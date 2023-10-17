You are here

Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health
Palestinians collect water from a water tap, amid drinking water shortages, in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct, 15, 2023. Israel cut off water to Gaza after a Hamas attack last week killed 1,300 people and Israel's retaliatory strikes killed more than 2,300 Palestinians. (AP)
Updated 17 October 2023
AP
  • Water is needed to ensure sanitary conditions on inpatient wards, in operation rooms, and emergency departments
Updated 17 October 2023
AP
NEW YORK: A lack of clean water in the Gaza Strip is raising major concerns for human health.
“Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life,” said Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UN agency for Palestinians.
Gaza normally gets its water supplies from a combination of sources, including a pipeline from Israel, desalination plants on the Mediterranean Sea and wells. Those supplies were slashed when Israel cut off water, along with the fuel and electricity that power water and sewage plants, in the wake of the Hamas attacks.
The United Nations recognizes access to water as a human right, and on a basic level, the human body needs a constant supply of water to survive. “Next to air,” water is “really the most important thing for maintenance of your health,” said Dr. Tsion Firew, an emergency physician at Columbia University who has worked on water access in humanitarian settings.
A report from the US National Academies of Science and Medicine says men need to drink about 3.7 liters (125 ounces) and women need about 2.7 liters (91 ounces) per day to be adequately hydrated. Most of that comes from drinking water or beverages, and about 20 percent from food, including fruits.
Many people can’t survive more than a few days without water, Firew said — especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and those with health conditions. Dehydration can cause dizziness, fatigue and confusion and in severe cases lead to organ failure and death.
Water access is also crucial for sanitation, and a lack of clean water can lead to the spread of infections like cholera and dysentery. Diarrheal diseases that can be spread by unclean water are the leading cause of death for children under 5 across the world, Firew said.
Health care settings are a particular concern as they rely on clean water to care for patients who are sick and injured.
As hospitals across the Gaza Strip struggle to care for thousands of patients, the World Health Organization said the lack of water is putting lives in danger.
“Water is needed to ensure sanitary conditions on inpatient wards, in operation rooms, and emergency departments. It is essential for the prevention of hospital associated infections and for the prevention of outbreaks in hospitals,” the WHO said in a statement.

Shin Bet chief says ‘responsibility mine’ for Gaza failure

Shin Bet chief says ‘responsibility mine’ for Gaza failure
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Shin Bet chief says ‘responsibility mine’ for Gaza failure

Shin Bet chief says ‘responsibility mine’ for Gaza failure
  • Ronen Bar promises a probe into situation, but only after ‘war’ that ‘ends in decisive victory’
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The director of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency on Monday said he was responsible for failing to detect Hamas’ infiltration on Oct. 7.

In a message to members of the agency, Ronen Bar reportedly said: “As the one who heads the organization, the responsibility for this is mine.”

“There will be time for investigations. Now we are fighting,” the Jordan News Agency reported.

The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack on Israel including a barrage of rockets, and infiltrations via land, sea and air.

In his message, Bar said: “Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately on Saturday we were unable to generate a sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted.”

“We are in a war, not just a round of fighting. A round you win with a victory image and silence; a war ends with a decisive victory and a change of situation,” Bar added.

In the 10 days since the Hamas attack, Israel’s bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip has continued with over 1 million people displaced and at least 2,808 Palestinians killed, including 750 children.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the ongoing conflict.

King Abdullah discusses dire Gaza situation with Germany’s president

King Abdullah discusses dire Gaza situation with Germany’s president
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
King Abdullah discusses dire Gaza situation with Germany’s president

King Abdullah discusses dire Gaza situation with Germany’s president
  • Just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the 2-state solution now critical, says king
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

BERLIN: Thousands of Palestinians are at risk if Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continues, and may push the entire region into a new cycle of violence, Jordan’s King Abdullah warned on Monday.

The king, during a meeting with Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, spoke about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the shortage of food, water and medicine. And he called for assurances that the medical sector could continue to treat sick and injured Palestinians amid the conflict, state news agency Petra reported.

King Abdullah also rejected any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian people, and stressed that such action would plunge the region into another disaster and a new cycle of violence and destruction, Petra added.

King Abdullah also called for the respect of international humanitarian laws that guarantee the protection of civilians, and said work must be done to ensure a “just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.”

The two leaders also covered ways to improve bilateral ties, and the importance of maintaining coordination on developments in the region.

Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms

Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms

Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Biden's visit as a statement of “solidarity with Israel” 
  • Visit will seek to avert regional conflagration with Iran, which has warned of “pre-emptive action” against Israel 
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

TEL AVIV: President Joe Biden will make a landmark trip to Israel in an “ironclad” show of US support, as efforts to ease a spiraling humanitarian disaster in Gaza intensify.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the visit as a statement of “solidarity with Israel” and an “ironclad commitment to its security,” just days after Hamas fighters broke through the heavily fortified border, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Biden’s visit will also seek to avert a regional conflagration with Hamas backer Iran, which on Monday warned of a possible “pre-emptive action” against Israel “in the coming hours.”

