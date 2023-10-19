Saudi crown prince, Japanese PM discuss Gaza escalation

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday. (SPA)
  • The crown prince stressed importance of strengthening efforts to stop military operations and reduce escalation
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.

During the call, the two sides discussed the military escalation in Gaza, and the crown prince stressed that the Kingdom considers targeting civilians in Gaza as a heinous crime and a brutal attack, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine, and fuel to its 2.3 million people following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the need to work to provide their protection.

The crown prince also stressed the importance of strengthening efforts to stop military operations and reduce escalation to avoid its dangerous repercussions on regional and global security, peace and stability.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Japan Palestine Gaza

Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council chairman

Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council chairman
  • Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom's support for Yemen and discussed with Al-Alimi the peace process in the country
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During their meeting, Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom's support for Yemen and discussed with Al-Alimi the peace process in the country.

They also spoke about regional and international issues, SPA added.

Prince Khalid encouraged all Yemeni parties to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Yemeni conflict under the supervision of the United Nations in order to achieve security, peace, stability and development in Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Italian classical music enlivens ancient Zenel House in Jeddah

Italian classical music enlivens ancient Zenel House in Jeddah
  • Violinist Riccardo Zamuner and pianist Stefania Redaelli performed at event
  • Saudi officials, diplomats among the enthusiasts in Al-Balad district this week
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Italian consulate hosted a classical music concert at the ancient Zenel House in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district earlier this week, which was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, the country’s citizens living in the Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia dignitaries.

Renowned Italian violinist Riccardo Zamuner and pianist Stefania Redaelli performed at the concert on Tuesday, which was organized as a part of the Young Italian Musical Talents in the World 2023 showcase.

Addressing the attendees, Italy’s Consul-General Leonardo Costa said it was important to hold events that helped to promote cultural understanding and cooperation between his country and Saudi Arabia.

“For me it is a great feeling to host an evening of Italian classical music in a historical house situated in the Jeddah historical district which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.” 

Leonardo Costa, Italian Consul-General

“It is a special feeling for us as Italians to have this evening in this historical place considering that the Italian consulate has been here in Balad since the 19th century. We are indeed very fortunate to be able to see such accomplished musicians together in such an intimate setting.”

The duo then took to the stage and enthralled the audience with a series of pieces by renowned composers including Tomaso Antonio Vitali, Niccolo Paganini, Gioacchino Rossini, Giuseppe Martucci, Emilia Gubitosi and Edvard Grieg.

Milan-based Redaelli, who has performed duets with several Italian musicians, told Arab News that she hopes to again visit the Kingdom. “Tonight it was so nice, at the same time, I am really happy to perform here for the first time and I am glad the reaction of the audience was great.”

Young Neapolitan violinist Zamuner said: “Glad being here in Saudi Arabia with Stefania for the first time and feel happy to see people here enjoying our music … it was really a beautiful night and hope we can repeat it here.”

Abdullah Fakeeh, CEO of Luxury Network, told Arab News it was a “pleasure” listening to the two musicians. “It was a fantastic evening. It was really good to hear classical music in Jeddah, I am very grateful to the Italian consul for organizing such a lovely event.”

Topics: music concert Italian consulate in Jeddah Leonardo Costa

Saudi crown prince receives Singaporean prime minister in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
  • Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday ahead of the GCC-ASEAN summit
  • Later on Wednesday, the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah also arrived in Riyadh
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as ways to boost cooperation in various fields. They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

Lee expressed his delight at the visit and meeting with the crown prince. He is due to attend a summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday ahead of the GCC-ASEAN summit. 

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)

Chinh was received at King Khalid International Airport by Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz along with several other officials.

The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah arrives in Riyadh. (SPA)

Later on Wednesday, the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah also arrived in Riyadh for the summit. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Singapore Vietnam

Riyadh meeting aims to boost GCC-ASEAN strategic cooperation before Friday’s summit

Riyadh meeting aims to boost GCC-ASEAN strategic cooperation before Friday’s summit
  • Chairman of the Gulf Research Center Abdulaziz Sagr: ‘There is a vast and very real potential that must be exploited’
  • Charge d’affaires of the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh Rommel Romato: ‘We can say that the GCC is an epicenter of growth and change’
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: A meeting on relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was held on Wednesday at the Al-Faisaliah Hotel ahead of a summit involving the two blocs on Friday.

Organized by the Gulf Research Center, the meeting was attended by GCC and ASEAN representatives, members of the business community and journalists.

Among the topics discussed were political, security, and economic cooperation. 

Although the GCC and ASEAN established relations back in 1990, this will be the first summit between the two blocs.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Uwaisheg, GCC assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations, said: “The timing of this participation is crucial, especially in terms of the events and circumstances the region is going through.” 

