HyFlyers, Cleeks pull off upsets to reach LIV Golf Team Championship semi-finals
Brendan Steele and James Piot of the HyFlyers won their Foursomes match. (Supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
HyFlyers, Cleeks pull off upsets to reach LIV Golf Team Championship semi-finals
  • Stinger win all 3 matches against Iron Heads, 6th-seed Fireballs beat Majesticks 2-1 as both also advance to semis
MIAMI: HyFlyers GC and Cleeks GC pulled off the upsets as lower-seeded teams during Friday’s quarterfinal matches of the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami and will face the top two seeds in Saturday’s semi-finals at Trump National Doral.

HyFlyers’ captain, Phil Mickelson, lost his high-profile singles match to Smash GC captain, Brooks Koepka, six and four, in a battle of LIV Golf’s most decorated major winners.

But teammate Cameron Tringale beat Jason Kokrak in the other singles match, while the duo of Brendan Steele and James Piot beat Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff in foursomes to give the ninth-seeded HyFlyers a 2-1 victory.

Mickelson said: “So excited about these guys. So proud of what they did, the way they played. It’s inspiring. Look forward to the opportunity these guys gave me.”

Cleeks GC captain, Martin Kaymer, lost to Ripper GC captain, Cameron Smith, after a late rally to send his match to an extra hole. But Richard Bland beat Marc Leishman in the other singles, while Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger claimed a thrilling match against Matt Jones and Jediah Morgan in foursomes that went three extra holes. McDowell rolled in the winning birdie putt from 20 feet to give the 10th-seeded Cleeks a 2-1 victory.

It was the second consecutive year the Cleeks have pulled off an upset at Doral. Last year as the 10th seed, they beat seventh-seeded Torque. With a podium finish in Jeddah last week and now a quarterfinal win on Friday, the Cleeks will have plenty of momentum entering Saturday.

McDowell said: “We’re a little bit dangerous looking going into tomorrow. We’ve kind of shifted into the next gear. We’ll try to stay in that gear.”

Fifth-seeded Stinger GC won all three of its matches against Iron Heads GC, while sixth-seed Fireballs GC beat Majesticks GC, 2-1.

Captains of the top four seeds then selected their semi-final opponents after Friday’s round. The shotgun start for Saturday is set with these matchups: No. 1 4Aces GC versus No. 9 HyFlyers GC; No. 2 Crushers GC versus No. 10 Cleeks GC; No. 3 Torque GC versus No. 5 Stinger GC; No. 4 RangeGoats GC versus No. 6 Fireballs GC.

The defending team champion 4Aces GC will pose a tough challenge for the HyFlyers, but Mickelson – who will face Dustin Johnson in singles – was looking forward to the opportunity.

“The Aces are the strongest team on LIV. They won it last year. They’ve led throughout the year this year. But I’m really proud of my team for today and the effort that our guys made down the stretch to win and to finish the matches off,” Mickelson added.

Johnson said selecting the lowest-seeded team available was the obvious choice. “I was sitting over here with the team, and they wanted to play the HyFlyers, so I said OK.”

The Crushers lost in the semi-finals last year with the same lineup, but captain, Bryson DeChambeau, said his team was stronger this year.

“I feel like we’re a force to be reckoned with, and we’ve just got to keep playing our game in the way we know we can and see what happens,” DeChambeau added.

Torque GC, the youngest team in the LIV Golf League, won more tournament titles (four) than any other team this season, but they will face a tough South African squad that posted the only shutout on Friday.

On his match against Torque captain, Joaquin Niemann, Stinger captain, Louis Oosthuizen, said: “They’ve got youth, so he’ll learn. So, we’ll see. It’s going to be fun tomorrow.”

RangeGoats captain, Bubba Watson, will face Fireballs Captain Sergio Garcia, but the intriguing matchup will be 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch against young Eugenio Chacarra, who had the best performance Friday with a 6 and 5 win over the Majesticks’ Sam Horsfield.

Garcia, who lost a tight match against Majesticks co-captain, Henrik Stenson, said: “We’re going to go out there, we’re going to give it our best. My boys played amazing today, so I hope that they do more of the same tomorrow, and hopefully I’ll play a little bit better, and we’ll see if we can get that W.”

