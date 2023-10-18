You are here

FIFA Club World Cup is the next target for Man City, says Joleon Lescott
Manchester City’s 2012 and 2014 title winner Joleon Lescott believes the club’s ambitions will not wane this season with another trophy to aim for. (X: @JoleonLescott)
Ali Khaled
FIFA Club World Cup is the next target for Man City, says Joleon Lescott
  • Premier League winner talks to Arab News about his former club’s ambitions, Phil Foden’s potential, and the influx of footballers to region
Ali Khaled
With the October international break over, Manchester City return to domestic football on Saturday with a home Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Looming are more big matches in the Champions League as well as the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Oct. 29.

Pep Guardiola’s team won a historic treble last year and City’s 2012 and 2014 title winner Joleon Lescott believes the club’s ambitions will not wane this season with another trophy to aim for.

“I don’t think the targets and the ambitions will change or differ,” he told Arab News while taking part in the club’s Treble Trophy Tour in Abu Dhabi. “There’s still the Club World Cup to achieve and to become club world champions is a huge accolade to have as well, so I’m sure they’re determined to win that.

“And I just think any trophy achieved after last season’s success is a huge thing, it shouldn’t be taken for granted. And again, the fact that they are the team to beat, to expect them to be the team to beat in all the competitions, proves that there is no demise in their ambition.”

Lescott has been impressed with the way City’s squad has continually been upgraded by Guardiola and the club’s management. He said it remained strong enough to be one of the favorites for this season’s Premier League title.

“I hope they win the title,” he said. “I don’t think any team ‘should’ win the title in regards to their squad. I think there’s a lot more that goes into it, and elements of luck as well.

“But yeah, I don’t think Man City are any weaker due to players that have left and players that have come in, and the club (and) the manager have continuously transitioned from squads and players leaving.

“I’m sure there was kind of unease when David Silva, Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, and Vincent Kompany were leaving, and there could be a lack of understanding what direction the club’s going to go, (but) they transitioned into (having) John Stones, Reuben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne.

“And the club will continue to do that, and that’s kind of the way I see this happening now. Yes, (Ilkay) Gundogan was a huge, huge player, a huge personality in the dressing room, but you sign someone like (Mateo) Kovacic who’s won four Champions Leagues and you have to recognize his status in the game and the quality he brings.”

Lescott is keeping a close eye on one particular City talent he believes will have a season to remember.

“I’m thinking Phil Foden, I’m hoping Phil Foden,” he said. “Ever since he broke into the team, he’s had success, he’s been consistent, he’s had an impact. I’m hoping now with the level of experience he has, the understanding of his brilliance, how important he can be in any position, I’m hoping he has a standout season because I believe there’s going to be more game time for him in a position that he’s probably more comfortable in, in regards to being in central on the pitch.”

Lescott was part of the first City team to win the Premier League title in 2012 under Roberto Mancini, and has seen the stature and international profile of the club grow since then.

“The club has grown obviously, success on the pitch helps that,” he said. “But not only that, since the owners took control they grew the club outside of Manchester, with the likes of New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, and become a powerhouse in football and a dynasty that a lot of other teams won’t be able to emulate, and (I have) respect for that.

“There’s a lot more work that has gone into the success of the club than just on the pitch, and I spoke before of how well and how much Sheikh Mansour (bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, City’s owner) and the chairman (Khaldoon Al-Mubarak) have developed Manchester, not just with a new training ground, but the surrounding areas, they’ve improved due to their appreciation to what Manchester City means to Manchester.”

Lescott is also keeping an eye on developments in this part of the world, with elite players such as Neymar and Andres Iniesta making the region their new footballing home.

“I definitely see more players coming to this part of the world,” he said. “The way they were recruiting players, you have to take it seriously. World stars, some of the best names in the game.

“Some current top players and top performers are coming here. So yeah, you definitely have to recognize the attraction that the Saudi (Pro) League is gaining and you have to respect that.

“Do I see it as a threat to the Premier League? Not necessarily due to the level of competition that the Premier League has.

“I still believe that is the most attractive league, and I think if you just go back to when Wolves, probably people’s favorites to go down, beat Man City (2-1 on Sept. 30), a team that was six in a row unbeaten, with six wins in a row.

“So I think that is a huge factor, a huge draw for the Premier League is that it’s so competitive. But in regards to out here and the kind of traction and the attention that this part of the world is gaining in the football industry then yeah, it’s exciting because I’m a fan of the best players playing, and if the best players are playing over here then you have to watch that (development).”

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule
AP
All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule
  • The event in March in Saudi Arabia starts expanded seven-round calendar for the F1 Academy
  • For the first time, all F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship
AP

LONDON: Formula One’s F1 Academy series for female drivers will race next year in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded schedule with a more prominent role in grand prix weekends.

