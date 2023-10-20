You are here

  • Home
  • UN envoy to Somalia warns of ‘heavy’ civilian toll

UN envoy to Somalia warns of ‘heavy’ civilian toll

UN envoy to Somalia warns of ‘heavy’ civilian toll
Residents carry the body of a victim in Mogadishu on Oct. 30, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9td2t

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN envoy to Somalia warns of ‘heavy’ civilian toll

UN envoy to Somalia warns of ‘heavy’ civilian toll
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UNITED NATIONS, US: The UN’s special envoy for Somalia on Thursday issued a stark warning to the Security Council about a sharp uptick in civilian casualties suffered last year in the violence-wracked Horn of Africa country.
Catriona Laing, a British diplomat who took up the UN post earlier this year, said both the insurgency by jihadist Al-Shabab militants and clashes in the breakaway Somaliland region were to blame.
“Conflicts in Somalia continue to take a heavy toll on civilians. Last year, we saw the largest increase in civilian casualties since 2017,” Laing told the council.
“Sadly, early data indicate a similar trend in 2023, with 1,289 civilian casualties recorded so far.”
Al-Shabab has been waging a violent insurgency against the government of Somalia for more than 15 years.
Flushed out of major cities in 2011-2012, the organization is still present over vast rural areas, mainly in the center and south of the country. It stages attacks regularly against security forces, politicians and civilians.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May last year vowing all-out war against the militants, who have also carried out deadly attacks in neighboring countries including Kenya.
Somaliland has meanwhile seen months of conflict between its troops and a clan militia challenging the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been internationally recognized.
The African Union maintains a force in Somalia, and the United Nations has a mission there.
UN resolutions call for the AU force (ATMIS) to be reduced to zero by the end of next year, handing over security to the Somali army and police.
Before the Security Council, Laing called on all partners “to consider providing support to fill the funding gap for ATMIS to ensure the mission can deliver its mandate fully, and troops do not go unpaid.”
The US envoy attending the meeting, Robert Wood, said Washington “remains committed to supporting the efforts of Somalia and the AU to build up Somalia’s security sector capacity.”

Topics: Somalia

Related

KSrelief has distributed 3,600 school bags in the Somali districts of Waberi, Hamar Weyne, Hamar Jajab and Shangani. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes 3,600 school bags in Somalia
KSrelief signs $5m deal to provide clean drinking water in Somalia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs $5m deal to provide clean drinking water in Somalia

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns
  • Amid concerns over a rise in antisemitic attacks, officials from across the EU want to speed up deportation of people who might pose a public danger 
  • EU foreign policy chief says the bloc must also help diplomatically and financially to bring an end to years of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union began taking steps on Thursday to limit the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc, amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb attack on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamic extremists.
Spain, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, activated a crisis mechanism to speed up decision-making and coordination between the 27 member countries, the bloc’s institutions and major partners like the United Nations or the United States.
Officials from across the EU have expressed concerns about a rise in antisemitic attacks, radicalization online, the use of encrypted messaging services by extremists, and the need to speed up the deportation of people who might pose a public danger.
But calls for an increase in security across the board are creating deep unease as the solutions being discussed could undermine free movement and the right to assemble in Europe.
Italy is introducing border checks to counter a possible rise in tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Denmark and Sweden are too, due to what they have said is a terrorist threat. France intends to keep checks in place until at least May 2024, citing “new terrorist threats and external borders situation.”
More police have been deployed in Belgium, France and Germany.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes part of the solution to Europe’s security woes must involve the bloc helping diplomatically and financially to bring an end to years of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
“We have learned from history that the most difficult decisions are always taken when we are on the edge of the abyss. I believe that is where we are now: on the edge of the abyss,” Borrell told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.
“When I hear Muslim religious authorities speaking the language of inter-religious conflict and explicitly stating that Europe is a party to this conflict, I feel that the storm clouds are looming,” he said.
Still, not all of Europe’s challenges are directly linked to the war.
Earlier on Thursday, Sweden hosted a meeting of ministers from eight countries, among them Germany, Belgium and France, focused on how to handle incidents where people burn the Muslim holy book, the Qur’an.
Prosecutors are trying to establish whether that was a key motive for a Tunisian man to shoot three Swedes in Brussels on Monday, killing two of them, ahead of a Belgium-Sweden soccer match in the capital.
While the Qur’an burnings are not directly linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, they are a sign of rising tensions between religious and other communities in Europe.
The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. More than 5,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza. Nearly 12,500 Palestinians have been wounded, and over 200 people in Israel taken hostage.
“We have to address multiple impacts from the continuing crisis in the Middle East” in the EU, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said.
“This entails the protection of our Jewish communities, but also the protection against a generalized climate of Islamophobia that has no place in our society,” he told reporters in Luxembourg, where EU interior ministers were meeting.
Pro-Palestinian rallies have been held in several European cities since the war. France has banned them. Germany has also promised to take tougher action against Hamas, which is already on the EU’s list of terrorist organizations.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German parliament that local authorities “must not allow gatherings … at which it must be feared that antisemitic slogans will be shouted, that people’s deaths will be glorified and everything we can’t accept here.”
In France, the Palace of Versailles — a major tourist attraction — and three airports were evacuated for security reasons and temporarily closed Wednesday. The incidents were the latest in a spate of evacuations in the past five days, and the French government is threatening to fine or jail prank callers.
They followed the killing of a teacher in northern France on Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.
French Interior Minister Gerland Darmanin noted that two foreigners were behind the recent attacks in Belgium and France, and he insisted that long-delayed reforms of EU asylum rules must be put in place.
Europe must “manage our borders, register people and conduct the security interviews that are necessary before every asylum request,” he told reporters.
The EU has agreements with Turkiye and Tunisia to persuade them to prevent migrants reaching Europe — and take them back if they do get through — but they are not working well. Other deals, with Egypt notably, are planned. Only around one in four people refused entry ever return home.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Hamas-Israeli War 2023 European Union Islamic extremists Josep Borrell Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Related

