War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Nearly 100,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils world

Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 21. (Reuters)
Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 21. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AFP
Nearly 100,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils world

Nearly 100,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils world
  • Protesters gathered in the rain at Marble Arch near London’s Hyde Park before marching to the government district, Whitehall
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: Police in London said nearly 100,000 people marched in the capital Saturday in an event organized by pro-Palestinian groups calling for “an end to the war on Gaza.”
Marchers held signs reading “Freedom for Palestine” and “Stop Bombing Gaza” and “End Israeli Apartheid.” Many waved Palestinian flags and some chanted “5, 6, 7, 8, Israel is a terrorist state” and “Free Palestine.”
Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.
Israel says around 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack.
More than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist militant group, according to the latest toll from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.
The march brought traffic at the Marble Arch landmark to a standstill, and police said on X (formerly Twitter) that almost 100,000 had attended. It broke up peacefully close to Downing Street.
“We came to show our support because we can’t stay silent, watch the news, and then do nothing,” Mariam Abdul-Ghani, an 18-year-old student whose family is from the Palestinian territories, told AFP.
David Rosenberg, a member of the Jewish Socialists Group, said he was there “to give solidarity and to disrupt that narrative that says it’s Muslims versus Jews, Palestinians versus Israelis.
“I’m 65 but there’s people here in their 20s and 30s, who have grown up in mainstream Jewish households, who cannot stand what is supposedly done in their name,” he added.
“I do have cousins, family and friends (there),” said Nivert Tamraz, a 38-year-old marketing consultant, who came with her children so they “understand that sometimes everyone has to stand for humanity and not just shy away.”
“I have a friend whose family is in Gaza, they can’t even get in touch with them, it’s horrible for them, they don’t know if they are dead, if they are alive,” she added.
Other demonstrations took place in Birmingham, central England, Cardiff in Wales and in other European cities.
The first aid trucks arrived in the war-torn Gaza Strip from Egypt on Saturday, bringing humanitarian relief to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave suffering.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza UK London

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing
Updated 21 October 2023
Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing
  • Kerala-based Maryan Apparel has been supplying apparel to Israeli police since 2015
  • Company director says orders were on average 100,000 uniforms a year
Updated 21 October 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An Indian apparel manufacturer who supplied tens of thousands of uniforms a year to the Israeli police is refusing to accept more orders from the force in the wake of Israel’s deadly onslaught on civilians in Gaza.

Maryan Apparel Private Limited in the Kannur district of the southern state of Kerala has been supplying apparel for Israeli police officers since 2015. But this week, it decided to sever ties with the customer.

“Killing the innocent common people is the reason,” Thomas Olickal, the company’s director, told Arab News on Saturday.

The company announced the decision after Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza was bombed, killing hundreds of people, mostly women, children and the elderly. Much of the world has blamed Israel for the bombing, though it has denied responsibility. Among the victims were patients and people sheltering in the courtyard from daily Israeli airstrikes.

“The attack on the hospital and killing of 500 innocent people has really disturbed us,” Olickal said.

“I am not able to see the disturbing pictures of children and ladies crying in pain and with no medicine and food.”

Nearly 4,400 Palestinians are believed to have been killed since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv began its bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israel has also cut off power, water, food, fuel and medicine supplies to Gaza, intensifying its blockade of the enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

Maryan Apparel, which employs 1,500 people, specializes in fire-retardant fabric for workers in petroleum refineries, scrubs for doctors and nurses, and apparel for security forces. Among its customers are firefighters and hospitals in Saudi Arabia, law enforcers in Qatar, and security companies in the US and UK.

It had supplied Israelis with about 100,000 uniforms a year and rejecting further orders is likely to deal a blow to its operations, but Olickal stands by his decision, saying his workers, 90 percent of whom are women, share his views.

“All employees wholeheartedly supported me,” he said.

“We have to take a stand when common people are killed ... Financial difficulties are nothing compared with the suffering of innocent people.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine India Gaza

Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Topics: Palestine Israel Hamas misinformation War on Gaza

Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
  • Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English”
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: South Korean-Vietnamese comedian Chung Won-hu has urged people to check the credibility of news they share online, and slammed some media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as “narrative manipulation” and “propaganda.”

Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English” about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like “wildfire” and how misinformation can wreak damaging consequences.

“I want to highlight a narrative that is often not heard by the international community. There is a propaganda machine at work, and its misinformation and narrative manipulation has led to this war,” he said.

“It alters the truth by making outrageous claims like: ‘They beheaded children,’” he added.

Citing the White House backtracking on claims that Hamas militants beheaded Israeli children during an attack on a kibbutz, and CNN reporter Sara Sidner’s apology for not verifying the information, Chung said: “It was fake news, but the damage was done; it spread like wildfire on social media. These false narratives have devastating consequences.”

Calling for international law to be upheld and for those responsible for crimes against civilians to be held accountable, he added: “The truth is on the side of those who seek justice, equality and peace.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine fake news misinformation Hamas Gaza

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Footage of a London Underground train driver leading a chant of “Free, free Palestine” posted to social-media platform X on Saturday has gone viral.

The video shows dozens of people packed into a carriage of a busy Central Line train heading to Saturday’s pro-Palestine demonstrations in the British capital.

Passengers told the Mail Online that the driver explained to passengers he wanted to join the protest, but was unable to get the time off.

“Sorry I can’t join your protest today,” the driver was reported as saying. “I couldn’t get the day off work, but you have my full support. Join me in chanting ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’”

Some on social media criticized the driver for “whipping up mob feeling” and called for him to be sacked. However, others said the atmosphere on board had been friendly and were quick to defend his actions, calling the driver “amazing” and “a legend.”

Thousands of demonstrators marched in London to call for Israel to be pressured to stop its bombardment of Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third week, in which time thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded and nearly a million internally displaced.

Waving Palestinian flags, participants demanded an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes launched in the wake of a brutal incursion into southern Israel by Hamas militants, which killed nearly 1,400 people.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine UK London

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses
  • Two detainees had ‘recently converted to Islam,’ police say
  • One had taken first steps to make ‘Mother of Satan’ explosive
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Four people in Spain have been arrested over alleged terror offenses, including two Spanish nationals who had recently converted to Islam, MailOnline reported.

One of those arrested had reportedly used the dark web to download a bomb-making manual which provided instructions on producing a “Mother of Satan” explosive.

The man had “taken the first steps” to try to make the peroxide-based formula, which was previously discovered in the ruined bomb factory used to stage the August 2017 terrorist attacks in Barcelona.

Police carried out property raids as part of the crackdown. One home was found to contain a “large samurai-style sword.”

The four individuals were arrested in Madrid, Cubelles near Barcelona, and the town of Huetor-Tajar near Granada.

The 2017 attacks resulted in 24 deaths, but authorities warned that the perpetrators had failed to use 100 kg of TATP they had kept in storage. TATP has been dubbed the “Mother of Satan.”

The explosive was used by terrorists to carry out the London bombings in 2005.

Police said that the four individuals — three men and a woman — had been arrested on suspicion of crimes including the glorification of terrorism.

Three of the detainees are in their 20s, while the fourth is aged 31, local media said, adding that two had recently converted to Islam.

A spokesman for the Spanish police said: “They were held on suspicion of the crimes of self-indoctrination for terrorist purposes, indoctrination of third parties with the same objective, and glorification of terrorism.

“Investigators saw how these people, linked thorough closed social media groups, had suffered a process of radicalization,” he added.

Topics: Spain terrorism

