ROSHN Group returns as ‘presenting partner’ of LIV Golf

ROSHN Group, a Public Investment Fund company and the leading mixed-asset real estate developer of integrated, urban communities in Saudi Arabia, served as the official real estate and presenting partner of the LIV Golf League in Jeddah. The event ran from Oct. 13-15.

Following on from LIV Golf’s successful Middle Eastern debut at Jeddah’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club last year, this year’s tournament also saw professionals from around the globe compete in 12 teams of four in front of a diverse, international audience, entertained by a range of activities for attendees of all ages.

Through its partnership with the LIV Golf League, ROSHN meets multiple objectives — from actively realizing its corporate social responsibility to strengthening its role in advancing Vision 2030. This alliance highlights ROSHN’s efforts in enhancing the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and fostering a vibrant, interconnected community.

David Grover, group chief executive of ROSHN, said: “It’s a matter of great pride for us to be the leading partner of this illustrious global sporting spectacle. Facilitating the convergence of the world’s top-tier golfers in the Middle East, the LIV Golf League in Jeddah plays a pivotal role in broadening the horizons of the sport and catalyzing the expansion of its enthusiastic fanbase.”

“LIV Golf is thrilled to welcome back ROSHN as the presenting partner for the league’s regular season finale in Jeddah,” said Monica Fee, LIV Golf’s senior vice president and global head of partnerships. “Collaborations like this are delivering opportunities for both players and fans to enjoy this great sport and make a meaningful impact beyond the course, showcasing how golf is a force for good in communities around the world.”

At the LIV Golf event, ROSHN unveiled a pivotal CSR initiative championing inclusivity in sport throughout Saudi Arabia. The “Golf for the Disabled (LIV Ability)” initiative is a four-month program set to introduce golf training and education to individuals with disabilities across the Jeddah governorate.

“Embracing the future means forging visionary collaborations in both sports and culture through partnerships that reflect our drive to inspire the nation of Saudi Arabia toward an active lifestyle. The LIV Golf League mirrors our ambition to elevate golf to thrilling new horizons. Hand in hand, we’re setting a distinct trajectory for this revered sport, emphasizing innovation, inclusivity, and a relentless spirit of competition,” said Talal Alhenaki, ROSHN’s senior manager, sponsorships and external events.