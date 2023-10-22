You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Secrets and Power in Myanmar by Andrew Selth

What We Are Reading Today: Secrets and Power in Myanmar by Andrew Selth

What We Are Reading Today: Secrets and Power in Myanmar by Andrew Selth
Short Url

https://arab.news/yeht5

Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Secrets and Power in Myanmar by Andrew Selth

What We Are Reading Today: Secrets and Power in Myanmar by Andrew Selth
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

“Secrets and Power in Myanmar” presents an account of the structure and functions of Myanmar’s deep state, along with a tale of personal ambition, rivalry and ruthless power politics. 

It offers a thoroughly educative, entertaining and intriguing read. This work offers a study on the more recent aspects of the country’s intelligence apparatus, providing a comprehensive analysis of the Burmese intelligence community.

It probes the social and institutional bases of the attitudes giving rise to that critical aspect of power. 

Andrew Selth lifts the lid on a pervasive yet secretive intelligence apparatus, making an outstanding contribution to Myanmar studies. 

For scholars and practitioners alike, this book provides an essential history of a security state that remains powerful even during the transition away from overt authoritarian rule, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar by Gene Andrew Jarrett
books
What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar by Gene Andrew Jarrett
What We Are Reading Today: One Quarter of the Nation
books
What We Are Reading Today: One Quarter of the Nation

What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar by Gene Andrew Jarrett

What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar by Gene Andrew Jarrett
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar by Gene Andrew Jarrett

What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar by Gene Andrew Jarrett
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

A major poet, Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872–1906) was one of the first African American writers to garner international recognition in the wake of emancipation.
In this definitive biography, the first full-scale life of Dunbar in half a century, Gene Andrew Jarrett offers a revelatory account of a writer whose Gilded Age celebrity as the “poet laureate of his race” hid the private struggles of a man who, in the words of his famous poem, felt like a “caged bird” that sings.
Jarrett tells the fascinating story of how Dunbar, born during Reconstruction to formerly enslaved parents, excelled against all odds to become an accomplished and versatile artist.
Inspired by his parents’ survival of slavery, but also agitated by a turbulent public marriage, beholden to influential benefactors, and helpless against his widely reported bouts of tuberculosis and alcoholism, he came to regard his racial notoriety as a curse as well as a blessing before dying at the age of only 33.

What We Are Reading Today: One Quarter of the Nation

What We Are Reading Today: One Quarter of the Nation
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: One Quarter of the Nation

What We Are Reading Today: One Quarter of the Nation
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

Author: Nancy Foner

The impact of immigrants over the past half century has become so much a part of everyday life in the US that we sometimes fail to see it. 

This deeply researched book by one of America’s leading immigration scholars tells the story of how immigrants are fundamentally changing this country.

An astonishing number of immigrants and their children — nearly 86 million people —now live in the US. 

Together, they have transformed the American experience in profound and far-reaching ways that go to the heart of the country’s identity and institutions.

“One Quarter of the Nation” traces how immigration has reconfigured America’s racial order — and, importantly, how Americans perceive race — and played a pivotal role in reshaping electoral politics and party alignments. 

It  examines how they have strengthened the economy, fueling the growth of old industries and spurring the formation of new ones.  

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: What Can We Hope For?
books
What We Are Reading Today: What Can We Hope For?
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’

What We Are Reading Today: What Can We Hope For?

What We Are Reading Today: What Can We Hope For?
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: What Can We Hope For?

What We Are Reading Today: What Can We Hope For?
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

Author: Richard Rorty  

Richard Rorty, one of the most influential intellectuals of recent decades, is perhaps best known today as the philosopher who, almost two decades before the 2016 US presidential election, warned of the rise of a Trumpian strongman in America.

“What Can We Hope For?” gathers 19 of Rorty’s essays on American and global politics, including four previously unpublished and many lesser-known and hard-to-find pieces.

