You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 

Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 

Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 
According to the General Authority for Statistics, residential building prices recorded a 1.1 percent annual increase in the third quarter, driven by a rise in the cost of land plots by 1.2 percent. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8qpc

Updated 19 October 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 

Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 
Updated 19 October 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rose by 0.7 percent in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period, fueled by an increase in residential property values, as shown by official data. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, real estate prices in the residential sector recorded a 1.1 percent annual increase, driven by a rise in the cost of land plots by 1.2 percent. 

“Given the heavy weight of the residential sector, it had a significant impact on the general index,” said GASTAT in the report.   

However, prices of buildings and villas declined annually by 0.9 percent and 3.8 percent respectively in the third quarter, while prices of houses fell by 0.1 percent. 

The prices for apartments over the period did not witness any significant change.

Meanwhile, commercial and agricultural property rates declined by 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent respectively, constraining the rise of the index – a statistical tool for measuring the relative change in real estate prices in Saudi Arabia. 

It grew by 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the three months ending in June because of a 0.4 hike in residential sector prices. 

The prices of villas decreased by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while apartments fell by 0.1 percent. 

“The prices of residential buildings stabilized and did not record any significant relative change,” said GASTAT. 

Agricultural property prices remained unchanged during this period, the report added. 

The commercial sector also echoed a similar sentiment as prices slipped by 0.1 percent, driven by a proportionate fall in commercial land rates. 

In August, Saudi Arabia unveiled a real estate market initiative to improve property transactions, spanning ownership transfers, purchases, sales and mortgages. 

As part of the initiative, the government is also launch a real estate stock exchange that will provide services for sorting and merging real estate deeds in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing and the Saudi Central Bank. 

Topics: GASTAT real estate

Related

Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply sector sees 21.5% growth: GASTAT  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply sector sees 21.5% growth: GASTAT  

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Economic City is set to get yet another tourist attraction with the development of a waterfront mixed-use destination.

Emaar, The Economic City, the developer of KAEC, has signed an agreement with Egypt’s Orascom Development Co. and Saudi-based Alkholi Holding Co. to develop the 9.5-million-sq. meter destination that aims to “enhance the city’s position as a family gateway to the Kingdom’s western region” with connectivity to multiple destinations.

Under the agreement, the Egyptian real estate firm will be the main investor and it will develop a world-class marina, a full-fledged downtown along with resorts, and high-end residential and commercial facilities.

“Orascom’s ambitious project aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism and quality of life in King Abdullah Economic City by attracting key developers. This project is a key milestone in turning KAEC into a unique tourism destination, contributing to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals,” said Fahad Al-Saif, chairman of the board of Emaar, The Economic City.

Commenting on the deal, Samih Sawiris, chairman of Orascom Development Co., said: “We are pleased to be a strategic partner for King Abdullah Economic City in our first development and investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

KAEC is an established and vibrant tourist and entertainment destination, hosting over 1.2 million visitors annually.

Hamza Al-Kholi, chairman and managing director of the Alkholi Holding Co., said: “The city is distinguished by its strategic location on the shores of the Red Sea and possesses state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it one of the leading economic cities in the region.”

KAEC welcomes third-party investors, real estate developers, and operators to realize their ambitions in the city and help accelerate its development.

Topics: KAEC tourism SaudiVision2030

Related

KAEC signs agreement to develop zero-carbon industrial park
Business & Economy
KAEC signs agreement to develop zero-carbon industrial park

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fintech startup KadiPay has secured a permit from the Kingdom’s central bank to provide buy-now-pay-later solutions. 

This decision by the Saudi Central Bank brings the total number of companies authorized to practice BNPL activity in the Kingdom to six.  

It also increases the number of licensed and authorized financing companies to 56, reflecting SAMA’s ongoing endeavor to support and enable the sector of post-paid companies. 

In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 goals outlined in the National Fintech Strategy, the Kingdom aims to have 525 such companies, which will create 18,000 jobs and generate SR13.3 billion ($3.56 billion) in direct gross domestic product contributions.  

To achieve these objectives, SAMA is focused on fostering innovation within the financial sector and enhancing inclusion and accessibility across the Kingdom. 

SAMA’s annual fintech report has set significant milestones for 2025, including the presence of 230 such companies and an influx of SR2.6 billion in venture capital investments. 

Topics: BNPL Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) kadipay

Related

SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 
Business & Economy
SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam are set to strengthen thanks to a new agreement signed by the Federation of Saudi Chambers. 

The agreement was formalized during the Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum with over 150 ministers in attendance, including the Asian country’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the federation chairman Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

The forum aimed to explore untapped investment opportunities between the two nations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Prime Minister Chinh commended the Kingdom’s leading role in the region, citing its economic stability and investment-friendly environment. 

He encouraged Saudi business owners to invest in Vietnam and take advantage of the opportunities, incentives, and returns available. 

