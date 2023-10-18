You are here

Allegations of 'ethnic cleansing' in Darfur

Allegations of 'ethnic cleansing' in Darfur
Above, fire rages in a livestock market area in Al-Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state on Sept. 1, 2023. (AFP)
Allegations of 'ethnic cleansing' in Darfur

Allegations of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Darfur
  • ‘At least’ 68 villages set on fire by militias since mid-April
  • ‘Scale is enormous’: Centre for Information Resilience
LONDON: Concerns are increasing over the scale of violence unfolding in Sudan after evidence emerged suggesting it has descended into ethnic cleansing in the western region of Darfur.

Citing analysis of the conflict conducted by the Centre for Information Resilience, a research body partly funded by the UK government, the BBC reported that satellite and social media data revealed “at least” 68 Darfur villages had been set on fire by armed militias since fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April.

Minister for Africa Andrew Mitchell said it bore “all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing,” the first time a British minister had used the term in reference to what is unfolding in Sudan.

Ben Strick, director of investigations at the CIR, told the BBC: “The scale of what we’ve been able to document is bigger than what we’ve ever seen before. We’ve documented 89 fires, which damaged 68 villages since 15 April, which is a huge amount.

“In some, it is small buildings that have been targeted. But in some, whole villages have been wiped out. That scale is enormous when we think upon the impact on civilians.

“What we’re seeing is a pattern of abuses, a pattern of villages being burnt, one after the other, specifically in Darfur, which is where we’re seeing some of the heaviest violence outside of Khartoum.”

The CIR utilizes NASA satellites with heat-recognition technology to identify the emergence of burn marks across the region, then scours social media for images and videos of militia groups torching villages to determine which group the fires are linked to.

Satellite imagery shows that the latest fires occurred in Amarjadeed in southern Darfur as recently as Oct. 9, but a more thorough analysis has suggested that the Bani Halba group, which is loosely affiliated to the RSF, set fire to at least nine villages in a single day on Aug. 16.

Denying any involvement with the fires, the RSF has called for an independent international investigation, while SAF leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan told the BBC that he would cooperate with the International Criminal Court to bring guilty parties to justice.

“We feel responsibility towards the Sudanese wherever they are, be it in Darfur, in Khartoum or any place where they were exposed to the aforementioned crimes,” he said.

“We have the desire to co-operate with all, even the ICC. We can co-operate to present these perpetrators of crime.”

According to the CIR, the fires have been part of infighting between rival Arab groups, but it has also included the targeting of non-Arabs such as the Massalit — the largest local ethnic group in west Darfur’s capital El-Geneina — with survivor Amin Yakubu recounting an attack.

“We were together one morning in my home, we had just left the mosque, when a rocket-propelled grenade exploded. My friend’s neck was broken, and he lost his life,” Yakubu told the BBC from a refugee camp in eastern Chad.

“The conflict has become an ethnic one. But everyone is equally affected. No-one sleeps at night. Everyone has to lie flat on the floor all night long, because of the gun battles. Right now, everyone has left our little town. No-one is left there as far as I know.”

Both Mitchell and the UN have raised concerns that the region may be descending into the ethnic violence of 20 years ago.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan, said as the fighting has spread, so too have reports of atrocities.

“We are receiving reports of increasing cases of sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and grave violations of human and children’s rights,” she added.

CAIRO: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that forced displacement of Palestinians cannot be implemented, adding that Israel can let Palestinians move to the Negev desert in Israel “till militants are dealt with.”

Al-Sisi warned Wednesday of the dangers of “forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt”, saying it would set a precedent for “the displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank into Jordan.”

Sisi, who has rejected calls to allow large numbers of refugees from Gaza into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, said the goal of “the Palestinian state” would be “eradicated.”

“If it came to it, I could call on the Egyptian people to come out and express their rejection of this proposal, and you would see millions of Egyptians” in the street, he told reporters.

Sisi said that if Israel really needed to displace Palestinians “I have suggested the desert of Negev (or Negeb ) in Israel to allow Palestinians  civilians to stay until Israel completes its declared mission against Palestinian armed factions. But transferring it to Egypt is dangerous, as Sinai will turn into a base for operations against Israel.” 

Al-Sisi also said that Egypt "did not close" the only border crossing with Gaza not under Israel's control, blaming Israeli bombardments for it not operating.

“Developments on the ground and the repeated bombings by Israel of the Palestinian side of the crossing have prevented operations,” Sisi told reporters.

Aid convoys have been waiting for six days on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, which has been bombed four times since Israel launched its response to a shock cross-border attack launched by Hamas from Gaza on October 7 which killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

TEL AVIV: President Joe Biden said Wednesday that an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital appears to not have been caused by Israel.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren't sure what caused the blast.

