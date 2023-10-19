You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians

Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians
This pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik shows Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attending a sports forum in the Urals city of Perm on October 19, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians

Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians
  The IOC still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus will be permitted to compete next summer
  "Thanks to some heads of the modern International Olympic Committee we found out that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right for the best athletes," Putin said
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the International Olympic Committee of "ethnic discrimination" ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, from which Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing under their national flags.
The IOC still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus, a key ally for Moscow in its offensive on Ukraine, will be permitted to compete next summer.
"Thanks to some heads of the modern International Olympic Committee we found out that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right for the best athletes, but some kind of privilege and you can get it not on sports results but by some political gestures," Putin said at a sports forum in the Urals city of Perm.
"The Games themselves could be used as an instrument of political pressure towards those people who have nothing to do with politics, and as a gross -- in reality -- racist, ethnic discrimination."
He added that: "Some sports officials have simply given themselves the right to determine who is covered by the Olympic Charter and who is not."
Putin later said he believed new sporting bodies and leagues would eventually replace what he called an existing "monopoly" over international sport.
"All kinds of (new) leagues, associations, clubs and so on ... They will certainly undermine the existing monopoly of officials over international sport," he said.
The IOC last week suspended Russia's national Olympic body for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership by recognising regional organisations in occupied Ukraine.
Russia launched a full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, with its neighbour Belarus allowing Moscow's troops to use its territory as a launchpad.

US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia

US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia
Updated 10 sec ago
Follow

US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia

US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia
Updated 10 sec ago
MOSCOW: The US veto on a UN Security Council resolution calling for a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas war will have “monstruous consequences,” Russia said on Thursday.
Twelve out of 15 Council members voted in favor of the resolution put forward by Brazil, which also condemned the “heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas.”
The United States was the only vote against, but as one of the body’s five permanent members it counted as a veto.
“In the context of a standoff that is deepening and risks spilling over the borders of the Middle East region and taking on a confessional dimension, the consequences of such a step are monstruous,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Moscow said it was “disappointing” that a resolution that could have contributed to “stopping the escalation of tensions and reducing violence against civilians” was not adopted.
The US veto “clearly demonstrates Washington’s true aspiration for the region,” the statement said.
“Every day of delay means not only a rapid increase in the number of dead and wounded, but also the continuation of the suffering of civilians who have become prisoners of the blockaded enclave” of Gaza, it added.
The foreign ministry accused Washington of opposing “all humanitarian initiatives from the beginning” and said the Israel-Hamas conflict reflected “the failure of American policy” in the region, which “sparked the catastrophic current escalation.”
“The right to self-defense does not mean having a license for mass and indiscriminate reprisals,” the ministry added, in a criticism aimed at Israel.

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
Updated 45 min 28 sec ago
AP
Follow

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
  Airports and schools around France also fell victim to bomb alerts and forced evacuations after a similar rash of warnings a day earlier
  No bombs have been found, but authorities can't take risks with the lives of travelers, students or workers
Updated 45 min 28 sec ago
AP

