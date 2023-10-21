You are here

Sarah Galvao secures win in historic first fight at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Sarah Galvao secures win in historic first fight at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
Sarah Galvão secured the first ever in at the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship. (Supplied)
The 17-year-old American defeated Vitoria Gabreilla in fourth round at Mubadala Arena

Sarah Galvao secures win in historic first fight at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
  • The 17-year-old American defeated Vitoria Gabreilla in fourth round at Mubadala Arena
ABU DHABI: The inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship began at the Mubadala Arena on Friday night with Sarah Galvao emerging victorious over Vitoria Gabreilla in the third round in the Gi Super Fight division.

At just 17 years of age, Galvao, the youngest fighter on the ADXC roster, won the first-ever match in the ADXC series and made history.

The contest reached its climax in the third round when Sarah executed the “bow and arrow” move with precision, clinching a commanding victory.

“Vitoria is a very strong girl. I have great confidence in my jiu-jitsu skills, and I set out to showcase them,” Galvao said. “I emerged victorious in the end.” Tonight’s triumph represents a pivotal milestone in Galvao’s career, as she showcased her jiu-jitsu prowess on a grand stage.

Commenting on her experience of fighting within the cage, she acknowledged the unique challenges the contest presented.

“The cage makes a big difference, especially because you can’t go through the wall, so you have to use the cage to your advantage, and that’s what I did,” Galvao said. “She was very strong and aggressive, but I didn’t want to deplete my energy too early, so I felt her out in the beginning and used the last two rounds to explode, which ultimately led to my victory at the end.”

Galvao added: “She was using the cage to her advantage, so I used her momentum to my advantage. She used it, but I only used the cage for the double leg takedown.”

The historic first fight at ADXC1 was also marked by the presence of Galvao’s parents. When asked about the role that her father — jiu-jitsu icon Andre Galvao — plays in her corner during fights, Sarah said: “In the first round, he said we still had to feel out the girl, so there wasn’t too much to say. In the second round, he encouraged me to be more aggressive and gave me guidance on what to do if I pass or pull guard. I had full confidence in his advice.”

A proud father reflected on his daughter’s victory, saying: “It was incredible. In the beginning, she was acclimating to the new environment, with all the lights and the introduction.

“She was a bit overwhelmed at first but adapted well. The opponent was fresh and strong, cutting a lot of weight to get to her class. But Sarah found her game in the second and third rounds, and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship Abu Dhabi

HyFlyers, Cleeks pull off upsets to reach LIV Golf Team Championship semi-finals

HyFlyers, Cleeks pull off upsets to reach LIV Golf Team Championship semi-finals
HyFlyers, Cleeks pull off upsets to reach LIV Golf Team Championship semi-finals

HyFlyers, Cleeks pull off upsets to reach LIV Golf Team Championship semi-finals
  Stinger win all 3 matches against Iron Heads, 6th-seed Fireballs beat Majesticks 2-1 as both also advance to semis
MIAMI: HyFlyers GC and Cleeks GC pulled off the upsets as lower-seeded teams during Friday’s quarterfinal matches of the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami and will face the top two seeds in Saturday’s semi-finals at Trump National Doral.

HyFlyers’ captain, Phil Mickelson, lost his high-profile singles match to Smash GC captain, Brooks Koepka, six and four, in a battle of LIV Golf’s most decorated major winners.

But teammate Cameron Tringale beat Jason Kokrak in the other singles match, while the duo of Brendan Steele and James Piot beat Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff in foursomes to give the ninth-seeded HyFlyers a 2-1 victory.

Mickelson said: “So excited about these guys. So proud of what they did, the way they played. It’s inspiring. Look forward to the opportunity these guys gave me.”

Cleeks GC captain, Martin Kaymer, lost to Ripper GC captain, Cameron Smith, after a late rally to send his match to an extra hole. But Richard Bland beat Marc Leishman in the other singles, while Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger claimed a thrilling match against Matt Jones and Jediah Morgan in foursomes that went three extra holes. McDowell rolled in the winning birdie putt from 20 feet to give the 10th-seeded Cleeks a 2-1 victory.

It was the second consecutive year the Cleeks have pulled off an upset at Doral. Last year as the 10th seed, they beat seventh-seeded Torque. With a podium finish in Jeddah last week and now a quarterfinal win on Friday, the Cleeks will have plenty of momentum entering Saturday.

McDowell said: “We’re a little bit dangerous looking going into tomorrow. We’ve kind of shifted into the next gear. We’ll try to stay in that gear.”

Fifth-seeded Stinger GC won all three of its matches against Iron Heads GC, while sixth-seed Fireballs GC beat Majesticks GC, 2-1.

