Arabsat and Microsoft sign MoU to accelerate cloud adoption, digitization

LONDON: Saudi satellite provider Arabsat and Microsoft Arabia signed of a memorandum of understanding to accelerate Arabsat’s digital transformation through the adoption of cloud computing technology.
The partnership, announced on the sidelines of the Euroconsult World Satellite Business Week conference in Paris, will focus on developing key services for the Arab market, spanning across 21 member states of Arabsat.
“We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance with Microsoft, a testament to our commitment of maintaining Arabsat’s leading position in the digital services and satellite sector,” said Al-Hamedi Al-Anezi, president and CEO of Arabsat.
Al-Anezi explained that the agreement is designed to help Arabsat adopt the latest technology in cloud services and satellite operations to become more digital and prepare future generations.
The partnership will pave the way for a series of technological projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, boosting productivity, and streamlining costs, ultimately leading to sustainable growth.
“We are committed to empowering organizations with our industry-specific solutions to future-proof their businesses and accelerate their growth and success,” commented Turki Badhris, head of the public sector and acting general manager at Microsoft Arabia.
“By leveraging Microsoft cloud solutions, Arabsat will improve productivity and efficiency while driving the scalability of their operations.”
In addition, as part of the agreement, the two companies will create an innovation lab with the purpose of creating new products within the field of satellite communications.
The lab will also focus on developing environmentally friendly solutions that utilize cloud and satellite technologies to gather and assess crucial environmental information.
Israel to stop Al Jazeera operations in country amid Gaza coverage controversy
Israeli communications minister brands network ‘propaganda mouthpiece’ for Hamas
Al Jazeera has been covering conflict from Gaza, Israel
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Israel has taken a step to stop news network Al Jazeera’s operations within the country, Middle East Eye reported on Wednesday, citing Israeli media.
The move came after Israeli attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, approved on Tuesday emergency regulations that will prevent the Qatari news outlet from working in Israel.
In a joint decision, Baharav-Miara, and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi finalized the wording of the regulations, aimed at curtailing Al Jazeera’s reporting on the ground in Israel.
While details have yet to be disclosed, the decision follows numerous reports suggesting that Karhi intended to close Al Jazeera’s bureau in the country.
In an interview with Israel’s Army Radio on Sunday, Karhi described the network as “a propaganda mouthpiece” for Hamas and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza. Al Jazeera has so far not commented.
But Mona Shtaya, a Palestinian advocate for digital rights, told Doha News that barring Al Jazeera could damage the impartiality of the information coming from Gaza and may be an attempt by Israel to control the narrative.
Israel’s government has consistently expressed discontent with Al Jazeera’s reporting on the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Given its physical presence in both Israel and Gaza and the limitations on international travel and access to the strip, Al Jazeera remains among the few media outlets capable of providing on-the-ground news coverage of Israeli bombardments in the area.
Al Jazeera has had a strained relationship with Israel, particularly highlighted by the death of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in May 2022.
Despite clear evidence from subsequent investigations contradicting their claims, Israel consistently denied involvement. It later conceded that while Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire, her death was unintentional.
X social media to test $1 annual subscription for basic features
“Not A Bot” subsciption aims to tackle spam accounts
New method to be first available for users in New Zealand and Philippines
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Tuesday it will test a new subscription model under which it will charge $1 annual fee for basic features.
The new subscription termed as “Not A Bot” will charge users for likes, reposts or quoting other accounts’ posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform.
The purpose of introducing the new subscription model is to combat bots and spammers, X said, adding that the fee will vary from country to country based on the exchange rate.
X said the new method will be first available for users in New Zealand and Philippines.
Within this test, existing users are not affected. But new users who would not wish to subscribe will only be able to view and read posts, watch videos and follow accounts.
Bots have been a contentious issue for Elon Musk who acquired the company last year. In July, X had introduced a limit on viewing tweets, “to ensure the authenticity” of its user base.
Earlier this month, Reuters had reported citing a source that X CEO Linda Yaccarino met with X’s lenders, in which she had said the company would test three tiers of its subscription service based on the number of ads shown to the user.
BBC ‘urgently’ investigates six of its reporters for alleged support of Hamas on social media
The BBC News Arabic staff have been accused of breaching the broadcaster’s strict rules on impartiality and social media activity
The journalists, who are based in the Middle East, have been taken off air while bosses look into the claims against them
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The BBC has launched an internal investigation into six of its reporters in the Middle East over activity on social media platforms that appeared to endorse or support activities against Israel attributed to Hamas.
The move is in line with the state broadcaster’s stringent rules on impartiality, which extend to the activities of its reporters and other employees on social media.
“We are urgently investigating this matter,” a BBC spokesperson said. “We take allegations of breaches of our editorial and social media guidelines with the utmost seriousness, and if and when we find breaches we will act, including taking disciplinary action.”
