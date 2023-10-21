You are here

  • Home
  • Why Wasim Akram’s criticism of Babar-Kohli jersey swap was misplaced

Why Wasim Akram’s criticism of Babar-Kohli jersey swap was misplaced

Why Wasim Akram’s criticism of Babar-Kohli jersey swap was misplaced
Pakistan’s legendary ex-cricketer Wasim Akram criticized current Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, for exchanging jerseys with Indian superstar Virat Kohli after the World Cup clash between the two rivals. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydg7w

Updated 30 sec ago
Shaghuf Altaf
Follow

Why Wasim Akram’s criticism of Babar-Kohli jersey swap was misplaced

Why Wasim Akram’s criticism of Babar-Kohli jersey swap was misplaced
  • Pakistan’s legendary ex-cricketer was unimpressed with captain’s request straight after Cricket World Cup defeat to India
Updated 30 sec ago
Shaghuf Altaf
Follow

The year is 1931 and 30,000 football fans await an epic encounter between France and England at the Olympique Yves-du-Manoir, 40 km outside of downtown Paris.

Within the initial half-hour, it became unmistakably clear to the spectators that this encounter would be heavily one-sided, as France asserted their dominance right from the outset. The final score, 5-2, not only marked a historic win for France over England, but also resulted in the birth of a new sporting tradition. The first ever jersey swapping took place.

Fast forward to Oct. 14, 2023, Pakistan’s legendary ex-cricketer Wasim Akram criticized the current Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, for exchanging jerseys with Indian superstar Virat Kohli after the World Cup clash between the two rivals. Speaking as a guest on a local TV station, the former fast bowler was quoted as saying: “If your uncle’s son has asked you to get Virat Kohli’s shirt, do it in the dressing room.”

Earlier in the day, India had hosted Pakistan for their group stage Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The capacity crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium witnessed an intense yet lopsided affair as India cruised to victory with seven wickets in hand. “Today was not the day to do this,” Akram said upon seeing the viral clip of the jersey exchange.

Much like the tense atmosphere that prevailed between France and England in 1931, Pakistan and India find themselves immersed in a state of political polarization. This was particularly evident last month when the Indian cricket team refused to tour Pakistan for their scheduled participation in the Asia Cup. These incidents underscore the delicate nature of the relationship between the two nations, where political tensions can spill over into the realm of sports.

What Akram should have realized is that in this context, Azam asking for Kohli’s jersey assumes a significance beyond a mere sporting tradition. It serves as a symbolic bridge, a gesture of goodwill and harmony that transcends borders. Despite political polarization, a shared love for cricket unites fans on both sides, making such acts of camaraderie all the more important.

The practice of jersey swapping gained widespread popularity following a significant moment in football history during the 1970 FIFA World Cup. It was in this tournament that two legendary players, Bobby Moore of England and Pele of Brazil, were captured in an iconic shot while exchanging jerseys after a match. Moore, a World Cup-winning captain and often regarded as England’s most accomplished footballer, named the photograph with Pele as his favorite.

According to The New York Times, the photograph “helped break down prejudice.” During the 60s and 70s, an unwarranted suspicion against black players prevailed, which now seems utterly ludicrous considering Pele’s status as a global superstar since 1958. An unfounded belief primarily revolved around the notion that individuals of non-white descent lacked stamina and physical fortitude. However, the image of Moore and Pele captured the respect that two great players had for each another. As they exchanged jerseys, touches and looks, the sportsmanship between them is all in the image.

In the face of a hostile backdrop, Babar Azam has led his team to India for the first time since 2016. Having triumphed in their initial two matches of the Cricket World Cup, Pakistan arrived in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for the highly anticipated clash against India.

However, the initial excitement was quickly extinguished as Pakistan’s promising start crumbled, resulting in a below-par total for India to chase. Amid a demoralized Pakistani team that had conceded defeat to India’s formidable batting lineup, Pakistani fans and cricket pundits intensified their criticism, dealing further blows to the already beleaguered team.

