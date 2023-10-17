You are here

Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting

Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting
Supporters walk away from the venue after suspension of the Euro 2024 Group F qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels Monday. (AP)
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting

Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting
  • Two Swedish nationals were shot dead by a suspect who remains at large, in an attack the Belgian prime minister described as “terrorism”
  • Austria had earlier Monday become the eighth team to book their place at next year’s finals in Germany courtesy of a 1-0 win in Azerbaijan in the other Group F game
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
PARIS: Belgium’s Euro 2024 Group F qualifier against Sweden was abandoned at halftime and fans were kept in the stadium for security reasons after two Swedes were shot dead in an attack in Brussels on Monday.

Supporters at the King Baudouin stadium in the Belgian capital were told to remain inside the ground following an announcement that the players would not return for the second half.

“Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned,” UEFA said on its website.

Sweden’s football association said Belgian police had told supporters “to stay in the arena for security reasons.”

Two Swedish nationals were shot dead by a suspect who remains at large, in an attack the Belgian prime minister described as “terrorism.”

Several Belgian media outlets said the two individuals killed were wearing the jersey of the Sweden national team.

Belgium, who had already qualified for next year’s tournament, had equalized through a Romelu Lukaku penalty after Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Sweden before the match was halted with the score at 1-1.

Belgian media reported that the Swedish players did not want to continue the game after learning of the attack.

Austria had earlier Monday become the eighth team to book their place at next year’s finals in Germany courtesy of a 1-0 win in Azerbaijan in the other Group F game.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored a penalty three minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Portugal thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 to maintain their perfect record in Group J.

Ronaldo, 38, extended his men’s record international goals tally to 127 after an early penalty was followed by a deft chip that doubled the lead for Portugal in Zenica.

Bruno Fernandes hammered in a third and Joao Cancelo supplied a brilliant finish of his own, with Joao Felix making it five before half-time.

Portugal clinched first place with two games remaining and have scored 32 times and conceded just twice — both in Friday’s 3-2 win over Slovakia which secured qualification.

Slovakia solidified their grip on second place with a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice for Iceland as they stayed in contention with a 4-0 rout of Liechtenstein.

Virgil van Dijk converted a stoppage-time penalty to earn the Netherlands a crucial 1-0 victory away to Greece in Group B.

Wout Weghorst had a first-half spot-kick saved for the Dutch in Athens, but Liverpool defender Van Dijk made no mistake after a foul on Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands drew level on 12 points with Greece and have the head-to-head advantage after beating them home and away. Ronald Koeman’s team also have a game in hand on their rivals as they bid to wrap up second behind group winners France.

Brighton’s rising 18-year-old star Evan Ferguson was among the scorers as the Republic of Ireland dispatched Gibraltar 4-0 in Portugal.

Topics: Euro 2024 Belgium-Sweden

Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations

Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi national team footballers continue their preparations for the Asian Cup as they play Mali in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Green Falcons take on the African side in Portugal in their third game under Italian manager Roberto Mancini, who was unveiled as head coach  in August.
Mancini led the players in training on Monday.  
Salman Al-Faraj trained after returning from injury, but Hassan Al-Tambakti and Zakaria Al-Hawsawi are still out.
The last encounter between the two sides was a 1-1 draw in 2019.
After Mali, the Kingdom’s players will face Jordan in a qualifier for the World Cup in November.
The Green Falcons will then travel to Qatar for the 2023 Asian Cup and will look to win the competition under their veteran Italian coach.
They are in Group F with Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, and Oman, who they play first on Jan. 16, 2024.

Mo Salah donates to Gaza via Egyptian Red Crescent

Mo Salah donates to Gaza via Egyptian Red Crescent
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Mo Salah donates to Gaza via Egyptian Red Crescent

Mo Salah donates to Gaza via Egyptian Red Crescent
  • Rami Al-Nazer: ‘It’s true, Mohamed Salah donated to the Red Crescent to support the people affected by the Israeli bombing in Gaza’
  • Al-Nazer: ‘Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian star who has a broad fan base and interacts with Arab issues positively’
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Liverpool striker and the captain of Egypt’s national football team Mo Salah has donated to the people of Gaza through the Egyptian Red Crescent, said the executive director of the charity Rami Al-Nazer.