According to the Financial Times, several BBC News Arabic reporters in Egypt and Lebanon, including a senior broadcast journalist and a freelancer, are among those whose social media activity, including posts or likes, sparked concern about seemingly expressing support for Hamas or criticizing Israel’s position.
The broadcaster’s inquiry was launched after the allegedly incriminating social media activity was highlighted by watchdog group the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.
In one case, reporters allegedly liked a video, shared on X, that showed dead bodies being placed in a vehicle, which was accompanied by a caption expressing a sense of pride in what was pictured.
The posts were later removed but the BBC decided to temporarily remove all six reporters from on-air duties pending an urgent investigation. The Financial Times reported that the BBC has raised concerns about the fact that some media outlets have named the journalists under investigation, and the implications of this for their safety.
It comes as the BBC has faced growing criticism for its reluctance to label members of Hamas as terrorists. The organization is designated as a terrorist group by authorities in the UK, the US and Saudi Arabia, among others. The issue sparked a national discussion, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging the BBC to align its coverage of Hamas with the legal position in the UK.
Despite external pressure, however, the BBC so far has steadfastly insisted it will maintain its editorial independence, highlighting its responsibility to provide the public with “impartial” and “comprehensive” information that enables them to form their own opinions.
The broadcaster recently reported an incident during which a member of the BBC News Arabic team, traveling in a marked media vehicle, was held at gunpoint by Israeli police in Tel Aviv, and stressed the critical need for journalists to be free to report on the Israel-Hamas conflict without fear of repercussions.
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban
'The platform turned into a free-for-all where hate speech and incitement targeting Palestinians proliferated at a high rate,' says Nadim Nashif of 7amleh, a Palestinian digital rights group.
Updated 17 October 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD
LONDON: An Israeli state advertising campaign has been appearing on many X users’ feeds — despite the microblogging company’s ad policy guidelines banning this.
Clearly marked “Ad” on the top, the state’s official X account — defined by the gray verified tick stating that it is an affiliate of the Israeli Foreign Ministry — displayed a post featuring burned and destroyed houses.
The post —which had attracted 8.5 million views at the time of writing — read: “They went from house to house. Burned people alive. Murdered entire families. Children. Babies. We will not be silent. May the memory of the victims of Kibbutz Beeri be a blessing.”
This directly violates X’s ban on state and affiliated accounts running advertising campaigns on the website.
“State-affiliated media may not purchase advertisements. This policy extends to individuals reporting on behalf of, or who are directly affiliated with such entities,” the company’s policy states.
“State-affiliated media is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution. Unlike independent media, state-affiliated media frequently use their news coverage as a means to advance a political agenda.
“The promotion of content from state-affiliated media is also prohibited.”
Meanwhile, the European Commission opened an investigation into X after warnings about misinformation linked to Hamas and Israel. This followed the sudden removal of “hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts” and thousands of posts.
The EU gave X 24 hours to address the issue or face penalties under the Digital Services Act.
“Since Elon Musk took over Twitter and turned it into X, the platform turned into a free-for-all where hate speech and incitement targeting Palestinians proliferated at a high rate,” Nadim Nashif, the executive director and co-founder of 7amleh — The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, a Palestinian digital rights group, told Arab News.
“Between Oct. 7-11, we collected 23,000 posts on X in Hebrew using specific lexicons, and classified 19,000 of those X posts to have included hate speech or inciting content targeting the Palestinians. Before that, we published a report on how the volume, nature, and patterns of inflammatory and violent speech in Hebrew directed at the village of Huwara on Twitter contributed to the implementation of a number of attacks by settlers against the village.”
Users of other social media sites have also seen Israeli state-affiliated accounts advertising on their platforms despite bans and restrictions.
YouTube, a Google subsidiary, has had ads created by the Israeli Foreign Ministry showing footage and videos of the attack by Hamas in an effort to drum up sympathy and support online.
One ad, seen and verified by Arab News, had a big block-lettered text against a black screen with a voiceover and overlayed with crying and screaming noises describing the events of Oct. 7.
It ended with the text “This is a war. And Israel will take every measure necessary to protect our citizens against these barbaric terrorists,” followed by the State of Israel emblem.
Another ad, also seen and verified by Arab News, showed censored footage and a crying child consoled by an elderly woman with flashing text reading: “Israel is under attack. We will make sure those who harm us pay a heavy price.”
It ended with the text “Stand with us” followed by the State of Israel emblem.
YouTube’s ad policies clearly state that assets related to elections or politics are prohibited. It also stated that it doesn’t allow ads on the platform that incite hatred against, promote discrimination of, or disparage an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, or nationality.
