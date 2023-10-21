Sarah Galvao secures win in historic first fight at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

ABU DHABI: The inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship began at the Mubadala Arena on Friday night with Sarah Galvao emerging victorious over Vitoria Gabreilla in the third round in the Gi Super Fight division.

At just 17 years of age, Galvao, the youngest fighter on the ADXC roster, won the first-ever match in the ADXC series and made history.

The contest reached its climax in the third round when Sarah executed the “bow and arrow” move with precision, clinching a commanding victory.

“Vitoria is a very strong girl. I have great confidence in my jiu-jitsu skills, and I set out to showcase them,” Galvao said. “I emerged victorious in the end.” Tonight’s triumph represents a pivotal milestone in Galvao’s career, as she showcased her jiu-jitsu prowess on a grand stage.

Commenting on her experience of fighting within the cage, she acknowledged the unique challenges the contest presented.

“The cage makes a big difference, especially because you can’t go through the wall, so you have to use the cage to your advantage, and that’s what I did,” Galvao said. “She was very strong and aggressive, but I didn’t want to deplete my energy too early, so I felt her out in the beginning and used the last two rounds to explode, which ultimately led to my victory at the end.”

Galvao added: “She was using the cage to her advantage, so I used her momentum to my advantage. She used it, but I only used the cage for the double leg takedown.”

The historic first fight at ADXC1 was also marked by the presence of Galvao’s parents. When asked about the role that her father — jiu-jitsu icon Andre Galvao — plays in her corner during fights, Sarah said: “In the first round, he said we still had to feel out the girl, so there wasn’t too much to say. In the second round, he encouraged me to be more aggressive and gave me guidance on what to do if I pass or pull guard. I had full confidence in his advice.”

A proud father reflected on his daughter’s victory, saying: “It was incredible. In the beginning, she was acclimating to the new environment, with all the lights and the introduction.

“She was a bit overwhelmed at first but adapted well. The opponent was fresh and strong, cutting a lot of weight to get to her class. But Sarah found her game in the second and third rounds, and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”