It was at this moment that Babar Azam, who is also ranked by the ICC as the number one ODI batsman, asked India’s Virat Kohli for his jersey. The captain’s request demonstrated his humility and acknowledgment of Kohli’s stature in the cricketing world, emphasizing Azam’s ability to rise above personal setbacks and prioritize the spirit of the game. In front of a confrontational crowd, Azam exhibited courage and profound respect toward Kohli by asking for his jersey.

While Akram argued that the timing of the jersey swap might not have been appropriate, it is essential to recognize the potential positive impact such gestures can have on the broader sociopolitical climate. They offer a glimmer of hope for reconciliation and remind us of the power of sports to foster unity and bridge divides. One could argue that the timing could not have been better.

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup

Related

Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket
Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023
Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Sport
Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023

Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023
Updated 19 October 2023
Follow

Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023

Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023
  • Unfancied, practically written off Netherlands team cause major upset with win over South Africa
Updated 19 October 2023
Jon Pike

Several commentators at the Cricket World Cup 2023 seem to be of the view that the competition lacked spark in its opening stages. The criterion for this appeared to be a dearth of close, exciting, finishes.

But their reflections ignored the broken records and two shocks of the tournament, one last Saturday and a second on Tuesday. Afghanistan’s deserved victory over a lacklustre England in Delhi generated serious doubts about the latter’s ability to secure a place in the final four.

It means that the defending champions are faced with the likelihood of having to beat three out of India, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa to stand a chance. On current form, this is a tall order.

India’s resounding win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad in front of a sea of blue shirts worn by more than 100,000 adoring supporters provided another example of the nation’s dominant and expectant attitude. It feels as if the other teams are battling to become India’s opponents in the final.

England’s defeat opened up the competition for this position even more than before. New Zealand and South Africa had set the pace. However, the latter’s case was set back by a shock defeat to the Netherlands in the dramatic Himalayan backdrop of Dharamsala.

This was a match which may not have taken place or not been witnessed by incoming observers. Weather forecasts for Dharamsala in the preceding days, suggested temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius, plus rain. There have been instances of professional cricket being played in temperatures of 7 degrees and 8 degrees in the UK. Surely, 5 degrees would be too cold to play a World Cup match. Fortunately, the forecasts improved, and 15 degrees was predicted, albeit with the ongoing prospect of rain.

However, the forecasts took second place to the logistics of reaching Dharamsala. Your columnist, along with a few other would-be spectators, were booked on a 11:10 a.m. flight from Delhi on Monday, the day before the match. Shortly before boarding time an e-notification was received to inform of a delay to 12:30 p.m. This time came and went, with an indication of boarding at 1 p.m. Doubts crept in that were realized with the announcement of cancellation. Although the plane was in Delhi, poor weather conditions in Dharamsala provided too great a risk to land there.

A melee ensued around the departure desk. Information emerged that the airline was offering a flight to Chandigarh and the provision of road transport to carry passengers onto Dharamsala, a distance of 450 kilometers. This did not appeal to some passengers, who included four eminent former international cricketers. At this point, alternative offers from the airline were not forthcoming.

However, a more immediate problem needed to be solved, the repatriation of passengers with luggage which had been checked in for the cancelled flight.

This meant transfer to the arrivals hall where the melee reformed. After customary jostling, it emerged from the beleaguered ground staff that an alternative offer was available. This involved a flight the following morning at 6:40 a.m. accompanied by an overnight stay at a hotel designated by the airline. Eight people, all seeking to attend the match, were in this predicament.

The hotel had seen better days, so we decamped to another venue for the evening. Everyone responded to a 4:30 a.m. wake-up call, and the 6:40 a.m. plane took off late but arrived early.

On leaving Dharamsala/Kangra airport it is difficult to miss a large poster of Anurag Thakur. He is a local MP and minister of information, broadcasting, youth affairs, and sport.

On the journey to the ground, more of his posters are strategically positioned. They are occasionally accompanied by posters of the Indian Premier League chair and former Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer, Arun Dhumal, who happens to be Thakur’s brother.

