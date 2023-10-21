Why Wasim Akram’s criticism of Babar-Kohli jersey swap was misplaced

The year is 1931 and 30,000 football fans await an epic encounter between France and England at the Olympique Yves-du-Manoir, 40 km outside of downtown Paris.
Within the initial half-hour, it became unmistakably clear to the spectators that this encounter would be heavily one-sided, as France asserted their dominance right from the outset. The final score, 5-2, not only marked a historic win for France over England, but also resulted in the birth of a new sporting tradition. The first ever jersey swapping took place.
Fast forward to Oct. 14, 2023, Pakistan’s legendary ex-cricketer Wasim Akram criticized the current Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, for exchanging jerseys with Indian superstar Virat Kohli after the World Cup clash between the two rivals. Speaking as a guest on a local TV station, the former fast bowler was quoted as saying: “If your uncle’s son has asked you to get Virat Kohli’s shirt, do it in the dressing room.”
Earlier in the day, India had hosted Pakistan for their group stage Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The capacity crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium witnessed an intense yet lopsided affair as India cruised to victory with seven wickets in hand. “Today was not the day to do this,” Akram said upon seeing the viral clip of the jersey exchange.
Much like the tense atmosphere that prevailed between France and England in 1931, Pakistan and India find themselves immersed in a state of political polarization. This was particularly evident last month when the Indian cricket team refused to tour Pakistan for their scheduled participation in the Asia Cup. These incidents underscore the delicate nature of the relationship between the two nations, where political tensions can spill over into the realm of sports.
What Akram should have realized is that in this context, Azam asking for Kohli’s jersey assumes a significance beyond a mere sporting tradition. It serves as a symbolic bridge, a gesture of goodwill and harmony that transcends borders. Despite political polarization, a shared love for cricket unites fans on both sides, making such acts of camaraderie all the more important.
The practice of jersey swapping gained widespread popularity following a significant moment in football history during the 1970 FIFA World Cup. It was in this tournament that two legendary players, Bobby Moore of England and Pele of Brazil, were captured in an iconic shot while exchanging jerseys after a match. Moore, a World Cup-winning captain and often regarded as England’s most accomplished footballer, named the photograph with Pele as his favorite.
According to The New York Times, the photograph “helped break down prejudice.” During the 60s and 70s, an unwarranted suspicion against black players prevailed, which now seems utterly ludicrous considering Pele’s status as a global superstar since 1958. An unfounded belief primarily revolved around the notion that individuals of non-white descent lacked stamina and physical fortitude. However, the image of Moore and Pele captured the respect that two great players had for each another. As they exchanged jerseys, touches and looks, the sportsmanship between them is all in the image.
In the face of a hostile backdrop, Babar Azam has led his team to India for the first time since 2016. Having triumphed in their initial two matches of the Cricket World Cup, Pakistan arrived in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for the highly anticipated clash against India.
However, the initial excitement was quickly extinguished as Pakistan’s promising start crumbled, resulting in a below-par total for India to chase. Amid a demoralized Pakistani team that had conceded defeat to India’s formidable batting lineup, Pakistani fans and cricket pundits intensified their criticism, dealing further blows to the already beleaguered team.
It was at this moment that Babar Azam, who is also ranked by the ICC as the number one ODI batsman, asked India’s Virat Kohli for his jersey. The captain’s request demonstrated his humility and acknowledgment of Kohli’s stature in the cricketing world, emphasizing Azam’s ability to rise above personal setbacks and prioritize the spirit of the game. In front of a confrontational crowd, Azam exhibited courage and profound respect toward Kohli by asking for his jersey.
While Akram argued that the timing of the jersey swap might not have been appropriate, it is essential to recognize the potential positive impact such gestures can have on the broader sociopolitical climate. They offer a glimmer of hope for reconciliation and remind us of the power of sports to foster unity and bridge divides. One could argue that the timing could not have been better.