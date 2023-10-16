Who’s Who: Muneera Al-Dossary, CEO of Franklin Templeton’s Saudi Arabia business

Muneera Al-Dossary is the new CEO of Franklin Templeton’s Saudi Arabia business, a global leader in asset management. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for expanding Franklin Templeton’s presence and business in Saudi Arabia and will be based in Riyadh.

Al-Dossary has 20 years of experience in the banking and investment industry and has specialized in asset management, having overseen more than SR30 billion ($7.99 billion) in assets and discretionary portfolios for several clients. This experience included managing sovereign wealth funds locally and internationally with a diverse product range in capital markets, private equity, and real estate investments.

She has held several leadership positions in capital market institutions such as head of asset management at ANB Capital in 2022, and head of asset management and chief investment officer at HSBC from April 2021 to May 2022.

Prior to that she was CEO at Mulkia Investment, a Saudi closed joint-stock company headquartered in Riyadh with a share capital of SR65 million ($17.3 million).

Al-Dossary is an independent board member and investment committee member in the Saudi Industrial Services Co., which has been listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since June 2020.

She was also appointed as chairperson of the Capital Market Institutions Committee, promoted by the Capital Market Authority, from November 2020 until December 2022.

Al-Dossary has a bachelor’s degree in business from Arab Open University, and a banking diploma from the Institute of Public Administration.