What appears to be an excessive exercise in personal branding must be seen in the context of national elections due to be held next spring.

Currently, in Himachal Pradesh, the Indian National Congress party has 40 seats in the State Legislative Assembly, gained in 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules nationally, has 25 seats. A fierce battle for votes is already in play for next year.

Further spice to this situation is added by the fact that Thakur was president of the BCCI between May 2015 and February 2017, when he had to stand down after the Supreme Courts’ order on BCCI governance.

It also seems that he has been involved in a legal battle between the Himachal Pradesh State Government and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association over the rights to the Dharamsala cricket stadium. At one time, Thakur served as president of the HPCA. Indian cricket and politics remain firmly intertwined.

Against this political background and the natural, geologically formed backdrop of the lower Himalayas, the Netherlands team forged a dramatic upset in one-day international world cricket.

Unfancied and practically written off, they were asked to bat by South Africa, the start having been delayed by two hours of rain. This looked set in, but relented.

Reeling at 82 for five after 20 overs, a remarkable transformation to the innings was then driven by captain, Scott Edwards. Even at 140 for seven, a shock seemed improbable. An outburst of clean hitting by Edwards and Aryan Dutt propelled the total to 245 for eight. South Africa did not help their cause by bowling 21 wides. Such ill-discipline is unforgivable, and the team seemed flustered when put under pressure.

The Netherlands opened with a spin attack, which appeared to unsettle South Africa’s top order, which slumped to 44 for four. The team never recovered, despite some middle and late order attempts to restore balance.

The victory was the Netherlands’ first over a Test-playing nation at an ODI World Cup. It will be forever remembered by the team and its supporters, who celebrated in their traditional orange on the Dharamsala outfield.

It is reassuring that cricketers can still generate spectacular upsets and thrill fans when the game’s administration appears more wrapped up in commercial and political activities.

Topics: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column 2023 Cricket World Cup

Related

Pakistan needs to shake off disappointment, illness against Australia at the Cricket World Cup
Pakistan
Pakistan needs to shake off disappointment, illness against Australia at the Cricket World Cup
Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Sport
Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

Five-time champions Australia get their first win at Cricket World Cup, beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Five-time champions Australia get their first win at Cricket World Cup, beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Updated 17 October 2023
AP
Follow

Five-time champions Australia get their first win at Cricket World Cup, beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Five-time champions Australia get their first win at Cricket World Cup, beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
  • Adam Zampa spun out Sri Lanka with 4-47 in eight overs as he helped trigger a Sri Lankan batting collapse
  • Australia next play Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday, while Sri Lanka remain in Lucknow to play Netherlands on Saturday
Updated 17 October 2023
AP

LUCKNOW, India: Five-time champions Australia secured their first win at the Cricket World Cup with a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Monday with almost 15 overs to spare and after a rain delay, high winds and dust from a sand storm.

Adam Zampa spun out Sri Lanka with 4-47 in eight overs as he helped trigger a Sri Lankan batting collapse. Cruising at 125-0 at one point, the 1996 champions crashed to 209 all out in 43.3 overs, losing all 10 wickets for just 84 runs. Openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) were the only significant scorers.

In reply, Australia rode on half-centuries from Josh Inglis and Mitch Marsh, as they reached 215-5 in 35.2 overs. Inglis top-scored for Australia with 58 runs off 59 balls, including five fours and a six.

After straight losses to host India and South Africa, Australia moved off the bottom of the 10-team table to eighth. They’re level on two points with fifth-place England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but trail those teams on net run-rate.

“After the first two losses, there was definitely a flat feeling ... We all felt we could do our roles better,” said Zampa, who was player of the match. “But if we get on a roll, then anything can happen. It’s a World Cup so we can get on a roll.”

Sri Lanka are ninth after their seventh consecutive loss to Australia in World Cups, and a third straight loss in this edition.

Skipper Kusal Mendis called correctly as Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. Mendis took over captaincy duties from Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.

Sri Lanka have lost to South Africa and to Pakistan in high-scoring games.

