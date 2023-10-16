You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief participates in triangular cooperation meeting in Lisbon

KSrelief participates in triangular cooperation meeting in Lisbon

KSrelief participates in triangular cooperation meeting in Lisbon
KSrelief participated in the seventh International Meeting on Triangular Cooperation in Lisbon, Portugal. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jden3

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief participates in triangular cooperation meeting in Lisbon

KSrelief participates in triangular cooperation meeting in Lisbon
  • KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General of Planning and Development Aqeel Al-Ghamdi attended the meeting
  • On the sidelines of the meeting, Al-Ghamdi met with the OECD director for development cooperation, Maria Gonzalo
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, recently participated in the seventh International Meeting on Triangular Cooperation titled “Expanding Partnerships” in Lisbon, Portugal.

KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General of Planning and Development Aqeel Al-Ghamdi attended the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The meeting was organized by the Portuguese Foreign Ministry and the Development Cooperation Directorate of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Speakers stressed the importance of having strong partnerships between governments, development agencies, international organizations, civil society organizations and the private sector. 

During the meeting, participants exchanged ideas and expertise and identified new opportunities in the field of triangular cooperation.

More than 200 participants from governments, development agencies, international organizations, civil society organizations, and the private sector attended the event to discuss recent trends and look for ways to strengthen cooperation for global development.  

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al-Ghamdi met with the OECD director for development cooperation, Maria Gonzalo.

Al-Ghamdi recalled the support provided by the Kingdom for three decades to the countries of the south, by implementing more than 5,170 development projects at a cost exceeding $99 billion.

He also stressed the importance of discussing the affairs of the refugees in the region, as the Kingdom hosts nearly one million refugees, provides them with basic services, education and healthcare, and exempts them from taxes at a cost of approximately $24 billion, in addition to allowing them to work inside the Kingdom.

Al-Ghamdi clarified the importance of enhancing the participation of the private sector in the next Arab Dialogue meetings.

Both parties also discussed topics of mutual interest, including topics covered by the Arab-DAC Dialogue on Development, which is organized by the committee in collaboration with the Arab Coordination Group.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Aqeel Al-Ghamdi Maria Gonzalo Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Related

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan. (KSrelief)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief ramps up worldwide aid efforts
Ksrelief continues medical aid projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Ksrelief continues medical aid projects in Yemen

Sweet business booms in Madinah with date season

Sweet business booms in Madinah with date season
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Sweet business booms in Madinah with date season

Sweet business booms in Madinah with date season
  • In the last three months, 42 million kg of dates were produced, with a value surpassing SR530 million
  • The annual output of dates in the Kingdom in 2022 exceeded 1.6 million tons with more than 300 varieties on offer
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Madinah is showcasing its date industry during its annual season, with the sector producing more than 50 million kg of the fruit in the past three months, adding more than $149 million to the Saudi economy.

Themed “From Madinah to the World,” the season features experts and prominent farmers showcasing date varieties and highlighting the economic significance of the industry.

Five cultural exhibitions are hosted in central hotels and major malls. The exhibitions offer Saudi coffee and popular regional dates to visitors, along with detailed descriptions of the fruit varieties. Furthermore, agricultural workshops educate attendees about effective ways to prevent the spread of pests.

The director of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s regional branch, Ayman Al-Sayed, said: “The season includes a tent for agricultural services near the main date market auction. Its purpose is to offer farmers agricultural guidance, including on pesticide usage and modern irrigation techniques. There is also a section for the popular organic agriculture program in the region’s organic farms, along with explanations of the Saudi Good Agriculture Practices Program by agricultural experts.”

Al-Sayed added: “The tent offers employment support, agricultural licenses and records. It also highlights the Agricultural Development Fund’s support programs for farmers, explaining the application process. Additionally, it features the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases, providing information about its agricultural and awareness services.”

He said that in the last three months, 42 million kg of dates were produced, with a value surpassing SR530 million ($141 million).

Al-Sayed added that in the same period, permits were granted for 413 date shipments — totaling another 8.7 million kg in volume and SR30 million in value — via Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

He said: “We organized the entry of 79,000 vehicles imported by the region’s farms for the date market. The supervisory teams are present on the ground around the clock to inspect imported products, ensuring they are safe, and carrying out inspection and guidance tours.”