He added that Washington would provide Israel with everything it needed to defend itself as it wages war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Biden said Hamas was worse than Daesh for its killings of Israeli civilians in a surprise attack on Oct. 7 which sparked the latest Israel-Palestinian violence.

The US president said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday which Hamas said killed hundreds of people.

Biden said 31 Americans were among the more than 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

Biden touched down in Israel on Wednesday for a diplomatic scramble to prevent the war with Hamas from spiraling into an even larger conflict, a challenge that became more difficult as outrage swept through the Middle East over an explosion that killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital.

Netanyahu personally welcomed Biden on the tarmac, putting his arms around the US president who then clasped his hands around Netanyahu in a sign of the newfound bond between the two leaders.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Now Biden’s only stop is Tel Aviv, where he’s expected to push for allowing critical humanitarian aid into Gaza during meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis.

John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden “wants to get a sense from the Israelis on the situation on the ground” and will “ask some tough questions.”

“He’ll be asking them as a friend,” Kirby added.

The president also planned to meet Israeli first responders and the families of victims killed and hostages taken when Hamas made its incursion into Israel.

Roughly 2,800 Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. Another 1,200 people are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

Those numbers predate the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday. No clear cause has been established for the blast.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike caused the destruction. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group. However, that organization also rejected responsibility.

Biden said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.” He also said he “directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

Protests swept through the region after the deaths at the hospital, which had been treating wounded Palestinians and sheltering many more who were seeking a refuge from the fighting.

Hundreds of Palestinians flooded the streets of major West Bank cities including Ramallah. More people joined protests that erupted in Beirut, Lebanon and Amman, Jordan, where an angry crowd gathered outside the Israeli Embassy.

Outrage over the hospital explosion scuttled Biden’s plans to visit Jordan, where King Abdullah II had planned to host meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. But Abbas withdrew in protest, and the summit was subsequently canceled outright.

Kirby said Jordan had declared three days of mourning after the hospital explosion and that Biden understood the move and was part of a “mutual” decision to call off the Jordan portion of his trip. He said Biden would have an opportunity to speak to the Arab leaders by phone as he returned to Washington.

Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, told a state-run television network that the war is “pushing the region to the brink.”

There are also fears that a new front could erupt along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates. The Iran-backed organization has been skirmishing with Israeli forces.

The visit to Israel coincides with rising humanitarian concerns in Gaza, where Israel has cut off the flow of food, fuel and water. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, bouncing back and forth between Arab and Israeli leadership ahead of Biden’s visit, spent seven and a half hours meeting Monday in Tel Aviv in an effort to broker some kind of aid agreement and emerged with a green light to develop a plan on how aid can enter Gaza and be distributed to civilians.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to get some humanitarian assistance in,” Kirby said.

Although only a modest accomplishment on the surface, US officials stressed that Blinken’s talks led to a significant change in Israel’s position going in — that Gaza would remain cut off from fuel, electricity, water and other essential supplies.

US officials said it has become clear that already limited Arab tolerance of Israel’s military operations would evaporate entirely if conditions in Gaza worsened.

Their analysis projected that outright condemnation of Israel by Arab leaders would not only be a boon to Hamas but would likely encourage Iran to step up its anti-Israel activity, adding to fears that a regional conflagration might erupt, according to four officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration thinking.

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Wednesday has denied involvement in an explosion that killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital and that the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza, has blamed the blast on Israel. But Israel said it was a result of a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group in the enclave.

In an English-language briefing, chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said an investigation had “confirmed that there was no IDF (Israel Defense Forces) fire from the land, sea or air that hit the hospital.”

He said there was no structural damage to buildings around the Al-Ahli Al-Arabi hospital and no craters consistent with an air strike.

“The evidence – which we are sharing with you all – confirms that the explosion at the hospital in Gaza was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired,” Hagari said.

“Our radar system tracked missiles fired by terrorists in Gaza at the time of the explosion and the trajectory analysis of the rockets shows the rockets were fired in close proximity to the hospital.”

Asked to explain the size of the explosion at the site, Hagari said it was consistent with unspent rocket fuel catching fire. “Most of this damage would have been done due to the propellant, not just the warhead,” he said.

Hagari also accused Hamas of inflating the number of casualties from the explosion and said it could not know as quickly as it claimed what had caused the blast.

The death toll from the hospital explosion was by far the highest of any single incident in Gaza during the current violence, triggering protests in the occupied West Bank and in the wider region, including in Jordan and Turkiye.

