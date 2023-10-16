You are here

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia's largest off-grid EV charging network

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network
The independent network, which operates without reliance on the national electricity grid, encompasses over 150 charging stations spanning the first phase of The Red Sea destination area. Shutterstock
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: In a significant stride toward sustainability, Saudi multi-project developer Red Sea Global has implemented the largest off-grid electric vehicle charging network in the Kingdom. 

The independent network, which operates without reliance on the national electricity grid, encompasses over 150 charging stations spanning the first phase of The Red Sea destination area, according to a press release.

These strategically positioned stations will play a crucial role in keeping RSG’s initial fleet of 80 electric vehicles, including Lucid and Mercedes models, charged and ready for use, the press release added.

John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, said: “Our ambition to combine sustainability and luxury like never before takes a new form as we drive The Red Sea into the future of next-gen, smart mobility, fully powered by sunlight.” 

He added: “Our electric transport fleet and charging network not only elevates our environmental credibility with yet another global benchmark in carbon-neutral operations but does so in a way that matches our guests’ expectations for high-end style and comfort.” 

The press release also highlighted that Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air vehicles are exclusively designated for guest transportation during their stays at The Red Sea.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. To power the initial phase of the destination, which includes the EV fleet and charging network, RSG has already constructed five solar farms equipped with 760,000 photovoltaic panels.

Andreas Flourou, group head of mobility at RSG, said: “Red Sea Global heralds a new era of cutting-edge mobility with Saudi Arabia’s premier luxury EV fleet marking a milestone in sustainable transportation.” 

He added: “The addition of Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Airs, powered by our solar grid, reinforces our commitment to regenerative tourism. Our carbon-neutral operations provide guests with a seamless and stylish travel experience, while creating new jobs and empowering young Saudis.”

RSG further noted that the necessary infrastructure for maintaining and operating the fleet is already in place, as the project prepares to welcome its first guests this year. 

Furthermore, the Red Sea International Airport has commenced operations, receiving its inaugural flights last month, and the first two hotels are already accepting bookings.

Upon its full completion in 2030, the destination will encompass 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential properties distributed across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Global #EVs EV charging John Pagano

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The banking sector in the Middle East and North Africa recorded a 30 percent annual increase in net profits in the first half of 2023, reported professional services group EY. 

According to its MENA H1 2023 Banking Report, the sector also recorded a year-on-year rise of 12.2 percent in net assets in the six months to the end of June 2023.

The company found that the sectoral growth was driven by a rising demand for loans, fueled by the region’s overall economic expansion amid its diversification efforts.  

“With limited effect to the ongoing banking industry crisis in the US and Europe, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) banking sector has undergone a fundamental transformation and is now pursuing a strong upward trajectory, boosted by an increasing demand for lending,” said Charlie Alexander, EY MENA’s financial services leader, in a statement.  

“This development is playing an increasingly important role in the region’s overall economic growth amidst ongoing economic diversification drives,” he added. 

Furthermore, return on equity climbed by 6.18 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, while the net interest margin advanced by 0.2 percent. 

Operating income and total deposits exhibited substantial growth during the period, surging 18.8 percent and 6.08 percent rise, respectively. 

According to the report, 2023 will also witness a significant emphasis on regulatory oversight, including ongoing implementations of Basel IV regulations and an intensified focus on combating financial crime. 

The study added that nonperforming loans, a vital indicator of the bank’s credit risk, will persist at their existing levels as banks adopt a more conservative approach to lending.   

By strengthening their risk management technologies and systems, financial institutions are boosting their ability to withstand potential risks and comply with regulatory requirements. 

Additionally, the study pointed out a strong focus on several critical areas in the region’s banking sector, including digital and open banking, blockchain   and mobile payments. 

Tokenization, digital currencies, and sustainable finance are other areas gaining traction. 

“Central banks are enabling banking innovation through implementing regulatory frameworks which are conducive to fintech and open banking,” said Houssam Itani, EY MENA’s banking and capital markets leader, in the statement.   

He added: “The evolving regulatory environment is expected to open the door for measured growth which balances innovation and financial resilience.” 

The study anticipates that GCC banks will maintain their resilience in 2023, and the situation is expected to improve, with sustained oil prices empowering governments to provide economic support.

Topics: banking EY Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s rental index rose by 22 percent in September 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to official statistics.

Over 294,000 residential and commercial rental transactions were documented in September 2023, as reported by the electronic rental service network Ejar, connected to the Sakani platform, covering 160 cities and regions nationwide.

The statement added that the September rental index witnessed a 15 percent decrease in residential transactions compared to August.

There were 233,000 transactions in September, with commercial rentals accounting for approximately 61,000. This marked a 6 percent decrease compared to August.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA rental index rental Residential Commercial Ejar Sakani

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments
Updated 39 min 52 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments
  • The development comes during Pakistani IT minister's visit to UAE where he also attended the GITEX tech show
  • Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at 43rd edition of GITEX, dubbed as the world’s largest IT exhibition
Updated 39 min 52 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's caretaker information technology (IT) minister, Umar Saif, has met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy, Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama, and discussed with him bilateral collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments, the Pakistani minister said on Monday. 

The meeting came during Saif's visit to the UAE where he also attended the 43rd edition of the GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) GLOBAL tech and startup show, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct 16 till Oct 20. 

Saif described his meeting with the UAE minister as "wonderful." 

"He expressed keen interest in collaborating on AI, digital economy and venture capital investments in Pakistan and proposed to sign a formal MoU (memorandum of understanding)," the Pakistani IT minister said on X. 

 

Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at GITEX, which is dubbed as the world’s largest IT exhibition, according to the minister.

"We have 27 companies and over 45 startups," Saif said in another X post. "Our brand TechDestinationPakistan is one of the biggest brands visible at GITEX, and the buzz around Pakistan’s IT industry is electrifying." 

 

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close cooperation in various sectors including defense, health, trade, culture and information. More than 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates live in the Gulf country and work in public and private sectors. 

Each year, they remit over $4 billion to Pakistan. According to official data, the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE remitted a whopping $5.10 billion in 2022. 

Topics: Pakistan UAE economy

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a major move to boost Saudi Arabia’s defense sector, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries has unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector.   

GAMI’s strategic expansion includes an initial offering of 10 investment prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains. 

The announcement was jointly made by GAMI and the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

This latest initiative is a direct outcome of the Military Industries Enabler initiative, which was launched by the authority earlier this year. 

Topics: Saudi military General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Invest in Saudi Arabia Military Industries Enabler initiative

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first phase of the excavation for the basement structures of Mukaab, Saudi Arabia’s proposed mammoth cube-shaped architecture, is all set to commence. 

According to Saudi Projects, New Murabba Development Co. has awarded the excavation required for the basement structures underneath the Mukaab and surrounding podiums to China Harbour Engineering Co. 

Funded by the Public Investment Fund, the iconic 400 cubic-meter structure will be the world’s first immersive destination.  

Inside this gigantic cube, the exterior will be inspired by the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style and host retail, cultural and tourist attractions. 

Topics: Mukaab New Murabba Development Co China Harbour Engineering

