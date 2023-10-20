You are here

KSrelief announces funding for 6 projects to support Syrian refugees in Jordan

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has announced funding support for six projects to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has announced funding support for six projects to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Update The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has announced funding support for six projects to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has announced funding support for six projects to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Update The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has announced funding support for six projects to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has announced funding support for six projects to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
KSrelief announces funding for 6 projects to support Syrian refugees in Jordan

KSrelief announces funding for 6 projects to support Syrian refugees in Jordan
  • The agreements, which will provide food, shelter and medicine to the refugees, were announced by Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s general supervisor
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah on Thursday in Amman launched six projects for food, shelter and health security for Syrian refugees and the host community in Jordan.

Al-Rabeeah said that he was happy to share the responsibility for the Syrian refugees, and expressed appreciation for the important role played by the Jordanian government and people in providing them with a decent means of living, a KSrelief statement issued here on Friday said.

“This is an embodiment of policy pursued by the Saudi leadership, which gives great importance to humanitarian work. The Kingdom has aided and supported all the people affected by disasters, conflicts and wars,” Al-Rabeeah said.  

The total amount provided to those in need has reached $123.2 billion so far. This has contributed to supporting 167 countries, KSrelief said, which has implemented 2,587 projects, amounting to $6.4 billion, covering 94 countries, in cooperation with 175 UN partners.

“As an extension of this role, we are pleased to sign and launch a set of food, shelter and health security projects for Syrian refugees at a cost of $19,478,038, bringing the total amount provided to their aid to $6,141,595,37, including $162,358,892 to implement 121 projects in Jordan,” Al-Rabeeah said.

He said that the visit came during difficult circumstances that the world and the Arab region in particular were facing due to disasters and crises.

Bereaved people pinned their hopes on humanitarian organizations, considering them a safe haven because their employees risked their lives in the affected areas and on the frontlines of conflict areas to save people, Al-Rabeeah said.

He stressed the importance of supporting these organizations so that they could fulfill their commitments to those in need.

The Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization Secretary General Hussein Al-Shibli said that he appreciated the strategic partnership with KSrelief. The partnership, which had been established since the beginning of the center’s work in Jordan, had resulted in the implementation of many relief projects targeting Syrian and Palestinian refugees and needy Jordanian families, he said.

Six joint agreements between KSRelief and international and regional organizations to support Syrian refugees in Jordan were signed.

Al-Rabeeah signed the first agreement with JHCO to operate KSRelief’s 15 clinics, laboratories and pharmacies in the Zaatari refugee camp, with the aim of improving the health of Syrian refugees.

He signed a second agreement with the King Hussein Cancer Center to implement the third phase of the project to support the treatment of Syrian cancer patients in Jordan, with the aim of saving the lives of refugees and covering their treatment costs.

A third agreement was signed with JHCO to implement the second phase of the winter clothing distribution project (Kanaf), worth $2 million, which aims to distribute vouchers in 12 Jordanian governorates so that Syrian and Palestinian refugees can purchase winter clothing.

Al-Rabeeah signed the fourth agreement with the World Food Program to implement the third phase of the project to support food security for Syrian refugees in the Zaatari refugee camp, valued at $6.8 million. It aims to provide food aid to 54,000 refugees by distributing monthly e-vouchers to beneficiaries.

The fifth agreement, valued at $1 million, was signed with the International Medical Corps, to implement a project to improve the situation of refugees and the host community by providing mental health and child protection services, benefiting 2,800 individuals in the Amman and Irbid governorates.

Al-Rabeeah signed the sixth agreement with JHCO to launch a food security project by providing 2,000 tons of dates to Jordan, worth $3.234 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

GCC and ASEAN nations to hold biennial summit: Saudi FM says

GCC and ASEAN nations to hold biennial summit: Saudi FM says
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
GCC and ASEAN nations to hold biennial summit: Saudi FM says

GCC and ASEAN nations to hold biennial summit: Saudi FM says
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the GCC and ASEAN are considered among the most important economic groups in the world
  • He stressed the consensus of Gulf states and ASEAN countries on the importance of an immediate cease-fire in Gaza
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced on Friday the establishment of a summit of leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that will be held every two years to strengthen cooperation between the blocs.

In a joint press conference with Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi following the conclusion of a GCC-ASEAN summit in Riyadh, Prince Faisal explained that both groups were keen to increase joint cooperation, given their shared commonalities and the opportunities they provide.

He said that the GCC and ASEAN “are considered among the most important economic groups in the world due to their cooperation, and we look forward to this summit strengthening this cooperation, coordination, economic and development work, and supporting the laying of the foundations for joint multilateral action and economic development.”

Regarding the situation in Gaza, the foreign minister stressed the consensus of Gulf states and ASEAN countries on the importance of an immediate cease-fire, and the need for humanitarian aid to be provided.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Prince Faisal bin Farhan GCC-ASEAN Summit

GCC, ASEAN leaders call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians

GCC, ASEAN leaders call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
GCC, ASEAN leaders call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians

GCC, ASEAN leaders call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians
  • Summit leaders demand the much-needed delivery of humanitarian aid, relief supplies and services to Gaza
  • Urge parties to protect civilians, to refrain from targeting them and to adhere to international humanitarian law
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf and ASEAN leaders have issued a statement calling all parties involved in the Gaza conflict to implement a permanent ceasefire, and condemned the attacks on civilians in the Palestinian enclave.

Summit leaders also called for much-needed delivery of humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other essential necessities and services to Gaza.