The match started in Lucknow within hours of the International Olympic Committee voting in Mumbai to include cricket on its sports program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. India are bidding to host the 2036 Olympics.

Sri Lanka made a great start with its openers blasting the Australian bowling. Perera hit 12 fours, while Nissanka had eight boundaries.

Sri Lanka seemed set for a par-plus total on a spin-friendly wicket, when pacer Pat Cummins (2-32) returned for an inspirational spell.

He had Nissanka caught in the 22nd over when David Warner took a fabulous catch at square leg. Perera and Mendis put on 32 runs for the second wicket in what surprisingly turned out to be Sr Lanka’s second highest partnership of the day. Cummins broke through again, bowling Perera in the 27th over.

Zampa then got into the act. Mendis was out caught for nine, as Warner provided another catch at deep midwicket. Then he trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama lbw for eight runs, and was on a hat trick between overs but missed it.

Mitchell Starc bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for seven, while Cummins ran out Dunith Wellalage cheaply, as Australia exhibited an energy in the field unseen in its two previous games.

Zampa had another double blow by the 40th over, sending back Chamira Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana, both out lbw.

Starc bowled Lahiru Kumara for four as Sri Lanka’s hopes of a late-order scoring spree faded. It had lost the last nine wickets for 52 runs in the span of 17.1 overs.

Chasing a lowly 210, Australia lost Warner early. He was out lbw for 11 to Dilshan Madushanka (3-38), as another dubious umpire’s call via DRS review became a topic of debate.

Madushanka struck again in the same fourth over, trapping Steve Smith for a five-ball duck – no controversy this time round.

Marsh then steadied the innings with some attacking strokes. He had Marnus Labuschagne for company, as the duo added 57 runs off 63 balls for the third wicket.

Marsh shrugged off his past two failures to score 52 off 51, including nine fours. He was run out in the 15th over.

Labuschagne and Inglis did not allow Sri Lanka to get back in the game. They added 77 mostly chanceless runs for the fourth wicket and negated the spin bowlers with clever rotation of strike.

Inglis guided the innings well, while Labuschagne was out for 40 off 60 balls. He was Madushanka’s third dismissal of the night.

There was no reason for worry as Inglis reached 50 off 46. While he was dismissed just before the finish, Glenn Maxwell made it a formality, smacking 31 not out off 21 balls.

Maxwell, an IPL star admired across India, hit four fours and two sixes to regale the sparse Lucknow crowd.

The teams had already earlier been taken off during Sri Lanka’s innings for a half-hour rain delay before the match was halted again during the 43rd over when the winds increased. Dust from a sand storm was blowing across the playing surface while advertising banners at the top of the stands came loose and went onto the outfield, while debris from temporary structures also fell down into the spectator seats.

Following a short delay of a few minutes, play resumed and Sri Lanka’s innings was soon brought to a close.

Australia next play Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday, while Sri Lanka remain in Lucknow to play Netherlands on Saturday.

“We have a big game coming up, and to go two in two, we would feel much better,” Zampa said.

The tournament continues Tuesday with South Africa-Netherlands in Dharamsala.

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup ODI cricket Australia cricket Sri Lanka cricket

Related

Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India
Sport
Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India
Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
Cricket
Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
  • Adding cricket to the Olympic program is an obvious move, financially speaking
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP

MUMBAI: Cricket will feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after being approved on Monday in a vote of the International Olympic Committee’s session.

The IOC’s executive board last week accepted a proposal by LA organizers for cricket’s Twenty20 format, together with baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse, to be included.

But the final choice still had to be voted on Monday at the IOC session in Mumbai, one of the global centers for cricket, as India hosts the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Only two delegates at the session voted against the new sports.

Organizers have proposed a six-team event, in both men’s and women’s Twenty20 cricket, the shortest form of the game.

Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France.

Adding cricket to the Olympic program is an obvious move, financially speaking.

It would tap into the lucrative South Asian market, attracting fans in countries such as India and Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League, featuring cricket’s global stars, has helped India become the unquestioned economic driving force of the sport, thanks to legions of fans and lucrative broadcasting deals in a nation where the game is almost a religion.

