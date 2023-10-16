You are here

Spanish minister condemns Israel's 'planned genocide' in Gaza
Spain’s Minister for Social Rights Ione Belarra. (X/@ionebelarra)
Spanish minister condemns Israel's 'planned genocide' in Gaza
  • Belarra condemned the bombing and siege of 2 million civilians in Gaza as an act of “collective punishment” and a war crime
LONDON: Spain’s Minister for Social Rights has accused Israel of committing a “planned genocide” in Gaza after thousands of Palestinians, including hundreds of children, were killed in Tel Aviv’s bombing of the besieged enclave.

Ione Belarra, the leader of left-wing party Podemos, on Monday condemned the bombing and siege of 2 million civilians in Gaza as an act of “collective punishment” and a war crime.

“Today we want to raise our voice to denounce that the state of Israel is carrying out a planned genocide in the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of thousands without light, food, and water and carrying out bombings on the civilian population that are collective punishment, seriously breach international law and may be considered war crimes,” she said in a video posted on X.

Belarra argued that the US and EU have not responded to the Israeli war on Gaza in a neutral manner but are instead backing Israel’s policy of apartheid and occupation.

“Using the horrific murders of Israeli civilians by Palestinian armed factions as an excuse to justify Israel’s crimes in general and the massacre in Gaza in particular is unacceptable,” she added.

The minister called for the reopening of humanitarian corridors in Gaza, saying that the EU should not be “an accomplice of a war criminal,” alluding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She also urged Spanish citizens to take to the streets, calling for Madrid to distance itself from the unwavering support that the US has shown for Israel.
 

Germany's Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict
Germany's Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict
BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Israel on Tuesday, the German dpa news agency and other media reported, as Western nations step up their efforts to forestall a dangerous spread of the Middle East conflict.
Scholz is scheduled to depart for Israel following his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Berlin on Tuesday, dpa reported, and would then travel onwards to Egypt.
A government spokesperson declined to comment on the reported travel plans.
“This is really a sign of solidarity,” Ron Prosor, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, told German TV channel Welt. “He is the first prime minister to visit Israel (since the Hamas-Israel war erupted) and we see that as incredibly important.”
The German government has rallied around Israel since at least 1,300 people were killed and dozens taken hostage in an unprecedented, mass cross-border infiltration by Hamas militants into Israeli towns and villages near Gaza on Oct. 7.
Israel has responded with its heaviest ever bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which Hamas authorities say have killed at least 2,750 people, in preparation for an expected ground invasion.
Israel’s relentless air strikes have complicated diplomatic efforts to allow foreign passport holders to leave the besieged, densely populated enclave while allowing in aid for Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Heightening international fears of the conflict expanding, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has been exchanging fire with Israel across the border for days in the deadliest escalation since they fought a major war in 2006.
Last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held talks in Israel and Egypt on how to defuse the current crisis.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also visited Israel last week, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv again on Monday as part of an extended Middle East trip, according to a Reuters witness.

Police arrest scores of protesters at Delhi vigil for Palestine 
Police arrest scores of protesters at Delhi vigil for Palestine 
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Police in New Delhi detained scores of protesters on Monday as authorities dispersed a group of activists who tried to hold a citizens’ vigil in support of Palestine. 

Thousands of ordinary Palestinians have been killed every day since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv launched heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas. 

More than a week into the Israeli offensive, the death toll in Gaza reached 2,750 on Monday while the number of those injured stood at 9,700, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, as thousands of Israeli bombs have hit residential buildings, hospitals and places of worship. 

After a series of protests held in support of Palestine in different parts of India this past week, activists again gathered on Monday at the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi to show solidarity with Palestinians. 

But Monday’s demonstration was met with force, with Delhi police detaining more than 100 people, All India Students’ Association said. 

Prasenjeet Kumar, national secretary-general of AISA, which organized the protest on Monday, said that participants had come with an appeal for peace. 

“We have come to say that the way Palestinians are being attacked by Israel and how this aggression is being supported by the US — India should speak against that,” Kumar told Arab News. 

“We gave the call for the citizens’ vigil and people were gathering for that … Delhi police denied our protest and they came down heavily on us and forcefully put us in a bus and took (some of) us to an undisclosed location.” 

New Delhi police did not immediately respond to Arab News’ request for comment. 

There were several nongovernmental organizations represented at the New Delhi demonstration, ranging from student associations and trade unions to women’s organizations. It came shortly after India’s largest civil society organizations held a protest over the weekend, demanding that the government take a firm stand against the latest Israeli onslaught on civilians in Gaza. 

Sucheta De, national secretary of All India Central Council of Trade Unions, was among those taken by the police on Monday. Before she was detained, she spoke about the link between the history of India’s struggle for independence and that of Palestine. 

“India’s traditional position for Palestine is intrinsically related to the very definition of the Indian nation … India will always stand for Palestine, and we condemn the Indian government’s attempt to silence every voice that speaks for Palestine,” De said. 

Shweta Raj, national secretary for All India Progressive Women’s Association, told Arab News that organizers had spoken to the police prior to the demonstration. 