Topics: 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship

Aramco Team Series set for historic first date in Riyadh

Aramco Team Series set for historic first date in Riyadh
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Aramco Team Series set for historic first date in Riyadh

Aramco Team Series set for historic first date in Riyadh
  • The capital’s first professional golf event features teams, top women golfers
  • Tournament takes place between Oct. 27-29,  fifth and final of the series
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Golf Saudi, in partnership with Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, has announced that tickets for the Aramco Team Series are now on sale, giving sports fans in the Kingdom the chance to attend the capital’s first-ever professional golf tournament.

The series, which is affiliated with the Ladies European Tour and takes place from Oct. 27-29, has a unique dual format which teams up the world’s best golfers with amateur players in an exciting four-person team tournament, alongside a simultaneous individual event.

The 84-player field, which will feature four stars in the top 20, includes world No. 1 Lilia Vu, who will be battling to make the cut on the final day.

The top 60 will compete for the individual title and a prize fund of $1 million, as well as Race to Costa Del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

Chiara Noja last year became the youngest professional winner on the Ladies European Tour, at the age of 16. The German player, who is now a Golf Saudi ambassador, secured a thrilling playoff win over English star Charley Hull at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

The Riyadh event marks the launch of the new strategic partnership between the Aramco Team Series and the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

Business leaders can engage in panel discussions powered by the FII Institute around Aramco Team Series’ strategic pillars at the event.

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “As a further catalyst for the game of golf both locally and globally, we are delighted to welcome the world to Riyadh for the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF Riyadh.

“This is a significant moment for golf and sport in Saudi, and we are immensely proud to be hosting the first-ever professional golf tournament in Riyadh.

“The event programme will showcase golf to a whole new audience, while providing family friendly opportunities for attendees to experience golf through interactive and fun learning sessions at on-site golf clinics and academies.

“We want to encourage, enable and inspire the next generation of golfers in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to welcoming the Riyadh community and beyond to this exciting event.

“We will also celebrate the launch of our exciting new strategic partnership with the FII Institute, providing new opportunities for leaders at the intersection of golf and business.”

This year marks the third edition of the Aramco Team Series in the Kingdom. The first event to be played away from the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club gives 7.6 million Riyadh residents the chance to watch quality women’s professional golf in person for the first time.

This further underscores the drive for diversity, inclusivity, and excellence in golf that Aramco has been working to promote through its role as title partner for the series.

Khalid Zamil, Aramco’s vice president of public affairs, said: “At Aramco we are proud of our efforts to support and grow the women’s game worldwide with the Aramco Team Series.

“Through these efforts we can grow the game on a global scale and create opportunities which elevate women’s golf and encourage the next generation of young females, sustainably growing the game in the region and around the world.”

The Riyadh event falls during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to mark this a 5 km walking route named the Pink Ribbon Trail will weave its way through the golf club.

The Aramco Team Series also pledges to plant a tree for each ticket purchased, and for every birdie made by a player across the three days of the tournament. The number of trees planted will be tracked in the fan village where spectators will also be able to contribute to the total through fun challenges.

Topics: Aramco Team Series Riyadh Ladies European Tour (LET) Lilia Vu Golf Saudi Noah Alireza

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship
  • Fireballs GC claim their second team victory of the season with a score of 34-underStandfirst 2: Koepka successfully defends Jeddah title after beating Gooch on second playoff hole
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) has successfully defended his title at 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN, securing victory with a birdie on the second playoff hole, at the 18th, to defeat Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC), who mounted an incredible charge on Sunday to earn the 2023 individual champion title.

Gooch clinched the season’s Individual Champion title thanks to his final-round score of eight-under par (62). Bryson DeChambeau, the captain of Crushers GC, fell to fourth place in the season standings after posting a level-par final round in Jeddah, eventually finishing in 16th place. Cam Smith, captain of Ripper GC, secured the second spot in the overall season standings, while Koepka advanced to third, thanks to his victory this week.

Other notable developments in the standings included Scott Vincent’s (Ironheads GC) impressive fourth-place finish at LIV Golf Jeddah, thanks to a final round score of 66, which meant he finished 22nd in the standings and secured his LIV Golf status for the 2024 season. Additionally, Richard Bland of Cleeks GC had a strong week, finishing 14th in Jeddah and guaranteeing his place in the LIV Golf League for the upcoming season.