Mumbai is also home to the Mumbai Indians — an IPL team owned by India IOC board member Nita Ambani.

India won both men’s and women’s cricket gold medals at the recent multi-sport Asian Games in China.

Meanwhile, Major League Cricket, a professional Twenty20 League, launched in the US in July, with the US a co-host of next year’s men’s T20 World Cup together with territories in the West Indies.

“It’s a win-win situation,” International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay told reporters in Mumbai, of cricket’s inclusion in the LA 2028 program.

“We’ve got a global sport, what I think is the fastest-growing global sport, but getting onto the biggest sporting stage in the world, the Olympics, is a massive shot in the arm for the game,” the New Zealander added.

Explaining the push for cricket’s inclusion, Los Angeles 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman, said: “We think the opportunity to bring a sport that has 2.5 billion rabid fans to what we think is the greatest sport city in the world, it’s a really powerful combination.”

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, welcomed cricket’s return to the Olympics by saying: “We are thrilled to witness this momentous occasion, which marks a significant milestone for the sport.”

He added cricket’s place in the LA 2028 program “aligns” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing Saturday that India would bid to stage the 2036 Olympics.

“Moreover, we anticipate that this decision will yield significant financial dividends and have a profound positive impact on our sport’s eco-system,” Shah added.

But IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after Monday’s IOC session, said any financial boost would be a “consequence.” 

“The first argument and the most important argument is we have seen the growing international importance of cricket and the Olympic Games want to incorporate the most popular sports worldwide,” said Bach. “This sport (cricket) also has a growing importance in the United States.”

Among the newly included US sports is flag football — a limited-contact form of American football.

Monday’s vote also saw the racquet sport of squash finally make it onto an Olympic program after several failed attempts.

Zena Wooldridge, president of the World Squash Federation, said the game is an “amazingly dynamic, diverse and demanding sport that is perfectly suited for the Olympic Games.”

There was no place, however, for the dance sport of breaking, which is set to disappear from the schedule after making its Olympic debut in Paris next year.

The IOC had set a limit of 10,500 athletes at a Games in a bid to control costs.

But the addition of five new sports to the LA program — four of them team events — is set to see that figure exceeded for the 2028 Games.

The IOC’s Olympic program commission said it would now work on ensuring the final athlete quota numbers for LA 2028 “remain reasonable.”

Topics: 2028 Olympic Games Cricket

Related

England’s title defense in trouble at Cricket World Cup after stunning loss to Afghanistan 
Sport
England’s title defense in trouble at Cricket World Cup after stunning loss to Afghanistan 
Five great upsets at the Cricket World Cup  photos
Sport
Five great upsets at the Cricket World Cup 

Despite heartbreak, Saudi’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers bodes well for the future

Despite heartbreak, Saudi’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers bodes well for the future
Updated 13 October 2023
Shaghuf Altaf
Follow

Despite heartbreak, Saudi’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers bodes well for the future

Despite heartbreak, Saudi’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers bodes well for the future
  • The team from the Kingdom won four matches before losing out to Kuwait in their last outing
Updated 13 October 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

The ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers witnessed a spirited performance by the Saudi Arabian cricket team. Placed in a group with Kuwait, Qatar, and the Maldives, the team showcased their skills and determination throughout the tournament.

With an impressive winning streak of five matches, they demonstrated their potential to compete at an international level.

However, a narrow loss in their final match against Kuwait proved to be a pivotal moment, highlighting the importance of maintaining consistency and learning from experiences.

The Saudi team’s success in the qualifiers owes much to their strong batting performances. Among their standout performers was Faisal Khan, who excelled in two matches against Kuwait and the Maldives. Khan’s top-scoring innings showcased his ability to anchor the team's batting line-up and play crucial innings when needed. His contributions were invaluable in setting and chasing challenging targets of the opposing teams. The Saudi batsmen, as a collective unit, displayed the potential to take on any bowling attack and post up competitive scores.