US military in Mideast faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle-East
US military in Mideast faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza
Update UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict photos
Saudi Arabia
UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed

Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed
Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Follow

Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed

Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed
  • While the US Supreme Court has held that presidents are immune from civil liability for actions related to their official duties, it has never addressed the question of whether that immunity shields a president from criminal prosecution
Updated 20 October 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Donald Trump is “not above the law” as they urged a judge to reject the former president’s efforts to dismiss the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Lawyers for Trump had asked US District Judge Tanya Chutkan earlier this month to toss the federal election subversion case, asserting that he was immune from prosecution for actions he took while fulfilling his duties as president.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team responded in its own filing Thursday that there is nothing in the Constitution, or in court precedent, to support the idea that Trump or any other former president cannot be prosecuted for criminal conduct committed while in the White House.
“The defendant is not above the law. He is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans, including Members of Congress, federal judges, and everyday citizens,” prosecutors wrote.
The question now heads to a decision from Chutkan, who is being asked to wade into the legally untested realm of a former president’s claim of immunity from criminal prosecution. She’s not likely to have the final word, though, as defense lawyers — if they fail to persuade Chutkan — will have the opportunity to press their arguments before a federal appeals court or, ultimately, a Supreme Court with a clear conservative majority.
Trump was charged in August in a four-count indictment in federal court in Washington with scheming to overturn the election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in a violent but ultimately failed effort to halt the transfer of power.
The Supreme Court has held that presidents are immune from civil liability for actions related to their official duties but it has never addressed the question of whether that immunity shields a president from criminal prosecution.
Trump’s defense lawyers have seized on the absence of rulings to make the case that he must be considered exempt from prosecution, arguing that the the actions he’s accused of taking fall within the bounds of the presidency.
But prosecutors rejected that argument on multiple grounds, saying the steps Trump took to stay in power — including by advancing false claims of voter fraud in an effort to block the formal counting of electoral votes — are well outside Oval Office duties and responsibilities.
They also said Trump’s claims of immunity directly conflict with the nation’s Constitution, which allows for the criminal prosecution of a president for “acts committed during — and ultimately resulting in the president’s removal from — the presidency.”
“The defendant, however, would turn the Impeachment Judgment Clause on its head and have the Court read it as a sweeping grant of immunity that forbids criminal prosecution in the absence of a Senate conviction — which, among other things, would effectively preclude any form of accountability for a president who commits crimes at the end of his term of office,” prosecutors said.
Smith’s team also said that while some legal commentators have objected to Justice Department legal opinions stating that sitting presidents cannot face federal indictment, “there has been universal agreement that a former president may be subject to federal criminal prosecution — a principle recognized in the Constitution and rooted in historical practice.”
The case, currently set for trial on March 4, 2024, is one of four criminal prosecutions that the former president is facing. Earlier this week, Chutkan, responding to a request from Smith’s team, imposed a limited gag order on Trump barring him from incendiary comments targeting prosecutors and potential witnesses.
He’s also charged by Smith’s team in Florida with illegally hoarding classified documents, is accused in Fulton County, Georgia, of conspiring to undo his election loss in that state and is awaiting trial in New York on state charges alleging that he falsified business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn actor.

Topics: Donald Trump’s crimes Judge Tanya Chutkan Special counsel Jack Smith

Related

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case
World
Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case
Trump hit with gag order after lashing out at court clerk in NY fraud case
Trump hit with gag order after lashing out at court clerk in NY fraud case

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Follow

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
  • Says Hamas and Putin represent different threats but share one thing in common: "to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”
Updated 20 October 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden declared it is “vital for America’s national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening US involvement in a rare Oval Office address as he prepared to ask for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries.

