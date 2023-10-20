You are here

Iranian diplomat warns Israeli attacks on Gaza could escalate into regional war

Iran’s charge d’affaires in the UK has warned Israeli attacks on Gaza could have unpredictable results across the Middle East. (AFP)
Iran’s charge d’affaires in the UK has warned Israeli attacks on Gaza could have unpredictable results across the Middle East. (AFP)
Arab News
  Tehran's charge d'affaires in London claims country has no control over decisions of 'resistance forces'
  Mehdi Hosseini Matin says Iran wants ceasefire, suggests Oct. 7 Hamas attack was 'self-defense'
Arab News
LONDON: Iran’s charge d’affaires in the UK has warned Israeli attacks on Gaza could have unpredictable results across the Middle East.

Mehdi Hosseini Matin said UK interests could be affected if the conflict were to spread beyond Gaza, but denied any Iranian involvement in military decisions made by Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon or the Houthis in Yemen, and claimed Iran did not control what he called the various “resistance forces” surrounding Israel. 

“The situation in the Middle East is very dangerous and very volatile,” Matin told a press briefing at the Iranian Embassy in London.

“Every movement by the Israeli regime, including an attack against the people of Gaza, definitely escalates the situation and will be expanded to other areas. No one can predict what will happen exactly.”

Matin said Iran was working with other nations in the region to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and to establish humanitarian corridors.

He said: “Our position is to prevent escalation but we are not in a position to control any groups inside the Middle East — Islamic groups or any national groups.

“No one can (tell) the Islamic resistance groups in the Middle East what to do and (what) not to do.”

He added that the conflict “represents a new chapter for Islamic countries as Palestine is becoming one of the most important issues for the identity of the Islamic world.”

Matin also suggested the attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants on Israeli civilians, which left around 1,300 Israelis dead, was justified.

“All of the things that have been done by Hamas and Islamic groups are just self-defense,” he said. “The terror, the atrocities, the occupation and apartheid are linked with the Israelis.”

Matin said he believed the US and UK governments had counseled Israel against a ground invasion of Gaza, and added that Islamic countries had been left with no choice but to impose sanctions on Israel as a result of its actions.

Updated 10 sec ago
Turkiye's Erdogan, Egypt's El-Sisi discuss Israel-Gaza war, humanitarian aid

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had a phone call on Friday to discuss what the Turkish presidency said were human rights violations by Israel in the Gaza Strip and how to deliver humanitarian aid.
Erdogan told Egypt’s El-Sisi that “Western silence” on the bombing of hospitals, schools, and places of worship was worsening the situation for Gaza, the president’s office said in a statement.
Erdogan said forcing Palestinians in Gaza to migrate is unacceptable and Turkiye will push to achieve peace and deliver humanitarian aid and medical services as soon as possible, according to the statement.

British PM Sunak meets Palestinian, Egyptian leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza crisis

British PM Sunak meets Palestinian, Egyptian leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza crisis
Updated 35 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

British PM Sunak meets Palestinian, Egyptian leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza crisis

British PM Sunak meets Palestinian, Egyptian leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza crisis
  The prime minister expressed his deep condolences for the loss of civilian lives in Gaza
  Rishi Sunak updated El-Sisi and Abbas on the conversations he has had with leaders in the region during his visit
Updated 35 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo and passed on his condolences over the loss of civilian lives in Gaza, including Tuesday’s rocket strike on Al-Ahli hospital.

Palestinian officials said 471 people were killed in the explosion which they blamed on an Israeli air attack, but Israel claimed it was caused by a failed rocket launch by Palestinian militants.

In a statement following the meeting, his office said: “The leaders agreed on the need for all parties to take steps to protect civilians, and civilian infrastructure, and minimize the loss of innocent lives.

“They condemned Hamas’ terrorism and stressed that Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people.”

Sunak noted his commitment to opening up humanitarian access to Gaza to alleviate the suffering of thousands of people who desperately need food, water, and medicine and he reiterated the UK’s long-standing commitment to a two-state solution and achieving a future where Israelis and Palestinians could live in peace and security.

The PM also held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“They agreed that global leaders should do everything possible to avoid a contagion of conflict in the region, and that every effort must be made to stop terrorism and protect civilians,” the statement added.

Sunak updated El-Sisi and Abbas on the conversations he has had with leaders in the region during his visit, in which they agreed on the importance of keeping up dialogue to prevent regional escalation.

