion that flying Palestinian flags or chanting “Free Palestine” would be a criminal act and said her “veiled threat and denial of political expression is unacceptable.”
Its chair, Ismail Patel, said: “It is draconian for the British government to deny our right to express the plight of the Palestinians. Legitimate political expression should not be a privilege, nor the reserve of those allied with the government; it is a fundamental right for all citizens in a democratic society.”
The Israeli flag flies high at the Home Office in London.
He added: “I was at the forefront of organizing and demonstrating against the British government’s war against Afghanistan and Iraq (and) we were never obstructed from voicing our opinions like this. So why is this government giving cover to Israeli policies by denying British citizens their right to political expression?
“The right to champion the plight of the occupied, discriminated-against and marginalized is integral to democracy,” and the UK government’s “steps will prevent British citizens from helping to end human rights violations, which will disenfranchise people from political activism,” he said.
FOA was one of six groups to organize a rally on Saturday, along with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, where tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of London in defiance of Braverman’s letter.
Ben Jamal, the director of PSC, said that the letter was “deeply concerning” and “threatens civil liberties and normalizes the dehumanization of Palestinians that is widespread in current political discourse.”
He added that police officers enacting Braverman’s orders would be denying “the right of Palestinians to fly the flag of their country; a flag which is the symbol both of their nationhood and struggle for liberation from Israel’s apartheid system of oppression.”
Jamal said that the Palestinian flag “is a precious national symbol that represents its people’s aspirations for freedom and self-determination, to live in peace and equality.”
Meanwhile, Rajab Shamalakh, former president of the Palestinian Community in the UK, said Braverman’s statement “was clearly siding with Israel despite the fact of her knowing that the Israeli army has inflicted lots of misery on the Palestinian people by attacking civilians, bombing homes without any warning, and they’ve killed over 600 Palestinian children” so far.
“When someone protests, by default, they’re going to have to carry the flag of (those) whom they are sympathetic with because the picture that we are seeing is a major catastrophe, so of course we have to carry the Palestinian flag to show those people who are under siege, being bombed, being killed, and they feel they need some kind of support,” he said.
Shamalakh, who is originally from Gaza, added that the Palestinian flag has been recognized by the UN and “there are more countries who recognize Palestine with its flag than those who recognize Israel.”
Shamalakh, who has lost at least 13 family members — 12 from one household — since the war began, said Braverman “cannot deprive people of practicing democracy in a manner that is allowed and there is no law that has been physically passed to prevent people or to make it illegal, adding that there have been many similar demonstrations in the past “so why is it different this time?“
Australia rejects Indigenous referendum in setback for reconciliation
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged it was not the outcome he had hoped for but said the country would have to seek a new way forward for reconciliation
Updated 15 October 2023
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia on Saturday decisively rejected a proposal to recognize Indigenous people in the constitution, in a major setback to the country’s efforts for reconciliation with its First Peoples.
Australians had to vote “Yes” or “No” in the referendum, the first in almost a quarter of a century, on the question of whether to alter the constitution to recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people through the creation of an Indigenous advisory body, the “Voice to Parliament.”
Nationwide, with almost 70 percent of the vote counted, the “No” vote led “Yes” 60 percent to 40 percent. Australian broadcaster ABC and other TV networks have projected that a majority of voters in all six of Australia’s states would vote against altering the 122-year-old constitution.
A successful referendum requires at least four of the six to vote in favor, along with a national majority.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged it was not the outcome he had hoped for but said the country would have to seek a new way forward for reconciliation. “Our nation’s road to reconciliation has often been hard going,” Albanese said in a televised news conference.
“Tonight is not the end of the road and is certainly not the end of our efforts to bring people together.”
Academics and human rights advocates fear the win by the “No” camp could set back reconciliation efforts by years.
The Voice to Parliament was proposed in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, a 2017 document crafted by Indigenous leaders that set out a roadmap for reconciliation with wider Australia.
Australia’s Indigenous citizens, who make up 3.8 percent of the country’s 26 million population, have inhabited the land for about 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the constitution and are, by most socioeconomic measures, the most disadvantaged people in the country.
