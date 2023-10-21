You are here

  • Home
  • London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqrpa

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Footage of a London Underground train driver leading a chant of “Free, free Palestine” posted to social-media platform X on Saturday has gone viral.

The video shows dozens of people packed into a carriage of a busy Central Line train heading to Saturday’s pro-Palestine demonstrations in the British capital.

Passengers told the Mail Online that the driver explained to passengers he wanted to join the protest, but was unable to get the time off.

“Sorry I can’t join your protest today,” the driver was reported as saying. “I couldn’t get the day off work, but you have my full support. Join me in chanting ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’”

Some on social media criticized the driver for “whipping up mob feeling” and called for him to be sacked. However, others said the atmosphere on board had been friendly and were quick to defend his actions, calling the driver “amazing” and “a legend.”

Thousands of demonstrators marched in London to call for Israel to be pressured to stop its bombardment of Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third week, in which time thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded and nearly a million internally displaced.

Waving Palestinian flags, participants demanded an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes launched in the wake of a brutal incursion into southern Israel by Hamas militants, which killed nearly 1,400 people.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine UK London

Related

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
World
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
Updated 21 October 2023
AP
Follow

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
  • Protesters gathered in the rain at Marble Arch near London’s Hyde Park before marching to the government district, Whitehall
Updated 21 October 2023
AP

LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in London and other cities on Saturday to demand Israel stop its bombardment of Gaza, as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third week and its ripples spread around the globe.
On the day a trickle of aid entered Gaza, where more than 1 million people have had to leave their homes because of the conflict, protesters gathered in the rain at Marble Arch near London’s Hyde Park before marching to the government district, Whitehall.
Waving Palestinian flags, participants called for an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes launched in the wake of a brutal incursion into southern Israel by the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza.
British authorities have urged demonstrators to be mindful of the pain and anxiety felt by the Jewish community. London’s Metropolitan Police force says it has seen a 13-fold upsurge in reports of antisemitic offenses in October compared to last year. Reports of anti-Muslim crimes have more than doubled.
Police said there wer “pockets of disorder and some instances of hate speech” during protests, but “the majority of the protest activity has been lawful and has taken place without incident.”
In Australia, thousands marched through central Sydney on Saturday, shouting “Shame, shame Israel” and “Palestine will never die.”
Authorities in Gaza say more than 4,300 people have been killed in the territory since the latest war began. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion on Oct. 7.
Israel continued to bombard targets in Gaza on Saturday ahead of an expected ground offensive. A small measure of relief came when 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were allowed to enter Gaza across the southern Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
The war sparked protests across the Arab world and beyond on Friday, including in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians burned tires and threw stones at Israeli military checkpoints. Israeli security forces responded firing tear gas and live rounds.
Crowds gathered in Israel’s northern neighbor Lebanon; in Iraq at the country’s border crossing with Jordan; in Jordan itself; in cities and towns across Egypt; in Turkiye’s capital Ankara and its most populous city of Istanbul; and in Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco and South Africa.
In New York, hundreds of protesters from Muslim, Jewish and other groups marched to US Sen. Kristen Gillibrand’s Manhattan office, many shouting “cease fire now.” Police later arrested dozens of protesters who blocked Third Avenue outside Gillibrand’s office by sitting in the road.
Brooklyn-based Rabbi Miriam Grossman told the crowd she knows many people grieving the loss of family members killed in the Hamas attack or have friends and family taken hostage. Yet Grossman said she also knows many Palestinians “living in terror” as they lose contact with loved ones in Gaza.
In Mexico City, dozens gathered outside the Israeli Embassy on Friday evening, lighting candles and chanting “Free Palestine.”
Pro-Israel demonstrations and vigils have also been held around the world, many focused on securing the return of hostages captured by Hamas.
Rome’s Jewish community on Friday remembered the more than 200 people believed held by Hamas by setting a long Shabbat table for them outside the capital’s main synagogue and empty chairs for each of the hostages.
On the backs of each chair was a flyer featuring the name, age and photo of each missing person. On the table were candles, wine and loaves of challah, the braided bread typically eaten during the Friday night meal.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza UK London

Related

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians video
World
Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses
  • Two detainees had ‘recently converted to Islam,’ police say
  • One had taken first steps to make ‘Mother of Satan’ explosive
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Four people in Spain have been arrested over alleged terror offenses, including two Spanish nationals who had recently converted to Islam, MailOnline reported.

One of those arrested had reportedly used the dark web to download a bomb-making manual which provided instructions on producing a “Mother of Satan” explosive.

The man had “taken the first steps” to try to make the peroxide-based formula, which was previously discovered in the ruined bomb factory used to stage the August 2017 terrorist attacks in Barcelona.

Police carried out property raids as part of the crackdown. One home was found to contain a “large samurai-style sword.”

The four individuals were arrested in Madrid, Cubelles near Barcelona, and the town of Huetor-Tajar near Granada.

The 2017 attacks resulted in 24 deaths, but authorities warned that the perpetrators had failed to use 100 kg of TATP they had kept in storage. TATP has been dubbed the “Mother of Satan.”

The explosive was used by terrorists to carry out the London bombings in 2005.