The British premier welcomed efforts by Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza as soon as possible and said that the UK was committed to playing its part in helping the civilians of Gaza and alleviating the dire humanitarian situation there.

“Sunak said that £10 million ($12.1 million) uplift to the UK’s humanitarian aid to the region was the first manifestation of that commitment,” his office said.

As a next step, the leaders agreed to work together to ensure the process of getting aid into Gaza was as efficient and effective as possible and vowed to keep in close contact over the coming days.

Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Israel doesn't plan to control 'life in Gaza' after destroying Hamas, defense minister says

  Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's comments were first time an Israeli leader discusses long-term plans for Gaza
  Minister ordered Israeli troops to prepare to see Gaza "from the inside," hinting at ground offensive
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Israel’s defense minister said Friday that after the country destroys the Hamas militant group, the military does not plan to control “life in the Gaza Strip.”
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s comments to lawmakers were the first time an Israeli leader discussed its long-term plans for Gaza.
Gallant said Israel expected there to be three phases to its war with Hamas. He said it first would attack the group in Gaza with airstrikes and ground maneuvers, then it would defeat pockets of resistance and finally it would cease its “responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip.”
Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip early Friday, hitting areas where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and it began evacuating a sizable Israeli town near the border with Lebanon, the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in Khan Younis, a town in the territory’s south, and ambulances carrying men, women and children streamed into the local Nasser Hospital. The hospital, Gaza’s second largest, already was overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter.
The Israeli military said it had struck more than 100 targets across Gaza linked to the territory’s Hamas rulers, including a tunnel and arms depots.
On Thursday, Gallant ordered ground troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside,” hinting at a ground offensive aimed at crushing Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers nearly two weeks after their bloody incursion into Israel. Officials have given no timetable for such an operation.
Over a million people have been displaced in Gaza, with many heeding Israel’s orders to evacuate the northern part of the sealed-off enclave on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called areas in south Gaza “safe zones” earlier this week, Israeli military spokesman Nir Dinar said Friday: “There are no safe zones.”
UN officials said that with the bombings across all of Gaza, some Palestinians who had fled the north appeared to be going back.
“The strikes, coupled with extremely difficult living conditions in the south, appear to have pushed some to return to the north, despite the continuing heavy bombing there,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said.
Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals are rationing their dwindling medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for a desperately needed aid delivery from Egypt. Doctors in darkened wards across Gaza performed surgeries by the light of mobile phones and used vinegar to treat infected wounds.
The deal to get aid into Gaza through the territory’s only entry point not controlled by Israel, remained fragile. Israel said the supplies could only go to civilians and that it would “thwart” any diversions by Hamas. More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid were positioned at or near the crossing in Rafah, a city that straddles northern Egypt and southern Gaza.
Work began Friday to repair the road at the border that had been damaged in airstrikes, with trucks unloading gravel and bulldozers and other road repair equipment filling in large craters.
Israel has evacuated its own communities near Gaza and Lebanon, putting residents up in hotels elsewhere in the country. The Defense Ministry announced evacuation plans Friday for Kiryat Shmona, a town of more than 20,000 residents near the Lebanese border. Three Israelis including a 5-year-old girl were wounded in a rocket attack there Thursday, according to Israeli health services.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, which has a massive arsenal of long-range rockets, has traded fire with Israel along the border on a near-daily basis and hinted it might join the war if Israel seeks to annihilate Hamas. Israel’s archfoe Iran supports both armed groups.
The violence in Gaza has also sparked protests across the region, including in Arab countries allied with the US Those demonstrations could flare anew Friday following weekly Muslim prayers.
Meanwhile, an unclassified US intelligence assessment delivered to Congress estimated casualties in an explosion at a Gaza City hospital this week on the “low end” of 100 to 300 deaths. The death toll “still reflects a staggering loss of life,” said the report, seen by The Associated Press. It said intelligence officials were still assessing the evidence and their casualty estimate may evolve.
The report echoed earlier assessments by US officials that the blast at the Al-Ahli hospital was not caused by an Israeli airstrike, as the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza initially reported. Israel has presented video, audio and other evidence it says proves the blast was caused by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
The AP has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.
An Israeli airstrike hit a Greek Orthodox church housing displaced Palestinians near the hospital late Thursday. The Israeli military said it had targeted a Hamas command and control center nearby, causing damage to a church wall. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said 16 Palestinian Christians were killed.
The Greek Orthodox Patriarchy of Jerusalem condemned the attack and said it would “not abandon its religious and humanitarian duty” to provide assistance.
The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
Palestinian militants have meanwhile launched unrelenting rocket attacks into Israel — more than 6,900, according to Israel — and tensions have flared in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Thirteen Palestinians, including five minors, were killed Thursday during a battle with Israeli troops in which Israel called in an airstrike, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. An Israeli border police officer was killed in the fighting, Israel said.
The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. Nearly 12,500 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion. Roughly 200 others were abducted. The Israeli military said Thursday it had notified the families of 203 captives.
In a fiery speech on Thursday to Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border, Gallant, the defense minister, urged them to “be ready” to move in. Israel has called up some 360,000 reserves and massed tens of thousands of troops along the Gaza border.
“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “It might take a week, a month, two months until we destroy them,” he added, referring to Hamas.
With supplies running low because of a complete Israeli siege, some Gaza residents are down to one meal a day and drinking dirty water.
Egypt and Israel were still negotiating the entry of fuel for hospitals. Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Hamas has stolen fuel from UN facilities and Israel wants assurances that won’t happen again.
The Gaza Health Ministry has pleaded with gas stations to give fuel to hospitals, and a UN agency also donated some of its last fuel. Gaza’s sole power plant shut down last week, forcing Palestinians to rely on generators, and no fuel has gone in since the start of the war.
The agency’s donation to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest, would “keep us going for another few hours,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia, the hospital director.

Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Palestinian president among international leaders to attend Cairo peace summit

  Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa also confirmed his presence in Cairo
CAIRO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will be among international leaders to participate in the Cairo summit for peace on Saturday, an official source told Reuters.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also confirmed their presence in Cairo.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, European Council President Charles Michel and EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell have confirmed their presence in the meeting, which will discuss the Palestinian-Israeli issue, according to reports.
Colonna had already travelled to Cairo, Beirut and Israel last week as Paris looks to reduce the risk of an escalation across the region.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also participate in the peace summit, government sources told Reuters.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed his attendance to discuss the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, his office said.

“President Ramaphosa has been deeply concerned by attacks on civilians, the resulting enormous loss of life, displacement of people and the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the Gaza Strip,” South Africa’s presidency said in a statement on Friday.

“South Africa stands ready to join the global effort that will bring about lasting peace to the Middle East.”

The other attendees expected so far are Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and British foreign minister James Cleverly.

The summit, which was called by Egypt’s President Abdelfattah El-Sisi, aims to de-escalate the violence in Gaza, help reach a ceasefire and arrive at a just solution for the Palestinian issue.

Israel has intensified its bombardment on Gaza over the two weeks, killing at least 3,800 people and wounding more than 13,000. Calls for peace have intensified as Gaza prepares to receive long-awaited aid after an agreement to open the Rafah border crossing.

– with agencies

Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas

  Strike left "large number of martyrs and injured" at compound of Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church
  Witnesses said the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people sheltering at a church compound in Gaza were killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, the ministry said.

Witnesses said the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the Palestinian enclave.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets had hit a command-and-control center involved in launching rockets and mortars toward Israel.

“As a result of the IDF strike, a wall of a church in the area was damaged,” it said, adding “we are aware of reports on casualties. The incident is under review.”

Witnesses said the strike damaged the facade of the church and caused an adjacent building to collapse, adding that many injured people were evacuated to hospital.

Saint Porphyrius is the oldest church still in use in Gaza and is located in the city’s historic neighborhood.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed its “strongest condemnation” of the strike at its church compound.

“Targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes on residential areas over the past 13 days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored,” the Patriarchate said in a statement.

The church is not far from the Al-Ahli Arab hospital, which was hit by a deadly airstrike on Tuesday.

Both sides in the war have traded blame for the bloody carnage, but neither the provenance of the strike nor the death toll could immediately be independently verified.

Hamas accused Israel of hitting the hospital during its massive bombing campaign, and the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has put the death toll at 471, though that number is contested.

Israel’s military has blamed a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket — a version of events backed by the United States, whose intelligence community has estimated between 100 and 300 people were killed.

Explaining the damage done to the church, the IDF stressed that “Hamas intentionally embeds its assets in civilian areas and uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.”

Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli fire in retaliation for a Hamas militant attack on October 7, which Israel says killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Israeli bombing since has killed at least 3,785 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas health ministry.