Al-Huwaizi, representing Saudi Chambers, emphasized the significant development in Saudi-Vietnamese relations, with the Kingdom now being Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East. 

Last month, in an effort to enhance trade, economic, and commercial ties, a high-level business delegation from the Kingdom visited the Asian country.  

Led by the Saudi Chamber of Commerce, the delegation held a series of productive meetings with key figures from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chamber of Commerce, focusing on expanding cooperation across various sectors.

 

Topics: Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum Vietnam

Related

Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 
Business & Economy
Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped for the second consecutive day, as it shed 59.50 points – 0.56 percent – to close at 10,654.56. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.44 billion ($1.18 billion) as 71 of the listed stocks advanced, while 146 declined. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, gained 421.46 points to finish at 23,837.05. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.54 percent to 1,366.28. 

Development Works Food Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 5.42 percent to SR97.20. 

Other top performers were SEDCO Capital REIT Fund and BinDawood Holding Co., whose share prices rose 3.92 percent and 3.61 percent, respectively. 

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer on the main index, as the company’s share price slipped 6.67 percent to SR0.14. 

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year surged 22.53 percent to SR208.3 million, compared to the same period in 2022. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the firm attributed the rise in profit to increased petrol sales, higher income from the company’s joint project investment, and greater revenue from sukuk investment. 

Another firm to announce its financial statement on Thursday was Advanced Petrochemical Co. The company’s net profit slipped 50.83 percent to SR148 million in the first nine months of this year, ending September, compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Advanced Petrochemical Co., in a bourse filing, revealed that the drop in profit was due to a decline in sales prices. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Businesses in the Middle East and North Africa region need to recognize that the sustainability transition can unlock unique opportunities while reducing headwind risks, a global report has urged.  

The study, conducted in collaboration between Bain & Co. and the World Economic Forum, has revealed that companies in the region are trailing behind their global counterparts in adopting sustainability practices.

Additionally, it added that consumers tend to underestimate the unique environmental vulnerabilities specific to the MENA region. 

As it examined the challenges posed by climate change to the nature, economies, and businesses in the region, the report put forward several recommendations.  

These included advocating for the adoption of science-based targets, promoting the decarbonization of operations, emphasizing the need for resilient planning, and encouraging the mobilization of sustainable financial resources. 

Policymakers are urged to take action by establishing clear climate regulations, facilitating access to technology and infrastructure, expanding the availability of sustainable financing solutions, and promoting educational access to nurture talent. 

According to the report, these strategic actions have the potential to enhance economic diversification, increase exports, and create employment opportunities throughout the MENA region.  

Akram Alami, partner and Middle East head of aviation, utilities, and sustainability and responsibility practices at Bain & Co., highlighted the necessity for more ambition in climate commitments, particularly among major emitters and corporations that are falling behind their global peers.  

He stressed the urgency of raising consumer awareness and called for collective action to secure an equitable and prosperous future for the region and the planet. 

The report underscored the importance of bold initiatives in shaping a sustainable future, emphasizing the crucial roles of policymakers, businesses, and collaborative platforms.  

Maroun Kairouz, head of the MENA at the World Economic Forum, highlighted pivotal components, which include clear regulations, access to financing, technology, and training. He also emphasized the importance of the adoption of science-based targets, extending influence along value chains, and fostering public-private partnerships. 

Raja Atoui, a partner at Bain & Co. Middle East, drew attention to the necessity for targeted measures in key emitting sectors, including utilities, heavy industry, oil and gas, and transportation. 

These measures encompassed efficiency improvements, the utilization of renewable energy, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as CCUS and clean hydrogen. 

The MENA region is projected to experience warming at twice the global rate, underscoring the critical role businesses play in mitigating the effects of global warming.  

The report highlighted that quick, actionable measures include transitioning to more climate-friendly practices and adopting global best practices. Moreover, setting clear objectives, raising consumer awareness, and collaborating with governments are vital components in this pursuit. 

Saudi Arabia has taken significant steps in this direction by committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and to securing 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

During MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s Clean Development Mechanism Designated National Authority introduced a model that enables companies to acquire credits for offsetting greenhouse emissions.  

Under the system, businesses receive a specific number of carbon credits, which represent the allowable level of emissions they can produce. If a business surpasses its allocated credits, it must acquire additional credits from other businesses that have emitted less than their assigned credits.  

Topics: Bain & Company World Economic Forum (WEF)

Related

Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy
Business & Economy
Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy

Latest updates

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery
UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery
Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine
Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine
Saudi-led military alliance cleared of alleged human rights violations in Yemen
Saudi-led military alliance cleared of alleged human rights violations in Yemen
Saudi Arabia announces winners of Islamic countries’ environmental awards
Saudi Arabia announces winners of Islamic countries’ environmental awards

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.