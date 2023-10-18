Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Saudi Polo Federation announces 2023-2024 season schedule

RIYADH: The Saudi Polo Federation has announced the schedule for the new season (2023/2024), which includes six tournaments.

The association said the first tournament, the Silver Cup Championship, would be held on Friday, Oct. 20.

Now in its second edition, it will be held at Nova Equestrian Field in Riyadh, followed by three tournaments to be held in November — Gold Cup Championship in Riyadh, the Dubai Polo Cup in Dubai, and the Riyadh Cup.

The third edition of the Desert Polo Cup Championship will be held in AlUla during January next year, while the season’s schedule will conclude with the Ladies Polo Cup Championship, which will be held for the first time in Riyadh on Feb. 1.

The Saudi Polo Federation also signed agreements with sponsors to activate accompanying activities and entertainment programs for the tournaments.