UAE president holds phone call with US defense secretary
This handout picture provided by UAE Presidential Court on October 20, 2023, shows the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C) attending the joint summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), at King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh. (AFP)
DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed received a phone call from Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defense, state-run WAM news agency said Friday.
They discussed “cooperation between the UAE and the US in defense matters as part of the strategic relations that bind the two countries.
“They also addressed serious regional developments and escalation that threatens to exacerbate violence and instability, undermine security in the Middle East and jeopardize the likelihood of achieving peace,” the statement added.
Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the priority of protecting civilian lives in accordance with international humanitarian law, and the need to secure urgent humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, given the deteriorating humanitarian conditions faced by civilians in Gaza.
The UAE leader also stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to find a clear political horizon to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace for the benefit of all peoples of the region and in a way that preserves regional security and stability.
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel urged its citizens to immediately leave Egypt and Jordan, the national security council said on Saturday as regional tensions flared over the war in Gaza.
“Israel’s National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat): recommendation not to travel to these countries and for those staying there to leave... as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.
The notice comes just days after Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkiye as a security precaution following an earlier request for its citizens to leave as well.
The evacuation calls came after days of protests across the Middle East over Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
The war ignited after Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip, taking more than 200 hostages and killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has since vowed to destroy Hamas, and a bombing campaign launched in response has levelled entire city blocks in Gaza, so far killing 4,137 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News Agencies
CAIRO: Humanitarian aid trucks started entering the besieged Gaza Strip from the Rafah crossing in Egypt, reported Egyptian media.
The relief aid convoy included 20 trucks that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies, Hamas's media office said.
Seven trucks have begun arriving inside Gaza Saturday afternoon, reported the World Health Organization (WHO).
Supplies included trauma medicines and supplies for 1200 people and 235 portable trauma bags for on-the-spot stabilization of injured patients, the WHO said as it confirmed working with Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies to ensure safe passage of supplies.
Egyptian state TV showed trucks that have been waiting for days entering the border crossing area from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
Egyptian media earlier said preparations were underway to open the Rafah crossing to allow the passage of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
Televised footage showed trucks moving towards the crossing in what appeared to be preparation to let trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza from Egypt.
An AFP journalist on the Palestinian side of the crossing saw 36 empty trailers entering into the terminal and heading towards the Egyptian side, where they were to be loaded with the incoming aid.
Hamas said that expected truckloads of aid ‘will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza’.
The US Embassy in Israel said the Gaza-Egypt border may open on Saturday, suggesting that such a move would enable foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave.
In a social media post, the embassy said it had “received info” that the Rafah crossing would open at 10 a.m. (0700GMT).
“We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” it added.
Israel blockaded the territory and launched waves of punishing airstrikes following the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel.
Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for the aid. Hospital workers were also in urgent need of medical supplies and fuel for their generators as they treat huge numbers of people wounded in the bombings.
Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited to cross from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict.
Israel and Palestinian militants traded fire on Saturday after Hamas released an American woman and her teenage daughter, the first of some 200 captives to be freed after the militant group’s Oct. 7 rampage into Israel.
Israel has sealed off the territory for two weeks, forcing Palestinians to ration food and to drink filthy water from wells. Hospitals say they are running low on medicine and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide blackout.
A line of empty flatbed trucks could be seen moving on the Gaza side, perhaps in preparation for bringing in the desperately needed aid.
The release came amid growing expectations of a ground offensive that Israel says is aimed at rooting out the militant group, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years. Israel said Friday it does not plan to take long-term control over the tiny territory, home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.
Updated 2 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Saturday he invited leaders to the Cairo Peace Summit to come to agreement for a roadmap to end humanitarian disaster in Gaza and revive path to peace.
The roadmap’s goals included the delivery of aid to Gaza and agreeing a ceasefire, followed by negotiations leading to a two state solution, he said.
In the same vein, Jordan's King Abdullah said in his opening speech that the forced or internal displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime.
Egypt hosts an international summit to discuss the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.
In a statement, Egyptian authorities said that the summit aims to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after relentless Israeli bombardment killed about 4,000 Palestinians and injured more than 13,000.
The hastily convened talks, which will bring together international and regional leaders, will explore ways to protect civilians from the violence and reach a just solution to the Palestinian issue.
El-Sisi called the summit as an agreement was reached with Israel to allow 20 trucks of aid per day through the Rafah border crossing in a bid to prevent a humanitarian crisis.
