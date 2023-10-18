You are here

  • Home
  • Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery
Short Url

https://arab.news/peq8e

Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

SAO PAULO: Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation said Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, went off in tears just before halftime in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.

Topics: Neymar

Saudi Polo Federation announces 2023-2024 season schedule

Saudi Polo Federation announces 2023-2024 season schedule
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Polo Federation announces 2023-2024 season schedule

Saudi Polo Federation announces 2023-2024 season schedule
  • Association said the first tournament, the Silver Cup Championship, would be held on Friday, Oct. 20
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Polo Federation has announced the schedule for the new season (2023/2024), which includes six tournaments.

The association said the first tournament, the Silver Cup Championship, would be held on Friday, Oct. 20. 

Now in its second edition, it will be held at Nova Equestrian Field in Riyadh, followed by three tournaments to be held in November — Gold Cup Championship in Riyadh, the Dubai Polo Cup in Dubai, and the Riyadh Cup.

The third edition of the Desert Polo Cup Championship will be held in AlUla during January next year, while the season’s schedule will conclude with the Ladies Polo Cup Championship, which will be held for the first time in Riyadh on Feb. 1.

The Saudi Polo Federation also signed agreements with sponsors to activate accompanying activities and entertainment programs for the tournaments.

Topics: polo Saudi Arabia Saudi Polo Federation

Related

Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship
Saudi Sport
Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship
Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship
Saudi Sport
Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship

All eyes on Riyadh as global broadcasters commit to covering World Combat Games

All eyes on Riyadh as global broadcasters commit to covering World Combat Games
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

All eyes on Riyadh as global broadcasters commit to covering World Combat Games

All eyes on Riyadh as global broadcasters commit to covering World Combat Games
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Broadcasters from about 115 countries have committed to broadcasting the upcoming Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games, it was announced on Sunday.

The event, which is taking place between Oct. 20-30 at King Saud University Stadium, will see 1,500 athletes from more than 120 countries participating, making this year’s edition of the games the biggest to date.

Several prominent networks — including Arena Sport, CEEN, Combate, La Liga TV, the Olympic Channel, and beIN Sports — are on board to broadcast the games, reaching audiences from Europe to Latin America, Canada, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

Additionally, KSA Sports will take on the tournament’s live and exclusive coverage, with its network of channels featuring round-the-clock live broadcasts.

"We are pleased to cooperate with SportAccord and our dedicated broadcast partners in providing the extensive global footprint these thrilling games deserve,” said Jose Moreno, a partner at Spring Media.

“Viewers can expect high-end production coverage of each of the events showcasing some of the best athletes in the world.”

Fans who wish to catch the competition online can visit the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games’ official website, where each event will be livestreamed.

Riyadh is the first city in the Middle East to host the World Combat Games.

The program for this year’s event includes 16 combat sports and martial arts disciplines, including boxing, fencing, judo, karate, taekwondo and wrestling.

Topics: Martial Arts boxing fencing Saudi Arabia 2023 World Combat Games Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games World Combat Games

Related

All systems go in Riyadh ahead of 2023 World Combat Games
Sport
All systems go in Riyadh ahead of 2023 World Combat Games
Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023
Sport
Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023

Al-Shabab edge Al-Ahli in Saudi Women’s Premier League clash

Al-Shabab edge Al-Ahli in Saudi Women’s Premier League clash
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Shabab edge Al-Ahli in Saudi Women’s Premier League clash

Al-Shabab edge Al-Ahli in Saudi Women’s Premier League clash
  • Al-Ittihad run out comfortable winners over Eastern Flames
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab kicked off their Saudi Women’s Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory against Al-Ahli in Jeddah on Saturday.

The only goal of the game came in the 34th minute through Modi Abdelmohsen’s shot from outside the penalty area.

The second half saw several chances missed by both teams but there would be no addition to the scoreline.

In the day’s other match Al-Ittihad put on a dominant display to defeat Eastern Flames 3-0 in Dammam.

After the completion of round one, champions Al-Nassr lead the Premier League table with three points, on goal difference from Al-Ittihad in second and Al-Shabab in third. Al-Ahli sit in sixth with no points.

Friday’s matches in the eight-team competition had seen Al-Nassr beat Al-Riyadh 6-0 while Al-Hilal and Al-Qadisiyah played out a 0-0 draw

The second round of matches will see Al-Ahli host Al-Hilal in Jeddah on Friday, and Al-Shabab welcome Al-Nassr for the Riyadh Derby on Sunday.