They also state that “videos designed to scare you intentionally or that contain footage of distressing accidents or natural disasters (enforcement applies to simulated or real content)” are prohibited. Under the Shocking Content police the platform does not allow ads “that contain violent language, gruesome or disgusting imagery, or graphic images or accounts of physical trauma.”
Lebanese journalist receives threats, travel ban for interviewing Israeli official
Dubai-based Layal Alekhtiar faces harassment for live exchange with IDF’s Arabic spokesperson
Updated 17 October 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD
LONDON: Last week, Layal Alekhtiar, one of Al-Arabiya News Channel’s main anchors, was getting ready for yet another long day in front of the camera as the Israeli-Hamas conflict continued to intensify.
Alekhtiar, an experienced Lebanese journalist who has worked for outlets such as US-funded Alhurra and Lebanon’s LBC, was well equipped for what the day could hold for her. After all, she had interviewed prime ministers, foreign secretaries and a host of other high-level officials and delegates.
That day, however, she was told one of her interview subjects was Avichay Adraee, a lieutenant colonel in the Israel Defense Forces who serves as the head of the Arab media division of the force’s Spokesperson’s Unit.
Alekhtiar shuffled her notes, prepared and ready to conduct the interview with integrity as she does with every other guest on her program.
What she was not ready for was the barrage of harassment, abuse and hate targeted at her by loyalists of Hezbollah — the Iran-backed Lebanese militia — that came soon after.
Thousands of replies and comments accusing Alekhtiar of being a traitor and Israeli spy flooded her X and Instagram accounts.
“I conducted the interview respectfully, asked all the necessary questions, and I ended the interview, that’s it, nothing more. I didn’t praise him, but I didn’t insult him either,” Alekhtiar told Arab News.
“A respectable journalist will respect their guest, no matter who it may be, even if it’s someone from the opposition.”
In one of her most recent posts mourning a fellow journalist, Giselle Khoury, who had just lost a years long battle with cancer, the comments ranged from “RIP” to ones wishing death upon her.
“I hope we’ll be saying goodbye to you with some missile to blow you up,” one comment read.
Another said: “May God have mercy on her and I hope we will see you with her soon.”
One comment on Instagram even went as far as asking her “What will you think when Avichay Adraee deprives you of your son?”
Alekhtiar said: “Lebanese journalists have interviewed Israelis in the past, Palestinians are interviewing Israelis right now… How will you get a second point of view (if you do not)? You are obliged to as a journalist.”
Indeed, she is not the only Lebanese journalist to have interviewed Israelis or Israeli officials. The late and renowned anchor Najwa Qassem interviewed Israeli orientalist and political analyst Edy Cohen on Al Arabiya, and Sky News Arabia’s Algerian presenter Fadila Souissi interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2022.
The issue, however, did not stop there. After the online smear campaign kicked off, a reporter from a group of “journalists of the South” stated that they will not let her into Lebanon and will report her.
They then raised the issue of the country’s Military Court on the basis that Israel and Lebanon are technically at war, and being in contact with enemy officials would be treasonous.
The group of journalists and ex-detainees of Israel, which included Syrian News Channel’s Hussein Mortada, filed a lawsuit which stated:
“Attorney Ghassan Al-Mawla has filed a report before the Military Court against the Zionist Layal Al-Ekhtiar, who claims to be a journalist (report no. 20355/2023, dated 12/10/2023), for conducting an interview on the the Hebrew channel (referring to Al Arabiya) with the Zionist killer, Avichay Adraee.”
“Every communication is a contribution to the shedding of Palestinian blood, including children, women, and the elderly, and we as detainees will not spare any of these traitors and we will hold them accountable.”
Shortly after, Alekhtiar claims she received calls from insiders at the Lebanese government warning her not to return to her home country as she could be arrested on the spot.
“Currently I can’t go to Beirut, journalists and politicians have advised me not to go to Lebanon because I will be arrested,” she told Arab News as her voice cracked, fighting back tears.
“People are trying to intimidate journalists. They’re saying ‘look at what we can do, we can stop you and prevent you from entering the country,’” she said, adding: “What I’m sure of is, I won’t back down or change. I won’t change my beliefs.
“If I get scared and am silenced, this will happen to any other journalist.”
Alekhiar is not new to assault or attacks from pro-Hezbollah trolls online. In 2021, she was subjected to a smear campaign by “individuals allied to Hezbollah” and was threatened with murder via text.
The threats followed her previous tweet commenting on a Qassem Soleimani statue in Beirut and quoting a surah from the Qur’an.
As for now, the journalist has decided to stay in Dubai, while members of her family who are based in Beirut are being subjected to harassment as an intimidation tactic used against her.
“If you want to criticize and start a hate campaign, at least stick to the ethics of journalism and ethics of political communication. It doesn’t have to be personal and it doesn’t need to involve my family,” she said.