If international aggression is allowed to continue, Biden said, “conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world.”

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats,” Biden said. “But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”

He said he would send an urgent funding request to Congress, which is expected to be roughly $100 billion over the next year. The proposal, which will be unveiled on Friday, includes money for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, humanitarian aid and border management.

“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden said.

Biden hopes that combining all of these issues into one piece of legislation will create the necessary political coalition for congressional approval. His speech comes the day after his high-stakes trip to Israel, where he showed solidarity with the country in its battle against Hamas and pushed for more humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Ahead of his address, Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stress that the US remained committed to backing Kyiv, the White House said. And a senior White House official said Biden continued to develop his remarks on Thursday after working with close aides throughout the week, including on his flight home from Israel. The official declined to be identified ahead of the president’s speech.

Biden faces an array of steep challenges as he tries to secure the money. The House remains in chaos because the Republican majority has been unable to select a speaker to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted more than two weeks ago.

In addition, conservative Republicans oppose sending more weapons to Ukraine as its battle against the Russian invasion approaches the two-year mark. Biden’s previous request for funding, which included $24 billion to help with the next few months of fighting, was stripped out of budget legislation last month despite a personal plea from Zelensky.

The White House has warned that time is running out to prevent Ukraine, which recently struggled to make progress in a grueling counteroffensive, from losing ground to Russia because of dwindling supplies of weapons.

There will be resistance on the other side of the political spectrum when it comes to military assistance for Israel, which has been bombarding the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Critics have accused Israel of indiscriminately killing civilians and committing war crimes by cutting off essential supplies like food, water and fuel.

Bipartisan support for Israel has already eroded in recent years as progressive Democrats have become more outspoken in their opposition to the country’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory, which is widely viewed as illegal by the international community.

There are rumbles of disagreement within Biden’s administration as well. Josh Paul, a State Department official who oversaw the congressional liaison office dealing with foreign arms sales, resigned over US policy on weapons transfers to Israel.

“I cannot work in support of a set of major policy decisions, including rushing more arms to one side of the conflict, that I believe to be short-sighted, destructive, unjust and contradictory to the very values that we publicly espouse,” he wrote in a statement posted to his LinkedIn account.

Paul is believed to be the first official to have resigned in opposition to the administration’s decision to step up military assistance to Israel after the Oct. 7 attack.

While visiting Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Biden told Israel that “we will not let you ever be alone.” However, he cautioned Israelis against being “consumed” by rage as he said the United States was after the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001.

Wartime decision-making, Biden said, “requires asking very hard questions” and “clarity about the objectives and an honest assessment about whether the path you are on will achieve those objectives.”

A speech from the Oval Office is one of the most prestigious platforms that a president can command, an opportunity to try to seize the country’s attention at a moment of crisis. ABC, NBC and CBS all said they would break into regular programming to carry the address live.

Biden has delivered only one other such speech during his presidency, after Congress passed bipartisan budget legislation to avert a default on the country’s debt.

The White House and other senior administration officials, including Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, have quietly briefed key lawmakers in recent days about the contours of the planned supplemental funding request.

The Senate plans to move quickly on Biden’s proposal, hoping that it creates pressure on the Republican-controlled House to resolve its leadership drama and return to legislating.

However, there are disagreements within the Senate on how to move forward. Eight Republicans, led by Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, said they did not want to combine assistance for Ukraine and Israel in the same legislation.

“These are two separate and unrelated conflicts and it would be wrong to leverage support of aid to Israel in an attempt to get additional aid for Ukraine across the finish line,” they wrote in a letter.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said he was fine with the proposal as long as there is also a fresh effort to address border issues. But he said “it’s got to be designed to secure the border, not to facilitate travel through the border.”

Although there was a lull in migrant arrivals to the US after the start of new asylum restrictions in May, illegal crossings topped a daily average of more than 8,000 last month.

“There’s a huge need to reimburse for the costs of processing,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who leads a Senate panel that oversees funding for the Department of Homeland Security. “So it’s personnel costs, it’s soft-sided facilities, it’s transportation costs.”

He was wary, however, of any effort to overhaul border policy — a historically intractable issue — during a debate over spending.

“How are we going to settle our differences over immigration in the next two weeks?” Murphy said. “This is a supplemental funding bill. The minute you start loading it up with policies, that sounds like a plan to fail.”

Biden’s decision to include funding for Taiwan in his proposal is a nod toward the potential for another international conflict. China wants to reunify the self-governing island with the mainland, a goal that could be carried out through force.

Although wars in Europe and the Middle East have been the most immediate concerns for US foreign policy, Biden views Asia as the key arena in the struggle for global influence.