Regional leaders attending the summit include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
A list of international attendees includes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly.
Updated 21 October 2023
Rashid Hassan & Natalia Laskowska
RIYADH/JAKARTA: The Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations adopted on Friday a cooperation road map during their inaugural joint summit in Riyadh, which also called for a ceasefire in the wake of Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza.
The gathering of the leaders of the GCC and ASEAN in the Saudi capital was the first top-level engagement between the two blocs since they established relations in 1986, when the GCC Ministerial Council decided to initiate contact with the political and economic union of 10 Southeast Asian nations.
Engagements between the two groupings — which from the GCC side comprise Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE, and from the ASEAN side Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines — have been on the rise for the past few years.
The two blocs together account for a GDP of about $7.8 trillion and a population of more than 700 million. Their economic growth last year stood far above the global average, with 7.5 percent for the GCC and 5.3 percent for the ASEAN.
“We look forward to strengthening relations with ASEAN nations in various domains,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said as he opened the summit.
With the meeting taking place in the wake of the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, the crown prince reiterated the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of targeting civilians and called for an end to the fighting.
“As we gather, we are saddened by the escalating violence that Gaza is witnessing today, the price of which is being paid by innocent civilians,” he said, highlighting the necessity to “stop military operations against civilians ... and to create conditions for the return of stability and the achievement of lasting peace that ensures reaching a just solution to establish a Palestinian state according to the 1967 borders.”
Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, which this year holds ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship, thanked Saudi Arabia for “the warm welcome and hospitality,” as he hoped that the new level of cooperation between the countries of the Gulf and Southeast Asia would make them together emerge as a “positive force in the midst of a divided world.”
He also called on the summit’s participants to address the situation in Gaza.
“Acts of violence must be stopped, humanitarian matters must be prioritized at this moment, and we must prevent the conditions from worsening,” the Indonesian president said.
“We must not forget that the root cause of the problem is the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel.”
INNUMBERS
ASEAN is the world’s third most populous economy, following China and India.
ASEAN economic growth projected to slow from 5.6% in 2022 to 4.4% in 2023.
The figure would still be above the global average of 2.7%.
Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister of Malaysia — the country coordinator of the GCC-ASEAN summit — also called all nations to come together to find a long-lasting and just solution to prevent the situation from becoming “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis” that could widen into a regional and world conflict.
“The Palestinians must be returned their land, homes and properties,” he said. “They must be allowed to live in peace and dignity in their own sovereign state in internationally recognized borders, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
Israeli has said it will allow aid to enter the besieged enclave, but while trucks loaded with foreign aid have reached Rafah, the crossing between Gaza and Egypt, the arrangement brokered by US President Joe Biden has been in a state of limbo.
Participants in the Riyadh summit on Friday addressed both its original agenda to produce a cooperation road map and made a joint statement on the situation in Gaza.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi closed the summit by presenting the GCC-ASEAN Framework of Cooperation 2024-2028, which aims to “further strengthen partnership” and “realize the potential for growing cooperation between both sides.”
Prince Faisal also announced that the summits of GCC-ASEAN leaders will be held every two years to ensure the strengthening of joint cooperation.
The framework covered the areas of counterterrorism, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, energy, tourism, connectivity, as well as culture, information, education, banking and financial services. The regional leaders also agreed to explore joint strategies on micro, small and medium enterprise development policies.
“The ASEAN and GCC cooperation will continue to flourish in the future and together we can create a better region, a better world,” Marsudi said.
“Today we write a new history. A history of a closer relationship between two important regions, between ASEAN and the GCC. Today we build a strong bridge, to connect our two regions and develop cooperation that brings benefit to our people.”
In a joint statement on Gaza, the GCC-ASEAN leaders called for upholding international humanitarian law, particularly the principles and provisions of the 1949 Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.
They condemned all attacks against civilians, called for a durable ceasefire and for all concerned parties to ensure the most effective access for humanitarian aid.
Since October 7, when the Gaza-based militant group Hamas attacked Israel, the Palestinian territory has been cut off from electricity, water, food, fuel, and medicine supplies amid daily Israeli airstrikes that have already killed over 4,100 people.
Prince Faisal said that GCC-ASEAN leaders reached a consensus over the need for a ceasefire and humanitarian access.
“I hope that working together, we will be able not just to help the pathway to peace, but also the prosperity for our part of the world and ASEAN,” he said.
“The only way to end the cycle of violence is through a lasting resolution to the conflict.”