Police said that the four individuals — three men and a woman — had been arrested on suspicion of crimes including the glorification of terrorism.

Three of the detainees are in their 20s, while the fourth is aged 31, local media said, adding that two had recently converted to Islam.

A spokesman for the Spanish police said: “They were held on suspicion of the crimes of self-indoctrination for terrorist purposes, indoctrination of third parties with the same objective, and glorification of terrorism.

“Investigators saw how these people, linked thorough closed social media groups, had suffered a process of radicalization,” he added.

Topics: Spain terrorism

Related

Instagram issue apology for labeling some Palestinian user-profiles as ‘terrorist’
Media
Instagram issue apology for labeling some Palestinian user-profiles as ‘terrorist’
Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists
Media
Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists

Marcos expects new deals with Riyadh to generate 220,000 jobs for Filipinos

Marcos expects new deals with Riyadh to generate 220,000 jobs for Filipinos
Updated 21 October 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Marcos expects new deals with Riyadh to generate 220,000 jobs for Filipinos

Marcos expects new deals with Riyadh to generate 220,000 jobs for Filipinos
  • Saudi Arabia, Philippines signed $4.2 billion deals ahead of GCC-ASEAN summit
  • Marcos says his visit to the Kingdom was ‘successful and productive’
Updated 21 October 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: New agreements with Saudi Arabia are expected to generate 220,000 jobs for Filipinos, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday as he reached home after the Gulf Cooperation Council’s summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Riyadh.

The GCC-ASEAN summit on Friday was the first top-level engagement between the two blocs since they established relations in 1986. The Philippines is one of the biggest countries of the political and economic union of 10 states in Southeast Asia.

“I have arrived back from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after a very short, but I can say, successful and productive visit,” Marcos told reporters as he reached the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

“The summit provided an opportunity to project the Philippines’ longstanding promotion of a rules-based international order, which is essential to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in our regions which sit astride two of the most vibrant ceilings of trade and communications in the world.”

The Philippine delegation accompanying the president to the summit inked deals with Saudi business leaders during the Saudi-Philippine business roundtable meeting on Thursday.

The agreements covered training, human resources and services for the deployment of Filipinos across a wide range of industries in the Kingdom, including healthcare, hospitality and construction.

“These agreements are expected to generate more than $4.2 billion and an additional 220,000 jobs for Filipinos over the next few years,” Marcos said.

Ahead of the GCC-ASEAN summit, the Philippine president was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I had the opportunity to meet the crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on issues of common concern to our two countries and I expressed hope that we can sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges as we expand cooperation in key areas of mutual benefit to our people,” Marcos said.

“It was very encouraging because the crown prince made it very clear to me that the Filipinos will play a very important part in the continuing growth of their economy.”

Out of about 1.8 million overseas Filipinos in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, half live and work in Saudi Arabia, which has for decades been their preferred overseas employment destination.

Topics: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Saudi Arabia Philippines

Related

Update Philippine president arrives in Riyadh for GCC-ASEAN summit
Saudi Arabia
Philippine president arrives in Riyadh for GCC-ASEAN summit
Philippines’ president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit
World
Philippines’ president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit

India calls off crucial test in crewed space mission

India calls off crucial test in crewed space mission
Updated 21 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

India calls off crucial test in crewed space mission

India calls off crucial test in crewed space mission
  • India's Gaganyaan mission aims to develop a human-habitable space capsule to carry 3-member crew into orbit for three days
  • About 90 billion INR ($1 billion) have been allocated for the mission, following the landing of Chandrayaan-3 craft on the moon
Updated 21 October 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI: India on Saturday called off a key test in its ambitious crewed space mission Gaganyaan, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
"Vehicle is safe. Lift-off could not happen. We will come back later after investigating the reason," ISRO Chairman S. Somanath told news agency ANI.
ISRO will reschedule the launch "soon", Somanath said.
The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) for three days, before splashing down in the Indian Ocean.
ISRO has said it would explore ways to achieve a sustained human presence in space once Gaganyaan is completed.
About 90 billion Indian rupees ($1 billion) has been allocated for the mission, which follows the agency's historic landing of its Chandrayaan-3 craft on the lunar south pole.
The Gaganyaan mission has been expected to launch from the country's main spaceport in Sriharikota before 2024, although a schedule had not been announced.

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup
  • Netherlands beat South Africa in the second-biggest upset of this year's World Cup tournament
  • Sri Lanka are the only team yet to win a match in this year's World Cup after three losses
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first in the World Cup game with Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
The Dutch, who stunned South Africa last time out for their first win over a Test-playing nation at the 50-over showpiece, are unchanged.
Sri Lanka, the only team in the 10-nation tournament yet to win a game after three successive defeats, made two changes with Dusan Hemantha and Kasun Rajitha replacing Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt/wkt), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt/wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Marais Erasmus RSA)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket Netherlands Sri Lanka

Latest updates

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
Saudi Arabia working with IMF to improve FDI statistics reporting
Saudi Arabia working with IMF to improve FDI statistics reporting
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses
Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses
Marcos expects new deals with Riyadh to generate 220,000 jobs for Filipinos
Marcos expects new deals with Riyadh to generate 220,000 jobs for Filipinos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.