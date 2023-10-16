RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network

RIYADH: In a significant stride toward sustainability, Saudi multi-project developer Red Sea Global has implemented the largest off-grid electric vehicle charging network in the Kingdom.

The independent network, which operates without reliance on the national electricity grid, encompasses over 150 charging stations spanning the first phase of The Red Sea destination area, according to a press release.

These strategically positioned stations will play a crucial role in keeping RSG’s initial fleet of 80 electric vehicles, including Lucid and Mercedes models, charged and ready for use, the press release added.

John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, said: “Our ambition to combine sustainability and luxury like never before takes a new form as we drive The Red Sea into the future of next-gen, smart mobility, fully powered by sunlight.”

He added: “Our electric transport fleet and charging network not only elevates our environmental credibility with yet another global benchmark in carbon-neutral operations but does so in a way that matches our guests’ expectations for high-end style and comfort.”

The press release also highlighted that Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air vehicles are exclusively designated for guest transportation during their stays at The Red Sea.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. To power the initial phase of the destination, which includes the EV fleet and charging network, RSG has already constructed five solar farms equipped with 760,000 photovoltaic panels.

Andreas Flourou, group head of mobility at RSG, said: “Red Sea Global heralds a new era of cutting-edge mobility with Saudi Arabia’s premier luxury EV fleet marking a milestone in sustainable transportation.”

He added: “The addition of Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Airs, powered by our solar grid, reinforces our commitment to regenerative tourism. Our carbon-neutral operations provide guests with a seamless and stylish travel experience, while creating new jobs and empowering young Saudis.”

RSG further noted that the necessary infrastructure for maintaining and operating the fleet is already in place, as the project prepares to welcome its first guests this year.

Furthermore, the Red Sea International Airport has commenced operations, receiving its inaugural flights last month, and the first two hotels are already accepting bookings.

Upon its full completion in 2030, the destination will encompass 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential properties distributed across 22 islands and six inland sites.