In these provocative and compelling essays, Rorty confronts the critical challenges democracies face at home and abroad, including populism, growing economic inequality, and overpopulation and environmental devastation.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’
What We Are Reading Today: Prickly Moses
books
What We Are Reading Today: Prickly Moses

Review: ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ gives a glimpse of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ of the future

Review: ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ gives a glimpse of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ of the future
Updated 18 October 2023
James Denselow
Follow

Review: ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ gives a glimpse of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ of the future

Review: ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ gives a glimpse of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ of the future
Updated 18 October 2023
James Denselow

LONDON: “Cyberpunk 2077” was originally released in 2020 to much fanfare as to the scale of the game’s ambition followed by huge criticism as to the glitches and bugs in the game that went so far that some called it unplayable.

Three years later there has been a steady release of patches and improvements to the game captured in the release of a 2.0 update along with this additional “Phantom Liberty” expansion pack.

The game – in essence – is an increasingly polished Hollywood-esq futuristic “Grand Theft Auto.” The main protagonist, the character “V” who can be personalised to a gamers taste, is unleashed on Night City, a “Blade Runner”-like dystopian vision of the future.

Night City is a vast metropolis of incredible scale and detail, but like much of the game if you’re hoping for genuine interaction with your surroundings you are limited by the game’s central story and sub-stories. Indeed, “Cyberpunk 2077” has created an impressive tapestry but limits your ability to feel part of it. You can steal a car from in front of a nightclub guarded by a gang, drive round the block and by the time you’re back the gang have forgotten your transgression for example.  

That said, the graphics are impressive, as is the world building around the futuristic location that you find yourself in. Key to this world is the notion of augmentation, very much a topical subject considering the interest in artificial intelligence in the real world. Inhabitants of Night City spot differing levels and spec of augmentation ranging from brains that can connect to mainframes with a wire to bionic arms and metal exoskeletons. Gameplay is in the first person with auto-aim and a solid health bar giving gamers a gentle curve of difficulty. In fact, in the first few hours I found the biggest danger was getting run over.   

The plot of the main game concerns the intricacies of murder and power amongst warring clans and high-tech corporations. It’s a thrilling affair but often you feel you are going along for the ride rather than really shaping the events around you.

In classic RPG fashion, you have the big picture missions and then a long menu of sub-objectives. The storyline of these is cleverly done, such as supporting an AI cab firm to find out who is hacking into their self-driving cars. Weapons and enemies are varied and colourful and the navigation is all very self-explanatory and rarely will you find yourself stuck.  

Dialogue is cliched and limited in terms of impact, but this is balanced against the presence of A-list Hollywood stars in the story; whether Keanu Reeves in the original or Idris Elba in the new “Phantom Liberty” download. Supposedly the developers have spent millions of dollars fixing the bugs from the initial game and newcomers to the series may not spot the issues that plagued people years ago.

One key improvement is around the “perk” system and the levelling up of your character, something that feels intuitive in the new update rather than overly complicated.

The new expansion pack makes the world of “Cyberpunk 2077” that bit bigger introducing the Dogtown location and a host of new weapons, vehicles and characters, but it is the changes under the hood to the very DNA of the game that makes this title an enjoyable, if shallow, jaunt.  

Topics: ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ Cyberpunk 2077

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

Authors: Olivia Messinger Carril and Joseph S. Wilson

Bees play a vitally important role in the pollination of native plants and agricultural crops around the globe. These stunningly beautiful insects come in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and colors.

There are more than 3,000 species in western North America, and identifying them is a challenging task even for taxonomists.

“Common Bees of Western North America” is the first species-level photographic field guide to the most commonly seen bees in the western United States and Canada, focusing on those that are found in urban environments, specialize on unique plants, or are especially distinctive in appearance.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Prickly Moses
books
What We Are Reading Today: Prickly Moses
What We Are Reading Today: The Land Carries Our Ancestors
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Land Carries Our Ancestors

Latest updates

Israel vows to step up Gaza strikes before ground invasion
Israel vows to step up Gaza strikes before ground invasion
Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls
Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls
Nice edge 10-man Marseille 1-0 to go top in France
Nice edge 10-man Marseille 1-0 to go top in France
Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center
Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center
Israeli military says ‘terror operatives’ killed in air strike on compound under West Bank mosque
Israeli military says ‘terror operatives’ killed in air strike on compound under West Bank mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.