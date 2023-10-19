You are here

  • Home
  • Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint

Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint

Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and team principal Christian Horner look on as the Oracle Red Bull Racing car is delivered by helicopter during the Make Your Mark livery reveal event at Oracle HQ on Wednesday in Austin, Texas. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6v4jj

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint

Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint
  • Verstappen will be the man who takes the limelight as he seeks to secure a hat trick of successes and his 50th career victory, having secured his third consecutive drivers’ title in Qatar
  • Mercedes, on 326 points, will seek to extend their 28-point advantage ahead of Ferrari with strong performances to secure second place, while McLaren attempt to close an 11-point gap on Aston Martin for fourth
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

AUSTIN, Texas: Max Verstappen will be racing for pride, points and records this weekend at the United States Grand Prix as his rivals compete for positional prize money behind the newly-crowned champion.

But in the first of four weekends’ racing in the Americas before the season-closer in Abu Dhabi, much attention will be taken by politicking and preparations for 2024 with Ferrari and Mercedes striving to close the gap behind the dominant Red Bull team.

Verstappen, however, will be the man who takes the limelight at the Circuit of the Americas where he will seek to secure a hat trick of successes and his 50th career victory, having secured his third consecutive drivers’ title in Qatar.

That win was his 14th in 17 races this year and might, for another driver in another age, have signalled a chance to relax, but not for the 26-year-old Dutchman who is focused on winning every contest.

“It could be quite hectic for us this weekend,” he said, referring to another Grand Prix embracing a Saturday dedicated to a sprint race.

“We will have only one session to try and find the optimum balance in the car and it looks as if we will have high temperatures again too.”

Verstappen could equal his 2022 record of 15 wins in a year and close the gap on four-time world champions Alain Prost (51 wins) and Sebastian Vettel (53) in the all-time list for most race victories.

He and Red Bull know the chasing pack will be as keen to catch them as ever, particularly as the sport’s prize money is only distributed to teams via their finishing positions in the constructors’ championship and not via the drivers’ title race.

Mercedes, on 326 points, will seek to extend their 28-point advantage ahead of Ferrari with strong performances to secure second place, while McLaren attempt to close an 11-point gap on Aston Martin for fourth.

The difference is worth tens of millions of dollars.

McLaren’s Australian rookie Oscar Piastri won the Qatar sprint and finished second in the main race.

On his first appearance in Austin, he will seek to maintain his personal momentum while team-mate Lando Norris will hope to mark his 100th start with success.

Mercedes will be seeking to erase the disappointment of Qatar, where seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton collided with teammate George Russell.

Team boss Toto Wolff confirmed their cars will have an updated floor in Austin, hoping to regain enough race pace to match McLaren.

“It will be the last significant update we will introduce this year,” said Wolff, hinting that like most teams Mercedes’ attention will then switch to 2024.

Wolff also seeks to paper over any perceived cracks appearing in the relationship between his drivers.

The Texan weekend will also see Daniel Ricciardo return for Alpha Tauri after missing five races since breaking his hand at the Dutch Grand Prix while the American-owned Haas team will not only bring a major upgrade for their home event, but may maintain their opposition to fellow Americans Andretti’s bid to join the grid.

Topics: Formula One (F1) Max Verstappen United States Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen steps out of his car after the sprint race ahead of the Qatari Formula One GP
Sport
Max Verstappen claims 14th win of memorable title-winning campaign in Qatar Grand Prix
Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title
Motorsport
Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title

Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship

Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship

Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah motorsports fans are ready to welcome the next stage of the Saudi Toyota Championship to the Red Sea city this weekend.
Autocross, Drift, and Time Attack races will take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit Parking.
About 60 elite local racers are set to take part each day in the championship, Saudi Arabia’s premier local motorsport event, which is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, with Abdul Latif Jameel Company as its sponsor.
The Autocross competition is slated for Thursday, the Drift competition for Friday, with the Time Attack competition concluding the meet on Saturday.
The last round of the competition was in Al-Ahsa last month.

Topics: Saudi Toyota Championship 2023

Related

Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent
Sport
Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent
50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
Motorsport
50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

Saudi driver Dania Akeel to participate in Morocco rally

Saudi driver Dania Akeel to participate in Morocco rally
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi driver Dania Akeel to participate in Morocco rally

Saudi driver Dania Akeel to participate in Morocco rally
  • Akeel will be accompanied by her French navigator Sebastien Delaunay
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi rally driver Dania Akeel will participate in the final round of the Morocco International Rally as part of her preparation for the 2024 Dakar Rally.

Akeel, who will drive the Taurus T3 Mx, classified as T3 in desert rallies, will be accompanied by her French navigator Sebastien Delaunay.

“This is the first time that I participate in the Morocco Rally,” Akeel said. “I decided to participate in it as ideal experience for me and my new team and to learn more about the technical capabilities of the new team and the car alike,” she added.