In the bowling department, the team’s captain, Hisham Sheikh, emerged as a standout performer. Sheikh, with his exceptional bowling skills, had the best bowling figures in three of the six games played during the qualifiers. Twice, he took four wickets in a match, showcasing his ability to dismantle the opposition's batting line-up and make significant contributions to the team’s success.

The Saudi bowling department exhibited versatility and adaptability during the qualifiers. Different bowlers stepped up at different times, showcasing their ability to take wickets and control opposition run rates. This collective effort highlights the team's depth in the bowling department, with multiple players capable of delivering match-winning performances. The bowlers’ ability to adapt to different conditions and restrict the opposition's scoring rate was a key factor in Saudi Arabia’s success throughout the tournament.

However, despite their commendable performance in the qualifiers, the Saudi cricket team faced a heartbreaking defeat in their final match against Kuwait.

The loss came as Kuwait chased down a target of 174 in just under 19 overs. This defeat, albeit narrow, resulted in Kuwait topping the group and progressing ahead in the qualifiers based on a superior net run rate. Such a setback can serve as a crucial learning experience for the Saudi team as they reflect on their overall performance and plan for the future.

Nonetheless, this defeat can serve as a valuable learning experience for Saudi Arabia. It highlights the importance of maintaining consistency and the need to focus on every match, regardless of the circumstances. Looking ahead, the Kingdom’s qualifier performances should be seen as a positive step forward.

Their potential and collective spirit were evident throughout the tournament. By building on their strengths, addressing areas for improvement, and maintaining consistent performances, the team can establish themselves as a formidable force in international cricket.

It is also worth noting that the outstanding performances will have a significant impact on the Saudi U-19 cricket side, as they head to Malaysia for the ACC Premier Cup.

The achievements of the senior team should serve as a tremendous source of inspiration for the young cricketers, instilling in them the belief that they too can excel at the international level.

As the nation continues to invest in cricketing infrastructure and talent development, the experiences gained from the qualifiers will shape their future endeavors. Consistency, a strong batting line-up, refined bowling strategies, and mental resilience will be key factors in their growth. With dedication, strategic planning, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the future looks promising for Saudi cricket.

Topics: ICC T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2023 Saudi Arabia

Related

New York, Florida and Texas to host T20 World Cup matches
Sport
New York, Florida and Texas to host T20 World Cup matches
T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket
Sport
T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket

Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India

Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India
Updated 12 October 2023
Follow

Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India

Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India
  • The average first innings score during the opening round has been 288, with 3 totals in excess of 300
Updated 12 October 2023
Jon Pike

It is not every day that the breaking of two cricket records is witnessed in person.

One such day was last Saturday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium. South Africa savaged Sri Lanka’s bowling attack to the tune of 428 for the loss of five wickets, beating the previous record of 417.

Three players scored a century, with Aiden Markram scoring the fastest one in ODI World Cup history off 49 deliveries. This surpassed Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball hundred in 2011. Last Tuesday, Pakistan chased a target of 345 against Sri Lanka, the highest successful run-chase in ODI World Cup history. In a quirk of fate, this beat the sensational defeat of England by Ireland in 2011 in India, when O’Brien made history.

If this opening round of matches is anything to go by, it will be a World Cup of broken records. Despite two low-scoring matches, the average first innings score has been 288, with three totals in excess of 300. The low score in Chennai took place on a wicket helpful to spinners, India selecting three top class purveyors of the art. They were largely instrumental in shackling Australia, whose middle order batters seemed reluctant to take risks.

A target of 200 appeared straightforward for India, but they were reduced to two for three wickets and would have been in deeper, possibly irreparable, trouble when Virat Kohli offered a catch which was dropped. This would have rendered India 12 for four. Instead Kohli steadied the ship and, along with KL Rahul, was responsible for his team reaching the target in 41.2 overs.

India followed up this victory with an eight-wicket win against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Your columnist has detected an expectant atmosphere in India. The locals have little doubt that India will win. Everything seems to be geared to achieving this. As reported last week, my experience gaining access to the stadium at Ahmedabad was a challenge.