The GCC-ASEAN declaration called for “all concerned parties to ensure the most effective and efficient access for humanitarian aid, and relief supplies and other basic necessities and essential services, as well as the restoration of electricity, water, and allow the unhindered delivery of fuel, food, and medicine throughout Gaza.”
The summit’s call to implement a ceasefire and allow delivery of humanitarian aid and supplies was a “welcome move and will help end the bloodshed and stop the killings and injuries to civilians,” Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, professor of international law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News.
“It is time to stop the deaths and injuries and destruction resulting from this conflict, which is what this summit aims to effect.”
Updated 20 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s national carrier, Middle East Airlines, said it was cutting more than half of its flights as tensions along the border with Israel prompted more Western countries to warn against travel to the country.
Mohammed El-Hout, chairman of MEA, said only eight of the company’s 22 planes would operate as of next week, with the rest relocated to other airports.
“More than half of the company’s flights will be canceled,” Al-Hout said in a TV interview, adding the decision came after changes to the company’s insurance coverage following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
“Insurance companies began to worry two or three days after” the attack, he said, explaining war risk coverage was reduced.
El-Hout said “we will release a dynamic flight schedule to ensure the arrival of most passengers to their destination.”
On Saturday, 10 aircraft will leave Beirut and temporarily move to other countries, including Cyprus, Turkey, and Qatar, El-Hout announced.
“Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport will maintain communication with the rest of the world. If we stop operating, other airlines will be encouraged to suspend their flights to Lebanon,” he said.
El-Hout added insurance companies began to worry about the risk of war when “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” started, and an assessment was carried out in cooperation with them.
“I contacted the highest references in Lebanon and all the information we got indicated that the operations will remain within the conflict rules and under control in southern Lebanon rather than escalate. The element of surprise, however, remains,” he said.
“When insurance is completely canceled, we will decide what to do.”
El-Hout said: “Even if we suffer significant losses at this point, we will make up for that later, and we will get back on our feet.
“We are committed to our employees and have what it takes to overcome these events.”
Other airlines, including Swiss International Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa, have temporarily suspended Beirut flights as Western countries urge their nationals to leave Lebanon.
Saudia has suspended flights to Lebanon until the end of this month.
Embassies of foreign and Arab countries continue to warn their nationals against remaining in or traveling to Lebanon, including Oman, Ukraine, and the Netherlands.
On Friday, Belgium became the latest country to issue a travel advisory.
“Due to the unpredictability of the situation, Belgians are asked to leave the country as quickly as possible,” said a message on the embassy’s website.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Beirut on Friday and held talks with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.
The implications of the conflict in the Gaza Strip for Europe’s security were discussed at the talks.
Baerbock said Germany was working closely with the G7, EU, and regional partners to ensure aid could flow into Gaza.
Also on Friday, developments along the southern Lebanese border and the challenges faced by Lebanon’s military were discussed at a meeting attended by a visiting US delegation.
Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun met at his office with a delegation of assistants of US Congress members, an army statement said.
US Defense Attache Col. Aimee Mowry also joined the talks.
Areas adjacent to the Blue Line in southern Lebanon are witnessing additional mobile military operations as Hezbollah targets more Israeli outposts.
The Israeli Defense Forces said it had targeted Hezbollah’s “military infrastructure.”
Sirens have been activated at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura amid bombardments in the afternoon.
According to Israeli media reports, the IDF was chasing after a gunman who might have infiltrated Israel and opened fire toward the Margaliot settlement on the Lebanese border.
The Lebanese Armed Forces said the IDF killed a civilian member of a journalist team comprising seven people in southern Lebanon on Thursday.
The army added the team was covering the security developments in the border region in front of the Israeli outpost of Al-Abad on the outskirts of Houla.
They were cornered for five hours and directly targeted with machine guns. The UNIFIL forces deployed on the Israeli side intervened to rescue them.
The victim appeared to be Mohammed Abdallah Al-Bekai — a Lebanese man driving the car transporting the team, comprised of three Iranians from an Iranian channel, an Iraqi journalist, and three Lebanese.
In an unprecedented move, Al-Qassam Brigades — the armed wing of Hamas in Lebanon — claimed responsibility for launching 30 guided missiles from southern Lebanon toward the western Galilee settlements, namely Nahariya and Shlomi, on Thursday night.
Also on Friday, the IDF announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border.
Worshippers in Beirut and other regions protested in front of many mosques to condemn Israeli crimes against Palestinians.