At the bottom end of the season standings, Jed Morgan (Ripper GC), James Piot (HyFlyers GC), Chase Koepka (Smash GC), and Sihwan Kim (Ironheads GC) found themselves in the drop zone. To regain their status for the 2024 LIV Golf league, they will need to participate in the promotion event during the off-season, in which three players will have the opportunity to qualify.

In the team event this weekend, it was Fireballs GC captained by Sergio Garcia who cruised to victory, finishing the week at 34-under par, three shots ahead of RangeGoats GC and five ahead of Cleeks GC, which recorded their first podium finish of the season in Jeddah.

Heading into next week’s team championship in Miami, the team standings show 2022 team champions 4Aces GC with a slim lead (192 points), followed by Crushers GC (186), Torque GC (183) and RangeGoats GC (179) occupying the top four places. The top four automatically advance to the semifinals at the LIV Golf Team Championship, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the 2023 season.

Topics: golf LIV Golf Brooks Koepka

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open
  • Pavon: It means everything, 8 years without winning any tournament, and that was a long wait, but it was worth it
  • Marcel Siem, a five-time DP World Tour winner, produced the lowest round of the day and finished tied fourth with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

MADRID: In his 185th DP World Tour start, Matthieu Pavon clinched his first victory at the ACCIONA Open de España presented by Madrid, carding an impressive final round 7-under 64. With this win he becomes the third French winner of the Spanish Open.

“It means everything, 8 years without winning any tournament, and that was a long wait, but it was worth it,” Pavon said. “It was tough like I was very emotional, like yesterday so really had to get back and focus on the thick of things. I had some great notes in my book and I read them on every shot I play today just keep me in the present moment,” Pavon said as he discussed the nerves he felt going into the final round.

Starting his round strong, Pavon carded a birdie on the first hole and continued to build his lead adding three more birdies, including consecutive ones on the 6th and 7th holes. His front-nine score of 32 set the stage for a brilliant back-nine performance, where he added three more birdies, resulting in a flawless round and his first trophy in eight years.

“I mean the game wasn’t perfect at first, I miss a couple shots but ended up pretty good with the chips and the putts. Big momentum was that birdie on No. 6. That was a huge momentum for me. Then a great birdie on seven and then all of a sudden I really felt like I had it in my hands. I felt comfortable on the golf course even if it was as I said stressful day but I managed it well. And I done the job,” added Pavon.

Having spent his childhood in Madrid with his late grandfather, a win here meant everything to the Frenchman. “He is up there,” said Pavon as the tears began to flow after holing the winning putt. “A part of my heart is here in Spain for sure. My grandfather was from here and lived in France because of Franco. I really thought about him on the course today and it was really hard to keep the tears inside, now I can let them go a little bit.”

 South Africa’s Zander Lombard secured his third second-place finish of the season with a bogey-free final round of 64. Meanwhile, England’s Nathan Kimsey also posted a flawless round of 67 to finish in solo third place.

Marcel Siem, a five-time DP World Tour winner, produced the lowest round of the day and finished tied fourth with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti. Siem started the day in tied 34th position and carded an incredible 10-under 61 in the final round, which included six bridies and two eagles. This performance is projected to boost his ranking to 18th on the Race to Dubai standings, putting him in contention for a top-10 finish at the end of the year and reach his dream of making it to the PGA Tour next season.

“It was always my dream to play on the PGA TOUR. I love the DP World Tour so much and all the friends. I spoke to Romain Langasque about it yesterday, if we have a cool crew of ten guys going over there and sharing houses and stuff it would be amazing,” said Siem. “But there’s a lot of golf to be played before that and especially at my age, I’m thinking about seniors golf later — it’s only six-and-a-half years so that’s a milestone to have a chance to play over there.”

Defending champion Jon Rahm, secured a tied 9th place finish at his home open after posting a 7-under final round of 64. The World No.3 completed an impressive front nine with eight birdies, four of which came in the opening four holes, all without missing a fairway or green.