Hagari said some 450 rockets fired from Gaza had fallen short and landed inside the Strip within the last 11 days.

“We have intelligence about communication between terrorists talking about rockets misfiring,” Hagari said, without elaborating.

Islamic Jihad earlier denied Israel’s claim that it was behind the deadly blast at Al-Ahli hospital. It accused Israel of “trying hard to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed.”

“The accusations promoted by the enemy are baseless,” Islamic Jihad said, adding that the group “does not use places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military centers or weapons stores.”

The group said details such as “the angle of the bomb’s fall and the extent of destruction it left behind” confirm it was similar to Israeli strikes.

Islamic Jihad is a smaller, more radical Palestinian militant group that often cooperates with Hamas in their shared struggle against Israel.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas to offer condolences over a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital and voice support for Palestinians’ “legitimate aspirations,” the State Department said Wednesday.

Blinken, who was in Amman on a regional tour, spoke late Tuesday by telephone with Abbas “to express profound condolences for the civilian lives lost in the explosion” at the Gaza hospital, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

GAZA: An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed about 500 Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people, health authorities in the besieged enclave said.

The strike was the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against the densely populated territory in retaliation for a deadly cross-border Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7.

It took place on the eve of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel to show support for the country in its war with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Arab countries, Iran and Turkiye swiftly condemned the attack. The Palestinian prime minister called it “a horrific crime, genocide” and said countries backing Israel also bore responsibility.

Sources at the Gaza Ministry of Health told Reuters that around 500 Palestinians were killed in the air strike on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi hospital.

Hamas said the bombing mostly killed people left homeless by Israel bombardments, and that the dead included patients, women and children.

“There are scores of dismembered and crushed bodies, baths of blood,” said Izzat El-Reshiq, a senior Hamas member.

Video obtained by Reuters showed several full ambulances arriving at another Gaza hospital carrying people injured at Al-Ahli Al-Arabi hospital. One man was staggering, bleeding heavily from the head. A boy was being carried on a stretcher.

The Israeli military said it did not have any details about the reported bombing, but was checking. It has previously accused Hamas of using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

In Washington, the Pentagon said it was aware of the reports about the hospital being hit but had no details. The Pentagon, which has sent five C-17 aircraft with military assistance to Israel so far, reiterated that there were no preconditions on the aid being provided and added: “We expect all democracies like Israel to uphold the law of war.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said an Israeli air strike had killed at least six people at one of its schools that has been functioning as a shelter for displaced people.

“This is outrageous and again it shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians,” UNRWA said in a social media post. “No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UN facilities.”

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 3,000 people have been killed in Israel’s 11-day bombardment since Hamas militants rampaged into Israeli towns and kibbutzes on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,300 people, mainly civilians.

Israel has flattened parts of heavily urbanized Gaza with air strikes, driven around half of its 2.3 million population from their homes and imposed a total blockade on the enclave, halting food, fuel and medical supplies.

Amid the death and destruction, the humanitarian crisis in the enclave worsened as Israeli troops and tanks massed on the border for an expected ground invasion.

Scores of trucks carrying vital supplies for Gaza headed toward the Rafah crossing in Egypt on Tuesday, the only access point to the coastal enclave outside Israeli control, but there was no clear indication that they would be able to enter.

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement Tuesday called for a “day of rage” to condemn a strike on a Gaza Strip hospital as hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the French and US embassies in protest.
Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, blamed the hospital attack on Israel, calling it a “massacre” and a “brutal crime,” while Israel’s army blamed a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad, another Gaza-based militant group.
The health ministry in Gaza, ruled by Hamas militants at war with Israel, said at least 200 people were killed in an Israeli strike on the hospital where displaced people had sheltered in the coastal enclave. 


“Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of rage against the enemy,” Hezbollah said in a statement, calling on fellow Muslims and Arabs to “move immediately to streets and squares to express intense anger.”
Following Hezbollah’s call, hundreds of demonstrators scuffled with Lebanese security forces outside the US embassy in the suburb of Awkar, where protesters hurled stones and set a building on fire, according to AFP correspondents.
Police fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters, with medics rushing in to treat cases of suffocation.
“Death to America” and “death to Israel,” the protesters chanted, many of them covering their faces with Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, the correspondents said.
Hundreds also gathered at the French embassy in Beirut, raising Hezbollah flags and also hurling stones which piled up at the embassy’s main entrance.
Palestinian refugee camps in the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre erupted in anger as Palestinian factions in Lebanon called for mass rallies on Wednesday to condemn the hospital strike.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared Wednesday a national day of mourning.

 