Supporters of the proposal believed entrenching an Indigenous Voice into the constitution would unite Australia and usher in a new era with its Indigenous people.
Many Indigenous people favored the change, but some said it was a distraction from achieving practical and positive outcomes. The political opposition has criticized the measure, saying it is divisive, would be ineffective, and would slow government decision-making.
NEW DELHI: India’s largest civil society organizations held a protest in New Delhi on Saturday demanding that the government take a firm stand against the latest Israeli onslaught on civilians in Gaza.
Scores of Palestinian civilians are being killed every day in the ongoing bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas last week.
A week into the Israeli offensive, at least 2,215 people, including 724 children, have been killed by airstrikes, the Gaza Ministry of Health said. More than 6,000 bombs have been dropped, it added, with most hitting residential buildings, hospitals and places of worship.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially offered unequivocal support for Israel, but the government tweaked its official stance on Thursday, saying it had always backed “negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine.”
Despite pressure, it has not yet commented on the situation in Gaza, however.
Arun Kumar, secretary-general of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organization, which organized Saturday’s protest and is one of the oldest Indian NGOs, said that New Delhi’s approach went against its foreign policy and the country’s own historical struggle for freedom. Kumar believes India must make a clear stand and use its position in the UN to exert influence on Tel Aviv.
“So far, India has been maintaining silence on the indiscriminate attack. They have to say that this is wrong. I want this government to take an unequivocal stand against the attacks,” he told Arab News. “Mahatma Gandhi, when he was leading the (Indian) freedom struggle, explicitly stated that as India is for Indians, Britain is for Britons, France belongs to the French, and Palestine to Palestinians.”
There were 15 NGOs represented at the New Delhi demonstration, ranging from rights groups, trade unions, and student and youth associations, to women’s organizations.
“All of them have come together today to condemn the attacks of Israel on Gaza and demand that UN resolutions (on Palestine) be respected. Israel should immediately put a stop to these attacks. Not only that, the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital (of Palestine) and the right to return of the Palestinians to their homeland should be restored,” Kumar said.
“In the G20 meeting, India declared that it is representing the voice of the Global South. If it is really representing the voice of the Global South, it should take an unequivocal position in support of Palestine.”
Maimoona Mollah, one of the most prominent members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, the largest women’s group in the country, said that her organization denounced narratives portraying Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation as “acts of terrorism” and demanded that India “stand with the people of Palestine, who have been oppressed for more than 75 years.”
The protesters in New Delhi rallied “against the oppression by Israeli forces, the Zionist apartheid,” Mollah said.
“We have to raise our voice against oppression. India should take a strong stand and say that we belong to the Non-Aligned Movement and therefore we have always supported movements against oppression all over the world and we continue to do so.”
Organizations that did not participate in the protest also joined its call for the Indian government to act.
“India’s foreign policy has always been in favor of Palestine, in favor of freedom for the people of Palestine, and against Israeli expansionism,” said Nilasis Bose, national president of the All India Students’ Association. “The United Nations itself says that people living in Gaza are struggling for food, children are being massacred there by Israel. Then the people of India stand by the people of Palestine, supporting their demand for independence. Indians know the pain of subjugation, so we will always speak against Israel’s aggression.”
India’s initial support for Israel and current silence on Gaza is widely seen as contradictory to the goals of its founding fathers.
Kavita Srivastava, national president of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, India’s largest human rights group, said it was “shocking” that, in the face of the ongoing siege of Gaza, which has had its water, food, medicine and energy supplies cut, there had been no reaction from the Indian government.
“Mr. Modi has not asked for even the slightest restraint from the (Israel Defense Forces) or (Israeli Air Force) or called for a ceasefire, or simply requested humanitarian aid for the old, infirm, or injured,” she told Arab News. “This goes against what India has stood for in terms of a humanitarian-oriented foreign policy. It also reverses the (Indian) pre-independence vision of Palestine, which Gandhi, (former prime minister Jawaharlal) Nehru and other leaders had envisioned.”
In response to Arab News’ request for comment, Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “We made our position clear on Thursday. Don’t have anything further to add for now.”