“We talked to the police. We already sent a letter earlier (saying) that we are going to protest at Jantar Mantar. But suddenly they said in the morning that they are canceling the protest,” Raj said.   

Organizers decided to carry on with the protest because they had already issued a call for the public to join, she added.

“This was a citizens’ vigil. The protest was in favor of Palestine … We protested, and the police came and just detained everybody. This is what happened,” Raj said. “They just put us in a bus like baggage.”

Israel's Gaza offensive will be 'horrific': UK minister
Israel's Gaza offensive will be 'horrific': UK minister
LONDON: Israel’s expected ground, air and naval offensive on Gaza will be “horrific” and will involve “seeing some awful things,” the UK’s armed forces minister has said.

James Heappey’s comments come as Israel prepares a massive assault on the Palestinian enclave, warning residents in northern Gaza to move south, The Independent reported on Monday.

He claimed that the Israel Defense Forces are “doing everything they can” to avoid civilian casualties by telling populations to move, but the “use of human shields” by Hamas would make protecting civilians “incredibly difficult.”

Heappey said: “I have every confidence that Israel will be precise in its targeting and they’ll have good intelligence about where it needs to target.

“But nobody should pretend that this is going to be anything other than horrific. I’m afraid we’re going to see some awful things over the next few days.”

He said it is “entirely understandable” that Israel is aiming to “destroy” Hamas, “but it is going after an adversary that deliberately hides in amongst the civilian population … that hides its materiel in and amongst the civilian population.”

Aine Davis admitted two charges of financing terrorism between 2013 and 2014.
Aine Davis admitted two charges of financing terrorism between 2013 and 2014.
Aine Davis admitted two charges of financing terrorism between 2013 and 2014.
LONDON: A convicted British Daesh member allegedly linked to the notorious “Beatles” cell which staged grisly killings and beheadings pleaded guilty to terror charges in a UK court on Monday.
Aine Davis admitted two charges of financing terrorism between 2013 and 2014 and one of possessing a firearm for a purpose connected to terrorism.
The 39-year-old was arrested in Turkiye in 2015 and sentenced in 2017 to seven-and-a-half years for membership of Daesh.
The so called “Beatles” group, named for the members’ distinctive British accents, tortured and beheaded victims and released videos of the gruesome murders.
Davis was released in July last year and deported from Turkiye to Britain the next month. He was re-arrested when he arrived at Luton airport.
He entered his plea at London’s Old Bailey criminal court via video-link from the high security Belmarsh prison.
The admission of guilt means there will be no trial and Davis is due to be sentenced on November 13. He had early pleaded not guilty to the same charges in March.
Davis was named as a co-conspirator in the US trials of El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, two members of the infamous group of hostage takers who grew up and were radicalized in London.
Active in Syria from 2012 to 2015, the “Beatles” group was allegedly involved in abducting more than two dozen journalists and relief workers from the United States and at least 15 other countries.
Davis denies being a member of Daesh.
El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey received life sentences in the United States after being captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq.
Another member of the group, executioner Mohammed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed by a US drone in Syria in November 2015.

Philippines' president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit
Philippines' president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit
Manila: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will visit Riyadh later this week to attend the inaugural summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the GCC, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The Philippines is one of ASEAN’s 10 member states, whose leaders are scheduled to meet their Gulf counterparts on Oct. 20 in the Saudi capital for their first joint summit, following increasing engagements between the two groupings in recent years.

The Gulf bloc comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. This week’s summit aims to further ties between ASEAN and GCC, said the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

“The GCC Summit is primarily about the endorsement of the framework of cooperation between the ASEAN and the GCC, which is the first summit that aims to intensify and optimize the ties between the two regional organizations,” Daniel Espiritu, assistant secretary at the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, told reporters during a briefing at the presidential palace in Manila.

“It’s very important because the GCC is composed of highly-developed Arab economies, and at the same time, they are petrochemical as well as hub and logistics economies,” he said.

“They can help ASEAN in addressing energy and food security — energy security because they’re petrochemical powerhouses — but also food security because some of the countries there … are among the largest producers of fertilizers and they can fill up the slack or deficit on the ASEAN side.”

Manila will also be seeking to boost bilateral and business ties on the sidelines of the ASEAN-GCC summit, Espiritu said.

“There are also planned bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabia, as well as with Bahrain,” he said.

Marcos is scheduled to meet with officials from the Saudi Ministry of Investment, Arab businesses and also the Filipino community in Riyadh as part of his visit.

The Kingdom has long been the most popular destination for overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, with about a third of newly hired workers who left the country in 2023 choosing Saudi Arabia.

Marcos’ visit to Riyadh this week could potentially boost Philippine-Saudi ties, said Don McLain Gill, lecturer at the department of international studies in De La Salle University.

“From large investments and trade to being the favored destination of OFWs, Saudi Arabia’s importance in Philippine foreign policy is undeniable,” he told Arab News.

“Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s role as a major West Asian power with a large economy and vast energy resources also adds more reasons for Manila to strengthen ties with Riyadh,” he said.

“As Saudi Arabia seeks to broaden its ties beyond its immediate neighbors and traditional partners, the Philippines must be willing to leverage this shift.”