In Delhi, it was less so. Nevertheless, finding the box office in central Delhi from which my ticket had to be collected proved to be almost beyond my tuk-tuk driver, who was greeted with indifference by fellow drivers when he sought to find out the box office’s location. Eventually, he succeeded.

Collecting the ticket was easy, no queue in existence. What did amaze me was that no form of identity was requested. Apart from submitting the email confirmation of my ticket purchase, from which the QR code was scanned, no other questions were asked. After the heavy security at Ahmedabad, it was a remarkably light-touch experience.

This was not repeated when seeking to enter the ground. Security checks were strictly enforced and, once again, suncream was banned. It had to be taken out of the ground and deposited in a luggage store, at cost, in competition with a disorderly queue of others in the same situation. Fortunately, I was accompanied by an Indian friend who dealt with the situation with more facility than I could have mustered.

Once inside, the ground appeared sparsely populated. The stadium also appeared to be a little tired, in need of some upgrading. As the day progressed, more people arrived and the same pattern emerged as at Ahmedabad. There was a rush to the front of the stand in the late afternoon and a flock of people were enticed by cameras to perform between overs when the loud music blared from the stage halfway up the opposite stand. Retreat to the upper stand deadened some of the noise and afforded a better view of Sri Lanka’s reply. It was led in pulverizing fashion by Kusal Menis, who struck eight sixes and four fours in a 42-ball rampage, after surviving a review.

His attack caused consternation amongst the South Africans. After his tame dismissal, caught behind trying to guide the ball down to third man, the innings lost momentum. Eventually, it petered out to 326 for all out in 44.5 overs, the captain, Dasun Shanaka, scoring 68 much-needed personal runs.

Transfer to Dharamsala brought a rarer air, a slower pace of life and an improved welcome. Apart from a long walk between the drop-off point for the stadium and the box office, collection of my ticket was smooth, no evidence of identity required. This was followed by a long walk back to the entrance gate, passing pockets of Bangladesh supporters on the way. This gave me the impression of the possibility of a sizeable crowd. Access to the gate was through the grounds of a girls’ school and a building under construction which advertised Master of Business Administration degrees.

In my academic years, I had become familiar with high demand by young Indians for this qualification, but this seemed an unlikely setting. Security was as unrelenting as in Ahmedabad and Delhi, suncream ordered to be deposited into a black plastic bag. No one in authority seems to be able to provide a reason.

My hopes for a sizeable crowd were not realized, although numbers were swelled by schoolchildren of various ages and both genders in uniform. They joined in enthusiastically with the now familiar songs played between overs. Interestingly, they became most engaged when a decision review was invoked, a sure sign of cricket’s direction of travel.

On the field, after a cautious start, England made the most of being asked to bat, racing to 296 for three in 39 overs. England’s captain, Jos Buttler, is a well-known and popular figure in India via his exploits in the Indian Premier League. Prior to the match, he had been critical of the state of the outfield. He promoted himself to number four to continue the momentum of the innings, but played a skittish innings full of attempts at brutal shots before perishing with 20 runs.

Thereafter, England’s middle order did not fire and the innings stumbled along to 364 for nine. Their bowlers, Reece Topley, in particular, made light work of Bangladesh’s top order, reducing them to 49 for four after nine overs, and eventually dismissing them for 227. England’s victory was straightforward, no records broken.

Topics: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
Cricket
Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup
Cricket
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup

Latest updates

Why Wasim Akram’s criticism of Babar-Kohli jersey swap was misplaced
Why Wasim Akram’s criticism of Babar-Kohli jersey swap was misplaced
Sarah Galvao secures win in historic first fight at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
Sarah Galvao secures win in historic first fight at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
HyFlyers, Cleeks pull off upsets to reach LIV Golf Team Championship semi-finals
HyFlyers, Cleeks pull off upsets to reach LIV Golf Team Championship semi-finals
Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs
Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs
Mohammed Ashi opens Riyadh’s first-ever fashion week
Mohammed Ashi opens Riyadh’s first-ever fashion week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.