“It’s true, Mohamed Salah donated to the Red Crescent to support the people affected by the Israeli bombing in Gaza,” Nazer told Egyptian publication Youm7.

Nazer refused to reveal the value of Salah’s donation, based on the player’s wish, explaining: “The details of the donors or the details of what happened cannot be revealed.”

“Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian star who has a broad fan base and interacts with Arab issues positively,” he said.

Nazer praised Salah, saying it was the first time that the Egyptian star has donated to the Red Crescent.

Topics: War on Gaza Egyptian Red Crescent Mohamed Salah Rami Al-Nazer

Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship

Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship

Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship
  • The Barcelona midfielder’s strike at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo secured a 1-0 win that means both Spain and Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024
  • Turkey also qualified with a 4-0 win against Latvia at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

MADRID: Gavi’s winning goal for Spain against Norway in a European Championship qualifier on Sunday will likely have been cheered as wildly in Glasgow as it was in Madrid.

The Barcelona midfielder’s strike at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo secured a 1-0 win that means both Spain and Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024.

Gavi’s goal came in the 49th minute and ensured the three-time European champions will be at next year’s tournament in Germany when they will be among the favorites to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Scotland might not harbor realistic ambitions of winning Euro 2024, but it has arguably exceeded expectations by qualifying from Group A. Indeed, until losing to Spain on Thursday, the Scots had made a 100 percent start to qualifying.

Scotland have now qualified for back-to-back Euros, having failed to reach the finals from 2000-2016. In Germany they will be aiming to advance from the group stages for the first time in their history.

Turkey also qualified with a 4-0 win against Latvia at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, while Croatia made it back-to-back losses in Group D after a surprise 2-1 defeat to Wales.

CROATIA STRUGGLE

Less than a year after a third-place finish at the World Cup in Qatar, Croatia are making hard work of qualification for the European Championship.

The Croatians went into this latest batch of qualifiers atop Group D, with the chance to put daylight between them and Turkey. But a 1-0 loss to Turkey on Thursday has now been followed by defeat to Wales.

Even with stars like Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol and Marcelo Brozovic in the team, Croatia were trailing 2-0 to goals from Harry Wilson in each half. Mario Pasalic halved the deficit, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Wales moved up to second in the group ahead of Croatia in third, with both teams on 10 points.

Yunus Akgun set Turkiye on course for victory against Latvia, with substitute Cenk Tosun scoring two and Kerem Akturkoglu also grabbing a goal.

ALBANIA WAIT

Four teams are separated by four points in Group E as results on Sunday meant Albania was left waiting to seal qualification.

Czech Republic’s 1-0 win against Faroe Islands leaves it two points behind leader Albania in second place.

Poland drew 1-1 with Moldova to leave those teams three points and four points off the top respectively.

Romania is top of Group I after a 4-0 win against Andorra — ahead of second-place Switzerland, which needed goals in the 89th and 90th minutes to draw 3-3 with Belarus.

In Group A, Georgia beat Cyprus 4-0.

Topics: European Championship Gavi Euro 2024

Germany beat US 3-1 in soccer exhibition as Reyna plays under Berhalter for first time since feud

Germany beat US 3-1 in soccer exhibition as Reyna plays under Berhalter for first time since feud
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Germany beat US 3-1 in soccer exhibition as Reyna plays under Berhalter for first time since feud

Germany beat US 3-1 in soccer exhibition as Reyna plays under Berhalter for first time since feud
  • Niclas Fullkrug and Jamal Musiala scored three minutes apart early in the second half, and Germany rallied to beat the US 3-1
  • Germany play Mexico on Tuesday in Philadelphia, while the US face Ghana at Nashville, Tennessee
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut: Gio Reyna was noticeable with dyed blond hair in his first game back with Gregg Berhalter following the eruption of their family feud at last year’s World Cup. Germany’s offense in its first game under Julian Nagelsmann and a porous US defense also stood out.

Niclas Fullkrug and Jamal Musiala scored three minutes apart early in the second half, and Germany rallied to beat the US 3-1 in a rainy exhibition Saturday.