The event in March in Saudi Arabia — which lifted a ban on women driving on its roads in 2018 — starts an expanded seven-round calendar announced Tuesday for the F1 Academy in its second season. The series will also race in Miami in May before heading to Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, all F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship.

Of the six F1 Academy events in this year’s inaugural season, only the finale this week at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas is supporting an F1 event. Spanish driver Marta Garcia leads the standings with three races remaining.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission,” F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said in a statement. “We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.”

England qualify for the European Championship with a win over Italy

England qualify for the European Championship with a win over Italy
AP
England qualify for the European Championship with a win over Italy

England qualify for the European Championship with a win over Italy
  • England join host nation Germany and previously qualified Austria, Belgium, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkiye at next year’s 24-team tournament
  • Italy’s game with Ukraine on Nov. 20 will decide which team gets the second qualifying spot in Group C along with England
AP

LONDON: England became the ninth team to book a place at next year’s European Championship after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, two years on from losing the final to the Italians at the same venue.

Denmark and Hungary also could have qualified Tuesday but both must wait until the next qualifying games in November. And tiny San Marino briefly looked on track for a historic draw in their narrow loss to the Danes.

Italy took the lead with a goal for Gianluca Scamacca — his first for his country — but England turned the game around with two goals from captain Harry Kane and one from Marcus Rashford.

England join host nation Germany and previously qualified Austria, Belgium, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkiye at next year’s 24-team tournament.

Defeat to England deepened the gloom around the Italian team amid a scandal around players’ alleged involvement in an illegal betting ring. Premier League midfielders Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo left the Italy camp last week after being questioned by police.

Italy’s game with Ukraine on Nov. 20 will decide which team gets the second qualifying spot in Group C along with England. Italy is seeking to avoid missing a second tournament in a row after failing to qualify for the World Cup last year. The decider is officially a home game for Ukraine but will take place in Germany because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainians had to recover from a goal down to beat Malta 3-1. The win was sealed when Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk scored a powerful long-range shot for his first international goal.

NEARLY SAN MARINO’S MOMENT

San Marino threatened the greatest shock in its soccer history as it held the score level with Denmark at 1-1 until Denmark scored again to seal a 2-1 win that leaves it on the verge of qualification.

San Marino captain Alessandro Golinucci scored his country’s first goal in a competitive game for two years to level up the score in the 61st minute — with substitutes charging onto the field to join the celebrations — but Yussuf Poulsen’s header nine minutes later put Denmark ahead again.

San Marino has tried to qualify for the European Championship nine times and has lost every game with the sole exception of a 0-0 draw with Estonia in 2014. San Marino has won only one game ever, beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in a 2004 friendly.

Denmark could have secured qualification Tuesday but needed other results to go their way. A 2-1 win for Kazakhstan against Finland earlier ensured Denmark would have to wait until next month’s games. Group leader Slovenia won 1-0 against Northern Ireland.

Kazakhstan are trying to qualify for their first-ever European Championship and upset Finland with two late goals from Baktiyor Zainutdinov including an 89th-minute winner. Kazakhstan must win their last two games against San Marino and Slovenia next month to have any chance.

HUNGARY WAIT

Hungary needed a win over Lithuania to qualify but instead drew 2-2 after recovering from being 2-0 down at halftime. Serbia is second in Group G and edged closer to qualifying by beating Montenegro 3-1.

FRANCE BEAT SCOTLAND

France recovered from a glaring defensive error to beat Scotland 4-1 in a friendly between two teams that have already qualified for the European Championship.

An errant pass from Eduardo Camavinga allowed Billy Gilmour to score Scotland’s opening goal before France responded with two goals from defender Benjamin Pavard, one by Kylian Mbappé and another for Kingsley Coman.

Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana, his first US goals since family feud with Berhalter

Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana, his first US goals since family feud with Berhalter
AP
Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana, his first US goals since family feud with Berhalter

Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana, his first US goals since family feud with Berhalter
  • Reyna put the US ahead in the 10th minute, while Christian Pulisic doubled the lead with a penalty kick in the 19th
  • The 11th-ranked US matched their highest victory margin against an Africa opponent, set against South Africa in 2000
AP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Gio Reyna scored his first two international goals since a family feud with coach Gregg Berhalter erupted at last year’s World Cup, leading the US to a 4-0 rout of Ghana in an exhibition on Tuesday night.

Reyna put the US ahead in the 10th minute, Christian Pulisic doubled the lead with a penalty kick in the 19th, and Folarin Balogun scored in the 22nd to give the Americans three goals in a 12-minute span. Reyna scored again in the 39th for sixth international goal and first two-goal game for the US.

