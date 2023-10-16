You are here

Who's Who: Muneera Al-Dossary, CEO of Franklin Templeton's Saudi Arabia business

Who’s Who: Muneera Al-Dossary, CEO of Franklin Templeton’s Saudi Arabia business
Muneera Al-Dossary.
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Who’s Who: Muneera Al-Dossary, CEO of Franklin Templeton’s Saudi Arabia business

Who’s Who: Muneera Al-Dossary, CEO of Franklin Templeton’s Saudi Arabia business
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Muneera Al-Dossary is the new CEO of Franklin Templeton’s Saudi Arabia business, a global leader in asset management. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for expanding Franklin Templeton’s presence and business in Saudi Arabia and will be based in Riyadh.

Al-Dossary has 20 years of experience in the banking and investment industry and has specialized in asset management, having overseen more than SR30 billion ($7.99 billion) in assets and discretionary portfolios for several clients. This experience included managing sovereign wealth funds locally and internationally with a diverse product range in capital markets, private equity, and real estate investments.

She has held several leadership positions in capital market institutions such as head of asset management at ANB Capital in 2022, and head of asset management and chief investment officer at HSBC from April 2021 to May 2022.

Prior to that she was CEO at Mulkia Investment, a Saudi closed joint-stock company headquartered in Riyadh with a share capital of SR65 million ($17.3 million).

Al-Dossary is an independent board member and investment committee member in the Saudi Industrial Services Co., which has been listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since June 2020.

She was also appointed as chairperson of the Capital Market Institutions Committee, promoted by the Capital Market Authority, from November 2020 until December 2022.

Al-Dossary has a bachelor’s degree in business from Arab Open University, and a banking diploma from the Institute of Public Administration.

Topics: Who’s Who

Saudi defense minister discusses Gaza situation with UK, Italian counterparts

Saudi defense minister discusses Gaza situation with UK, Italian counterparts
Updated 24 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi defense minister discusses Gaza situation with UK, Italian counterparts

Saudi defense minister discusses Gaza situation with UK, Italian counterparts
  • The officials reviewed strategic relations and defense cooperation
Updated 24 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received a call from his UK counterpart Grant Shapps on Monday.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed strategic relations and defense cooperation, Prince Khalid posted on X, formerly Twitter. 

“We also discussed the situation in Gaza and I stressed the need to de-escalate, cease military operations, and uphold international law to protect innocent lives,” Prince Khalid added.

Prince Khalid later received Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto.

The pair reviewed Saudi-Italian relations and explored opportunities to enhance defense cooperation. 

“We also discussed recent developments in Gaza, and I emphasized the importance of de-escalating the situation,”  Prince Khalid added.

On Monday, more than one million people had fled their homes in Gaza as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled territory and continued massing troops in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Israel Saudi Arabia UK Grant Shapps Prince Khalid bin Salman

Saudi Falcons and Egyptian Air Force thrill crowds with joint aerial display

Saudi Falcons and Egyptian Air Force thrill crowds with joint aerial display
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Falcons and Egyptian Air Force thrill crowds with joint aerial display

Saudi Falcons and Egyptian Air Force thrill crowds with joint aerial display
  • Event in the skies over Cairo Governorate featured military aircraft adorned with the colors of the nations' respective flags
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Aerobatic Team and their counterparts from the Egyptian Air Force, the Silver Stars, wowed onlookers with a thrilling joint aerial display in the skies over the New Administrative Capital in Cairo Governorate, featuring military aircraft adorned with the colors of the nations’ respective flags.

Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, described the display as a significant collaboration between the two air forces, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, and a testament to the ongoing cooperation and engagement between the two countries in various sectors, including the military. He also emphasized the deep historical ties between the two countries.

Other dignitaries in attendance included the Egyptian minister of youth and sports, Ashraf Sobhy, the commander of the Egyptian Air Force, Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Fouad Abdel-Gawad, and the Saudi military attache, Col. Abdulkarim Al-Sudais.
 

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club

Japan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministers hold telephone meeting

Japan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministers hold telephone meeting
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Japan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministers hold telephone meeting

Japan, Saudi Arabia foreign ministers hold telephone meeting
  • Minister Kamikawa stressed in the talks, held on Oct. 16, that she was paying close attention to the situation in the Gaza Strip and Palestine
  • Two ministers confirmed that they would continue to work together to calm the situation and to closely cooperate with each other to improve the humanitarian outlook
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko held a telephone meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, to discuss the situation surrounding Palestine and Israel, the foreign ministry said.

Minister Kamikawa expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts, and stated that Japan has been communicating with the parties concerned to calm the situation.

In response, Prince Faisal said that he shared the deep concern about the situation on the ground, and explained Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts in the wake of the attack, according to the ministry’s statement.

Kamikawa stressed in the talks, held on Oct. 16, that she was paying close attention to the situation in the Gaza Strip and Palestine. She had unequivocally condemned the recent terror attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, especially the attacks and the kidnappings of innocent civilians, which could not be justified for any reason. 

Kamikawa said that she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives of so many innocent civilians, and that it was important for the civilians being held hostage to be released as soon as possible.

The Japanese foreign minister said that she would also like to work closely with Saudi Arabia on improving humanitarian access and providing aid, including food, water and medical care for civilians. 

The two ministers confirmed that they would continue to work together to calm the situation and to closely cooperate with each other to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Topics: War on Gaza Japan Saudi Arabia Kamikawa Yoko Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Riyadh forum explores legal framework for tourism, investment

Riyadh forum explores legal framework for tourism, investment
Updated 16 October 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Riyadh forum explores legal framework for tourism, investment

Riyadh forum explores legal framework for tourism, investment
  • Saudi Law Conference focuses on sustainable business environment
Updated 16 October 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister for Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud on Monday opened the second day of the fifth Saudi Law Conference in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

The three-day event — called A Legal Environment for Sustainable Business — focuses on sport, tourism, and investment, and aims to show the importance of vocational training in bolstering the business and investment sectors.

