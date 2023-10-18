Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

SAO PAULO: Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation said Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, went off in tears just before halftime in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.