The main goal of this meeting is to boost strategic cooperation between leaders from the Gulf and Asia, he added.

“The trade exchange of goods (with ASEAN countries) exceeds $110 billion, representing a high portion of the volume of foreign trade between GCC countries and others,” he said.

Abdulaziz Sagr, chairman of the Gulf Research Center, told Arab News that a memorandum of understanding between the Federation of Gulf Chambers and ASEAN will enhance cooperation.

“In January of 2024, we will arrange another closed meeting between the Gulf and Asia so that there is a follow-up from the upcoming summit on Friday,” he said.

“There is a vast and very real potential that must be exploited. ASEAN occupies an important strategic location between the countries of the Arabian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, countries of Southeast China, and the China Sea.”

The Strait of Malacca, located between Indonesia and Malaysia, “is considered the second most important for oil trade after the Strait of Hormuz. This also gives great importance to the logistics for sea traffic and maritime security,” he said.

Rommel Romato, charge d’affaires of the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, said the Kingdom and GCC community “have important regional partners such as the United States, China, and Central Asia.”

Romato added: “We can say that the GCC is an epicenter of growth and change. There are a lot of changes here not only in the Kingdom but in the neighboring countries. So, this presents a lot of opportunities for everyone — not only for this region but for the world.” 

He said that the Philippines is equally committed to making the proposed political and economic collaborations a reality.

“We want to promote cooperation in trade and investment, healthcare, tourism, and education,” Romato said.

He said he appreciated the fact that Saudi Arabia has provided employment to workers from Southeast Asia who need jobs and support for their families. 

“We are very grateful for that. There is a need to strengthen our security cooperation,” Romato added.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Gulf Research Center

French embassy, Zahra association mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Riyadh

French embassy, Zahra association mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Riyadh
  • The French ambassador to Saudi Arabia pays tribute to those working to cure the disease, those who survived it, and health professionals who work in war zones
  • Dr. Jean-Marc Nabolt, a specialist with 35 years of experience in treating breast cancer, says he is helping to develop a simple blood test to detect the disease
Samia Hanifi

RIYADH: The French embassy marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by teaming up with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association to organize a special event in Riyadh.
Speaking at the event, the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, said: “This annual gathering is part of the awareness campaign for the fight against breast cancer, October Rose or Pink October. It is the most common cancer in women worldwide.”
He paid tribute to those who are working to fight the disease, to those who have survived it, and to the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who continue to work in Palestine and Ukraine to help save the lives of innocent civilians.
Princess Haifa Al-Faisal, the founder and president of the Zahra association, told the guests: “Actually, I haven’t prepared a speech, I’m just happy to be with you tonight and wish you all the best of health.”
Breast cancer continues to be an important challenge faced by people of all nations.
Dr. Wafa Al-Khayal, a breast cancer specialist in the endocrinology department at King Faisal Hospital in Riyadh, said: “Cancer is a tragedy that affects many women around the world and in my country as well. This is a challenge we must all face together.
“I should note that awareness campaigns conducted by the Zahra (association) since 2003 have led to early detection of a large number of women with breast cancer in Saudi Arabia. We used to meet women with breast cancer, but at a very advanced stage where the chances of recovery are unfortunately minimal.
“I hope that all women learn to listen to their bodies and act immediately by contacting specialists. Don’t neglect any sign.”
Representatives of the Zahra association travel the Kingdom to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, and to gain the confidence of women, particularly in rural populations where taboos about the disease persist.
Dr. Jean-Marc Nabolt, a specialist with 35 years of experience in treating breast cancer, said that he is helping to develop a simple blood test that can detect the disease.
“I am collaborating with Saudi researchers at King Saud University to create a medical application that uses the movement of electrons, combined with the capabilities of artificial intelligence, to screen for cancer and enable patients and doctors to intervene faster and at lower costs,” he explained.
“This application is being tested in nine countries. The results obtained after four years of research show 98 percent that it is now possible to detect cancer by performing a simple blood test. This application would then be accessible to everyone.”
Hana Asiri, a breast cancer survivor, told the audience the very moving story of her own experience with the disease.
“In 2013, I learned I had breast cancer,” she said. “I was just 38 years old. I was a dynamic woman, a mother of three children, full of energy, enthusiastic, very fulfilled in my personal and also professional life.
“I will never forget when my doctor told me, it’s cancer. During this long period, and after several types of treatment, surgery, eight chemotherapy sessions, 25 radiotherapy sessions and five years of hormone therapy, I would only like to express my gratitude to the Zahra (association) and to Princess Haifa Al-Faisal for supporting me in ensuring and meeting all my needs.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Breast Cancer Awareness Month Zahra Breast Cancer Association FRENCH EMBASSY Riyadh