Reyna has been regaining fitness since fracturing a leg last June and played the first half for the second straight match. The 20-year-old midfielder’s first game under Berhalter since the controversy was in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Germany.

A son of former US captain Claudio Reyna and American midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna was limited to a pair of substitute appearances in Qatar. Berhalter said during a management conference after the tournament he nearly sent a player home from for lack of effort during training, remarks clearly about Reyna.

Reyna’s parents contacted the US Soccer Federation about a three-decades-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife. Berhalter was replaced by a pair of interim coaches and, after a law firm retained by the USSF determined he did not improperly withhold information when he was hired in 2018, was rehired in June to resume coaching in September.

After the US started his second term with four friendlies, Berhalter leads the Americans in a two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal next month.

Ghana eliminated the US from the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and the Americans opened the 2014 tournament with a win over the Black Stars. The 11th-ranked US matched their highest victory margin against an Africa opponent, set against South Africa in 2000.

The Americans went ahead after Sergiño Dest dribbled toward goal and passed wide to Balogun, whose cross bounced off defender Nicholas Opoku. The ball fell to Reyna, who one-timed a right-foot shot from about 12 yards for his first US goal since June 2021.

Pulisic converted the penalty kick for his 28th international goal after Gideon Mensah pushed Tim Weah.

Weah created the third goal when, with the US pressing, Jerome Opoku failed to control a pass on a flank. Weah picked up the ball and centered to Balogun, who spun as he took a touch and scored from the middle of the penalty area for his third goal in six appearances.

Reyna got his second goal from an indirect free kick 10 yards out, awarded when Opoku sat on the ball. Reyna poked the ball to Pulisic, who tapped it back, and Reyna kicked the ball into the roof of the net.

American goalkeeper Matt Turner had little pressure but extended to parry Mohammed Kudus’ 41st-minute shot over the crossbar.

Lennard Maloney, a 24-year-old midfielder born in Germany, entered in the 65th minute for the 60th US debut under Berhalter.

No. 60 Ghana was coming off a 2-0 defeat against Mexico and have lost consecutive games after a five-match unbeaten streak under Chris Hughton, who took over as coach in February. The Black Stars open World Cup qualifying next month.

The US get an automatic World Cup berth as one of the co-hosts.

Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury

Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury
AP
Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury

Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury
AP

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Neymar was in tears as he left the field with an apparent knee injury at the end of the first half of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match at Uruguay on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old striker tripped and fell during a run in the 44th minute at the Centenario Staidum and was immediately surrounded by players from both teams as he held his left knee.

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher with both of his hands on his face. Richarlison came on to replace him.

Brazil’s medical team had no immediate update on Neymar’s condition.

Neymar, who plays for Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, was criticized by fans before the World Cup qualifier because of his subpar performance during Thursday’s 1-1 draw between host Brazil and Venezuela.

Neymar made his national team debut in 2010 and has 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil.

Bayern Munich addresses Moroccan star’s pro-Gaza Instagram post

Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
Arab News
Bayern Munich addresses Moroccan star’s pro-Gaza Instagram post

Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
  • Club to hold talks with defender following return from international duty with Atlas Lions
Arab News

RIYADH: German football club Bayern Munich says it will hold talks with star player Noussair Mazraoui in light of the Moroccan defender’s Instagram post expressing support for Gaza.

Mazraoui, whose Instagram account has 2.3 million followers, shared a post featuring an audio message saying: “O Allah, help our oppressed brothers in Palestine to attain victory. May Allah have mercy on the deceased and heal the wounded.”

According to a statement from Bayern Munich, reported by the German Press Agency, the club immediately contacted Mazraoui following his Instagram posts on Sunday.

“The player is currently with the Moroccan national team. After his return, a detailed personal conversation with the club’s management in Munich is planned.

“Regardless, everyone, including all staff and players, is aware of the values represented by Bayern Munich.

“We have expressed this openly and unequivocally in a post immediately following the terrorist attack on Israel.

“We are concerned about our friends in Israel, and we stand with them. At the same time, we hope for peaceful coexistence for all people in the Middle East,” the statement read.

The player also addressed his controversial post in an interview with the agency, offering his perspective: “My position is that I will work for peace and justice in this world. This means that I will always be against all kinds of terrorism, hatred and violence. And that’s something I will always stand behind.

“That’s why I don’t understand why people think the opposite about me and why I’m associated with hateful groups. Today is not about what I think or what you think, innocent people are being killed every day by this terrible conflict that has gotten out of hand. We all need to be against it and speak out against it. This is just inhumane.

“Finally, I would like to make it clear that it was never my intention to offend or hurt anyone, consciously or unconsciously,” he said.

Mazraoui is currently on international duty with the Atlas Lions, who are scheduled to face Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Tuesday.

