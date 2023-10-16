British supermodel Kate Moss to attend Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub conference 

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s fashion and lifestyle conference Hia Hub – set to return for its third edition taking place from Nov. 3-7 in Riyadh’s JAX District – announced its lineup of regional and global fashion leaders, celebrities and artists, including British supermodel Kate Moss. (AFP)
Updated 16 October 2023
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s fashion and lifestyle conference Hia Hub – set to return for its third edition taking place from Nov. 3-7 in Riyadh’s JAX District – announced its lineup of regional and global fashion leaders, celebrities and artists, including British supermodel Kate Moss. 

Other headliners announced include Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim, Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, digital entrepreneur and luxury consultant Nojoud Al Rumaihi, and musical artist Future Bedouin. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the third edition, Hia Hub is joining forces with the Saudi Fashion Commission’s annual event Fashion Futures to expand the conference’s program.   

“It’s bigger and bolder this year, bringing together some of the regional and global fashion industry’s most accomplished business leaders, designers, celebrities, and icons, alongside leading fashion houses and brands,” said Mike Fairburn, managing director of SRMGx, the creators and organizers of Hia Hub and the experiential arm of SRMG.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Over the course of five days, Hia Hub will explore the transformation taking place in the international fashion, beauty and creative industries with global icons and brands, such as YSL Beauty, Jimmy Choo, celebrity makeup artist Hindash, Ambush and Dior Homme Jewellery creative director Yoon Ahn, celebrity stylist Karla Welch, filmmaker and photographer Dexter Navy, Browns CEO Elizabeth von der Goltz, and Johan Lindeberg, founder of J. Lindeberg and JAY3LLE. 

The program will also explore the trends driving the fast-growing local and regional fashion and design industries with the top entrepreneurs, designers and personalities, including Designer Andrea Wazen, fashion director Jeff Aoun, CEO and Founder of Yataghan Jewellery Sarah Abudawood and actress Stephanie Atala. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The conference will feature masterclasses and talks with Dr Leyla Neri, head of the Master of Arts Programs at the French Institute of Fashion, Paris; Dr Andree-Anne Lemieux, head of IFM-Kering Research and chair on sustainability at IMF & Kering; Adrien Roberts, international director of education at Accademia Costume & Moda; Flavia Collatina, senior leather goods designer at Accademia Costume & Moda; Sonia Veroni, CEO Modateca Deanna and Director CKD Master; and professional image and communication consultant Ozlem Cakir. 

For 2023, Hia Hub has introduced a range of tailored ticketing options, including separate passes for one day, five days, masterclasses and workshops. There are also a limited number of all-access VIP tickets available that will provide guests with exclusive backstage access and priority admission to all masterclasses. 