Al-Sayed added: “The ministry’s branch is committed to supporting date production by conducting workshops for farmers, offering platforms for selling premium date preservation containers to help farmers manage their production, and establishing websites for those exporting their products domestically and internationally.

“These measures aim to meet the local and global market needs through the 8.3 million palm trees in the region, boost national date and date product exports, and highlight the significance of the palm and date sector as a key component of agricultural and economic production, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.”

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, in 2022, Saudi Arabia exported 321,000 tons of dates valued at SR1.28 billion.

The ministry said that the annual output of dates in the Kingdom in 2022 exceeded 1.6 million tons with more than 300 varieties on offer.

There are more than 34 million date palms around the Kingdom.

The Qassim region boasts the highest number of palm trees with 11.2 million. It is followed by Madinah with 8.3 million and Riyadh with 7.7 million. The Eastern region has 4.1 million palm trees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dates

Related

Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books
Lifestyle
Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books
In Saudi Arabia, local coffee shops can be found in every neighborhood, catering to the high demand for the drink.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia celebrates International Coffee Day 

Paris seminar highlights Riyadh Expo 2030’s goals

Paris seminar highlights Riyadh Expo 2030’s goals
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Paris seminar highlights Riyadh Expo 2030’s goals

Paris seminar highlights Riyadh Expo 2030’s goals
  • Kingdom’s capital is a model for those seeking international consensus on pressing global issues, say delegates
  • Astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi outlines importance of event for future generations
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City recently hosted a seminar in Paris titled “A Different Tomorrow,” as part of a series of events related to Riyadh Expo 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Participants in the seminar included Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi, and Royal Commission for Riyadh City expert Carlos Grau Lara. Also in attendance was Prof. Bernard Ghanem, of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s electrical and computer engineering department.

Representatives of several members of the Bureau International des Expositions and other major entities also took part in the event.

Alswaha said the Kingdom’s capital was an ideal model for those seeking international consensus on sustainable technological and innovative solutions to pressing global issues — with the Riyadh Expo 2030 the ideal platform to achieve these aims.

Barnawi said: “My mission is to inspire the next generation to become scientists, initiators and innovators in the future for a different tomorrow, which meets the Riyadh Expo 2030 goal.

“We will work to transform the expo into a global platform that contributes to creating sustainable opportunities for a better and different tomorrow.”

According to Ghanem, “we are a catalyst for innovation, economic development, and societal prosperity in the Kingdom and the world, which will reflect positively on Riyadh Expo 2030.” This is in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030 plan and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, he added.

The series of seminars being held by the royal commission in Paris aims to introduce countries to Riyadh Expo 2030’s main theme “Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow,” and gather insights from delegates and experts.

Topics: Riyadh Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia Riyadh

Related

Special Why a successful Riyadh Expo 2030 bid would be a ‘game-changer’ for the Saudi hospitality sector  photos
Saudi Arabia
Why a successful Riyadh Expo 2030 bid would be a ‘game-changer’ for the Saudi hospitality sector 
Saudi entertainment sector set to become regional hub: Riyadh expo speaker
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entertainment sector set to become regional hub: Riyadh expo speaker

KSrelief marks World Mental Health Day at Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

KSrelief marks World Mental Health Day at Syrian refugee camp in Jordan
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief marks World Mental Health Day at Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

KSrelief marks World Mental Health Day at Syrian refugee camp in Jordan
  • World Health Mental Day is held annually on Oct. 10
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid organization, KSrelief, marked World Mental Health Day recently with various activities and social support at Jordan’s Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees.

In collaboration with global non-profit International Medical Corps, the center organized a special event which included information sessions on protecting vulnerable groups, especially children. There were also several trees planted at the event, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

World Health Mental Day is held annually on Oct. 10.

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian programs for refugees and displaced people are provided through KSrelief.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan. (KSrelief)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief ramps up worldwide aid efforts
KSrelief provides 15,000 food packages for Afghanistan quake victims
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief provides 15,000 food packages for Afghanistan quake victims

NEOM unveils Leyja, its latest sustainable tourism destination

NEOM unveils Leyja, its latest sustainable tourism destination
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

NEOM unveils Leyja, its latest sustainable tourism destination

NEOM unveils Leyja, its latest sustainable tourism destination
  • Starts along the Gulf of Aqaba coast and stretches inland through a valley surrounded by high mountains
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM unveiled on Sunday the latest addition to its portfolio of ecotourism developments, which is Leyja, that starts along the Gulf of Aqaba coast and stretches inland through a valley surrounded by 400-meter-high mountains.

