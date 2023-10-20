‘The Egyptian Zombie’ targets big win at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC1) is set to kick off its first edition on Friday night at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, with Egyptian mixed martial arts champion Islam Reda looking for a big win against strong opponent Abdul Karim Al-Selwadi of Palestine.
Known as “The Egyptian Zombie,” Reda is one of the most prominent figures in his country’s MMA scene.
With a black belt in jiu-jitsu, he currently holds the No. 1 ranking in Egypt’s featherweight division (66 kilograms) for MMA. He has competed in several international tournaments against world-ranked opponents and boasts a professional record of nine wins and just one loss. And he is the youngest Egyptian athlete to attain a black belt in jiu-jitsu.
At ADXC1, Reda will face Al-Selwadi in the middleweight competition.
His journey in MMA began more than a decade ago when he participated in local tournaments that offered incentive prizes to winners. Within a year-and-a-half, he made his debut in an official tournament, making a name for himself in Egypt, while simultaneously excelling in the sport of jiu-jitsu.
He said: “I’ve been fascinated by martial arts since my youth, which led me to explore the world of mixed martial arts. I quickly realized its personal benefits, enhancing my self-confidence, self-esteem, and interpersonal skills.”
Reda noted his gratitude to the UAE for its continued support of combat sports in the region.
“I’m delighted to come to Abu Dhabi and compete in the combat sports capital of the world. The UAE’s commitment to all combat sports, especially jiu-jitsu, offers athletes in the region the opportunity to partake in professional and world-class tournaments.
“Abu Dhabi Extreme is unique in adopting new rules and methods, combining the cage and grappling. This requires me to adapt my style, as I’ve always begun my fights with strikes and then transitioned to grappling. This tournament places a greater emphasis on ground fighting. I hope to showcase my grappling skills and secure victory,” he added.
He pointed out his preference for jiu-jitsu, grappling, and wrestling due to their reliance on skill and technique, in contrast to boxing and kickboxing, which heavily depend on physical strength.
Reda said: “I favor sports that highlight a player’s skill, speed, and technique rather than their weight and physical strength.”
He also highlighted the wealth of talent in Egypt, particularly in jiu-jitsu, grappling, wrestling, and boxing, and expressed his optimism about their potential to achieve remarkable success in the future.
Looking ahead to his next fight, Reda added: “I hold great respect for Abdul Karim Al-Selwadi, a well-known champion with an impressive track record. I have confidence in my skills and my ability to perform well and secure victory.
“I invite all sports enthusiasts to attend the tournament, enjoy the thrilling matches, and support me, as their presence motivates me to give my best and excel in the competition.”