She continued: “It is considered one of the strongest rounds of the World Championship and it will be a great opportunity for me and the team to interact with international competitors and benefit from this experience for the upcoming Dakar Rally.”

The MIR starts in Agadir and weaves through the Moroccan deserts to the city of Merzouga. It consists of five stages extending over a total distance of 2,240 kilometers.

Topics: Motorsport Rally Driving Saudi Arabia Morocco Dania Akeel

Related

Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel. supplied
Saudi Sport
Dania Akeel comes third in World Cup for the Desert Rally Championship
Saudi driver Dania Akeel ‘happy’ after completing Spain rally, bagging extra points
Sport
Saudi driver Dania Akeel ‘happy’ after completing Spain rally, bagging extra points

Bahrain Raid Xtreme duo targeting another victory in Morocco

Bahrain Raid Xtreme duo targeting another victory in Morocco
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Bahrain Raid Xtreme duo targeting another victory in Morocco

Bahrain Raid Xtreme duo targeting another victory in Morocco
  • Loeb, Terranova set sights on big championship finish in repeat of last year’s success
  • 2,240-km event gets underway with Friday’s prologue near Agadir on the Atlantic coast,
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

AGADIR: Bahrain Raid Xtreme return to desert action in the Rallye du Maroc at the weekend, with Sebastien Loeb and Orly Terranova both looking toward a repeat of last year’s milestone victory in the event for the Prodrive Hunter.

Nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb is reunited with Fabian Lurquin, who has recovered from surgery for the final round of the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), while Terranova combines with a new co-driver, fellow-Argentine Bernardo Graue, in a second BRX Prodrive Hunter.

The 2,240-km event gets underway with Friday’s prologue near Agadir on the Atlantic coast, before following a trail of five desert stages in an extreme test of human and mechanical endurance to the finishing point at Merzouga near the Algerian border.

It was in Morocco 12 months ago that another Frenchman, Guerlain Chicherit, took the Hunter to its maiden rally victory, with Loeb giving the car its first win for BRX just over two weeks later in Andalucia.

This will be Loeb’s first W2RC outing since April’s Sonora Rally in Mexico, where Lurquin broke his shoulder during a tumble into a dry riverbed, just 24 hours after the BRX pair had secured a splendid stage victory.

Since then, the WRC legend has remained busy and successful behind the wheel in Rallycross, Extreme E and rallying, but he is relishing the chance to pursue another desert rally triumph in his BRX Prodrive Hunter.

“To get back in the Hunter, I’m really looking forward to it,” Loeb said. “Morocco is a very good rally with tracks, dunes and a bit of everything, so it will be interesting once more.

“The nice dunes are in Merzouga, but I like the fast tracks too with the good grip, which are a bit like WRC in some places. That’s what I enjoy with this car.”

A close runner-up in Morocco last year, Terranova is equally enthusiastic about stepping back into the freshly built Hunter, which has been modified at Prodrive’s UK base with the sole aim of a BRX victory in mind.

“Morocco was a great rally last year for me with a second place, and this time I aim to push just as strongly as we cross toward the dunes at Merzuoga,” said the Argentine. “I enjoy the tracks and the spirit of this rally, so I’m very much looking forward to the stages.”

Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah, who has won the rally six times, goes into the event holding a commanding 51-point lead over his nearest rival, Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi, and is poised to retain the W2RC drivers’ title that he took ahead of Loeb last season.

Topics: Rallye du Maroc Bahrain Raid Xtreme Sebastien Loeb Orly Terranova Fabian Lurquin 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC)

Related

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race
Motorsport
Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race
Yazeed Al-Rajhi eyes glory at Rallye du Maroc
Sport
Yazeed Al-Rajhi eyes glory at Rallye du Maroc

Max Verstappen claims 14th win of memorable title-winning campaign in Qatar Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen steps out of his car after the sprint race ahead of the Qatari Formula One GP
Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen steps out of his car after the sprint race ahead of the Qatari Formula One GP
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Max Verstappen claims 14th win of memorable title-winning campaign in Qatar Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen steps out of his car after the sprint race ahead of the Qatari Formula One GP
  • Lando Norris finished third in the second McLaren ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