It also explores the influence of contemporary legal advances in shaping an appealing investment landscape aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Princess Haifa expressed her appreciation to the organizers of the conference, including Saudi Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani, and Princess Hala bint Khalid bin Sultan Al-Saud, the chair of the organizing committee and founder of Burhan Al-Maarifa Company.

She highlighted the role of the new tourism system in supporting the progress of the sector and developing the legislative environment to suit its rapid development.

Princess Haifa said: “When we developed the National Tourism Strategy for 2019, as you all know, we set very, very ambitious goals, and today the sector is witnessing remarkable growth over the past few years. 

Vice Minister for Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al Saud delivered the opening speech for the second day of the fifth Saudi Law Conference. (AN photo by Saad Alanazi)

“As the Kingdom has advanced in the index of international tourism revenues and achieved prestigious global positions in the growth rate of international tourism, this is clear evidence that this sector will grow further.”

She emphasized the Ministry of Tourism’s forward-thinking approach in enhancing the sector’s legislative framework through the adoption of a globally aligned tourism system with comprehensive executive regulations.

She said: “The main pillar on which the system is based is preserving the rights of tourists, investors, and workers in the sector.

“In light of this legislative development, this will have a direct impact in attracting large investments from inside and outside the Kingdom.”

Princess Hala said that the conference promoted diverse and significant topics, as well as the involvement of legal experts from various specialties.

On the first day Al-Samaani had focused on Saudi Arabia’s legislative progress, highlighting the law’s role in safeguarding rights and business environment stability.

He also discussed specialized legislation, such as the Law of Civil Transactions, which promotes contractual freedom to accommodate the Kingdom’s rapid development, enabling flexible contracting and transaction stability. 

Al-Samaani emphasized the need for legal training and specialization in response to digital transformation. He discussed preventive justice, which safeguards rights, resolves disputes without litigation, and assures contract validity and obligations.

Topics: Riyadh forum Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud Saudi Law Conference

Immersive Imru Al-Qais Festival concludes in Diriyah

Immersive Imru Al-Qais Festival concludes in Diriyah
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Immersive Imru Al-Qais Festival concludes in Diriyah

Immersive Imru Al-Qais Festival concludes in Diriyah
  • Spanning 11 consecutive days, the festival took visitors on an interactive cultural journey, shedding light on the life and works of Imru Al-Qais through a diverse range of activities
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture has concluded the Imru Al-Qais Festival, which was organized as part of the Year of Arabic Poetry 2023 initiatives. Supported by the Quality of Life Program, one of the programs aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the festival aimed to provide a cultural experience and introduce the local community to the renowned poet Imru Al-Qais.

The legendary pre-Islamic poet Imru Al-Qais was born in the Najd region in 501 A.D. and died in Turkiye in 544 A.D.

Spanning 11 consecutive days, the festival took visitors on an interactive cultural journey, shedding light on the life and works of Imru Al-Qais through a diverse range of activities.

The “Poet’s Exhibition” stood out as a prominent feature, showcasing artwork, creative expressions and visual documentation related to the Mu’allaqat, a group of seven long Arabic poems, also known as “The Suspended Odes.” The exhibition provided insights into the seven poets, their poetry and the environment of that era through captivating visual materials.

An area for children offered engaging activities, including storytelling, coloring, an interactive mural and calligraphy. Additionally, there were puppet theater performances, a photography corner, and poetry recitation workshops aimed at boosting children’s confidence and linguistic fluency.

A market area showcased the craftsmanship of talented artisans, featuring stalls dedicated to papermaking, weaving, pottery and jewelry-making. This recreated the ambiance of traditional markets during Imru Al-Qais’s time, blending poetry with the enchantment of commerce to create a culturally rich and historically inspired experience.

Interactive activities were also organized to entertain and inspire guests. Notable events included “Poetry between Hearing and Seeing” and “Describing a Camel and a Horse,” where visitors competed to vividly describe these animals, as poets did in the past.

The festival also hosted Arabic calligraphers who demonstrated their skills in the “Verses and Names Through Lines” event. Another event, “Who Am I,” invited visitors to gather around an actor who portrayed one of the seven poets of the Mu’allaqat, sparking lively discussions.

Live musical performances by Saudi bands showcased traditional singing styles from the central region, fostering intergenerational connections through the power of music. The “Poet’s Theater” organized poetry evenings featuring acclaimed poets delivering ancient Arabic poetry, particularly the works of Imru Al-Qais. A poetry competition was also held.

Seminars covering topics such as Imru Al-Qais’ biography, his poetry, and the cultural and creative aspects of investing in ancient Arabic poetry and poets from the Arabian Peninsula, were also conducted.

Throughout the festival, workshops were held to provide opportunities for learning and artistic exploration. The poetry recitation workshop, led by an expert in the field, focused on Imru Al-Qais’s poetry.

In another workshop, participants analyzed Imru Al-Qais’s poems and writing style. “The Poet in the Eyes of Painters” featured local artists’ works inspired by Imru Al-Qais.

The festival is part of the culture ministry’s broader efforts to celebrate the icons of Arabic poetry. By emphasizing the significance of poetry and poets in the cultural history of the Kingdom, the ministry aims to preserve and present ancient cultural heritage in contemporary and creative forms, leveraging modern technology and exceptional talent to contribute to the strengthening of national identity.

Topics: Diriyah Saudi Ministry of Culture Imru Al-Qais Imru Al-Qais Festival