This is a part of NEOM’s efforts to become a multifaceted destination, in line with the Kingdom’s ambitions to cultivate a strong and sustainable tourism industry under Vision 2030.

The development will preserve 95 percent of its area for nature, incorporating innovative ecological design and construction techniques.

 

The project includes three environmentally sustainable hotels which will provide 120 boutique rooms and suites.

The first property caters to adventure and mountaineering enthusiasts that ascends the valley’s walls like a staircase.

The second property will be located at the heart of the valley’s largest oasis while the third is an immersive wellness retreat.

Upon completion, Leyja will offer various experiences and activities, including fine dining, rooftop infinity-style pools, hiking and mountain biking.

Topics: NEOM Leyja Saudi Vision 2030 Gulf of Aqaba

Related

Special NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region video
Business & Economy
NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region
NEOM unveils progress with new video update 
Business & Economy
NEOM unveils progress with new video update 

Rakan Al-Shammari — a Saudi success story

Rakan Al-Shammari — a Saudi success story
Updated 15 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Rakan Al-Shammari — a Saudi success story

Rakan Al-Shammari — a Saudi success story
Updated 15 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi engineer Rakan Al-Shammari has left an indelible mark on the railway industry in Germany.

His journey began with the pursuit of electrical engineering studies and he later taught at several German universities.

Al-Shammari’s path to success began while working as a project manager at Rail Power System GmbH. His dedication and passion for trains led him to excel in the field. The journey was not without its difficulties, as it required him to learn German, pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and eventually take on teaching responsibilities.

Al-Shammari said: “In 2006, after graduating from high school, I applied for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Foreign Scholarship Program. I spent a year studying the German language, followed by preparatory studies, and then I joined the University of Kassel to major in electrical and communications engineering. During my final year at university, I undertook practical training at the German Railways Company.”

He noted that after completing the practical experience, he pursued further education as a graduate student. “While studying for my master’s, I was offered a position as a lecturer at the university under a contractual arrangement, where I taught electricity to first and second-year students.”

He received a job offer in 2017 and joined a company specializing in railway project management in Germany. “This company managed new construction projects, particularly in infrastructure, as the German Railway Company itself does not execute such projects,” he noted.

Al-Shammari told Arab News that his educational journey began in the desert, where he studied until the third grade of primary school, living in tents and drinking well water. He later attended Al-Yarmouk Primary School in the city of Rafha for grades four to six and completed his secondary education in the city of Al-Uwaiqliyah.

Al-Shammari firmly believes that Saudi Arabia is on the cusp of a transportation revolution and is already reaping the rewards. He emphasized that the Kingdom will emerge as a developed country in the coming years, not solely reliant on oil and energy, but also due to the strength of its people and leadership, and their commitment to continual development and competition.

He expressed pride in having visionary leaders who invest in the talents of their citizens. He also noted Germany’s openness to creative minds and its support for them, attracting skilled individuals from around the world. He believes that effective resource management enhances the economy and strengthens Germany’s global position.

Al-Shammari acknowledged the initial difficulties he faced in studying in Germany, as it was his first experience living outside his familiar surroundings.

His advice to everyone is to embrace their sense of responsibility, seize opportunities, and pursue continuous learning in order to contribute to their country. He also emphasizes the importance of diversifying educational sources and collaborating with experts and scholars to develop a unique persona capable of competing on a global scale.

Finally, Al-Shammari expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership, his family and friends, and the Saudi Cultural Mission in Germany. He acknowledged the mission’s continuous support, including increased stipends for Saudi students who excelled academically, enabling them to perform to the best of their abilities during their scholarships.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

DJ pays homage to Saudi heritage, folklore with EDM
Saudi Arabia
DJ pays homage to Saudi heritage, folklore with EDM
Over 29k Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in Q3
Business & Economy
Over 29k Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in Q3

Latest updates

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
KSrelief participates in triangular cooperation meeting in Lisbon
KSrelief participates in triangular cooperation meeting in Lisbon
Guardian parts ways with longtime cartoonist amid controversy over Netanyahu drawing
Guardian parts ways with longtime cartoonist amid controversy over Netanyahu drawing
Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Dubai Fashion Week comes to an end with Naomi Campbell appearance
Dubai Fashion Week comes to an end with Naomi Campbell appearance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.