PARIS: The sumptuous Palace of Versailles was forced to evacuate visitors on Thursday for the fourth time in less than a week for a security check after a bomb alert.
Airports and schools around France also fell victim to bomb alerts and forced evacuations after a similar rash of warnings a day earlier. Even a nuclear research institute received a threat on Thursday.
Pranksters or plotters?
No bombs have been found, but authorities can’t take risks with the lives of travelers, students or workers. Still, the government is growing impatient, threatening prison terms and heavy fines for those making fake bomb threats. A rash of false alarms forced the evacuation of 15 airports and cancelation of 130 flights, as well as shutting the doors to the Palace of Versailles repeatedly since last Saturday.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday evening that 18 people had been detained in the last 48 hours — mostly, but not only, minors.
The barrage of alerts “disorganizes our security services and obviously stops society from functioning,” Darmanin said in an interview with BFM-TV. False alerts also “pose an enormous risk in case of a (real) problem.”
The minister said that “enormous means” are being used to identify pranksters with their phone numbers and addresses.
“We tell those listening: We will find everyone,” he said.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti blamed the alerts on “little jokers, little clowns” and warned of the consequences.
Under French law, prank calls can be punished with up to 3 years’ imprisonment and fines of 45,000 euros ($47,000), the minister said. The justice minister said minors’ parents could be made to pay for damages, while the interior minister said that student pranksters won’t get off the hook: their names and phone numbers will be transmitted to the National Education system.
“We don’t need this. We don’t need troublemakers, psychosis, at this moment,” the justice minister said Wednesday.
Police said that at least seven airports received threats on Thursday, mainly by email. Among those targeted were airports at Lille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Nantes and Toulouse.
France has been on heightened alert since the fatal stabbing of a schoolteacher last week that was blamed on a suspected Islamic extremist who allegedly declared allegiance to the Daesh group.
A funeral service for Dominique Bernard, the French-language teacher killed by a knife wound to the neck, was held Thursday in Arras, the northern town where he taught at the Gambetta-Carnot school. President Emmanuel Macron was in attendance — his plane on the tarmac of nearby Lille airport, among those evacuated during the morning service, according to the local Voix du Nord newspaper.
Among threats received Thursday was one at a nuclear research facility in Grenoble, in the southeast. Two delivery men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested after leaving a package at the Laue Langevin Institute and telling guards as they left, “We did it. We delivered a bomb,” the local Le Dauphine Libere reported.
French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said false threats were made against 17 airports on Wednesday, causing widespread disruption, the evacuation of 15 airports, cancelation of 130 flights and many flight delays.
It is the regional prefects who decide, on a case-by-case basis, whether threats necessitate an evacuation.
“For the moment, we have no miracle solution,” said Nicolas Paulissen, general delegate for the Union of French Airports which is present at all 150 airports around the country. The bomb risk cannot be ignored, but “we can’t stop airports from functioning.”
He noted, however, that airports are capable of adapting to threats and crises.
“Adaptation is in our DNA,” Paulissen said.
Beaune, the transport minister, underscored the government’s firm message about the barrage of bomb alerts.
“These false alerts are not bad jokes. They are crimes,” Beaune posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

US State Department official resigns over Biden's 'destructive' supply of weapons to Israel

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel
  Paul said that in his 11 years at the bureau, he had "made more moral compromises than I can recall."
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A US State Department official has resigned in protest at what he called the Biden administration’s “intellectual bankruptcy” in supplying further weapons and ammunition to Israel, The Guardian reported on Thursday.
Israeli bombings have killed more than 3,700 people in Gaza, while nearly 12,500 others have been wounded, in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.


Josh Paul, the director of congressional and public affairs for the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said on Wednesday in a letter posted on LinkedIn that the government “rushing” to provide arms to Israel was “shortsighted, destructive, unjust, and contradictory to the very values that we publicly espouse.”
His resignation came a day after an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in the Gaza Strip killed hundreds of people, many of whom were children.
“But I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” he wrote.
“This administration’s response — and much of Congress’s as well — is an impulsive reaction built on confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia.”
The New York Times reported that Biden planned to ask Congress for $10 billion in “mostly military assistance” for Israel.
Paul characterized the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs as “the US government entity most responsible for the transfer and provision of arms to partners and allies.”
He said that in his 11 years at the bureau, he had “made more moral compromises than I can recall.”
Paul wrote: “I knew (the role) was not without its moral complexity and moral compromises, and I made myself a promise that I would stay for as long as I felt the harm I might do could be outweighed by the good I could do. I am leaving today because I believe that in our current course with regards to the continued — indeed, expanded and expedited — provision of lethal arms to Israel, I have reached the end of that bargain.”
 