Captains of the top four seeds then selected their semi-final opponents after Friday’s round. The shotgun start for Saturday is set with these matchups: No. 1 4Aces GC versus No. 9 HyFlyers GC; No. 2 Crushers GC versus No. 10 Cleeks GC; No. 3 Torque GC versus No. 5 Stinger GC; No. 4 RangeGoats GC versus No. 6 Fireballs GC.

The defending team champion 4Aces GC will pose a tough challenge for the HyFlyers, but Mickelson – who will face Dustin Johnson in singles – was looking forward to the opportunity.

“The Aces are the strongest team on LIV. They won it last year. They’ve led throughout the year this year. But I’m really proud of my team for today and the effort that our guys made down the stretch to win and to finish the matches off,” Mickelson added.

Johnson said selecting the lowest-seeded team available was the obvious choice. “I was sitting over here with the team, and they wanted to play the HyFlyers, so I said OK.”

The Crushers lost in the semi-finals last year with the same lineup, but captain, Bryson DeChambeau, said his team was stronger this year.

“I feel like we’re a force to be reckoned with, and we’ve just got to keep playing our game in the way we know we can and see what happens,” DeChambeau added.

Torque GC, the youngest team in the LIV Golf League, won more tournament titles (four) than any other team this season, but they will face a tough South African squad that posted the only shutout on Friday.

On his match against Torque captain, Joaquin Niemann, Stinger captain, Louis Oosthuizen, said: “They’ve got youth, so he’ll learn. So, we’ll see. It’s going to be fun tomorrow.”

RangeGoats captain, Bubba Watson, will face Fireballs Captain Sergio Garcia, but the intriguing matchup will be 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch against young Eugenio Chacarra, who had the best performance Friday with a 6 and 5 win over the Majesticks’ Sam Horsfield.

Garcia, who lost a tight match against Majesticks co-captain, Henrik Stenson, said: “We’re going to go out there, we’re going to give it our best. My boys played amazing today, so I hope that they do more of the same tomorrow, and hopefully I’ll play a little bit better, and we’ll see if we can get that W.”

Topics: 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship

Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs

Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs
Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs

Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs
  The 33-year-old Venezuelan second baseman rallied visitors after benches-clearing scuffle in the eighth inning saw two players and Astros manager Dusty Baker ejected
WASHINGTON: Jose Altuve smashed a three-run home run in the ninth inning to deliver defending champion Houston a dramatic 5-4 comeback victory over Texas on Friday in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan second baseman, talisman of the Astros’ dynasty run, rallied the visitors after a benches-clearing scuffle in the eighth inning saw two players and Astros manager Dusty Baker ejected.

Altuve blasted his 26th career MLB playoff homer off Rangers closer Jose Leclerc to give Houston a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, moving the Astros within one win of their third consecutive World Series and fifth in seven seasons.

“We were really down. We didn’t want to go home down by one... so it was good to hit that one and get the team to win,” said Altuve, who rated it his best playoff homer.

Also rallying to win was Arizona, which edged Philadelphia 6-5 to level the National League Championship Series at 2-2 with game five on Saturday in Phoenix.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Arizona’s Alek Thomas, who hit a two-run homer. “We’re going to keep doing our thing.”

The Astros, who downed Philadelphia in last year’s World Series, have now won 19 of their past 22 road games and seven in a row at Texas.

“That was a huge victory,” Baker said. “This will go down in history.”

Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia crushed a three-run homer in the sixth to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead before he was tossed as intense emotions boiled over.

Garcia was hit by a pitch from Houston’s Bryan Abreu, sparking a melee that saw both players and Baker ejected.

“It was just the heat of the moment,” Garcia said. “I just reacted to being hit by the pitch... he could have hurt me.”

The Rangers must win game six Sunday in Houston to sustain hope of their first World Series trip since 2011.

“You’re going to get punched in the gut,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “They’ve done a great job of bouncing back all year and I’m confident they will.”

Solo homers by Houston’s Alex Bregman and Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe, and Jose Abreu’s run-scoring single in the sixth put Houston ahead 2-1.

Garcia belted his fourth homer of the playoffs off Astros starter Justin Verlander to give Texas a two-run edge.

Tensions flared in the bottom of the eighth when Abreu hit the 30-year-old Cuban slugger with a fastball and Garcia reacted angrily, confronting Houston players.

“He could have injured me,” Garcia said. “I just let him know that shouldn’t happen there.”

Teammates needed to restrain Garcia after both squads ran from the dugout onto the field.

“I don’t think anybody likes to get hit, especially by a 95-mph fastball,” Altuve said of Garcia. “He got a little mad, but hopefully it doesn’t go beyond this.”

Umpires decided Abreu deliberately hit Garcia with the pitch and ejected him, Garcia and Baker, who argued in vain the Astros didn’t want another baserunner.

“I haven’t been that mad in a long time,” Baker said. “I was just seeing red.”