The administration’s national security strategy, released last year, describes China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge.”

Topics: US Israel Ukraine

Related

German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians
World
German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians
US military in Mideast faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle-East
US military in Mideast faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza

German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians

German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Follow

German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians

German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians
  • Says Germany was also preparing to send medical teams into the Gaza Strip
  • Baerbock says Hamas militants should not use civilians as human shields
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Thursday 50 million euros ($52.8 million) in aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip, on the first stage of a mini-tour of the Middle East.
Germany was also preparing to send medical teams into the Gaza Strip, she added, her ministry said in a statement.
The aim of her tour, she said, was to express “unwavering solidarity” and to help ensure Palestinian access to aid.
She announced the aid package in Jordan, the first stage of her tour of the region, which will also take in Lebanon and Israel.
“Our message is clear,” she said at a news conference in Amman with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, according to her ministry.
“We don’t abandon the innocent Palestinian mothers, fathers and children.”
Before her departure, Baerbock insisted on Israel’s “right to defend itself against Hamas terror” and accused the militant group of using the civilian population of the Gaza Strip as “human shields” in its conflict with Israel.
Hamas gunmen broke through Israel’s heavily fortified Gaza border on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and taking at least 199 people hostage, according to Israel.
Israel has responded to the attacks with relentless air strikes on Gaza that have killed more than 3,470 people, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.
It has also imposed a crippling siege on the Palestinian enclave that has left its inhabitants with dwindling supplies of food, water and fuel.
“It is important to me to make clear to Palestinians that we also recognize their suffering,” Baerbock said before starting her tour. The humanitarian situation in Gaza was “catastrophic,” she said.
Baerbock, who already visited Israel and Egypt last week followed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said Berlin was working closely with the G7, European Union and regional partners to ensure aid could flow into Gaza.
She said she would also “use the trip to speak with all those who have channels to Hamas” to discuss how to secure the release of hostages held by the group.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a surprise visit to Lebanon on Thursday.
Pistorius’s ministry said his visit “at short notice” was to thank German soldiers serving with UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force deployed in a buffer zone between northern Israel and southern Lebanon.
It posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the minister also intended to “get informed about the impact of the conflict in Israel and Gaza on the (German) contingent in the region.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza Annalena Baerbock German aid Ayman Safadi

Related

How Arab states are aiding Palestinians amid Gaza’s deepening humanitarian emergency 
Middle-East
How Arab states are aiding Palestinians amid Gaza’s deepening humanitarian emergency 
WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
Middle-East
WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza

Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody

Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody

Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody
  • Ruling junta claims Bazoum was to be spirited out on helicopters “belonging to a foreign power” toward Nigeria
  • Bazoum was toppled by the military on July 26 but he has refused to resign
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: Niger’s military rulers said they had foiled an attempt by Mohamed Bazoum, the former president they ousted in a coup in July, to escape their custody on Thursday.
“At around three in the morning, the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and his family, his two cooks and two security elements, tried to escape from his place of detention,” the regime’s spokesman Amadou Abdramane said on state television.

The escape bid failed and “the main actors and some of the accomplices” had been arrested, he added, in the broadcast late Thursday.
The escape plan had involved Bazoum at first getting to a hideout on the outskirts of the capital Niamey, said Abdramane.
They had then planned to fly out on helicopters “belonging to a foreign power” toward Nigeria, he added, denouncing Bazoum’s “irresponsible attitude.”
Since he was toppled by the military on July 26, Bazoum has refused to resign. Until now, he has been held at his residence in the heart of the presidential palace along with his wife Haziza and son Salem.
Abdramane did not say where they were now being held.
In September Bazoum’s lawyer said he filed a legal case with a court of the Economic Community of West African States against those who deposed him.
They also said they were taking his case to the UN Human Rights Council.
The army officers who overthrew Bazoum cited as justification the deteriorating security situation in the country because of jihadist attacks.
Niger is battling two jihadist insurgencies: a spillover in its southeast from a long-running conflict in neighboring Nigeria; and an offensive in the west by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso.
At the start of the month, Niger held three days of national mourning after 29 soldiers were killed in a suspected jihadist attack, the deadliest since the military took power in July.
 

Topics: Niger Mohamed Bazoum Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

Related

Special How coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have further destabilized Africa’s Sahel belt
World
How coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have further destabilized Africa’s Sahel belt
Update African Union suspends Niger over coup, prepares sanctions
World
African Union suspends Niger over coup, prepares sanctions

Latest updates

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns
EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns
Hamas masterminds top Israel’s ‘dead man walking’ hit list
Hamas masterminds top Israel’s ‘dead man walking’ hit list
Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed
Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed
Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians
German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.