Christian Pulisic put the 11th-ranked US ahead in the 27th minute, and İlkay Gündogan tied the score in the 39th. Fullkrug got the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute, and Musiala padded the margin in the 61st for No. 15 Germany.

“On the three goals, it was a loss of connection in the backline and in the midfield — just overall organization on those three plays let us down a little bit,” Berhalter said. “Games against opponents like this can’t be that open.”

Reyna played the first half in his first start since fracturing his right leg in a CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada in June. The 20-year-old midfielder had been limited since the injury to a 27-minute substitute appearance for Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Oct. 7.

“He played a good game, showed his quality,” Berhalter said. “It was good to see and good to have him on the field.”

Berhalter limited Reyna to a pair of substitute appearances at the World Cup and said during a management conference after the tournament that he nearly sent a player home from Qatar for lack of effort during training, remarks clearly about Reyna.

Reyna’s parents, former US captain Claudio Reyna and midfielder Danielle Egan, contacted the US Soccer Federation about a three-decades-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife. Berhalter was replaced by a pair of interim coaches and, after a law firm retained by the United States Soccer Federation determined Berhalter did not improperly withhold information when he was hired in 2018, he was rehired to resume coaching in September.

“Honestly, it’s like it never happened,” midfielder Weston McKennie said of Reyna. “Whenever he came back in, it was just done and dusted.”

Germany had 60 percent possession and outshot the US 19-6. The Americans had not lost by two goals in a game in which they scored first since the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico.

“These are games we want to start finding ways to win,” Pulisic said.

The US went ahead when Pulisic accelerated around Jonathan Tah, cut to the center and turned around Antonio Rüdiger, then lifted a shot to Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s upper left corner for his 27th goal in 63 international appearances.

Gundogan tied the score with his 18th international goal and first since the World Cup. Leroy Sané spun left back Sergiño Dest, cut across the top of the penalty area and twice exchanged passes with Gundogan. After goalkeeper Matt Turner committed, Sane poked the ball to Gundoğan for an open shot from close range.

Once Reyna was replaced by Luca de la Torre, Germany dominated.

Fullkrug beat Turner to the far post from 12 yards for his eighth goal in 10 appearances after Robin Gosens slid a pass past Chris Richards. Musiala got his second international goal, racing ahead of Tim Ream after Fullkrug beat Turner to a deflection and then centered the ball.

German midfielder Chris Führich made his international debut when he entered in the 81st minute.

Nagelsmann, who took over from Hansi Flick on Sept. 22, coached in what appeared to be a plaid flannel shirt over a black T-shirt.

“In the second half,” Nagelsmann said, “we had the ball possession in the opponent’s half. We had better control, shorter distances.”

Germany play Mexico on Tuesday in Philadelphia, while the US face Ghana at Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s normal that not everything today was brilliant,” Nagelsmann said, “But that’s good because I love to work, so let’s work.”

Topics: International friendly soccer match Gio Reyna Gregg Berhalter

Algeria to host Palestinian football team’s matches

Algeria to host Palestinian football team’s matches
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP
Algeria to host Palestinian football team’s matches

Algeria to host Palestinian football team’s matches
  • The move came after a request to the Algerian authorities by Jibril Rajoub, the head of the Palestinian football federation
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria on Sunday stepped in to host matches involving the Palestinian football team due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Algeria has agreed to stage “all official and non-official matches involving the Palestinian team’s preparation for qualification to the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup and to assume all associated costs,” an Algerian football federation statement announced.
The move came after a request to the Algerian authorities by Jibril Rajoub, the head of the Palestinian football federation.
The first of these games comes next month when Palestine will ‘host’ Australia in Algeria on November 21 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Palestine are in World Cup Asian preliminary qualifying Group I with the Australians and Lebanon.
The 2023 Asian Cup starts in January with Palestine set to face the UAE, Iran and Hong Kong in Qatar.
At least 2,670 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in a blistering air assault launched by Israel last week after Hamas carried out a bloody attack on Israel that left more than 1,400 people dead.

Topics: War on Gaza