“I know Abreu. I know he’s not trying to hit anybody in a two-run game in the post-season,” Bregman said. “Everyone is amped up because this is what we play for.”

In the ninth, Houston’s Yainer Diaz singled, Jon Singleton walked and Altuve smashed the ball over the left-field wall to plate the winning runs.

“I was just focused on getting one pitch in the middle I could really hit,” Altuve said. “And it happened.”

At Phoenix, Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber blasted a solo homer in the fourth inning, his 19th career playoff homer, the most by a left-handed batter.

Philadelphia took a 5-2 lead after Johan Rojas tripled and scored on Trea Turner’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, but the Diamondbacks pulled level on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and Thomas’s homer in the eighth.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte singled with two outs in the eighth, advanced on a hit batter and scored the final run on Gabriel Moreno’s single.

Schwarber hit a two-out double in the ninth but Turner then struck out to end the game.

Topics: Major League Baseball Houston Astros

Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch at World Cup

Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch at World Cup
Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch at World Cup

Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch at World Cup
  • Engelbrecht reached his milestone off 65 balls with three fours and one six
  • Van Beek went to his fifty from 68 balls with just a single boundary
LUCKNOW: Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek hit maiden one-day international fifties as the Netherlands recovered from a poor start to post 262 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup on Saturday.
The 35-year-old Engelbrecht reached his milestone off 65 balls with three fours and one six as the Dutch returned to action for the first time since their shock win against South Africa.
Van Beek went to his fifty from 68 balls with just a single boundary.
South African-born Engelbrecht and New Zealand native Van Beek helped the Dutch recover from 91-6, putting on a seventh-wicket partnership of 130.
It was ended when left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka clean-bowled Englebrecht for 70 with the score on 221.
Van Beek was eventually dismissed for 59 when he became recalled fast bowler Kasun Rajitha's fourth victim.
Madushanka finished with figures of 4-49 while Rajitha had 4-50.
Worryingly for the Sri Lankans, they coughed up 33 extras, 26 of which were wides.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Netherlands saw Rajitha send back Vikramjit Singh (four), Max O'Dowd (16) and Colin Ackermann (29) as they slipped to 54-3.
Madushanka picked up Bas de Leede (six) and Teja Nidamanuru (nine), before spinner Maheesh Theekshana grabbed the key wicket of skipper Colin Edwards (16).
The Dutch went 20 overs without hitting a boundary before Engelbrecht and Van Beek launched their rescue act.
Sri Lanka are the only team in the 10-nation tournament yet to win a game after three successive defeats.

Brief scores: Netherlands 262 in 49.4 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 70, Logan van Beek 59; Dilshan Madushanka 4-49, Kasun Rajitha 4-50,) v Sri Lanka

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Netherlands South Africa

Al-Ahli overcome Al-Hilal to secure 1st win of Saudi Women’s Premier League season

Al-Ahli overcome Al-Hilal to secure 1st win of Saudi Women’s Premier League season
Al-Ahli overcome Al-Hilal to secure 1st win of Saudi Women's Premier League season

Al-Ahli overcome Al-Hilal to secure 1st win of Saudi Women’s Premier League season
  In Friday's other match, Eastern Flames defeated Al-Riyadh 6-1 to go 3rd in table
RIYADH: Al-Ahli secured their first win of the Saudi Women’s Premier League season when they overcame hosts, and last season’s runners-up, Al-Hilal on Friday, at the Inaya Medical Colleges Stadium in Riyadh.

Ghana international Alice Kusi scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute.

The result meant the Jeddah club went some way toward banishing the memory of last week’s surprise 1-0 loss to Al-Shabab in the first round of matches.

Al-Ahli now sit in fifth place of the eight-team league with three points, while winless Al-Hilal sit in seventh position on one point.

In the day’s other match, Eastern Flames got back to winning ways by crushing promoted Al-Riyadh 6-1.

Eastern Flames, or Shulat Alsharqiya, sit third in the table with three points, awaiting Saturday’s results, while Al-Riyadh, who suffered their second loss in a row, remained at the bottom of the standings with no points.

Topics: Saudi Women's Premier League Al Hilal SFC

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup
Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup
  • Netherlands beat South Africa in the second-biggest upset of this year's World Cup tournament
  • Sri Lanka are the only team yet to win a match in this year's World Cup after three losses
LUCKNOW: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first in the World Cup game with Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
The Dutch, who stunned South Africa last time out for their first win over a Test-playing nation at the 50-over showpiece, are unchanged.
Sri Lanka, the only team in the 10-nation tournament yet to win a game after three successive defeats, made two changes with Dusan Hemantha and Kasun Rajitha replacing Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt/wkt), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt/wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Marais Erasmus RSA)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket Netherlands Sri Lanka