Repeated fire in recent days along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon has claimed lives on both sides and compounded fears of a regional spillover of the war.

Biden’s visit also comes amid frantic diplomatic efforts to ease the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza after waves of Israeli retaliatory air strikes on the Hamas-ruled enclave.

After Israel, Biden will travel to Jordan where he will meet Jordanian King Abdullah II, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Under relentless Israeli bombardment, thousands of Gazans have died and international agencies warn millions more face dwindling supplies of water, food and fuel — even before a looming Israeli ground invasion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli military leaders have signaled their intent to destroy Hamas and eradicate the threat it poses after the militant group’s attack which has been likened to 9/11.

Tens of thousands of regular Israeli troops and reservists have amassed at the border waiting for the order to go in.

An Israeli military spokesman said it was unclear how Biden’s visit might change the timing of an Israeli ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Several notable Hamas figures have already been killed in air strikes, including, on Monday, Osama Mazini, who the Israeli Air Force said was part of a top council and “responsible for Hamas prisoners.”

Hamas is proscribed as a terrorist organization by the United States and several other Western governments, while Israel has likened it to the Daesh group.

Hamas’s military wing has said the group was holding 200 people, with about 50 more held by other “resistance factions and in other places.”

A video on the Hamas’s official Telegram channel purported to show “one of the prisoners in Gaza” — a young woman speaking Hebrew and receiving treatment to an arm injury.

According to the caption, she was abducted on October 7. The video has not been verified by AFP.

But the air strikes have flattened entire neighborhoods in the blockaded Gaza Strip and killed at least 2,750 people, most of them civilians.

The bombardment, coupled with an Israeli order to evacuate the north of the Gaza Strip that borders Israel, has forced more than a million Palestinians to flee their homes for the south of the enclave since the 10-day conflict began, according to the UN agency serving Palestinian agencies (UNRWA).

International aid agencies have called for aid to urgently be allowed into the territory, and for Gaza’s border with Egypt to be open to allow civilians to leave.

Speaking after marathon talks with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Blinken signaled there was no firm agreement yet on humanitarian relief.

But there was a “commitment” to work on a nascent plan ahead of and during Biden’s visit, he said.

“At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza,” Blinken said.

He said the two sides were discussing the “possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way.”

Blinken said the US president hopes to “hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”

Israel has issued an ultimatum to more than one million people in northern Gaza that they should flee ahead of an expected ground offensive.

 

Iran says ‘preemptive action’ by resistance front expected in coming hours

Iran says ‘preemptive action’ by resistance front expected in coming hours
Updated 17 October 2023
Reuters
Iran says ‘preemptive action’ by resistance front expected in coming hours

Iran says ‘preemptive action’ by resistance front expected in coming hours
  • Iran’s top envoy: Israel will not be allowed to take any action in the Gaza Strip without facing consequences
Updated 17 October 2023
Reuters

Iran’s top envoy said that a “preemptive action” could be expected in the coming hours, state TV reported on Monday, adding that Israel will not be allowed to take any action in the Gaza Strip without facing consequences.
“Leaders of the Resistance will not allow the Zionist regime to take any action in Gaza. ... All options are open and we cannot be indifferent to the war crimes committed against the people of Gaza,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, told state TV.
“The resistance front is capable of waging a long-term war with the enemy (Israel)... in the coming hours, we can expect a preemptive action by the resistance front,” he said, without elaborating. Last week, Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran was not involved in the Tehran-backed militant Hamas group’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, but hailed what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.
Backing the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution and a way the Shiite-dominated country has fashioned itself as a leader of the Muslim world. Tehran says it gives moral and financial support to Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.
Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that while Tehran supported the Palestinian cause, the resistance front against Israel made its own independent decisions.

Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza

Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza

Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza
  • The video includes footage of the same woman receiving treatment for arm injury
  • The woman appeals for release in the video, the first released by Hamas of a hostage
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP: Palestinian militant group Hamas released Monday on its official Telegram channel a video of “one of the prisoners in Gaza,” showing a young woman speaking Hebrew.
The video, which could not immediately be verified by AFP, includes footage purportedly of the same woman receiving treatment for an arm injury.
According to the caption, she had been abducted on October 7, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, triggering a war that has killed thousands of people in both Israel and the blockaded Gaza Strip, which Israel is bombing in retalitation.
The Israeli army has confirmed at least 199 hostages were taken to Gaza, while while Hamas claimed earlier Monday that it and other factions are holding around 250 captives.
In the video, the first released by Hamas of a hostage purportedly speaking from captivity, the woman says she is from central Israel and appeals for her release.
Abu Obeideh, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a televised statement earlier Monday that some foreign hostages would be released by the group “when conditions are ripe.”
Officials in both Israel and Gaza have denied any prisoner swap talks.