In their statement, the leaders urged parties to the conflict to protect civilians, to refrain from targeting them and to adhere to international humanitarian law, especially the principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention regarding the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

The statement all called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and civilian detainees, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly, and urged all parties to work towards reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The leaders of the two regional blocs also expressed their support to revive the Middle East peace process, and to resolve the conflict between Israel and its neighbors in accordance with international law.

The regional leaders also agreed on the Framework of Cooperation 2024-2028, aiming to further strengthen partnership and cooperation to realize the potential for growing cooperation between both sides.


Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with ASEAN leaders at the sidelines of the GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh. (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier reiterated the Kingdom’s support for efforts to reach a just solution to the Palestinian cause in his opening speech at the summit.

The crown prince also said that he was ‘saddened’ by the escalating violence in Gaza, for which innocent people were paying the price, and firmly rejected the targeting of civilians.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who led the 10-nation ASEAN this year, in his opening statement also called for an end in the violence in Gaza in accordance with international laws.

Crown Prince Mohammed also said that Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen relations with ASEAN nations across all fields.

Although the two organizations established relations in 1990, the gathering will be their maiden summit with the aim of optimizing cooperation between the regional blocs.

 

 

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE, while the ASEAN bloc is made up of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The value of trade between ASEAN nations currently stands at more than $110 billion.

Topics: GCC ASEAN Gaza

Japan honors Saudi interpreter for fostering trust, bilateral ties

Japan honors Saudi interpreter for fostering trust, bilateral ties
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Japan honors Saudi interpreter for fostering trust, bilateral ties

Japan honors Saudi interpreter for fostering trust, bilateral ties
  • Omar Rashid Altamrah has been working since 1990 as an interpreter, during mutual visits by business and government officials
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan has awarded a Saudi Arabia citizen a special commendation for his work as an interpreter over several years that has helped to foster trust and ties between the two nations.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendation was given to Omar Rashid Altamrah, a freelance interpreter, at a special reception hosted by Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai at his residence in Riyadh recently.

Altamrah studied the Japanese language at Waseda University under a program set up the Kingdom’s government.

After his return to Saudi Arabia in 1990, Altamrah worked for several Japanese entities as an interpreter.

In his speech, Iwai said that Altamrah had played a significant role in fostering relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia, including his role as interpreter during the visit of King Salman, then-governor of Riyadh, to Japan in 1998; and former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to the Kingdom in 2013.

Iwai praised Altamrah for his extensive knowledge of Japan’s private companies and government entities, and said he had played a major role in promoting mutual trust and smooth negotiations between the countries.

In his speech, Altamrah thanked Japan for the award and said he remained committed to fostering relations between the two nations.

Iwai said that the two nations have continued to strengthen ties in energy, entertainment, healthcare and tourism, citing the discussions under Japan-Saudi Vision 2030, and the recent visits of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Several businesspeople from Japan were present at the reception.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

GCC, ASEAN call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians

GCC, ASEAN call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians
Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
GCC, ASEAN call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians

GCC, ASEAN call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians
  • Maiden summit aimed at optimizing cooperation between the regional blocs
Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf and ASEAN leaders have issued a statement calling all parties involved in the Gaza conflict to implement a permanent ceasefire, and condemned the attacks on civilians in the Palestinian enclave.

Summit leaders also called for much-needed delivery of humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other essential necessities and services to Gaza.

In their statement, the leaders urged parties to the conflict to protect civilians, to refrain from targeting them and to adhere to international humanitarian law, especially the principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention regarding the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

The statement all called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and civilian detainees, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly, and urged all parties to work towards reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The leaders of the two regional blocs also expressed their support to revive the Middle East peace process, and to resolve the conflict between Israel and its neighbors in accordance with international law.

The regional leaders also agreed on the Framework of Cooperation 2024-2028, aiming to further strengthen partnership and cooperation to realize the potential for growing cooperation between both sides.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier reiterated the Kingdom’s support for efforts to reach a just solution to the Palestinian cause in his opening speech at the summit.

The crown prince also said that he was ‘saddened’ by the escalating violence in Gaza, for which innocent people were paying the price, and firmly rejected the targeting of civilians.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who led the 10-nation ASEAN this year, in his opening statement also called for an end in the violence in Gaza in accordance with international laws.

Crown Prince Mohammed also said that Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen relations with ASEAN nations across all fields.

Although the two organizations established relations in 1990, the gathering will be their maiden summit with the aim of optimizing cooperation between the regional blocs.

 

 

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE, while the ASEAN bloc is made up of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The value of trade between ASEAN nations currently stands at more than $110 billion.

Topics: GCC-ASEAN Summit GCC ASEAN Saudi Arabia

Jordan PM, KSrelief chief discuss aid for refugees

Jordan PM, KSrelief chief discuss aid for refugees
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Jordan PM, KSrelief chief discuss aid for refugees

Jordan PM, KSrelief chief discuss aid for refugees
  • Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues to support projects in Pakistan, Somalia and Afghanistan
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh met on Thursday here with Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief, Saudi Arabia’s aid agency, to discuss humanitarian projects.

Al-Rabeeah thanked the government for helping KSrelief to support Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Meanwhile, KSrelief has distributed food parcels in Pakistan, Somalia and Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, 25 tons of food parcels were distributed, benefiting 2,250 people impacted by the earthquake that struck in October.

In addition, the organization sent food baskets for 3,000 people affected by the drought in Somalia.

The Saudi aid agency also distributed 561 food baskets in Pakistan to help 3,927 people in flood-stricken cities.

In addition, KSrelief provided shelter packs, which includes tents and sleeping bags, for 3,710 people in Yemen and Pakistan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Pakistan Yemen Afghanistan King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