“Today was a good day obviously, it was the start I wanted not the back nine I needed. I gave myself a chance to hope but unfortunately, Marcel took the back nine and he did what was needed to be done to contend a little bit,” Rahm said. “Still proud to come and compete and finish with a top-10, its good for the stats and its good for the soul, but I might have just run out of energy a little bit this week.”

Topics: golf DP World Tour Matthieu Pavon

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Follow

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season
  • He won in Las Vegas a year ago, beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin, when the Shiners Children’s Open was early in the season
  • Now, the Las Vegas event is still part of the same season because the PGA Tour goes to a calendar season starting in 2024
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

LAS VEGAS: Tom Kim now has something in common with Byron Nelson as the only players to have won the same PGA Tour event twice in the same season.

Kim successfully defended his title Sunday in the Shriners Children’s Open when he closed with a 5-under 66 to emerge from a pack of a dozen players who had a chance in the final hour. Kim wound up winning by one shot over Adam Hadwin, who birded the final hole for a 67.

Kim now has three PGA Tour titles in the last 15 months, at 21 the youngest player since Tiger Woods in 1997 to have three tour wins.

“I really felt confident in myself,” Kim said. “I knew that if I did me I was going to be able to do it. I’m stoked to get this one.”

He won in Las Vegas a year ago, beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin, when the Shiners Children’s Open was early in the season. Now, the Las Vegas event is still part of the same season because the PGA Tour goes to a calendar season starting in 2024.

Nelson won the San Francisco Open in January 1944, and the same tournament in December of 1994, both times at Harding Park.

This one was up for grabs until Kim seized control on the par-5 16th.

With an hour left in the tournament, there was a six-way tie for the lead and 12 players were separated by a single shot. The key stretch at the TPC Summerlin was holes No. 13 through No. 16, which ranked as four of the five easiest holes in the final round.

Taylor Pendrith was tied for the lead with a birdie on the 13th, but had to settle for pars the rest of that stretch. K.H. Lee made all pars.

Then, it became a two-man race between Kim and Hadwin, playing in the final group with Kim holding a one-shot advantage.

Both birdied the 13th, Hadwin with a 35-foot birdie putt that rimmed all the way around the cup before dropping. Both birdied the reachable par-4 15th, Kim with a tough up-and-down and birdie putt from 12 feet, Hadwin narrowly missing a 25-foot eagle attempt.

It turned on the par-5 16th. Kim hit to the fat of the green in two, 50 feet away for eagle. Hadwin knew he missed his shot right after contact and it came up well short and into the water. Hadwin missed a 6-foot par putt after his penalty drop, and Kim three-putted — he had to make a 5-footer on his third one — for par.

“I completely whiffed it, up and out of it, and unfortunately one of my worst swings of the day at the least opportune time,” Hadwin said.

“I feel like you dump it in the water there on 16, and I certainly by no means gave the tournament, but I would have liked to have hit a more quality golf shot and put a little bit more pressure on Tom coming down the stretch.”

That gave Kim a two-shot lead with two to play, and he closed with solid pars. Kim finished at 20-under 264.

Eric Cole boosted his bid to be PGA Tour rookie of the year by closing with a 62 to finish two behind, along with Alex Noren (65), J.T. Poston (66) and Pendrith (67). Pendrith came into Las Vegas at No. 123 in the FedEx Cup and was projected to move to No. 90, all but assuring a full card for 2024.

Ludvig Aberg, who made his Ryder Cup debut two weeks ago, also shot 62 and tied for 13th.

Kim, born in South Korea and raised primarily in Australia, won for the first time in 2023. He had a hot run last summer that included victories in the Wyndham Championship and in Las Vegas, followed by a dynamic debut in the Presidents Cup.

But he said he felt the pressure to live up to the expectations, and it turned this year into a grind. He was a distant runner-up in the British Open, though he injured his ankle during the week that kept him from defending his title in the Wyndham Championship.

“It’s been a grind trying to figure it out,” Kim said. “My first full season, trying to live up to expectations of a great year. It’s been humbling sometimes.”

The victory moves Kim to No. 11 in the world ranking.

Isaiah Salinda, who got into Las Vegas as a Monday qualifier, had a 63-67 weekend and tied for seventh, which gets him into the next full PGA Tour event Nov. 2-5 in Mexico.

Topics: Tom Kim Shriners Children’s Open PGA Tour

