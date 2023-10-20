KSrelief announces funding for 6 projects to support Syrian refugees in Jordan

RIYADH: Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah on Thursday in Amman launched six projects for food, shelter and health security for Syrian refugees and the host community in Jordan.

Al-Rabeeah said that he was happy to share the responsibility for the Syrian refugees, and expressed appreciation for the important role played by the Jordanian government and people in providing them with a decent means of living, a KSrelief statement issued here on Friday said.

“This is an embodiment of policy pursued by the Saudi leadership, which gives great importance to humanitarian work. The Kingdom has aided and supported all the people affected by disasters, conflicts and wars,” Al-Rabeeah said.

The total amount provided to those in need has reached $123.2 billion so far. This has contributed to supporting 167 countries, KSrelief said, which has implemented 2,587 projects, amounting to $6.4 billion, covering 94 countries, in cooperation with 175 UN partners.

“As an extension of this role, we are pleased to sign and launch a set of food, shelter and health security projects for Syrian refugees at a cost of $19,478,038, bringing the total amount provided to their aid to $6,141,595,37, including $162,358,892 to implement 121 projects in Jordan,” Al-Rabeeah said.

He said that the visit came during difficult circumstances that the world and the Arab region in particular were facing due to disasters and crises.

Bereaved people pinned their hopes on humanitarian organizations, considering them a safe haven because their employees risked their lives in the affected areas and on the frontlines of conflict areas to save people, Al-Rabeeah said.

He stressed the importance of supporting these organizations so that they could fulfill their commitments to those in need.

The Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization Secretary General Hussein Al-Shibli said that he appreciated the strategic partnership with KSrelief. The partnership, which had been established since the beginning of the center’s work in Jordan, had resulted in the implementation of many relief projects targeting Syrian and Palestinian refugees and needy Jordanian families, he said.

Six joint agreements between KSRelief and international and regional organizations to support Syrian refugees in Jordan were signed.

Al-Rabeeah signed the first agreement with JHCO to operate KSRelief’s 15 clinics, laboratories and pharmacies in the Zaatari refugee camp, with the aim of improving the health of Syrian refugees.

He signed a second agreement with the King Hussein Cancer Center to implement the third phase of the project to support the treatment of Syrian cancer patients in Jordan, with the aim of saving the lives of refugees and covering their treatment costs.

A third agreement was signed with JHCO to implement the second phase of the winter clothing distribution project (Kanaf), worth $2 million, which aims to distribute vouchers in 12 Jordanian governorates so that Syrian and Palestinian refugees can purchase winter clothing.

Al-Rabeeah signed the fourth agreement with the World Food Program to implement the third phase of the project to support food security for Syrian refugees in the Zaatari refugee camp, valued at $6.8 million. It aims to provide food aid to 54,000 refugees by distributing monthly e-vouchers to beneficiaries.

The fifth agreement, valued at $1 million, was signed with the International Medical Corps, to implement a project to improve the situation of refugees and the host community by providing mental health and child protection services, benefiting 2,800 individuals in the Amman and Irbid governorates.

Al-Rabeeah signed the sixth agreement with JHCO to launch a food security project by providing 2,000 tons of dates to Jordan, worth $3.234 million.