DOHA: Newly-crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen cruised to his 14th win of an outstanding season for Red Bull on Sunday when he won an exhausting, frantic and often confusing Qatar Grand Prix.
The 26-year-old Dutchman, who secured his third straight title win in Saturday’s sprint race, came home 4.838 seconds clear of McLaren’s rookie Oscar Piastri, who won Saturday’s sprint, and lapped his Red Bull team-mate, erstwhile title rival, Sergio Perez.
Lando Norris finished third in the second McLaren ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who survived a first-corner crash with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who retired in the gravel.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the Italian team’s only runner after Carlos Sainz withdrew due to fuel issues before the start, finished fifth ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.
Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo was eighth, Perez came home ninth and Zhou Guanyu 10th in the second Alfa Romeo, but their positions were reversed due to the Mexican’s time penalties.
It was Verstappen’s 49th career victory and came complete with pole position and fastest lap, giving him a classic hat-trick to mark his triple title triumph.
“I think what made my race was my first stint,” said Verstappen. “After that I could manage the pace and keep the tires in a good window, but the McLarens were quick and really pushed me.”
Piastri, reflecting the feelings of all the drivers, said: “It was so hot. With three stops, it was flat out every lap so it was like 57 qualifying laps... I’m happy, but it was the hardest race of my life.”
Norris said: “Well, I’m sweaty, hot, tired and happy.”
After another sweltering day, the air temperature was 32 and the track 37 when the race began in sensational fashion as the two Mercedes collided at Turn One in an accident that sent seven-time world champion Hamilton spinning out of the race.
Verstappen had made a perfect start and Hamilton, the only front-runner on soft tires, attempted to sweep round the outside of Russell, but succeeded only in steering his rear-right tire into his compatriot’s front wing.
The impact sent both cars spinning. Hamilton flew off, but Russell recovered to continue and make a pit stop as a safety car was deployed.
After muttered complaints, Russell apologized, but it appeared that he had nowhere to go in an incident which, for Mercedes, revived memories of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix when Hamilton and team-mate Nico Rosberg collided and retired at the first corner.
The winner on that day, claiming his maiden victory, was a then-18-year-old Verstappen.
After four laps, the safety car came in and the race restarted with Verstappen blasting clear of Piastri to open up a lead of 1.2 seconds with Alonso third.
This move followed Saturday’s revision of the marked track limits and kerbs that had damaged the walls of several cars’ tires on Friday and meant all the teams had to adopt a minimum three-stop strategy.
Perez, who started from the pit-lane following car changes after his crash in Saturday’s sprint, also sliced through the field to reach third before, on lap 18, after Verstappen pitted, Williams’ Alex Albon took the lead and Perez fell, after a stop, to 16th.
Albon pitted within a lap and Verstappen was back in charge ahead of Piastri and Alonso, all on a three-stop strategy.
In addition to the frantic tactical challenge of the new tire rules, several drivers were shown a black and white warning flag for exceeding track limits — meaning a repeat transgression would bring a five-second penalty.
For Perez, this duly came as Verstappen’s domination continued.
By lap 30, he was 22 seconds clear of Russell as he set a record for laps led in a season with his 740th in command, beating the 2013 record set by four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.
The demanding conditions took their toll on the drivers. Alonso went off at Turn Two and survived a gravel trap before re-joining via an escape road and then Logan Sargeant reported feeling nauseous and vomiting in his helmet.
“I don’t feel well, man,” said Sargeant. “I need to stop.”
On lap 42, he retired and Perez collected another five-second penalty.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Qatar Qatar Grand Prix

Related

George Russell delighted with second in chaotic end to Qatar GP qualifying
Sport
George Russell delighted with second in chaotic end to Qatar GP qualifying
Bruno Mars cancels Qatar F1 after-race concert
Lifestyle
Bruno Mars cancels Qatar F1 after-race concert

Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title

Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title

Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title
  • “I feel super proud and super proud of the job of the team,” said Verstappen
  • Verstappen, who was third at the time of Perez’s accident, finished the sprint second behind Australia’s Oscar Piastri of McLaren
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

DOHA: Max Verstappen clinched his third successive Formula One world title Saturday as his nearest championship rival and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out of the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.
The Dutchman, who needed just three points this weekend to be crowned champion, was guaranteed the title when Perez spun out of the 19-lap sprint after he was hit by the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.
“Of course, it’s a fantastic feeling, it’s been an incredible year and lots of great races and I feel super proud and super proud of the job of the team,” said Verstappen.
“It’s been so enjoyable to be part of that group of people and to be three time world champion is just incredible.”
Verstappen, who was third at the time of Perez’s accident, finished the sprint second behind Australia’s Oscar Piastri of McLaren.
The 26-year-old Verstappen has dominated the sport this season, winning 13 of 16 races including a record 10 in a row before his fifth-place finish in Singapore last month.
He will start Sunday’s Grand Prix at the Lusail track from pole position.
Verstappen has an unassailable 184-point lead with six races left in the season.

Topics: Max Verstappen F1 Red Bull Racing Qatar Grand Prix

Related

Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix
Sport
Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix
Verstappen’s winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole
Motorsport
Verstappen’s winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole

Latest updates

Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint
Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint
Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war
Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war
Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
US broadly eases Venezuela oil sanctions after election deal
US broadly eases Venezuela oil sanctions after election deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.