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo
  Mohammed Al-Dahlawi from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia talked about the Red Sea Project
  "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken decisive action toward achieving a more sustainable future"
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia and UAE made contributions to the Time to Act Forum in Tokyo on Wednesday as the international climate conference COP28 in Dubai approaches at the end of November.
Mohammed Al-Dahlawi from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia talked about the Red Sea Project, which concerns regenerative tourism and will include 50 hotel facilities completely powered by renewable sources. It is being designed by Japanese architect KUMA Kengo.
Al-Dahlawi also highlighted the collaboration with Japanese companies, which can obtain low carbon credits in exchange for their collaboration with the Kingdom, and outlined measures taken by his government to help reduce the effects of climate change.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken decisive action toward achieving a more sustainable future,” he said. “The Saudi Green Initiative unites environmental protection, energy transition and a sustainability program with the overarching aim of offsetting and reducing carbon emissions.”
Shihab Al Faheem, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, who concluded the session, talked about the key points to be developed heading toward COP28 in Dubai. “Accelerating energy transition, addressing climate finance, prioritizing people and encouraging total inclusiveness for all,” he said.
“With COP28 being less than a month away, I think it’s very important for us to see the results of the first global stocktake. This is the time to show our commitment to reversing climate change and accelerating decarbonization.”
Speakers agreed that fossil fuels still have a lot of importance in the real economy, along with nuclear energy and it was not immediately possible to move directly to renewable energies without global finance making sufficient efforts to achieve this.
 

'Their pain is our pain': Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza
Updated 19 October 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza
  Residents call for ceasefire and humanitarian relief to enter territory
  Protest organizer speaks out against pro-Israel misinformation in Western media
Updated 19 October 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Thousands of Filipinos on Thursday protested in Marawi City in solidarity with Palestinians — and called for an end to the ongoing Israeli bombardment of civilians in Gaza and an investigation into possible war crimes.

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, when Tel Aviv began the onslaught on the densely populated enclave. This followed an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

The Health Ministry said most of the casualties of the daily strikes had been women and children after bombs targeted residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities. Hundreds of people were killed on Tuesday night when an Israeli missile hit Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza.

In Marawi, the province of Lanao del Sur capital in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, protesters took to the streets holding placards that read “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Drieza A. Lininding, chairman of the Moro Consensus Group, which co-organized the protest, told Arab News: “Their pain is our pain ... We condemn the recent Israeli strike on Al-Ahli Hospital that killed more than 500 and trapped thousands of Palestinians. 

“This kind of attack is the trademark of Israel targeting unarmed civilians, schools, and mosques. The international community should wake up and stop Israel’s genocide campaign against the Palestinians.”

Lininding said that thousands of Marawi residents came to the Grand Solidarity Rally to call for a ceasefire and for humanitarian relief to be sent to Gaza.

Israel said on Wednesday it would allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, where since the beginning of the attacks it has cut off power, water, food, fuel, and medicine supplies. This intensified an existing blockade of an enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

Trucks loaded with foreign aid had on Thursday reached Rafah, the crossing between Gaza and Egypt. However, mediations to let them in were unsuccessful after Israeli airstrikes forced the border post to shut down last week.

Lininding said it was important to demonstrate amid widespread pro-Israel disinformation and misinformation in the mainstream media.

“We believe, as Muslims and humans, we have the responsibility to expose the double-standard policies of the West when it comes to Israel,” he said.

Maulana Mamutuk, president of Ranao Charitable Society and a co-organizer of the protest, said it was significant that it took place in a city well acquainted with war.

In 2017, Marawi was destroyed after months of fighting between militants and government forces. Thousands of displaced people are still waiting to return to the city and rebuild their homes.

“We are living testimony how hard, how difficult it is to be displaced. We are evacuees, so we know and we feel how hard leaving your home is ... how hard it is to be distraught, threatened by bullets and bombs,” Mamutuk added.

“Our objective is calling for a ceasefire ... We are calling on all people who can, to do something.”