Topics: Saudi Women's Premier League

Related

Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh misses out on national team training on eve of Nigeria friendly
Saudi Football
Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh misses out on national team training on eve of Nigeria friendly
Spectators enjoy interactive activities at LIV Golf Jeddah
Sport
Spectators enjoy interactive activities at LIV Golf Jeddah

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah
  • American leads by 3 shots after a 2nd round of 8-under-par (62) at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
  • Crushers GC lead team standings by 3 shots as Gooch, Smith and DeChambeau battle for Individual Champion title
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Brooks Koepka of Smash GC leads by three shots heading into Sunday at LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN.
The American delivered an impressive bogey-free round of eight-under par (62) at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Saturday in a round that included eight birdies.
After a day that favored low scoring with the course’s average score at 67.4, Koepka will be joined in the final grouping on Sunday with Sergio Garcia from Fireballs GC, who shot a seven-under par (63), and Charles Howell III from Crushers GC, who followed his opening round of 67 with a second-round score of six-under par (64).
In the 2023 Individual Champion race, the season’s top three points leaders all made significant moves to try to secure the first-place podium finish this Sunday in Jeddah. Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC) shot a second-round score of six-under par (64), placing him tied-ninth, six shots behind the leader Koepka.
Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) also climbed the leaderboard after a seven-under par 63, finishing the day tied-fourth going into Sunday. Season points leader Cam Smith (Ripper GC) is currently tied for the 25th position at two-under par.
The projected standings for the 2023 individual championship are: Talor Gooch (172 points), Cam Smith (170 points), and Bryson DeChambeau (162 points).
In the team event in Jeddah, Crushers GC has built on their overnight lead, currently sitting at 22-under par heading into Sunday. They hold a three-shot advantage over Smash GC and Fireballs GC, who are both tied-second place at 19-under par.
In the overall team standings, which will conclude next week at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, the projected standings show Crushers GC (210 points) leading, followed by 4Aces GC (188 points), Torque GC (183 points) and RangeGoats GC (163).
This sets the stage for an exciting finale to the 2023 LIV Golf season in which the top four teams automatically advance to the semifinals.

Topics: Brooks Koepka Smash GC LIV Golf Jeddah ROSHN

Related

Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah
Sport
Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah
6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah
Golf
6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah

Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah

Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah

Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah
  • Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Brooks Koepka trail Leishman by a single shot
  • Ripper GC and Crushers GC tied for lead in the team championship at the end of day 1
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Australian Marc Leishman, of team Ripper GC, leads the field by a single shot after the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, thanks to a bogey-free, five-under-par round of 65 in challenging, windy conditions at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on Friday.
His closest challengers at the top of the leaderboard are Dustin Johnson (of 4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (RangeGoats GC), and Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), all on four-under.
Among the season’s leading points scorers, the top two, Cameron Smith (Ripper GC) and Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC), carded even-par opening rounds of 70, while third-place Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) hit a one-under par 69, keeping all three firmly in contention for the individual players’ championship.
In the team standings, Crushers GC, who sit second in the season rankings, and Ripper GC (seventh) lead the field in Jeddah on six-under par, one shot ahead of season-points leaders 4Aces GC and sixth-place Fireballs GC.
“It was pretty tough,” Leishman said of his round and the conditions on the course. “A fair bit of wind, and it was nice to be finding the middle of the face. I played pretty well today and made a couple of good putts to go along with it.”
He confirmed that his Rippers team have one eye on the Team Championships in Miami next weekend, saying: “Next week is a huge week for the team. We got close there last year, finishing second, and I know all the boys want to try and go one better than that.”
In terms of his more immediate plan for the remainder of the competition in Jeddah, Leishman said: “I just want to keep doing what I’ve been doing, just concentrating on hitting good shots.
“It’s quite difficult when the wind is blowing like it is at the moment. But growing up in a really windy place, I enjoy that and I think that’s a big part of my success in the wind, maybe.”
 

Topics: Australian Marc Leishman Ripper GC LIV Golf Jeddah ROSHN

Related

6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah
Golf
6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah
Special Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah
Sport
Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah

Latest updates

GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options
Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza
Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza
After they were written off early, Pumas and All Blacks meet in World Cup semifinal
After they were written off early, Pumas and All Blacks meet in World Cup semifinal
US targets Iran missile, drone programs as UN measures lapse
US targets Iran missile, drone programs as UN measures lapse
Trip to Israel ties Biden and US to any Gaza offensive
Trip to Israel ties Biden and US to any Gaza offensive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.